Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and the SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. have received the world’s first independent certifications recognizing “blue” hydrogen and ammonia production.

The certifications were granted by the Germany-based TÜV Rheinland, according to a statement.

They were awarded to SABIC AN in Jubail for producing 37,800 tons of “blue” ammonia and to Aramco’s wholly owned refinery, known as SASREF, also in Jubail, for 8,075 tons of “blue” hydrogen.

“These certifications are the first of their kind in the world and signify a major milestone in our efforts to develop clean energy solutions, and advance our hydrogen and ammonia export capabilities,” said Olivier Thorel, Aramco vice president of chemicals.

“This independent recognition reinforces the work of Aramco and SABIC in decarbonizing multiple sectors, including energy, aviation, transportation, chemicals and fertilizer industries,” he added.

SABIC is exploring opportunities to utilize hydrogen for green chemistry to strengthen its sustainable solution offerings, said Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABIC vice president, energy efficiency and carbon management.

In 2020, Aramco and SABIC collaborated on the world’s first shipment of blue ammonia, a carrier of hydrogen, from Saudi Arabia to Japan, with 40 tons dispatched for use in low-carbon power generation.

Aramco has recently announced its target to produce up to 11 million tons per annum of blue ammonia by 2030, and is currently developing carbon capture and hydrogen capabilities, the statement added.