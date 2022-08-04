You are here

SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives

SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives
SoftBank currently has plans in place to sell over half of its remaining stake in Alibaba. (Shutterstock)
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives

SoftBank raises $22bn through sale of Alibaba derivatives
Updated 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: SoftBank Group Corp. has raised $22 billion by selling prepaid forward contracts using the shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. 

According to a Financial Times report, SoftBank, in 2022, executed the sale of about a third of its Alibaba stake through these contracts, which helped the firm to raise cash immediately while retaining the chances of holding on to the shares. 

The report further noted that SoftBank Group has sold half of its Alibaba shares in the form of these derivatives. 

SoftBank currently has plans in place to sell over half of its remaining stake in Alibaba, the report added. 

SoftBank has been selling these types of derivatives linked to Alibaba shares since 2016, as it helps the firm to stabilize its shares, which may not happen in straight selling. 

SoftBank’s bet on Alibaba during its birth had made its CEO Masayoshi Son the richest man in Japan in the last decade. He, however, lost this crown as Alibaba shares fell due to regulatory pressures. 

Topics: SoftBank Alibaba shares

Aramco, SABIC AN receive world's first accreditation certificate for 'blue' hydrogen, ammonia products

Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products

Aramco, SABIC AN receive world’s first accreditation certificate for ‘blue’ hydrogen, ammonia products
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco and the SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co. have received the world’s first independent certifications recognizing “blue” hydrogen and ammonia production.

The certifications were granted by the Germany-based TÜV Rheinland, according to a statement. 

They were awarded to SABIC AN in Jubail for producing 37,800 tons of “blue” ammonia and to Aramco’s wholly owned refinery, known as SASREF, also in Jubail, for 8,075 tons of “blue” hydrogen.

“These certifications are the first of their kind in the world and signify a major milestone in our efforts to develop clean energy solutions, and advance our hydrogen and ammonia export capabilities,” said Olivier Thorel, Aramco vice president of chemicals. 

“This independent recognition reinforces the work of Aramco and SABIC in decarbonizing multiple sectors, including energy, aviation, transportation, chemicals and fertilizer industries,” he added. 

SABIC is exploring opportunities to utilize hydrogen for green chemistry to strengthen its sustainable solution offerings, said Fahad Al-Sherehy, SABIC vice president, energy efficiency and carbon management. 

In 2020, Aramco and SABIC collaborated on the world’s first shipment of blue ammonia, a carrier of hydrogen, from Saudi Arabia to Japan, with 40 tons dispatched for use in low-carbon power generation.

Aramco has recently announced its target to produce up to 11 million tons per annum of blue ammonia by 2030, and is currently developing carbon capture and hydrogen capabilities, the statement added. 

Topics: Aramco SABIC blue Hydrogen Ammonia

UAE In–Focus — Dubai's economy drives Tecom Group's Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m

UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m
Updated 4 min 44 sec ago
Dana Alomar

UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m

UAE In–Focus — Dubai’s economy drives Tecom Group’s Q2 profits up 54%; mansion sold for $15m
Updated 4 min 45 sec ago
Dana Alomar

DUBAI:  TECOM Group recorded a 54 percent increase in its net profit in the second quarter due to the  “continued buoyancy” in the economic climate of the emirate, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

In the three months that ended in June, profits rose to 237 million dirhams ($64.5 million), compared to 153.9 million dirhams a year earlier.

On July 5, the group made its stock market debut on the Dubai Financial Market after raising 1.7 billion dirhams through its initial public offering. The company also reported a growth in revenue of nearly 18 percent during its second quarter.

Its net profit in the first half of 2022 rose by more than 43 percent to 427.5 million dirhams, while revenue increased by nearly 16 percent to 989.4 million dirhams.

Mansion sold 

A four-bedroom Bvlgari Mansion in Jumeirah Bay Island has been sold by Luxhabitat Sotheby’s International Realty for 55 million dirhams ($14.97 million), according to a statement.

The mansion was sold at 7,775 dirhams per sq. ft., making it one of the rare transactions on the island, according to Luxhabitat Sotheby’s.

The price per sq. ft. at Jumeirah Bay Island rose by 44.3 percent from the first quarter to the second.

Topics: economy real estate

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds

India In-Focus — Trade with Russia and Sri Lanka expected to hit $9bn; Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: India expects bilateral trade worth up to $9 billion with Russia and Sri Lanka in the next two months after it allowed international trade in rupees, India’s trade secretary said.

The Reserve Bank of India last month allowed importers and exporters to pay in the partially convertible rupee, a move widely seen as making trade with Russia and South Asian neighbors easier instead of relying on dollars.

“The rupee-denominated sales will be a big, big advantage,” BVR Subrahmanyam told reporters late on Tuesday. 

He added: “I see in the next two months $8-$9 billion of trade with Russia and Sri Lanka.”

He did not give a breakdown of trade by country.

India’s imports from Russia, mainly crude oil, jumped nearly five times to more than $15 billion between the end of July and Feb. 24 when Russia invaded Ukraine, compared to the previous year, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

But exports fell to $852.22 million from $1.34 billion in the same period, due to the lack of a payment settlement mechanism with sanctioned-hit Russia.

Bajaj Finance to issue 3-year bonds: traders

India’s Bajaj Finance Ltd. plans to raise at least 100 million rupees ($1.26 million) through a sale of bonds maturing in three years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The non-banking finance company has invited bids from bankers and investors for the same on Friday, they said.

The notes are rated AAA by CRISIL and India Ratings and will close for subscription on Monday.

The issue has a greenshoe option to retain an additional 29.90 billion rupees.

Kotak Mahindra Prime to re-issue April 2025 bonds

India’s Kotak Mahindra Prime plans to raise 2.50 billion rupees through reissuance of 6.55 percent April 2025 bonds, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.

The company will offer a yield of 7.33 percent to investors and has invited bids from bankers and investors on Friday, they said.

The bonds are rated AAA by CRISIL, and the issue will close for subscription on Monday.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: India In-Focus Russia Sri Lanka

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far

MENA startups raise $105m in July, the lowest in 2022 so far
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region witnessed a drop in investments in July raising only $105 million in 44 deals.

According to Wamda monthly report, investments in July proved to be the lowest in 2022 so far with funding dropping 84 percent year-on-year and 68 percent month-on-month. 

Saudi Arabia witnessed a 55 percent decline as compared to June.

The UAE witnessed a 73 percent drop in investments followed by Saudi Arabia with 55 percent decline. Egypt was the only country to have experiences a rise of 72 percent in startup investments.

The phenomenon is not exclusive to the MENA region, the global venture capital market is seeing a decline as it fell 23 percent in the second quarter due to economic uncertainty, according to CB Insights.

Topics: MENA startups funding

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong

China In-Focus — Stocks rise; China to issue $741m of treasury bonds in Hong Kong
Updated 04 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, as investors’ focus shifted from tensions around Taiwan to a raft of newly launched infrastructure projects that Beijing hopes can help stabilize its COVID-19-hit economy.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.9 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8 percent.

Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng added 2.1 percent, led by technology shares.

Foreigners cut China debt, dump equities in July: IIF

Foreign investors continued to cut holdings in Chinese bonds in July and dumped equities for the first time in four months, according to a report by the Institute of International Finance.

Emerging markets posted a fifth straight month of portfolio outflows, setting the longest such streak in records going back to 2005, as global recession risk, inflation and a strong dollar drew away cash, the report showed.

Chinese debt witnessed outflows of around $3 billion last month, while $6 billion exited other EM, IIF estimated.

If confirmed by official data, it would be the sixth consecutive month of foreign outflows from China’s $20 trillion bond market.

During the same period, China’s stock market witnessed $3.5 billion of foreign outflows, compared with marginal inflows of $2.5 billion in other EM markets, IIF added.

China to issue $741 million of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on August 10

China’s finance ministry will issue 5 billion yuan ($740.70 million) worth of treasury bonds in Hong Kong on Aug. 10, including 1 billion yuan of 10-year bonds, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority said on Thursday.

The remaining 4 billion yuan will be added to bonds already issued and which mature in 2024, the HKMA said.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China in-focus

