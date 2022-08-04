Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the US Treasury yields, while cautious investors awaited a key US non-farm payrolls report due this week for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,770.33 per ounce, as of 0434 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,787.10.

Silver eases

Spot silver eased 0.1 percent to $20.01 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3 percent at $895.48.

Palladium was steady at $2,018.08.

Wheat up, soybeans down

Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising from their lowest in six months on bargain-buying, although pressure from newly harvested supplies capped gains.

Soybeans and corn ticked lower on forecasts of improved US Midwest weather for crops, which have suffered from intense heat in recent weeks.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $7.69 a bushel, as of 0440 GMT, after dropping on Wednesday to its lowest since early February at $7.52 a bushel.

Soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.65-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.6 percent to $5.92-3/4 a bushel.

London copper rises from 3-day slide

London copper prices rose on Thursday, reversing course after sliding for three straight sessions, although the gains were capped by demand worries amid tepid global economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $7,687 a ton by 0503 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $8,781.20 a ton.

LME copper has lost 29 percent since hitting a record high of $10,845 a ton in March.

(With input from Reuters)