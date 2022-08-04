You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising from their lowest in six months on bargain-buying. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2c279

Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises

Commodities Update — Gold climbs; Wheat recovers from 6-month low; Copper rises
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a pullback in the US Treasury yields, while cautious investors awaited a key US non-farm payrolls report due this week for more cues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike stance.

Spot gold was up 0.3 percent at $1,770.33 per ounce, as of 0434 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.6 percent to $1,787.10.

Silver eases

Spot silver eased 0.1 percent to $20.01 per ounce, while platinum was down 0.3 percent at $895.48. 

Palladium was steady at $2,018.08.

Wheat up, soybeans down

Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Thursday, with prices rising from their lowest in six months on bargain-buying, although pressure from newly harvested supplies capped gains.

Soybeans and corn ticked lower on forecasts of improved US Midwest weather for crops, which have suffered from intense heat in recent weeks.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.7 percent to $7.69 a bushel, as of 0440 GMT, after dropping on Wednesday to its lowest since early February at $7.52 a bushel.

Soybeans lost 0.3 percent to $13.65-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.6 percent to $5.92-3/4 a bushel.

London copper rises from 3-day slide

London copper prices rose on Thursday, reversing course after sliding for three straight sessions, although the gains were capped by demand worries amid tepid global economic growth.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.1 percent to $7,687 a ton by 0503 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.2 percent to $8,781.20 a ton.

LME copper has lost 29 percent since hitting a record high of $10,845 a ton in March.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities CORN wheat

Related

Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat falls; London copper prices fall on hawkish Fed views
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rises; Wheat falls; London copper prices fall on hawkish Fed views
Commodities Update — Gold rallies to 4-week high; Soybeans near 1-week low; Industrial metal prices fall
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold rallies to 4-week high; Soybeans near 1-week low; Industrial metal prices fall

Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low

Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low

Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation now set to top 13 percent.

Reeling from a surge in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 for a half percentage point rise in Bank Rate to 1.75 percent — its highest level since late 2008 — from 1.25 percent.

The 50-basis-point increase had been expected by most economists in a Reuters poll as central banks around the world scramble to contain the surge in prices.

Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low of 4.2 percent

Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to a 21-year low of 4.2 percent in both May and July, new and revised data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Provisional data had shown the jobless rate hovering at the level it stood at before the COVID-19 pandemic before the May reading was revised down to 4.2 percent from 4.7 percent and June amended to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent previously.

“Despite inflationary pressures and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the rate of unemployment is expected to continue its downward trajectory in coming months,” Jack Kennedy, economist at global job site Indeed, wrote in a note.

UK construction activity falls by most in over two years 

British construction companies reported their biggest fall in activity in more than two years last month, as house-builders scaled back work and civil engineering firms faced a dearth of new contracts, a survey showed on Thursday.

July’s S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index also showed some easing in inflation pressures.

Brazil central bank hikes rates, weighs one more amid election-year spending

Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points as widely expected, and left the door open for a smaller “residual” hike in September, pumping the brakes on an economic recovery as the October election approaches.

The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to 13.75 percent, the highest since January 2017, as forecast by 23 of 29 economists in a Reuters poll. 

The Brazilian central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record-low 2 percent in March 2021, battling inflationary pressures from global commodity prices and now an election-year spending spree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Topics: Macro Snapshot Bank of England Inflation

Related

Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Spain edges closer to pre-pandemic tourism levels; S.Korea inflation near 24-year high
Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow
Business & Economy
Macro Snapshot — Eurozone factory activity contracted in July as recession fears grow

MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating

MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating

MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating
Updated 2 min 26 sec ago
Hala Hisham Koura

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has received bids for the construction of the spine water transmission infrastructure worth SR1.9 trillion ($500 billion) for The Line project.

The project will include construction of water storage tanks and a water transmission pipeline, reported MEED.

China Harbour Engineering Company and South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering are two of the companies that have submitted the bids. 

EDO assigned ‘BB-‘ rating 

S&P Global Ratings has assigned “BB-”  rating to Energy Development Oman, reported MEED.

EDO has the highest market share in oil and gas products and produces approximately half of the country’s output — due to its 60 percent stake in Petroleum Development Oman.

Additionally, the company has managed to maintain low operating costs and a high operation-to-debt ratio, which indicates how easily a company pays back its debt. 
The future of EDO looks promising as the oil conglomerate aligns with Oman’s 2040 Vision. 

KOC projects delayed 

Kuwait Oil Co.’s two oil projects have been delayed due to budget approval issues, reported MEED.  

The projects have an estimated value of $1.4 billion — where one project is to debottleneck four gathering centers in East Kuwait, and the other one will expand two effluent water disposal plants.  

Both projects are expected to be delayed from their original date of tender. 

Topics: NEOM Oman Kuwait

Related

MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker — Korean consortium to work on Oman’s smart farm; Khor Mor Field suspended

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg

UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg
Updated 4 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings is looking to raise $750 million in an initial public offering later this year, according to reports.

Once it is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Burjeel will consider a dividend payout of 40 percent to 70 percent of 2023’s net income, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

VPS Healthcare LLC, the owner of Burjeel, is in talks with potential investors including sovereign and pension funds to secure financing for the deal.

Burjeel declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news. 

Topics: Burjeel Healthcare VPS Healthcare LLC

Related

Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ma’athar REIT to acquire UAE’s Burjeel hospital for $27.2m
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ma’athar REIT to acquire UAE’s Burjeel hospital for $27.2m

Saudi Fitness Time gym operator sees 87% profit surge in H1

Saudi Fitness Time gym operator sees 87% profit surge in H1
Updated 28 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Fitness Time gym operator sees 87% profit surge in H1

Saudi Fitness Time gym operator sees 87% profit surge in H1
Updated 28 min 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi gym chain Fitness Time has posted an 87 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022, as sporting activity resumed in the Kingdom post the pandemic.

Leejam Sports Co. almost doubled its profit to SR82 million ($22 million) from SR44 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

This was buoyed by a growth in revenues of SR94 million to SR465 million, despite a SR50 million rise in the cost of revenue and an increase in other costs by SR6 million.

During the second quarter, Leejam recorded a revenue of SR233 million with 18 new centers opening during the previous 12 months continuing its gradual improvement.

The company expects the current market conditions to drive similar performance during the second half of the year.

Topics: Fitness Time Leejam Sports Company

Related

Saudi Fitness Time gym operator seeks to set up investment unit in Riyadh
Business & Economy
Saudi Fitness Time gym operator seeks to set up investment unit in Riyadh

Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn

Saudi developer Jabal Omar’s shareholders to vote on capital hike to $3bn
Updated 37 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co.’s shareholders will vote on a proposal to increase capital to SR11.5 billion ($3 billion) in the next extraordinary general assembly meeting to be held on Aug. 25.

The Saudi-listed developer will finance the capital hike plan of 24 percent from SR9.3 billion through debt conversion, it said in a bourse filing.

The plan entails raising the number of the company’s issued shares from 929 million to 1.15 billion.

The Kingdom’s stock market regulator, known as the Capital Market Authority, approved the board’s recommendation to hike capital last month.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul

Related

Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Business & Economy
Saudi Jabal Omar Development Co. gets approval to restructure a $800m loan
Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development Company returns to profit
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s Jabal Omar Development Company returns to profit

Latest updates

Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low
Macro snapshot — Bank of England raises rates by most since 1995; Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low
MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating
MENA Project Tracker — NEOM receives bids for water transmission project; EDO assigned BB- rating
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg
UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg
Pope names nurse who ‘saved my life’ as personal aide
Pope names nurse who ‘saved my life’ as personal aide
Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023
Third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum to be held in February 2023

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.