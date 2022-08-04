You are here

Egypt In-Focus — PMI slightly rises to 46.4 in July; Suez Canal Authority eyes listing 3 firms

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority is considering listing three companies on the Egyptian stock market by the end of this year, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 
Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority is considering listing three companies on the Egyptian stock market by the end of this year, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 
CAIRO: Egypt’s Purchasing Managers’ Index for non-oil business rose slightly in July to 46.4, up from a two-year low of 45.2, according to Standard & Poor’s Global.

Although the rise in the index was the largest seen in over a year, it still remains well-below the 50.0 crucial mark, signaling a deterioration in the non-oil sector’s operating conditions. 

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority is considering listing three companies on the Egyptian stock market by the end of this year, its chairman told Al-Arabiya. 

Osama Rabie explained that around 10 to 15 percent stake of the selected companies will be shared on the bourse, adding that studies are currently underway with the Ministry of Finance and Investment. 

Egyptian Financial Group Hermes Holding has appointed Aladdin ElAfifi as the new CEO of its non-bank financial institutions, according to a statement.

With his appointment, the new official will hold the responsibility in leading the current EFG Hermes NBFI portfolio with the exception of the firm’s buy now, pay later fintech platform valU. 

RIYADH: Egypt is working to double the oil storage capacity at Al-Hamra Port within three years, Asharq reported citing an industry source.

With the expansion, the capacity will increase to 5.3 million barrels of crude oil.

This comes within the framework of the government’s plans to develop the new Alamein area, as well as becoming a regional center for energy storage, trading and trade. 

Operated by the Western Desert Operating Petroleum Co. and built to handle ore produced in the Western Desert, Al-Hamra Port has six storage tanks and one buoy mooring facility for loading and unloading.

“Expansion plans have been in place for several years and today we laid the foundation stone for them. The aim of the expansions is to develop the new Alamein area and provide energy for the factories that will be established there,” the source added. 

CAIRO: The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday, despite warning that a long recession is on its way, as it rushed to smother a rise in inflation now set to top 13 percent.

Reeling from a surge in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the BoE’s Monetary Policy Committee voted 8-1 for a half percentage point rise in Bank Rate to 1.75 percent — its highest level since late 2008 — from 1.25 percent.

The 50-basis-point increase had been expected by most economists in a Reuters poll as central banks around the world scramble to contain the surge in prices.

Irish unemployment falls to 21-year low of 4.2 percent

Ireland’s unemployment rate fell to a 21-year low of 4.2 percent in both May and July, new and revised data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Provisional data had shown the jobless rate hovering at the level it stood at before the COVID-19 pandemic before the May reading was revised down to 4.2 percent from 4.7 percent and June amended to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent previously.

“Despite inflationary pressures and the ongoing war in Ukraine, the rate of unemployment is expected to continue its downward trajectory in coming months,” Jack Kennedy, economist at global job site Indeed, wrote in a note.

UK construction activity falls by most in over two years 

British construction companies reported their biggest fall in activity in more than two years last month, as house-builders scaled back work and civil engineering firms faced a dearth of new contracts, a survey showed on Thursday.

July’s S&P Global/CIPS construction Purchasing Managers’ Index also showed some easing in inflation pressures.

Brazil central bank hikes rates, weighs one more amid election-year spending

Brazil’s central bank on Wednesday raised interest rates by 50 basis points as widely expected, and left the door open for a smaller “residual” hike in September, pumping the brakes on an economic recovery as the October election approaches.

The bank’s rate-setting committee, known as Copom, raised its benchmark Selic interest rate to 13.75 percent, the highest since January 2017, as forecast by 23 of 29 economists in a Reuters poll. 

The Brazilian central bank has hiked rates at 12 straight policy meetings from a record-low 2 percent in March 2021, battling inflationary pressures from global commodity prices and now an election-year spending spree by President Jair Bolsonaro.

CAIRO: Saudi Arabia’s NEOM has received bids for the construction of the spine water transmission infrastructure worth SR1.9 trillion ($500 billion) for The Line project.

The project will include construction of water storage tanks and a water transmission pipeline, reported MEED.

China Harbour Engineering Company and South Korea’s Hyundai Engineering are two of the companies that have submitted the bids. 

EDO assigned ‘BB-‘ rating 

S&P Global Ratings has assigned “BB-”  rating to Energy Development Oman, reported MEED.

EDO has the highest market share in oil and gas products and produces approximately half of the country’s output — due to its 60 percent stake in Petroleum Development Oman.

Additionally, the company has managed to maintain low operating costs and a high operation-to-debt ratio, which indicates how easily a company pays back its debt. 
The future of EDO looks promising as the oil conglomerate aligns with Oman’s 2040 Vision. 

KOC projects delayed 

Kuwait Oil Co.’s two oil projects have been delayed due to budget approval issues, reported MEED.  

The projects have an estimated value of $1.4 billion — where one project is to debottleneck four gathering centers in East Kuwait, and the other one will expand two effluent water disposal plants.  

Both projects are expected to be delayed from their original date of tender. 

RIYADH: UAE-based healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings is looking to raise $750 million in an initial public offering later this year, according to reports.

Once it is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Burjeel will consider a dividend payout of 40 percent to 70 percent of 2023’s net income, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources.

VPS Healthcare LLC, the owner of Burjeel, is in talks with potential investors including sovereign and pension funds to secure financing for the deal.

Burjeel declined to comment to Bloomberg on the news. 

RIYADH: The operator of the Saudi gym chain Fitness Time has posted an 87 percent profit surge for the first half of 2022, as sporting activity resumed in the Kingdom post the pandemic.

Leejam Sports Co. almost doubled its profit to SR82 million ($22 million) from SR44 million in the same period a year ago, according to a bourse filing.

This was buoyed by a growth in revenues of SR94 million to SR465 million, despite a SR50 million rise in the cost of revenue and an increase in other costs by SR6 million.

During the second quarter, Leejam recorded a revenue of SR233 million with 18 new centers opening during the previous 12 months continuing its gradual improvement.

The company expects the current market conditions to drive similar performance during the second half of the year.

