Analysis Has late-career Ronaldo tarnished his once-golden reputation at Manchester United?
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring against Norwich at Carrow Road, Dec. 11, 2021. (Reuters)
Liliane Tannoury

  • Portuguese legend has put personal ambition ahead of club needs, and for the first time in his career it has backfired
  • The Portuguese star is willing to take 30 percent cut to his salary, estimated to be $30 million a year, in order to embrace a new challenge
Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to Manchester United for talks with club officials regarding his future after a three-week absence. Whether that means he will stay at Old Trafford for another season remains to be seen.

Ronaldo had not joined the Red Devils’ pre-season preparations, citing family reasons. But the cat was out of the bag. The Portuguese legend clearly wanted out of the club.

Problem is, there has been no serious takers.

After being linked with Naples, Roma, ​​PSG, Bayern Munich and even Barcelona, Atletico Madrid became the latest possible destination, and perhaps the most credible due to the strong connections Jorge Mendes, Ronaldo’s agent, has with the club.

In what has become the summer transfer window’s hottest topic, Ronaldo remains the center of many rumors.

According to the international press, Mendes has already told clubs that the Portuguese star is willing to take 30 percent cut to his salary, estimated to be $30 million a year, in order to embrace a new challenge.

The 37-year-old needs a quick resolution. He is looking for a club that will provide Champions League football as he looks forward to November’s World Cup, a competition he has never won.

While this is understandable, satisfying professional ambition at the expense of his own club does not seem to be an attitude worthy of an athlete for so long regarded as exemplary.

Ronaldo has failed to show up for training, with little justification. Perhaps, thanks to his enduring brilliance and reliability, he has attained a status that allows him to be judged differently to fellow professionals. Until this summer, his professionalism was unquestioned.

Now, it seems, he has lost the attribute that set him apart: The humility of not acting superior to those around him.

It seems that some of the world’s top players can become unaccountable due to their achievements. But in football, that is sacrilege. The team is always worth more than the individual.

This has come about because Ronaldo, it would seem, does not accept his part in his club’s failure to reach the Champions League.

For a player whose ambition has always been to go down in history as the greatest of all time, being away from Europe’s top competition is an embarrassment.

A season in the Europa League with Manchester United at this stage of his career is borderline unacceptable, and will not allow the 37-year-old another shot at the coveted Ballon d’Or.

Rightly or wrongly, Ronaldo believes he belongs only in the Champions League, where he has played for 19 consecutive years and is the competition’s all-time top scorer with 140 goals, ahead of Lionel Messi on 125.

For the first time, it appears that his career is stagnating, and Mendes is trying to lift it at any cost, especially after seeing some of Europe’s biggest clubs reject his client.

Nor have these rejections been just rumors, as was seen in the public statements of officials from Bayern Munich, PSG, Real Madrid and, more recently, in the direct words of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.

Modesty and accepting failure are not virtues associated with Ronaldo. The Portuguese takes personal failure badly, and even when his team wins, has often shown anger and frustration at not scoring. Over the years, this self-centered trait has caused him as much distress as benefit.

The situation, and his anguish, is exacerbated by the fact that Atletico de Madrid is the club rumored to be most interested in Ronaldo’s services.

Representing Atletico would anger supporters of bitter rivals Real Madrid, where Ronaldo spent the greatest years of his career. In all, he played 438 games wearing the merengue shirt, scoring 450 goals, and won 15 titles for the Spanish club.

Ronaldo has already tarnished his image with many Manchester United fans who previously idolized him.

Many hope he does not do the same with Real Madrid. So late in his career,  it would be a catastrophic mistake.

Topics: Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United champions league 2022 World Cup

  • European stars Anna Nordqvist, Bronte Law, Catriona Matthew to play Ladies European Tour event on Aug. 18-20
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

SOTOGRANDE: The Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande is shaping up to be a teaser for the 2023 Solheim Cup, with a host of big-name Europeans today joining the likes of US stars Nelly and Jessica Korda on the southern Spanish coast next month.

Triple-major-winner Anna Nordqvist of Sweden leads the superstar golfers announced for the $1 million tournament, where the hero of the 2019 Solheim Cup at Gleneagles — England’s Bronte Law — will also compete.

They will be joined by the captain of that victorious European Team, Catriona Matthew, as well as Dame Laura Davies. Nanna Koertz Madsen of Denmark and Matilda Castren of Finland — both 2021 Solheim Cup winning rookies — will also play, as will Team Europe alumni Anne Van Dam of the Netherlands.

Caroline Masson, a regular mainstay on the European Solheim Cup team with four appearances in the last 10 years, is another star name to commit to Sotogrande — as is 2020 AIG Women’s Open champion and fellow German, Sophia Popov.

At La Reserva Club, a course located just 20 kilometers from Finca Cortesin, host venue of next year’s Solheim Cup, that bulging European field will come up against a US pack led by the Korda sisters — former world number one Nelly and six-time LPGA winner Jessica — and featuring the likes of defending Aramco Team Series — Sotogrande individual champion Alison Lee, Lindsey Weaver-Wright and hotshot record-breaker Kelly Whaley, whose eight birdies in a row during competition play earlier this year set a new LET benchmark.

The Aramco Team Series returns to Spain with its unique mixed team and individual format for the second year in a row, taking place Aug. 18-20.

Bronte Law, who claimed the individual title at last month’s Aramco Team Series London event, said: “It should be quite the week. These Aramco Team Series events are so different to the golf we usually play — there’s something about competing both as a team and as a solo golfer at the same time that I feel almost brings out the best in a lot of us, so I can’t wait to get out on that first tee and underway in another one next month.

“The quality of the field really does speak for itself. I think some of us would be lying if we said we won’t be thinking about being back in this part of the world a year later for the Solheim. It’ll be a chance for quite a number of the players competing to go out and show what they’re made of and I’m looking forward to it.”

Catriona Matthew — who Law has chosen as her captain’s pick at no less than three previous Aramco Team Series events — said: “When the Aramco Team Series events were first added to the LET calendar last year, we were told they wanted to try and raise women’s golf as best they could. I don’t think anyone can argue in saying that they really have done that and then some.

“Every tournament comes with a real air of grandeur. They are so well organized and the prize-money is obviously fantastic, too. But it’s the golf side of it that I think us as players enjoy the most. Playing as a team is something we do rarely but is a format that brings so much added excitement and opportunity, for us as players and for those watching live or on TV. The vibe of these events in particular is so different, and we really love being part of them.”

Further big names announced today include Australian Steph Kyriacou, Pia Babnik of Slovenia and Linn Grant of Sweden, who sits second in the LET’s Race to Costa del Sol rankings and in June became the first ever woman to win on the men’s DP World Tour with victory in the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed.

They will join a packed field that will also feature a host of Spanish stars, including Solheim Cup hero Carlota Ciganda, rising talent Ana Pelaez Trivino, Nuria Iturrioz and Carmen Alonso.

Aramco Public Affairs GM Talal Al-Marri said: “We are thrilled to have so many of the biggest names in women’s golf competing in the Aramco Team Series, this time at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande. Together, they all inspire millions of women and girls around the world to pursue their own dreams, on and off the golf course.

“At the root of our backing of the Aramco Team Series is our shared ambition with the Ladies European Tour to elevate the women’s game. Having all these Solheim Cup and major-winning stars coming to compete in the Aramco Team Series’ unique format guarantees another must-see display in August of the very best in women’s golf. Vamos, Sotogrande!”

Topics: golf Aramco Series Solheim Cup

  • The 40-year-old helped the US soccer squads win 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women's World Cup title
  • She was arrested in March after police found her passed out behind the wheel with her two-year-old twins in the vehicle
Updated 26 July 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former US women’s goalkeeper Hope Solo has pleaded guilty to driving while impaired, according to media reports, and says she is “slowly coming back” after undergoing alcohol treatment.
The 40-year-old, who received a two-year suspended sentence, helped the US soccer squads win 2008 and 2012 Olympic gold medals and the 2015 Women’s World Cup title.
She was arrested in March after police found her passed out behind the wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot in North Carolina, with her two-year-old twins in the vehicle.
Tests showed she had a blood alcohol concentration of three times the legal limit and THC in her system.
On Monday, the soccer star was handed a suspended jail sentence of two years by the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, the Winston-Salem Journal said.
She also received an active sentence of 30 days, offset by 30 days’ credit for time spent in in-patient alcohol treatment this year, according to the newspaper’s report.
Charges of misdemeanor and child abuse, and resisting a public officer, were dismissed, according to the newspaper.
“I underestimated what a destructive part of my life alcohol had become,” Solo posted on social media on Monday evening.
“I made a huge mistake. Easily the worst mistake of my life,” she wrote on Instagram.
“It’s been a long road, but I am slowly coming back from taking time off,” she wrote, thanking her friends, family, attorneys, and staff at the treatment facility — though without directly mentioning the conviction.
Solo, who is married to former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, has had brushes with the law before.
In 2014 she was arrested at her home in Washington state for allegedly assaulting her half-sister and 17-year-old nephew at a family gathering.
Solo said at the time that she acted in self-defense and the case was later dismissed.

Topics: US goalkeeper Hope Solo alcohol driving court

  • Co-founder, chief championship officer tells Arab News about return of fans to Formula E, why Season 8 has been most exciting yet, what Gen3 car will bring in 2023
Updated 26 July 2022
Ali Khaled

RIYADH: Formula E’s Season 8 is nearing its finish line, with only two race weekends remaining. As the 11 teams descend on London for rounds 13 and 14 on Saturday and Sunday, there is a case to be made for the current campaign being the most exciting since the all-electric, single-seater series launched in 2014.

For Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer of Formula E, the season has been a triumph after the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic over the last two years.

He told Arab News: “I think it has been fantastic the way that we have received fans back into Formula E. That I would say is the highlight, I think motorsport without fans is not motorsport. It was encouraging to see people in Diriyah, people in Mexico, a lot of people came to watch our races, which is fantastic.”

Longo believes the new sporting formats introduced to Formula E have resulted in dramatic title races for the drivers and the teams.

“I think we have another very competitive season in which we have four or five drivers that could actually win the championship.

“The sporting format, and especially the qualifying format, has demonstrated that we chose the right option. We had so many options on which way to go, I think we did take the right decision there.

“It is very entertaining from the minute they go out of the garages,” he said.

With two race events of the season remaining — London, on July 30 and 31, and Seoul, from Aug. 13 to 14 — Stoffel Vandoorne of Mercedes-EQ leads the drivers’ championship with 155 points, followed by Edoardo Mortara of ROKiT Venturi on 144. Mitch Evans of Jaguar Racing is third on 139 points, and Jean-Eric Vergne of DS Techeetah fourth with 128.

Mercedes-EQ lead the team standings on 238 points with ROKiT Venturi and DS Techeetah both on 228.

Despite both titles hanging in the balance, attention is already turning to what promises to be a landmark Season 9, which will kick off in Mexico City after four years (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022) of Saudi Arabia hosting the opener with the Diriyah E-Prix.

Longo noted that putting the race calendar together was similar to puzzle solving.

“The decision behind (opening in Mexico) was basically because we are introducing for the first time ever the Gen3 car. The Gen3 preparations didn’t allow us to start in December. We needed to shuffle the whole calendar and squeeze it and put it into seven months.

“Basically, we are racing in the biggest cities in the world. There are only certain weekends that we can use those cities,” he added.

Pre-season testing will take place between Dec. 11 and 14, and Mexico City’s opening race will be on Jan. 14. Saudi Arabia’s double-header of night races will remain a fixture of the season, taking place on Jan. 27 and 28.

Longo said: “For sure Saudi wanted to have the weekend that they were racing at. And that for me was my priority. I always call our friends from Saudi first and they wanted that date.

“I basically keep on shaping the calendar based on the two or three races that are always fixed in it. And one of them obviously is Saudi. The other one is Monaco; it has to be on a specific day.

“I think going to Mexico in the first round is good because we will start with a lot of people watching the race, with a crowd of 50,000 people there. And then we go to the fantastic venue of Diriyah with two night races. I think it’s a very, very strong start to the season,” he added.

After the introduction of the Jakarta E-Prix in Indonesia this year, Season 9 will see yet another new venue in Asia: The Indian city of Hyderabad.

“We’re a global championship, so we intend to be on every single continent. And we have done that almost from year one in the championship, and that’s something that we’re very proud of. Asia is a key market for us, as you can imagine,” Longo said.

However, the introduction of China, which has been on the cards for some time, will have to wait.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, we still are not very confident that we can actually do the race there. There are still a lot of travel restrictions to China. Unfortunately, there are no major events happening there at the moment,” he added.

The Gen3 car was unveiled before the Monaco E-Prix at the end of April and Longo is excited at what it will bring to the championship.

He said: “You can expect a nimbler car, a more racing car, obviously quicker. The technology has allowed us to make a lighter car. Mixed together, all that has created a beast, I just love that car. It’s going to be much quicker, and it’s going to allow way more overtaking.

“It’s a car that is capable of producing or generating 40 percent of the total energy that it uses during the race. It’s a unique piece of technology.”

Formula E’s popularity continues to rise year on year, and Longo pointed out that this was just the beginning.

“Let me give just one figure: 13 million live viewers in Indonesia. There are not many sports events in the world that can do that. Only one single country, we managed 13 million people watching Formula E. That’s outstanding. For me as the co-founder of the championship, I feel so proud.

“There is a lot more to do, don’t get me wrong. I think we are just like 5 percent there. We still have to grow 95 percent, and there is a lot of work to do. But you obviously have to feel very proud of what has been done,” Longo added.

An indication of Formula E’s yearly progress since 2014 can be seen in the new cities introduced to the calendar as well as the addition of manufacturers, now including the likes of Maserati and McLaren.

Above all, for Longo, are those who sit behind the wheel.

He said: “Drivers are key for us; I think the level of drivers that we have in Formula E is better than any other motorsport championship. I see other championships with megastars, and we would love to have those stars as well. But I feel the quality of the 22 drivers of Formula E, I don’t see anywhere else.

“You can feel it in the races, that almost anybody can win. We have created a championship in which we give value to the driver. I think we are humanizing motorsport, because before that, whoever had the best car was the one winning. In Formula E, it doesn’t happen that way. It’s the driver who makes the difference,” he added.

Topics: Formula E

  • Brittney Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association, has played in Russia during the league’s offseason
Updated 26 July 2022
Reuters

KHIMKI, Russia: The defense team of US basketball player Brittney Griner, detained in Russia on drug charges, argued in court on Tuesday that she had used medical cannabis to assuage pain from injuries, like many other elite international athletes.
Griner, a Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league’s offseason, was detained at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 with vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage. Medical marijuana is illegal in Russia.
She faces a possible jail sentence of up to 10 years in a case that has highlighted the fraught relations between Russia and the United States at a time of heightened tension over Moscow’s military intervention in Ukraine.
A narcology expert summoned by the defense argued that medical cannabis was widely used to treat athletes where it was legal, and often had fewer side effects than other painkillers.
“With the prescription in place, Brittney may have used it for medical but not recreational purposes,” said lawyer Maria Blagovolina, partner at Rybalkin, Gortsunyan, Dyakin and Partners law firm.
Wearing round-rimmed glasses and a black and grey sweatshirt with “Black Lives For Peace” on the back, Griner listened to the proceedings via a translator.
Before taking a seat in the defendant’s cage, she held up a lined sheet of paper with pictures of her two best friends, a teammate and her wife Cherelle wearing her #42 Phoenix Mercury jersey, her WNBA team.
The two-time Olympic champion, who has appealed to US President Joe Biden to secure her release, has pled guilty but denied she intended to break Russian law.
Griner — known as “BG” to basketball fans — will appear in court again on Wednesday, where she could be called upon to testify. A further hearing in the case is scheduled for Aug. 2, Griner’s defense team said.
US officials and prominent athletes argue the 31-year-old has been wrongly detained and have called for her to be released immediately. The Russian authorities dismiss the US criticism, with the Kremlin saying the case has nothing to do with politics.

Topics: US Russia basketball Brittney Griner

  • Saudi, Asian champions appeal ban stopping them signing players in summer transfer window
Updated 26 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: It is often said in football that it is best to strengthen when you are already strong.

Al-Hilal would love to do nothing more, but just a month after winning their 18th Saudi Professional League title, the champions are stuck in transfer limbo and have yet to make any of the signings that coach Ramon Diaz wants. To make matters worse, or at least more frustrating, rivals have been getting busy.

Al-Hilal are waiting to hear if their appeal against what is in effect a double transfer window ban is successful. This punishment was handed down by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation in May in regard to the Mohamed Kanno situation.

The international midfielder joined Al-Hilal in 2017 on a five-year contract. As that deal ran down last winter and he was allowed to talk to other clubs ahead of becoming a free agent, he signed a contract with bitter Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr. Shortly after, however, he had a change of heart and agreed to stay at Al-Hilal. The outcome of signing contracts with two different clubs was a fine and a ban on registering new players.

With pre-season training already starting, Al-Hilal bosses are pushing for a decision on their appeal to be made as soon as possible. If the ban is lifted, then there will be transfer activity. Until then, there is little they can do in terms of getting new players in.

The focus has been on keeping existing stars, by extending the contract for defender Jang Hyun-soo, who had been expected to return to South Korea this summer.

Getting some other players to stay may be more difficult. Al-Hilal beat off a number of European rivals for the signature of Brazilian Matheus Pereira last summer, but the playmaker has been heavily linked with a move to his homeland. There are also rumors that Odion Ighalo, the league’s top goal scorer last season, is wanted back in Europe and also would not mind a return.

If this continues, then Al-Hilal are faced with either letting two of the biggest stars in the league go without being able to replace them or keeping players who may not want to stay. It is not an ideal situation for Diaz, who will also be staying after arriving in February and steering the team to an unlikely title.

When the Argentine arrived, Al-Ittihad were 16 points ahead of Al-Hilal but ended up finishing second. There is a determination that next season will not see a repeat of such heartbreak and disappointment. The Jeddah club’s biggest signing is that of Nuno Espirito Santo. The Portuguese coach replaces Cosmin Contra who has paid the price for letting a double-digit lead at the top of the table slip.

From his time in his homeland, Spain and, most recently, with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, it is clear what the 48-year-old will bring to the Red Sea port city squad. The team will be compact, well-organized, and defensively sound. That is what Al-Ittihad bosses want after the tail end of last season when issues at the back contributed to the Tigers winning just one of their last six games and losing the chance to take a first title since 2009.

His first major signing reflected Nuno’s way of thinking, and it could be an excellent one. Tareq Hamed played close to 300 games for Egyptian giants Zamalek and won 12 trophies along the way. Now the defensive midfielder has already annoyed some fans and delighted others by saying that he has swapped the biggest club in Africa for the biggest in Asia. That is up for debate, but his qualities are not.

The 33-year-old is a ferocious, intelligent, and hard-working defensive midfielder who will add bite and fighting spirit to the middle while offering more protection to Al-Ittihad’s backline than had previously been the case. It will not have escaped the attention of fans in Egypt that he will be linking up with central defender Ahmed Hegazi and it could be quite a combination.

With a foreign contingent that includes Romarinho, Igor Coronado, and Abderrazak Hamdallah (the jury is still out on Brazilian midfielder Bruno Henrique) to call upon, then there is not much that needs to change for Nuno, but the addition of Hamed adds experience, a winning mentality, and more besides.

The title race was all about Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad last season, but Al-Nassr, who finished third, have been taking the lead this summer in the transfer market. David Ospina, the Colombian goalkeeper formerly of Arsenal, has come in from Napoli and arrived in Riyadh to join up with new and very highly rated Ivory Coast full-back Ghislain Konan. The most recent addition is former Bayern Munich and Marseille midfielder Luiz Gustavo.

New coach Rudi Garcia, another big addition, can have few complaints with the backing he has received from the club so far. If this new talent gels on the pitch, Al-Nassr will surely mount a formidable challenge next season.

So far this summer, the teams that finished in second and third last season have strengthened under new, high-profile coaches. Al-Hilal however are stuck in transfer limbo. Defending a league title is hard enough but it is getting harder by the day.

Topics: football Al-Hilal Saudi Pro League

