Hezbollah loyalists attack Lebanese photojournalist, leave bullet on his car

The next morning, Shaaban found a bullet stuck to his car window, a move he believed reiterated Hezbollah’s threats against him. (Twitter)
  • Hezbollah has consistently targeted and intimidated journalists in Lebanon, especially Shiite reporters who oppose their views
LONDON: A group of Hezbollah loyalists attacked Lebanese photojournalist Hasan Shaaban on Wednesday after videos of the protests he filmed in his hometown in the Shia-dominated south circulated on social media.

The assault took place shortly after his footage documented the residents in the southern town of Beit Yahoun, in Bint Jbeil district, protesting over water shortages in their homes.

While covering the protests, Hezbollah-affiliated members threatened to kill him if he did not leave town.

 

The next morning, Shaaban found a bullet stuck to his car window, a move he believed reiterated Hezbollah’s threats against him.

He published a photo of the bullet on his social media pages, and held a Hezbollah member accountable in the event of any harm befalling him or his belongings.

 

 

“I woke up this morning and found a bullet stuck to my car window,” Shaaban wrote in a Facebook post. “I hold the Hezbollah member with the initials ‘H.N.M.’ and all people with him accountable for any harm that befalls me, my dog, my house, my car or my chickens.” 

“(The Hezbollah member) assaulted me in front of 15 witnesses, even if he wasn’t the one who placed the bullet on the car . . . the information was given to law enforcement, let’s see if they will do anything about it.”

Meanwhile, the Alternative Press Syndicate held “the de facto forces, specifically Hezbollah,” responsible for Shaaban’s safety, and called on the “absent state to assume its responsibilities and hold the aggressors to account immediately.”

Ali Aloush, head of the Press Photographers Syndicate, added that the attack “will not go unpunished, and we will reach out to the judicial and security agencies (or what remains of them) to ensure that whoever assaulted him, no matter the party they belong to, is held to account.”

This is not the first time Hezbollah members have assaulted Lebanese journalists or threatened to kill them.

In January, Hezbollah trolls launched a racist campaign against Sudanese-Lebanese journalist Dalia Ahmad following a report on her show that criticized the Lebanese government, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

In another instance, former Alhurra news anchor Layal Alekhtiar received death threats and was subjected to harassment online after tweeting a video of the unveiling of a Soleimani statue and a line from the Qur’an that said: “What are these statues to which you are so devoted?”

In October 2020, independent journalist Luna Safwan was targeted by Hezbollah in an online abuse campaign after her tweet criticizing the party was carried by an Israeli news channel and she was accused of cooperating with Israel.

Lebanese journalist Maryam Seif Eddine, known for her harsh criticism of Hezbollah despite being Shiite, received death threats from the group while her mother and brother were physically assaulted, with her sibling being left with a broken nose.

Party loyalists targeted her family home in Burj El-Barajneh, in the Hezbollah-dominated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Similarly, former LBC news anchor and Shiite journalist Dima Sadek was subjected to harassment by the group after her phone was stolen from her during a demonstration. The harassment, she said, was followed by insulting and threatening phone calls to her mother.

Topics: Hezbollah journalist Lebanon

UK Parliament to shut down TikTok account after concerns over platform’s ties with China

UK Parliament to shut down TikTok account after concerns over platform’s ties with China
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

UK Parliament to shut down TikTok account after concerns over platform’s ties with China

UK Parliament to shut down TikTok account after concerns over platform’s ties with China
  • MPs sent a letter last week requesting the account’s closure citing security concerns
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The UK Parliament shut down its TikTok account on Thursday over the platform’s alleged ties to the Chinese government.

“Based on member feedback, we are closing the pilot UK Parliament TikTok account earlier than we had planned,” a UK Parliament spokesperson said. “The account was a pilot initiative while we tested the platform as a way of reaching younger audiences with relevant content about Parliament.”

The ‘@ukparliament’ account was shut down only a week after its launch following a campaign by Conservative MPs. 

“While it is disappointing that Parliament will no longer be able to connect with the millions of people who use TikTok in the UK, we reiterate the offer to reassure those members of Parliament who raised concerns and clarify any inaccuracies about our platform,” a spokesperson for TikTok said.

Speakers of the House of Commons and Lords ordered officials to shut down the account saying that they “had not been consulted about its creation and had been made aware of reasons for concern.”

MPs also sent a letter last week requesting the account’s closure, saying that they were “surprised and disappointed” it had been launched after “recent reports have made clear that . . . TikTok data is routinely transferred to China.”

The signatories to the letter expressed their concerns over data security risks associated with the app and said the account should not be restored until TikTok is able to “reassure MPs that the company could prevent data transfer to ByteDance, should the parent company make a request for it.”

“The prospect of Xi Jinping’s government having access to personal data on our children’s phones ought to be a cause for major concern,” the letter adds.

TikTok said that it contacted the signatories of the letter, offering to “meet with them to understand their concerns and explain our data protection processes.”

Several MPs, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, use TikTok to engage with a younger audience, the social media platform said.

Last October, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the opening of the official No 10 TikTok account, which currently records nearly 330,000 followers, with the intention “to be a place where we can put out messages and behind-the-scenes insights into what we’re getting done, so tune in.”

Topics: UK government TikTok China

Media watchdog urges immediate release of reporter in northern Syria

Media watchdog urges immediate release of reporter in northern Syria
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Media watchdog urges immediate release of reporter in northern Syria

Media watchdog urges immediate release of reporter in northern Syria
  • Journalist Barzan Ferman held without charge in undisclosed location
  • Kurdish authorities also urged to lift suspension of Rudaw TV
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists has condemned Kurdish forces for detaining journalist Barzan Ferman in northern Syria, and also urged them to reverse their suspension of the Rudaw Media Network’s license.

On Tuesday, forces affiliated with the Kurdish Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, or AANES, detained Ferman, a reporter for Rudaw TV, in Qamishli.

“Authorities in northern Syria must immediately release journalist Barzan Ferman, or disclose his location and the reason for his arrest,” said CPJ’s Senior Researcher Yeganeh Rezaian.

“The Democratic Union Party must halt its censorship efforts against the Rudaw network and allow the broadcaster to work freely and safely,” Rezaian said.

According to reports, Ferman was at Rudaw’s office in Qamishli when three masked security officers detained him and took him away in a white van.

Ferman’s whereabouts and reasons for his arrest are yet to be known.

AANES last February suspended the Rudaw Media Network’s license and the licenses of its employees, claiming the network spread “hate and misinformation.”

Kurdistan 24, another Iraqi Kurdish TV channel, has also been banned from operating in the region since June 2021.

After the suspension, Ferman continued working at the media network, and was detained while helping two colleagues clean the office.

Sources close to him said they had not been aware of Ferman receiving threats. However, one added that he “maybe kept it secret.”

According to the 2022 World Press Freedom Index, Syria ranks 171 out of 180 countries in terms of freedom of the press.

Reporters without Borders, a media rights organization, reported in June of growing restrictions against journalists in Kurdish-controlled areas in northern Syria.

Restrictions include journalists having press cards to operate in the region and proving they are journalists.

To get a press card, reporters are required by the region’s media department to be members of the pro-government Union of Free Media, although such a requirement violates the region’s media law.

Without an official permit, journalists are unable to work in northern Syria and their applications remain blocked at the media office.

Topics: Syria journalist Kurdish administration

Animal rights lawsuit against Google fails

Animal rights lawsuit against Google fails
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Animal rights lawsuit against Google fails

Animal rights lawsuit against Google fails
  • Judge ruled Google covered by law that protects internet platforms from litigation based on content posted by users
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Google won a lawsuit on Thursday filed by animal rights group Lady Freethinker, which accused the tech giant of profiting from videos of animal abuse featured on its Youtube platform.

Judge Sunil R. Kulkarni ruled that Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., is covered by Section 230 of the federal Communications Decency Act in the US, which protects internet platforms from litigation based on content posted by their users.

“Section 230 clearly states that ‘no cause of action may be brought and no liability may be imposed under any state or local law that is inconsistent with this section,” the judge said in a statement.

In the lawsuit, filed last year, Lady Freethinker accused the tech company of failing to keep animal abuse videos off its platform, and of profiting from these videos by placing advertisements next to them.

Some of the videos cited by the group include pythons attacking puppies.

The group accused Google of violating federal laws around the depiction of animal cruelty, but the judge found that Lady Freethinker only listed claims involving violations of state and local laws, such as breach of contract and false advertising.

Topics: Google Youtube animal abuse

Rights group condemns beating and harassment of female Afghan journalist

Rights group condemns beating and harassment of female Afghan journalist
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Rights group condemns beating and harassment of female Afghan journalist

Rights group condemns beating and harassment of female Afghan journalist
  • The Taliban forced report to record a video message denying the group was involved in her attack
  • This is the first recorded physical attack on a female journalist since the Taliban took over in August 2021
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has condemned the beating and harassment of female Afghan Journalist Selgay Ehsas and urged the Taliban authorities to immediately investigate the attack. 

“Almost one year since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the cycle of threats, beatings, and intimidation of journalists continues at an alarming pace,” said CPJ’s Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna.

“The brutal attack on Afghan journalist Selgay Ehsas, followed by Taliban members forcing her to record a video allegedly absolving the group, shows that members of the press face giant hurdles working under Taliban rule.”

Ehsas, a sports presenter with the independent broadcaster Radio Dost, was walking home in late July when she was approached by armed men who identified themselves as members of the Talbian. 

Ehsas was beaten on the back of her head with a heavy object that she believes was a gun. Before she fell unconscious, she heard one of the men saying the attack was because she did not “sit at home despite their warnings,” according to the journalist.

After the attack, Ehsas recorded an audio message describing the incident and questioning whether the Taliban supported attacks on women. The recording was subsequently shared on social media by unknown individuals. 

Shortly after the recording was published online, Taliban members detained Ehsas’ father and uncle, and appeared at the journalist’s home, asking why she had insulted the group and questioned their authority. 

Under pressure from the Taliban members and her relatives, Ehsas recorded a video message, reading from a script written by the Taliban members, which denied the group was involved in attacking her. 

The Taliban members then released her father and uncle.

After that video message was published online, Ehsas and her family received threats from Taliban members, prompting them to go into hiding. 

Ehsas had previously received many death threats while she was employed at various media outlets in Afghanistan, including Enikass, where four female employees were killed. 

This attack is reportedly the first physical attack on a female journalist since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Topics: journalist Afghanistan Taliban female journalists

Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows

Elon Musk’s Twitter countersuit due by Friday as acrimony grows
  • Twitter has this week issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk’s bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter’s advisers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: Twitter Inc. and Elon Musk, who are suing each other over the world’s richest person’s effort to exit their $44 billion merger, couldn’t even agree on how much to tell the public about their dispute.
The presiding judge, Chancellor Kathleen McCormick of Delaware Chancery Court, ruled on Wednesday that Musk’s countersuit shall be made public by the afternoon of Aug. 5, two days later than Musk wanted.
Musk’s countersuit may be released as soon as Thursday, according to a person familiar with but not authorized to discuss the case.
McCormick ruled after San Francisco-based Twitter accused Musk of trying to release his 163-page countersuit on Wednesday without giving it a chance to redact, or black out, confidential information about the company.
Hours later, Musk’s lawyers shot back, accusing Twitter of trying to bury “the side of the story it does not want publicly disclosed” and undermine the public’s First Amendment constitutional right to know what both sides are arguing about.
Twitter had received a copy of the countersuit on July 29, and said court rules allowed it five business days to work on redactions. Musk said three business days were enough.
The dispute highlights the acrimony between Twitter and Musk, who is also chief executive of the electric car company Tesla Inc.
Musk agreed to buy Twitter on April 25, but sought to back out on July 8 without paying a $1 billion breakup fee, citing Twitter’s failure to provide details about the prevalence of bot and spam accounts.
Twitter sued him four days later, accusing him of sabotaging the merger because it no longer served his interests, and demanding he complete the merger.
An Oct. 17 trial is scheduled. Twitter has this week issued dozens of subpoenas to banks, investors and law firms that backed Musk’s bid, while Musk issued subpoenas to Twitter’s advisers at Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan.
Musk had offered to buy Twitter for $54.20 per share, saying he believed it could be a global platform for free speech.
Twitter shares closed up 2 cents at $41.00 on Wednesday.

Topics: Elon Musk Twitter

