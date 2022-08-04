You are here

UAE In–Focus — Dubai's economy drives Tecom Group's Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m

On July 5, TECOM Group made its stock market debut on the Dubai Financial Market after raising 1.7 billion dirhams through its initial public offering.
On July 5, TECOM Group made its stock market debut on the Dubai Financial Market after raising 1.7 billion dirhams through its initial public offering.
Dana Alomar

DUBAI:  TECOM Group recorded a 54 percent increase in its net profit in the second quarter due to the  “continued buoyancy” in the economic climate of the emirate, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

In the three months that ended in June, profits rose to 237 million dirhams ($64.5 million), compared to 153.9 million dirhams a year earlier.

On July 5, the group made its stock market debut on the Dubai Financial Market after raising 1.7 billion dirhams through its initial public offering. The company also reported a growth in revenue of nearly 18 percent during its second quarter.

Its net profit in the first half of 2022 rose by more than 43 percent to 427.5 million dirhams, while revenue increased by nearly 16 percent to 989.4 million dirhams.

Mansion sold 

A four-bedroom Bvlgari Mansion in Jumeirah Bay Island has been sold by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty for 55 million dirhams ($14.97 million), according to a statement.

The mansion was sold at 7,775 dirhams per sq. ft., making it one of the rare transactions on the island, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

The price per sq. ft. at Jumeirah Bay Island rose by 44.3 percent from the first quarter to the second.

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India expects bilateral trade worth up to $9 billion with Russia and Sri Lanka in the next two months after it allowed international trade in rupees, India’s trade secretary said.

The Reserve Bank of India last month allowed importers and exporters to pay in the partially convertible rupee, a move widely seen as making trade with Russia and South Asian neighbors easier instead of relying on dollars.

“The rupee-denominated sales will be a big, big advantage,” BVR Subrahmanyam told reporters late on Tuesday. 

He added: “I see in the next two months $8-$9 billion of trade with Russia and Sri Lanka.”

He did not give a breakdown of trade by country.

India’s imports from Russia, mainly crude oil, jumped nearly five times to more than $15 billion between the end of July and Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, compared to the previous year, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

But exports fell to $852.22 million from $1.34 billion in the same period, due to the lack of a payment settlement mechanism with sanctioned-hit Russia.

Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds: traders

India’s Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 100 million rupees ($1.26 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company has invited bids from bankers and investors for the same on Friday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and India Ratings and will close for subscription on Monday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 29.90 billion rupees.

Kotak Mahindra Prime to re-issue April 2025 bonds

India’s Kotak Mahindra Prime plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees through reissuance of 6.55 percent April 2025 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will offer a yield of 7.33 percent to investors and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Friday, they said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, and the issue will close for subscription on Monday.

(With input from Reuters)

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a drop in investments in July raising only $105 million in 44 deals.

According to Wamda monthly report, investments in July proved to be the lowest in 2022 so far with funding dropping 84 percent year-on-year and 68 percent month-on-month. 

Saudi Arabia witnessed a 55 percent decline as compared to June.

The UAE witnessed a 73 percent drop in investments followed by Saudi Arabia with 55 percent decline. Egypt was the only country to have experiences a rise of 72 percent in startup investments.

The phenomenon is not exclusive to the MENA region, the global venture capital market is seeing a decline as it fell 23 percent in the second quarter due to economic uncertainty, according to CB Insights.

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, as investors’ focus shifted from tensions around Taiwan to a raft of newly launched infrastructure projects that Beijing hopes can help stabilize its COVID-19-hit economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng added 2.1 percent, led by technology shares.

Foreigners cut China debt, dump equities in July: IIF

Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds in July and dumped equities for the first time in four months, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance.

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, the report showed.

Chinese debt witnessed outflows of around $3 billion last month, while $6 billion exited other EM, IIF estimated.

If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s $20 trillion bond market.

During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed $3.5 billion of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of $2.5 billion in other EM markets, IIF added.

China to issue $741 million of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on August 10

China’s finance ministry will issue 5 billion yuan ($740.70 million) worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10, including 1 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The remaining 4 billion yuan will be added to bonds already issued and which mature in 2024, the HKMA said.

(With input from Reuters) 

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025

RAK Ceramics looks to solidify Saudi presence with first plant in 2025
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UAE-based RAK Ceramics looks to affirm its presence in Saudi Arabia, with the opening of its first manufacturing facility by 2025.

Land for the project has already been allotted, with all other licensing procedures set to be completed in the next 12 months, a top company official told Gulf News.

“Three years – that’s how long it should take for production to commence,” said Abdallah Massaad, Group CEO, RAK Ceramics.

The Ras Al Khaimah-headquartered ceramic brand, which recorded nearly 26 percent growth in the second quarter sales over the previous year, looks to strengthen its presence by securing highly profitable projects and expanding its retail footprint.

The launch of a local manufacturing unit is expected to catalyze its retail footprint within the Kingdom.

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Updated 04 August 2022
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum rise; US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190m
Updated 04 August 2022
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 1.07 percent to $23,092, as of 7:59 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,654 rising by 2.40 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

US crypto firm Nomad robbed of $190 million

Researchers have revealed that US crypto firm Nomad was robbed of $190 million, the latest heist in the digital asset sector this year, Reuters reported.

In a tweet, Nomad stated that it was “aware of the incident” and was currently investigating, without providing further details.

Reuters reported that $190 million worth of Ether and USDC were stolen, according to crypto analytics firm PeckShield. Over $150 million has been estimated by other blockchain researchers.

Nomad said Wednesday it is working with law enforcement and blockchain analysis firm TRM Labs “to trace stolen funds, identify recipient wallets, and coordinate the return of funds.”

No specific law enforcement agencies were mentioned.

Nomad, which raised $22 million last week from investors including Coinbase Global, makes software for connecting blockchains.

In this case, the heist targeted Nomad’s “bridge” — a tool that allows users to transfer tokens between blockchains.

Brazil may approve crypto law this week

The Brazilian government is getting closer to regulating cryptocurrency assets and virtual asset service providers, reported Bitcoin.com. Cryptocurrency bill 4.401/2021 will be discussed this week along with other time-sensitive bills.

According to Ricardo Barros, the leader of the Federal Government in the Deputy Chamber of Congress, the bill can be voted on this week, Bitcoin.com said.

Brazil is preparing for its presidential election on Oct. 2, meaning the issue could be avoided by congress to avoid swaying the electorate, Bitcoin.com added.

The cryptocurrency bill would have to be remitted to President Bolsonaro for final approval if it is finally passed.

Aside from legalizing cryptocurrency mining, the project establishes tax exemption rules for mining institutions that establish mining farms using 100 percent renewable energy, Bitcoin.com added.

