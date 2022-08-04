You are here

Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha sets price for 20% stake IPO at $15

Healthcare provider Naba Alsaha sets price for 20% stake IPO at $15
RIYADH: Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co.’s initial public offering has been priced at SR57 ($15) per share, amid plans to float 1.4 million shares on the Saudi Exchange, representing 20 percent of its capital.

The subscription period will run for six days starting Aug. 8, according to the financial advisor of the offer Aldukheil Financial Group.

With a capital of SR70 million, Naba Alsaha Medical Services Co. started operating in the healthcare sector in 1984.

It received the approval to register its capital on the parallel Nomu market from the Capital Market Authority in mid-June.

RIYADH: Riyad Bank has seen its profit soar by 10 percent to SR3.2 billion ($842 million) in the first half of 2022, despite incurring higher expenses, according to a bourse filing.

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians

Solar power opens the door to banking for rural Indians
  • As India boosts its use of renewable energy in an effort to wean itself off climate-heating coal, the country is leaning heavily on solar energy to cut carbon emissions and help stabilize a grid squeezed by coal shortages
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

AITAWADE BUDRUK, India: Going to the bank in his home village in western India used to be a slow, frustrating process for Kiran Patil, as frequent power cuts — sometimes lasting for days — turned what should have been a quick errand into a lengthy ordeal.
The 59-year-old farmer often had to wait for hours in line at RBL Bank, his local branch in the village of Aitawade Budruk, or abandon his transaction and return the next day, wasting time he should have been spending cultivating his crops.
All that changed after the building was fitted with a set of solar panels and backup storage batteries in 2018, breaking the bank’s reliance on the power grid and giving it a steady supply of clean electricity.
“The transactions now are so smooth and fast,” Patil told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. “These days we even find time for a quick chat with the branch manager over a cup of tea, to learn of the latest services and facilities.”
A more reliable banking experience is also bringing in new customers who previously didn’t have the time for long waits or who worried about never knowing when they would be able to access their money.
Since the solar power system was installed at RBL in Aitawade Budruk, the bank has been opening 25 to 30 new accounts every month — 10 times more than before, said branch manager Sandeep Banne.
As India boosts its use of renewable energy in an effort to wean itself off climate-heating coal, the country is leaning heavily on solar energy to cut carbon emissions and help stabilize a grid squeezed by coal shortages and surging demand from a population trying to keep cool during hotter summers.
But some communities have discovered another benefit to the solar power push: greater financial system access for millions of the country’s unbanked, including the estimated 20 percent of Indian adults, who have no access to a bank account or formal line of credit.
Raghuraman Chandrasekaran, founder and CEO of E-Hands Energy, the Chennai-based firm that set up the solar unit in Aitawade Budruk, said his company has installed such systems at more than 920 rural banks across India, helping bring more than 6 million people into the formal banking system.
The company plans to install units at up to 100 more rural branches before the end of the year, he said.
“Citizens in rural areas were walking or spending their precious money to transport themselves from their villages to the nearest bank branch, then waiting (there) for hours … simply because the bank did not have electricity all day and the computers could not work,” said Chandrasekaran.
“It was all misery.”

MODERN BANKING
The three-kilowatt solar power system at the Aitawade Budruk branch — which runs everything from the fans and lights to computers and alarm systems — means the bank now has reliable power about 95 percent of the time, said Banne, the branch manager.
On cloudy days, backup storage batteries take over, he said.
Firms like E-Hands Energy, Tata Power Solar and Husk Power Systems have so far outfitted more than 2,000 banks in rural India with solar power, estimates Shyam Kumar Garg, who retired as deputy general manager at the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development last October.
The systems feed into India’s efforts to install 500 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity by 2030, up from about 115 GW now, more than half of which is solar.
E-Hands Energy’s manager of operations Kakumanu Prathap Sagar said the solar systems the company has installed at banks around India is helping cut about 3,000 tons of carbon emissions every year.
Going solar can cut costs, too, said Banne at RBL in Aitawade Budruk, noting that the branch now spends a fraction of what it used to for grid electricity and diesel for its backup generators.
The solar systems cost between 130,000 and 150,000 Indian rupees ($1,650 to $1,900) for installation and maintenance for four years, and pay for themselves in about four years, he added.
For villagers, the biggest benefit is finally being able to use government services they never had access to before, said Pratibha Budruk, head of the Aitawade Budruk’s village council.
When the bank suffered power cuts and frequent loss of Internet connectivity, payments of pensions, students’ scholarships, loans and insurance were often delayed, putting a strain on people who relied on the money, Budruk said.
“The changeover of rural banks to solar power … has opened the doors of modern banking facilities for our local villagers,” she said.

SOLAR POWER CHALLENGES
In a country where 65 percent of the population lives in rural areas, according to the World Bank, switching rural banks to solar power might even slow the migration of young people from villages to cities as more economic opportunities at home arise, said energy management expert Binoy Krishna Choudhury.
“Solarising banks is a good step to developing the rural economy,” said Choudhury, who teaches at the Indian Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management in Kolkata.
But projects to bring solar panels to rural banks face a raft of obstacles, said Russell deLucia, director and founder of the Small-Scale Sustainable Infrastructure Development Fund, a US-based nonprofit.
Potential hurdles include finding ways to transport and install the equipment in far flung, often off-road locations, said deLucia, whose company helps E-Hands raise funding for its solar power projects.
Once the systems are up and running, finding skilled technicians nearby to fix anything that goes wrong is another issue, he said.
Despite those challenges, Budruk, the village council head, wants to see more banks tap into solar power as a way to both improve the lives of rural communities and limit worsening climate change impacts such as extreme heat.
“Installing solar systems in the banks is like planting trees throughout the year for purifying the air we breathe,” she said.
“When the whole world is trying hard to slow global warming and the impacts of climate change, this is a small contribution from our village.”

Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand

Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand

Oil prices rebound after dropping to lowest in months on weak US demand
  • US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Thursday, bouncing off multi-month lows in the previous session caused by data signalling weak US fuel demand.
Brent crude futures rose 53 cents, or 0.6 percent, at $97.31 a barrel by 0020 GMT while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 55 cents, also a 0.6 percent gain, to $91.21. Both benchmark fell to their weakest levels since February in the previous session.
US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.
On the supply side, ministers for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia, known as OPEC+, agreed to a small increase in the group’s output target, equal to about 0.1 percent of global oil demand.
While the United States has asked the group to boost output, spare capacity is limited and Saudi Arabia may be reluctant to beef up production at the expense of Russia, hit by sanctions over the Ukraine invasion that Moscow calls “a special operation.”
Ahead of the meeting, OPEC+ trimmed its forecast for the oil market surplus this year by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 800,000 bpd, three delegates told Reuters.
Supporting prices, the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), which connects Kazakh oil fields with the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, said that supplies were significantly down, without providing figures.

Oil falls 4%, pressured by surprise US crude, gasoline build

Oil falls 4%, pressured by surprise US crude, gasoline build
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

Oil falls 4%, pressured by surprise US crude, gasoline build

Oil falls 4%, pressured by surprise US crude, gasoline build
Updated 03 August 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Oil prices slid 4 percent on Wednesday, with losses accelerating after US data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week after OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by just 100,000 barrels per day.

Brent crude futures settled down $3.76, or 3.7 percent, at $96.78 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell $3.76, or 4 percent, to $90.66. Both contracts had seesawed earlier in the session.
The premium for front-month Brent futures over barrels loading in six months’ time is at a three-month low, indicating waning concern about tight supply. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

US crude oil inventories rose unexpectedly last week as exports fell and refiners lowered runs, while gasoline stocks also posted a surprise build as demand slowed, the Energy Information Administration said.

Crude stocks rose 4.5 million barrels last week, compared with an analyst forecast for a draw of 600,000 barrels. Gasoline stocks gained 200,000 barrels, versus expectations for a 1.6 million-barrel drop. 

“The crude oil number is well above expectations. Gasoline is a disappointment. You should never see a build in gasoline during summer. It is a very bearish report,” said Bob Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho.

Also weighing on prices, top Iranian and U.S. officials said they were traveling to Vienna to resume indirect talks about Iran’s nuclear program, reviving the all but vanished hopes of a removal of sanctions hampering Iranian oil exports.

Prices were also hurt when San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly warned of a 75 basis point interest rate hike if inflation continued. Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also said that the Federal Reserve was committed to getting inflation under control and returning it to the US central bank’s 2 percent target.

The US dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six major peers, also rose, pressuring demand by making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia to nearly triple in 2023: Report

Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia to nearly triple in 2023: Report
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia to nearly triple in 2023: Report

Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia to nearly triple in 2023: Report
Updated 03 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hotel construction rate in Saudi Arabia is likely to nearly triple in 2023 with almost 50 percent of the projects currently on file are due for delivery in that year.

Around 80 hotel projects in the Kingdom are scheduled for completion next year, according to the TOPHOTEL Projects database.

The next year will see around 63,753 rooms in the database coming online, up from the 9,207 keys from this year’s projects. 

According to similar data recently released by global hospitality insight provider STR, Saudi Arabia led the hotel construction market in the Middle East with some 37,654 rooms being built at the end of the second quarter of 2022.

