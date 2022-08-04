You are here

  • Home
  • Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan

Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan

Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan
Manchester United’s Alex Telles after their preseason friendly match against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ryt5f

Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan

Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan
  • The 29-year-old joined the English giants from Porto in October 2020
  • Telles becomes the latest player to leave Old Trafford this summer
Updated 8 sec ago
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United left-back Alex Telles joined Sevilla on a season-long loan on Thursday.
The 29-year-old joined the English giants from Porto in October 2020, but struggled to hold down a regular place in the first team despite United’s struggles last season.
Telles has mostly played back-up to Luke Shaw and was pushed further down the pecking order by the arrival of Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord.
According to reports, the Spanish side will pay Telles wages in full but the deal does not include an option or obligation to sign the Brazil international.
Telles becomes the latest player to leave Old Trafford this summer as new manager Erik ten Hag overhauls his squad.
Paul Pogba, Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Juan Mata all left for free after their contracts expired.
Andreas Pereira has joined Fulham on a permanent deal, while Dean Henderson has moved on loan to Nottingham Forest.

Topics: Manchester United Alex Telles Sevilla

Related

Analysis Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Sport
Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
BBC News channel apologizes after calling Manchester United ‘rubbish’
Media
BBC News channel apologizes after calling Manchester United ‘rubbish’

Cricket’s T20 franchise competitions on unprecedented collision course

Cricket’s T20 franchise competitions on unprecedented collision course
Updated 04 August 2022
Jon Pike

Cricket’s T20 franchise competitions on unprecedented collision course

Cricket’s T20 franchise competitions on unprecedented collision course
  • Each tournament claims key objective to develop local talent, yet only select group of expensive, high-profile overseas players will attract viewers
Updated 04 August 2022
Jon Pike

The race to sign players for competing Twenty20 cricket tournaments is heating up.

As previously reported, the UAE’s new ILT20 franchise competition is set to launch in January 2023 and be completed in mid-February.

Within the same timeframe, four other T20 tournaments are scheduled: Australia’s Big Bash League, the Bangladesh Super League, the Pakistan Super League, and the new Cricket South Africa T20 franchise league. This creates an unprecedented collision of high-reward franchise cricket.

Each of the tournaments claim that a key objective is to develop local talent, yet it is the overseas players who will attract the viewers. These top players come at a price and there are not enough of them.

Prior to a ball being bowled, ILT20 is aiming to be the second best after the Indian Premier League. If the measure is money, then it is making a handsome start. Rumors suggest that top players could be offered $450,000, via a combination of wage and loyalty bonus.

This compares with highest player incomes in the IPL of around $2 million per season, of $250,000 in the BBL, $200,000 in the PSL, and $160,000 in England’s Hundred competition.

Six teams will play in ILT20, all owned by Indian franchises, three of which are existing IPL owners. Each team will have 18 players, of whom 12 can be overseas, at least three must be UAE players, two from other associate countries, and one UAE under-23 player. A playing 11 will be allowed up to nine overseas players, plus one UAE, and one associate player. The salaries on offer fit into nine levels, from $40,000 for one player only, down to $10,000 for six players.

How the franchises will select and obtain their players is still to be finalised. It is understood that the original intention was through a combination of auction and a draft of up to five players. An overall team salary cap of around $2.5 million is thought to have been established and a minimum of $1.5 million. This may be subject to change, to provide flexibility in the competition for players with other tournaments, particularly the South African venture, where the franchises are also all Indian owned.

Here, finalization of player selection format, wage levels, and dates are awaited. Rumors of $300,000 for the leading players are circulating.

There is some difference between the two tournaments. Compared with the UAE, South Africa has a larger pool of high-quality domestic talent to draw upon. This is reflected in squad and team composition. There will be 10 South African players in each squad of 17, with seven local players, and four overseas players in each playing 11.

The sight of Indian franchisees competing for a limited pool of the world’s top male cricketers to play in countries outside of India, whilst India’s own top cricketers are forbidden by their own board from playing in them, has a bizarre feel to it.

This feeling is amplified by the impact on the participation of some of these players in other tournaments, most notably the BBL. There is concern in Australia that some players may play in the first half of the BBL and then move on to either South Africa or the UAE.

If they are contracted to their national board, they require a no-objection certificate to be released to play in such tournaments. However, they may be part of an IPL franchise and, if the owner is one of those holding a franchise in the UAE or South Africa, the players may find themselves under some pressure to join that franchise, instead of one in which the Indian franchisee has no interest.

Globe-trotting, freelance cricketers are a new phenomenon, and their numbers are likely to be swelled by the demand from the tournaments in early 2023. It will be tempting for contracted international cricketers who are coming toward the end of their careers or are on the fringes of their international team, to join this group.

In a further sign of the times, Cricket South Africa decided to disallow its team to play three one-day internationals in Australia in January 2023, so that the players will be free to participate in the domestic T20 franchise tournament. This jeopardizes South Africa’s chances of qualifying automatically for the 2023 ODI World Cup. It seems that international cricket is experiencing yet another tectonic shift.

In the 1960s, 60, 50, and 40 overs cricket shook the game out of a staid format that evoked little interest outside of traditionalists and was in poor financial shape. The shorter formats attracted spectators and sponsorships, including tobacco companies, but the players were not well remunerated.

It took a revolution in the shape of Australian TV magnate, Kerry Packer, to challenge and change cricket’s establishment administrators in 1977. His World Series Cricket attracted many of the world’s best cricketers and paid them well, leading to a trickle-down effect for cricket’s journeymen.

In 1977, an established English international cricketer could expect to earn around $9,700 (£8,000) from a combination of England appearances, an overseas winter tour, and a county contract. A decade later, the potential had risen to $43,000, plus various endorsements and win bonuses. An average county professional could receive around $9,700 more at a successful county. At current values, these equate to around $122,000 and $30,000, respectively.

Today, the minimum wage for a county cricketer aged over 24 is $29,000. Established professionals earn between $60,000 and $122,000, depending on status and age.

It is at the top levels where earnings have grown fastest. England’s contracted top players earn between $850,000 and $1.09 million per year. Those who play franchise cricket will more than double that amount. India’s top cricketers earn even more, largely via substantial product endorsements.

In this environment, it is little wonder that players are so keen on the expansion of T20 franchises and that franchises are scrambling to offer opportunities to the limited pool of top players.

Topics: Twenty20 cricket international Twenty20 In Focus: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column T20 cricket match

Related

India and Pakistan to clash at Asia Cup cricket
Sport
India and Pakistan to clash at Asia Cup cricket

Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final

Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final

Egypt to face Saudi Arabia in final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20 final
  • The young Pharaohs defeated Algeria 3-1 in the all-African semifinal to reach Saturday’s showdown with the hosts
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Egypt defeated Algeria 3-1 on Wednesday night to reach the final of the 2022 Arab Cup U-20, where they will face hosts Saudi Arabia on Saturday at Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium in Abha.

The young Pharaohs took a two-goal lead into the break thanks to strikes by Salahaldin Basha after 10 minutes and Abdelrahman Rashdan five minutes from half-time.

Algeria pulled one back on 69 minutes through Lahlou Akhrib, but Egypt confirmed progress to the final with goal from Mohammed Ibrahim seven minutes later.

Earlier in the day Saudi Arabia had reached the final after comfortably beating Palestine 5-0.

Topics: Algeria #egypt 2022 Arab Cup U-20

Related

Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Sport
Saudi Arabia storm into final of 2022 Arab Cup U-20
Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena video
Sport
Saudi Arabia submits official bid to host 2029 Asian Winter Games in NEOM’s Trojena

Saudi’s Reema Juffali claims victory in Bronze Cup class at 24 Hours of Spa

Saudi’s Reema Juffali claims victory in Bronze Cup class at 24 Hours of Spa
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi’s Reema Juffali claims victory in Bronze Cup class at 24 Hours of Spa

Saudi’s Reema Juffali claims victory in Bronze Cup class at 24 Hours of Spa
  • Podium was a gift but finishing more than enough, says Jeddah-born SPS Automotive Performance driver
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi racer Reema Juffali claimed victory in the Bronze Cup class at the grueling 24 Hours of Spa with her SPS Automotive Performance team in Belgium, but said that just finishing “was more than enough for me.”

Juffali shared driving duties with teammates Valentin Pierburg, George Kurtz and Tim Müller in the Mercedes-AMG GT3 #20.

Having produced a commanding performance to secure pole position, the quartet had to overcome a number of obstacles during the race including extensive repairs to their shock absorber before a not-at-fault collision with another team in the pit lane.

But they eventually battled back into the lead with Juffali crossing the finish line to secure first place.

“For me, just finishing the race was going to be an achievement in itself,” Juffali said. “We were always on our toes and we needed to keep evolving whether driving at night or avoiding the debris on the track. It was by far the most challenging and difficult race that I’ve been part of. When it came to the last few laps, I couldn’t believe that the race was coming to an end — it just felt like we had been driving forever.”

She added: “The podium finish was the icing on the cake and it made the race so much sweeter and more memorable but it really feels like my first 24 Hours race. The podium was a gift but finishing is more than enough for me.

“I definitely wouldn’t be here today without the team and my teammates and it wasn’t an easy feat to achieve and I am feeling very accomplished.”

As founder and one of the drivers of Theeba Motorsport, Juffali has been putting her skills and knowledge to the test during the International GT Open. She believes her experience in Spa will be invaluable for her development going forward.

“The experience that I have gained is everything,” she said. “We had so many good moments during the race and it will teach me so much going forward. If this is one of the toughest races out there, then I’m glad I have experienced this now. I don’t have any easy benchmarks now and I now have a good outlook going into the future races.”

The weekend also saw six female drivers including Juffali compete during the 24 Hours of Spa, with five triumphing in their class.

“It is really important to not just have females in the sport but also to see women competing in the top level and winning,” Juffali said. “This is what will change the conversation and allow the next generation to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia sports

Related

Reema Juffali’s racing team Theeba Motorsport to appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Sport
Reema Juffali’s racing team Theeba Motorsport to appear at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Saudi racer Juffali delighted as Theeba Motorsport triumphs on International GT Open debut in France
Sport
Saudi racer Juffali delighted as Theeba Motorsport triumphs on International GT Open debut in France

Gamers8 launches Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with $2m at stake

Gamers8 launches Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with $2m at stake
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Gamers8 launches Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with $2m at stake

Gamers8 launches Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege with $2m at stake
  • Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons is first MENA team to face the world at an international event
  • Title favorites include Team Liquid, TSM and BDS
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 is set to launch Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege in Saudi Arabia this weekend, as the world’s best players and teams battle it out over a total prize pool of $2 million.

The four-day tournament in the hugely popular online tactical shooter video game commences on Thursday, Aug. 3, at Boulevard Riyadh City’s purpose-built arena, with the winners of Sunday’s grand finale taking home an impressive $400,000.

Turki Alfawzan, chief executive officer at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “There is a big reason that Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege remains one of the most popular multiplayer games available, and we look forward immensely to a fascinating, elite weekend of gaming in Riyadh.

“Be it within the Kingdom or beyond, the game’s ever-expanding player base keeps growing as fans relish the colorful cast of operators, intricate and intense gameplay, dynamic maps, and tactical approach to shooters. A game with a huge amount of personality, there truly is something for every kind of gamer to be found in Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Let battle commence at Gamers8.”

For the first time ever, a team from MENA will face the rest of the world at an international event, with Saudi Arabia’s Team Falcons getting their opportunity to shine on the big stage. The local heroes’ side is one of eight teams taking part in the competition. In the Group A upper bracket semifinals, Team Liquid face WYLDE, while DAMWON Gaming come up against Spacestation Gaming. In the Group B upper bracket semifinals, TSM face MIBR, while Team BDS challenge Team Falcons.

Among the top players will be American national Beaulo, who currently stars for TSM. Brazilian hotshots Paluh and nesk, from Team Liquid, will be looking to fire their side to glory, while French favorite Shaiiko of Team BDS is always worth watching.

The winners of the competition will walk away with $400,000, second place will claim $250,000 and third $180,000.

Fourth place will get $130,000, while fifth and sixth each get $80,000. Finally, the teams in seventh and eighth positions get $40,000 each.

Organized by the Saudi Esports Federation, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege is the fourth tournament in the Gamers8 season being held in Riyadh. It follows the Rocket League, the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters and Fortnite.

Topics: eSports Gamers8

Related

Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes
Sport
Gamers8 Fortnite players win $2m in prizes
PSG.LGD claim Dota 2 Riyadh Masters crown with Gamers8 final triumph to earn $1.5m prize
Sport
PSG.LGD claim Dota 2 Riyadh Masters crown with Gamers8 final triumph to earn $1.5m prize

Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge

Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge
Updated 04 August 2022
John Duerden

Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge

Hamdallah ban casts doubt on Al-Ittihad’s Saudi Pro League challenge
  • Moroccan forward has been suspended for 4 months
  • Club cannot register new players in the January transfer window
Updated 04 August 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad’s chances of clinching a first Saudi Professional League title since 2009 were dented this week with star striker Abderrazak Hamdallah banned for four months just weeks ahead of the 2022-23 season. To make matters worse, the club are also unable to register new players in the next transfer window.

The punishment was handed down by the Saudi Arabia Football Federation on Tuesday after a dispute between his former club Al-Nassr which had accused him, among other things, of conspiring to leave the team. His contract was cancelled by the Riyadh giants in November and he then joined Al-Ittihad in January.

The 31-year-old then scored 12 league goals in 13 games for the Tigers in the second half of last season. It wasn’t quite enough to win the championship however as the Jeddah outfit, who had a double-digit lead at the top of the table in February, stumbled and took just five points from the final six games to finish second behind Al-Hilal in June.

It was a painful ending to a campaign and cost Cosmin Contra his job as coach, the Romanian being replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo in July. The appointment of the experienced Portuguese boss, who was in charge of Tottenham Hotspur this time last year, was a big statement.

Now, however, Nuno has to deal with the lengthy absence of one of the most consistent goal-getters in Asian football in recent years. He saw it for himself last Friday as Hamdallah scored the only goal of the game as Al-Ittihad defeated Swiss club Lucerne 1-0. It was an encouraging performance and victory against a European team as the Saudi Arabian giants prepare for a new season.

The Moroccan showed the poaching skills that had seen him find the net so consistently over the years. The match also showed how big a miss he will be in the early stages of the season. At least the new boss can still call upon Romarinho. The Brazilian, who netted 20 times last season, is going to be more important than ever.

The good news is that the ban on registering new players will not come into effect until the January transfer window. This means that this summer’s signings will be unaffected. Tarek Hamed has arrived from Egyptian giants Zamalek to bolster Al-Ittihad’s midfield. Al-Ittihad have also targeted Leeds United winger Helder Costa to boost the attack. The former Portuguese international has worked with Nuno at Wolverhampton Wanderers and the coach sees him as a missing link in the quest for the title.

It remains to be seen what impact the ban will have. Nuno is already into pre-season and trying to make Al-Ittihad more compact and more difficult to beat. As well as giving the 48-year-old an introduction into Saudi Arabian football, it means that there is more pressure on the coach and the club to get everything right this summer. Unless there is an appeal that reverses or reduces the punishment just handed out, and that is a possibility, Al-Ittihad are not going to be able to strengthen in the middle of the season or replace injured stars. If there is a player who catches their eye at the World Cup, there will be no possibility of getting in there before anybody else to make a signing.

It could be worse. At least title rivals Al-Hilal are in a similar situation. After their punishment over midfielder Mohamed Kanno signing contracts with two clubs, the champions are also unable to register new players and have been focusing on extending the contracts of existing players to ensure they stay for another year or two. Yet Al-Hilal are hoping that their appeal will be successful and the decision will be overturned soon.

That would be bad news for Al-Ittihad with Al-Nassr also strengthening in the summer. Last year’s third-placed team appointed Rudi Garcia as head coach. The former Lyon, Marseille and Roma boss has added Colombian goalkeeper David Ospina, Ivorian full-back Ghislain Konan and Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo to an already strong squad.

It is ironic that the top two teams have, or will have, problems in the transfer market that are connected to Al-Nassr, the team with designs on the title. It means the next few weeks are even more important for Al-Ittihad. If the Tigers are to end that title drought, then this summer needs to be perfect as there will be no recruiting in the winter.

At least Hamdallah will be back then and should also have a point to prove and be hungrier than ever for goals. In fact, he may feel like a new signing and unless anything changes, that is the best the club will be able to hope for once the new season is up and running.

Topics: football Al-ittihad

Related

Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Sport
Nuno Espirito Santo wants new foreign midfield star at Al-Ittihad
Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach
Sport
Al-Ittihad name Nuno Espirito Santo as head coach

Latest updates

Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan
Man Utd’s Telles joins Sevilla on loan
‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources
‘World of Warcraft’ mobile game to be axed: Sources
Kuwait’s Agility completes $694m acquisition of John Menzies
Kuwait’s Agility completes $694m acquisition of John Menzies
Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
Moroccan court jails 14 migrants for 8 months over crossing
Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears
Israel extends Gaza crossing shutdown over retaliation fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.