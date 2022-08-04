UAE healthcare provider Burjeel mulls $750m IPO this year: Bloomberg

RIYADH: UAE-based healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings is looking to raise $750 million in an initial public offering later this year, according to reports.

Once it is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Burjeel will consider a dividend payout of 40 percent to 70 percent of 2023’s net income, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

VPS Healthcare LLC, the owner of Burjeel, is in talks with potential investors including sovereign and pension funds to secure financing for the deal.

Burjeel declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news.