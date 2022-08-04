You are here

North Korea says will ‘never tolerate’ US accusation of its nuclear program

North Korea says will ‘never tolerate’ US accusation of its nuclear program
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash. (AFP)
  • North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year
SEOUL: North Korea warned it will “never tolerate” the United States’ criticism of the isolated country’s nuclear program, calling Washington the “kingpin of nuclear proliferation” and saying it would not allow any encroachment of its sovereign rights.
North Korea has conducted missile tests at an unprecedented pace this year and international experts believe it is readying its seventh nuclear test, the first since 2017.
The North’s permanent mission to the United Nations issued the statement on Wednesday as diplomats gathered in New York for a month-long UN conference to review the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during the meeting the North “continues to expand its unlawful nuclear program” and “is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test.”
“It is the peak of busy blaming that the United States alleges somebody’s ‘nuclear threats’ given the fact that it is the kingpin of nuclear proliferation,” North Korea said in the statement.
The North also said it pulled out of the non-proliferation treaty a long time ago, so nobody had the right to impinge on the country’s right to self-defense.
“We will never tolerate any attempt by the US and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our State and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests,” the North said in its statement.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country was ready to mobilize its nuclear war deterrent and counter any US military clash.

Topics: North Korea North Korea nuclear program United States

ASEAN ministers call for restraint as furious China prepares for live-fire drills around Taiwan 

ASEAN ministers call for restraint as furious China prepares for live-fire drills around Taiwan 
  • China making good its threats to punish Taipei in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit
  • Taiwan tensions could spark ‘open conflicts’, warn 10-member ASEAN foreign ministers
PHNOM PENH: Southeast Asian foreign ministers urged restraint Thursday as China readied massive military drills off Taiwan, warning the situation risked spiralling into “open conflicts.”
A furious Beijing is planning its biggest-ever exercises around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the self-ruled island.
Ministers from the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meeting in Phnom Penh warned against “provocative action.”

The situation “could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers,” the ministers said in a joint statement published Thursday.
Beijing, which considers Taiwan a part of its territory to one day be reclaimed, by force if necessary, was enraged by the trip by Pelosi — the highest-profile elected US official to visit the island in 25 years.
It vowed “punishment” and announced military drills, including live-fire exercises, expected to begin at 0400 GMT in several areas encircling Taiwan.

Taiwan’s ruling party said on Thursday that Chinese military drills have triggered regional tensions and are illegitimate.
China is conducting drills on the busiest international waterways and aviation routes and that is irresponsible unilateral behavior, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) said.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, in Phnom Penh for talks with ASEAN, condemned the Chinese response.
“There is no justification to use a visit as pretext for aggressive military activity in the Taiwan Strait. It is normal and routine for legislators from our countries to travel internationally,” he tweeted.

Kung Phoak, Cambodia’s deputy foreign minister and ASEAN spokesman, urged both sides to stabilize the situation.
“We hope de-escalation happens... and normalcy returns to the Taiwan Strait,” he told reporters.
ASEAN is split between countries with close ties to China, such as Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, and others that are warier of Beijing and its growing international assertiveness.
But no ASEAN country formally recognizes Taiwan and none have shown an appetite for backing Taipei against the communist giant.

Topics: Taiwan US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan China ASEAN

Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO; Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive

Sweden, Finland move closer to joining NATO; Ukraine warns of new Russian offensive
  • US, Italy approve Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
  • Strike force aimed at president’s hometown, says Ukraine
KYIV/WASHINGTON: Ukraine said Russia had started creating a military strike force aimed at President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown of Kryvyi Rih, as NATO moved closer to the most significant expansion of the alliance in decades as it responds to the invasion of Ukraine.
The US Senate and the Italian parliament both approved on Wednesday Finland and Sweden’s accession to the 30-member North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). Under NATO membership, which must be ratified by all 30 member states, an attack on one member is an attack against all.
“This historic vote sends an important signal of the sustained, bipartisan US commitment to NATO, and to ensuring our Alliance is prepared to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement.
Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, has repeatedly warned Finland and Sweden against joining NATO.
NATO’s 30 allies signed the accession protocol last month, allowing them to join the US-led nuclear-armed alliance once its members ratify the decision.
Ratification could take up to a year.
Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed suggestions by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a “negotiated solution” to the five-month war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian cease-fire and withdrawal of its troops.
Tentative attempts at peace talks in March went nowhere.
The South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported on Thursday that Ukraine was seeking an opportunity to speak “directly” with Chinese leader Xi Jinping to help end the war.
In an interview with SCMP, Zelensky urged China to use its political and economic influence over Russia to bring an end to the fighting.
“It’s a very powerful state. It’s a powerful economy … So (it) can politically, economically influence Russia. And China is (also a) permanent member of the UN Security Council,” the report quoted Zelensky as saying.

New southern offensive
Ukraine on Wednesday night said Russia was engaged in considerable military activity in the east, northeast and south of the country and warned that Moscow could be preparing new offensive operations in southern Ukraine.
Dmytro Zhyvytsky, governor of Sumy region on the border with Russia, said three towns had been shelled by Russian forces on Wednesday, with a total of 55 missiles fired. There were no injuries, but homes and commercial premises were damaged.
He said eight artillery shells hit residential parts of Krasnopilska community.
Reuters was not able to verify battlefield reports.
Russia denies it targets civilians, but many towns and cities have been destroyed and thousands of civilians killed in the biggest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Ukraine and its Western allies accuse Russian forces of war crimes.
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops in Ukraine in what he said was a “special military operation” to rid the country of fascists. Ukraine and the West said Putin launched an unprovoked “imperial” land grab.
The war has sparked a global energy and food crisis. Russia and Ukraine produce about one third of global wheat and Russia is the main energy supplier to Europe.
An agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, to allow safe passage of grain ships from Ukraine has been hailed as a rare diplomatic success in the war.
The first ship carrying Ukrainian grain since the war started passed through the Bosphorus Strait on Wednesday.
The ship, Razoni, left Odesa on the Black Sea early on Monday carrying 26,527 tons of corn to the Lebanese port of Tripoli.
A senior Turkish official said three ships could leave Ukrainian ports daily following the Razoni’s departure, while Ukraine’s infrastructure minister said 17 more ships had been loaded with agricultural produce and were waiting to set sail.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict NATO Sweden Finland

England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football

England’s Euro 2022 winners urge next PM to support girls’ football
  • All 23 members of the squad signed an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, calling on their help to "create real change in this country"
  • Both candidates responded to the Lionesses' call, without making any firm commitment on schoolgirls being able to play football
LONDON: England’s Euro 2022 winning footballers on Wednesday urged the two candidates vying to become the UK’s next prime minister to ensure that all girls have access to the sport at school.
All 23 members of the squad, which beat Germany 2-1 in Sunday’s final at a sold-out Wembley Stadium, signed an open letter to Conservative Party leadership candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss, calling on their help to “create real change in this country.”
“Currently only 63 percent of girls can play football in PE (physical education) lessons. The reality is we are inspiring young girls to play football, only for many to end up going to school and not being able to play,” they wrote.
“This is something that we all experienced growing up.”
The players asked the two candidates to pledge to ensure that all girls have access to at least two hours of PE sessions each week, where football is offered.
“We have made incredible strides in the women’s game, but this generation of schoolgirls deserves more,” they wrote.
“They deserve to play football at lunchtime, they deserve to play football in PE lessons and they deserve to believe they can one day play for England.
“We want to create real change in this country and we are asking you, if you were to become Prime Minister on 5 September, to help us achieve that change.”
Both candidates responded to the Lionesses’ call, without making any firm commitment on schoolgirls being able to play football.
Truss’s campaign responded by saying the candidate “is committed to investigating what prevents schools from delivering the recommended minimum of two hours PE per week.”
Sunak’s spokesman said he “would love to see all schools provide two hours of PE a week.”

Topics: UK Conservative Party Liz Truss rishi sunak UEFA Women’s Euro 2022

Japan welcomes the extension of Yemen truce, hails Saudi role

Japan welcomes the extension of Yemen truce, hails Saudi role
TOKYO: The Government of Japan welcomed the extension of the truce in the republic of Yemen announced by the United Nations on August 2, 2022 (local time) and hailed Saudi Arabia’s role in achieving it.

The foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement that Japan highly appreciates the efforts made by all parties in Yemen and the important roles that regional countries, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman, have been playing in realizing the extension of the truce.

Japan reiterates its support for the efforts of Mr. Hans Grundberg, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for Yemen, to realize peace and stability in Yemen, it said.

The statement emphasized there is no military solution to the Yemeni conflict but a political solution through dialogue among the Yemeni people.

“From this perspective, the Government of Japan strongly hopes that this truce agreement will continue to be observed by all parties, roads in Taiz and other governorates will be opened, and the parties will progress in the dialogue toward realizing a permanent peace in Yemen, according to the statement.

Japan has been actively providing humanitarian assistance for Yemen, including the emergency food assistance announced on May 10, 2022, to support the truce.

The ministry said Tokyo remains committed to continue making efforts in cooperation with the United Nations and countries concerned, to realize peace and stability in Yemen.

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia Yemen

UAE joins ASEAN foreign ministers meeting

UAE joins ASEAN foreign ministers meeting
  • Treaty signing is final step in Emirati bid to become partner nation
ABU DHABI: The UAE participated in the 55th Foreign Ministers Meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). 

During the meeting, which is taking place in Cambodia from 30th July to 6th August 2022, the UAE signed ASEAN’s Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC).

Dr. Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, represented the UAE at the signing ceremony (MoFAIC). 

Alshaali emphasized the UAE's shared values and deep ties with ASEAN member states in his remarks.

"The signing of the TAC reflects the UAE's keenness to strengthen and advance economic relations with ASEAN countries," the assistant minister said.

Alshaali addressed global challenges that highlight the growing importance of multilateral cooperation, particularly within regional and international organizations like ASEAN. He also stated that signing the TAC is the final step in the UAE's application to become an ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner (SDP).

"As the UAE completes the final step in the process of obtaining SDP status, it is essential to underline the mutual benefits that this partnership will bring notably, the impetus it will provide to our joint efforts to address pressing issues at the regional and global levels, including climate change, food and energy security, and the sustainability of the healthcare sector," Alshaali said.

He emphasized the UAE's potential partnership with ASEAN and its member states' tangible contributions, particularly in trade, investment, tourism, digital transformation, and healthcare. 

The UAE's efforts to sign the TAC and join ASEAN as an SDP are part of the broader strategy of MoFAIC and the UAE's Principles of the 50 framework, which focuses on building long-term and effective partnerships with countries and multilateral organizations. 

The Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia is a peace treaty signed by the founding members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, an economic organization of ten member countries: Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Laos.

Topics: ASEAN Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) United Arab Emirates

