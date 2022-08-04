You are here

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
Migrants climb the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco on June 24, 2022. (File/AP)
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing

Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
  • AMDH condemned the decision as “very harsh against people who only seek refuge.”
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

RABAT: A Moroccan court imposed 8-month prison sentences Thursday on 14 migrants for attempting, along with hundreds of others, to scale a border fence separating the north African country from the autonomous Spanish enclave of Melilla in June.
Nador’s Court of First Instance also ordered the defendants to pay 2,000-dirham ($194) fines each over the events of June 24.
The Moroccan Association for Human Rights, known as AMDH, said at least 27 migrants trying to enter Spain died that day, and numerous others — both migrants and police — were hurt.
The AMDH condemned the decision which is described as “very harsh against people who only seek refuge.”
The same court sentenced 33 migrants to 11 months in prison last month after they tried to climb the border wall between Morocco and Melilla, also on June 24.
The trial of 28 additional immigrants from Sudan, Chad, Yemen, and South Sudan who were detained after the scaling attempt was postponed by the Nador Court of Appeal to August 17, due to the absence of witnesses.

Topics: Morocco Melilla

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
Updated 7 sec ago

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears

Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
Updated 7 sec ago
GAZA: Israel on Thursday extended its closure of Gaza crossings, further restricting the movement of people, goods and aid, over what the army said were potential retaliatory attacks following Israel’s arrest of a Palestinian militant leader.
On Monday, Israel arrested Bassam Al-Saadi, a senior leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, during a West Bank raid in the city of Jenin, in which a 17-year-old member of the group was killed. It has since closed off all Gaza crossings and some surrounding roads, citing fears of retaliation.
The militant group declared a full alert among its fighters, implying a threat of imminent retaliation, after footage circulating in Israeli media appeared to show Al-Saadi may have been hurt during his arrest.
“We detect the Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s intentions to carry out terrorist attacks,” Nimrod Aloni, commanding officer of the Gaza division, said in a video released by the Israeli military.
The shutdown “will continue as long as necessary,” he said.
The shutdown, which entered its third day on Thursday, has prevented Palestinian workers from crossing into Israel. It has affected 50 patients a day in need of health care outside of Gaza, according to the World Health Organization.
Israeli officials have so far offered no comment on the circumstances of Al-Saadi’s arrest, but Israeli media reported on Thursday that a military court extended his detention by eight days.
In a tweet following a security briefing on Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said Israel “will act offensively against any organization that threatens the security of our citizens.”
Since Hamas started governing Gaza in 2007, Israel has maintained a land, air and sea blockade of the strip, citing security concerns.
The recent closures have cut off access for fuel trucks that supply Gaza’s sole power plant, which will have to shut down within 48 hours if the crossings are not reopened, officials warned on Thursday.
Already facing cuts that leave them with just 10 hours of electricity a day, Gaza residents would face further blackouts if the plant stopped operating, leaving the enclave’s only external source of power a daily feed of 120 megawatts that comes from Israel.
“That would have a grave impact on the daily life of over two million people and vital services,” said Mohammad Thabit, of Gaza’s power distribution company.
Residents on the Israeli side have also complained of restrictions on movement.
Egyptian mediators sought to lower tensions between Israel and Palestinian Islamic Jihad after Al-Saadi’s arrest.
“We are in contact with Egyptian officials but so far there is no satisfactory result, therefore, the full alert status remains,” said Daoud Shehab, an Islamic Jihad spokesman.
Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesman for Hamas, the militant group that rules Gaza, condemned Israel’s closures and said his group had also been in talks with mediators.
“We will not accept the continued closure of crossings and the policy of collective punishment,” he said.

Blinken thanks Qatar for continued assistance with Iran diplomacy

Blinken thanks Qatar for continued assistance with Iran diplomacy
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Blinken thanks Qatar for continued assistance with Iran diplomacy

Blinken thanks Qatar for continued assistance with Iran diplomacy
  • Two officials discussed efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Afghanistan
  • Blinken: The US values its partnership with Doha “tremendously”
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken thanked Qatar for its continued assistance with Iran and Afghanistan diplomacy on Thursday.

After a meeting with Qatari Foreign minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani in Cambodia, Blinken said that the US values its partnership with Doha “tremendously.”

He continued: “Qatar is a major non-NATO ally. But alongside of that, really a partner in trying to deal with so many of the most urgent challenges that we face around the world.”

The two officials discussed regional and global issues including efforts to revive the Iran nuclear deal and the situation in Afghanistan.

Qatar’s foreign minister said his discussion with Blinken “is very important for the security of our region.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman continued: “We really appreciate the relationship and the partnership and the commitment that the US has toward our region.”

Topics: Qatar Iran US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Parts of damaged Beirut grain silos collapse on blast anniversary

Parts of damaged Beirut grain silos collapse on blast anniversary
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

Parts of damaged Beirut grain silos collapse on blast anniversary

Parts of damaged Beirut grain silos collapse on blast anniversary
  • The collapse occurred an hour before hundreds of people were to gather outside the facility to mark the 2nd anniversary of the blast
Updated 04 August 2022
AP

BEIRUT: A large section of Beirut’s giant port grain silos, shredded by a massive explosion two years ago, collapsed on Thursday as hundreds marched in Beirut to mark the second anniversary of the blast that killed scores.

The northern block of the silos consisting of four towers has been slowly tilting for days and collapsed causing a huge cloud of dust that covered the structure that shielded Beirut’s western neighborhoods when the blast occurred on Aug. 4, 2020 killing nearly 220 people, injuring over 6,000 and causing damage worth billions of dollars.

Thursday's collapse of roughly a fourth of the structure occurred an hour before hundreds of people were to gather outside the facility to mark the 2nd anniversary of the blast. Authorities have evacuated parts of the port earlier this week — after an initial section of the silos collapsed on Sunday — as a precautionary measure and there was no indication that anyone was hurt.

The 50 year-old, 48 meter (157 feet) tall silos had withstood the force of the explosion two years ago that destroyed much of the port. Many in Lebanon, including families of the victims, have been demanding that the silos be kept for future generations to witness the result of one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history caused by widespread corruption and mismanagement in the small Mediterranean nation.

The anniversary came amid calls for an international investigation into one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. The domestic investigation has been stalled since December following legal challenges by charged and accused officials against the judge leading the investigation.

Hundreds of people, including families of the victims, marched from three locations in Beirut toward the main road outside the port to mark the blast that occurred at 6:07 p.m. two years ago Thursday. Some carried white coffins with name of some of the victims while others carried gallows demanding punishment for those responsible.

“Two years later the pain is still the same,” said one of the family members who lost his brother.

Two years after the explosions, none of the top politicians have apologized to the Lebanese and the government called for a day of mourning leading many businesses to close.

Topics: Middle East Lebanon Beirut Beirut explosion

UAE affirms support for China's sovereignty, importance of 'One China' principle

UAE affirms support for China’s sovereignty, importance of ‘One China’ principle
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

UAE affirms support for China’s sovereignty, importance of ‘One China’ principle

UAE affirms support for China’s sovereignty, importance of ‘One China’ principle
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE affirmed its support for China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, while also stressing the importance of respecting the “One China” principle, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement on Thursday. 

The ministry also called for the adherence to relevant United Nations resolutions, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported, without giving further detail. 

The UAE urged parties involved to prioritize diplomatic dialogue in an effort to ensure regional and international stability, the statement added.  

The announcement came after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi traveled to Taiwan for an official visit – a move highly criticized by China. 

Topics: China UAE

UN: More than 200,000 Yazidis still displaced in Iraq

UN: More than 200,000 Yazidis still displaced in Iraq
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

UN: More than 200,000 Yazidis still displaced in Iraq

UN: More than 200,000 Yazidis still displaced in Iraq
  • Daesh militants carried out horrific massacres, including in the northern region of Sinjar where the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority has long been rooted
Updated 04 August 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Eight years on since the Daesh militant group’s massacres of Yazidis, more then 200,000 survivors are still displaced from their homes in Iraq, the United Nations said Thursday.
The needs of displaced persons living in and outside camps, and returnees remain high said the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM).
After seizing swathes of Iraq in 2014, Daesh militants carried out horrific massacres, including in the northern region of Sinjar where the Kurdish-speaking Yazidi minority — a monotheistic, esoteric community — has long been rooted.
A lack of adequate shelter and basic services such as running water, electricity, health care and education is making durable solutions difficult for Yazidis returning home or seeking to do so.
“Families are forced to focus on meeting their most basic needs rather than on meaningfully rebuilding their lives,” the IOM said.
Daesh destroyed around 80 percent of public infrastructure and 70 percent of civilian homes in Sinjar city and its surrounding areas, the Geneva-based agency said.
Daesh fighters also destroyed the region’s natural resources and farmland.
“Mass executions, forced conversions, abduction and enslavement, systematic sexual violence and other heinous acts” perpetrated by Daesh “reflect a genocidal effort to destroy this historically-persecuted ethno-religious minority,” the IOM said.
More than 2,700 people remain missing, the agency added.
Some are known to be held by Daesh, which persecuted Yazidis for their non-Muslim faith, but the whereabouts of others is uncertain.
Survivors among the non-Arab, Kurdish-speaking minority are unable to mourn lost loved ones, many of whom lie in unmarked and mass graves still awaiting exhumation, said the IOM.
“The scale of the atrocities committed against the Yazidi community is such that it will have an impact on generations to come,” said Sandra Orlovic, IOM Iraq’s reparations officer.
“The government of Iraq and the international community need to create conditions that will assure Yazidis that such atrocities will not happen again and support them in healing and rebuilding their lives.”
The Norwegian Refugee Council said in May that violence and sluggish reconstruction had prevented Sinjar city’s Yazidi, Muslim Kurdish and Arab residents from returning home, as had a surge in violence earlier in the month.
“A staggering 99 percent of those who applied for government compensation had not received any funding for damaged property,” the aid group added.
In early May, fighting broke out between Iraqi troops and Yazidi fighters affiliated with Turkey’s banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).
More than 10,000 people fled the fighting, adding to the displaced population.

Topics: UN Iraq Yazidi

