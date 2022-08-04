You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls

What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls

What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls
Short Url

https://arab.news/rzcf6

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls

What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Author: Will Bunch

After the Ivory Tower Falls is the history of higher education in the US and how it became a polarizing, overwhelmingly expensive facet of society. 

In After the Ivory Tower Falls, award-winning journalist Will Bunch embarks on a deeply reported journey to the heart of the American dream.

The prose is tight, direct and often bracing.

“College was once for the few, then became a good for many, and is now a source of resentment and political division. Bunch’s well-researched and well written book examines that question in depth. And discusses some possible solutions,” said a review on Goodreads.com.

“His journalistic skills serve him well in presenting what could be a rather dry recitation of facts as a fascinating story.”

Kevin Carey said in a review for The New York Times: “The final chapters bring past and present together into a single argument: That the ‘college problem’ is under-appreciated as a major driver — perhaps the major driver — of the miles-deep chasm dividing Americans by class, culture, geography and ideology.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
books
What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development
books
What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development

What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus

What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus

What We Are Reading Today: The Folds of Olympus
Updated 04 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Jason Konig

The mountainous character of the Mediterranean was a crucial factor in the history of the ancient Greek and Roman world. 

The Folds of Olympus is a cultural and literary history that explores the important role mountains played in Greek and Roman religious, military, and economic life, as well as in the identity of communities over a millennium.

Aimed at readers of ancient history and literature as well as those interested in mountains and the environment, the book offers a powerful account of the landscape at the heart of much Greek and Roman culture.

Jason Konig charts the importance of mountains in religion and pilgrimage, the aesthetic vision of mountains in art and literature, the place of mountains in conquest and warfare, and representations of mountain life.

He shows how mountains were central to the way in which the inhabitants of the ancient Mediterranean understood the boundaries between the divine and the human, and the limits of human knowledge and control.

He also argues that there is more continuity than normally assumed between ancient descriptions of mountains and modern accounts of the picturesque and the sublime.

Offering a unique perspective on the history of classical culture, The Folds of Olympus is also a resoundingly original contribution to the literature on mountains.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development
books
What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development
What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
books
What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid

What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development

What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development

What We Are Reading Today: African Democracy and Development
Updated 02 August 2022
Arab News

Authors: Cassandra R. Veney and Dick Simpson

Various African nations have undergone conflict situations since they gained their independence. This book focuses on particular countries that have faced conflict (civil wars and genocide) and are now in the process of rebuilding their political, economic, social, and educational institutions.

The countries that are addressed in the book include: Rwanda, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In addition, there is a chapter that addresses the role of the African Diaspora in conflict and post-conflict countries that include Eritrea, Liberia, and Somalia. The book includes an examination of the various actors who are involved in post-conflict rebuilding and reconstruction that involves internal and external participants. For example, it is clear that the internal actors involve Africans themselves as ordinary citizens, members of local and national governments, and members of non-governmental organizations. This allows the reader to understand the agency and empowerment of Africans in post-conflict reconstruction, according to a review on goodreads.com.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
books
What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
books
What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid

What We Are Reading Today: Forgotten Continent by Michael Reid
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Latin America has often been condemned to failure. Neither poor enough to evoke Africa’s moral crusade, nor as explosively booming as China, it has largely been overlooked by the West. Yet this vast continent, home to half a billion people, the world’s largest reserves of arable land, and 8.5 percent of global oil, is busily transforming its political and economic landscape.

This book argues that Latin America’s efforts to build fairer and more prosperous societies make it one of the world’s most vigorous laboratories for capitalist democracy, according to a review on goodreads.com.

In many countries —including Brazil, Chile and Mexico — democratic leaders are laying the foundations for faster economic growth and more inclusive politics, as well as tackling deep-rooted problems of poverty, inequality, and social injustice. They face a new challenge.

Failure will increase the flow of drugs and illegal immigrants to the US and Europe, jeopardize stability in a region rich in oil and other strategic commodities, and threaten some of the world’s most majestic natural environments.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
books
What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden

What We Are Reading Today: Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden
Updated 01 August 2022
Arab News

Author: Zhuqing Li 

Zhuqing Li’s Daughters of the Flower Fragrant Garden is a window into the lives of women in twentieth-century China, a time of traumatic change and unparalleled resilience.

Jun and Hong were scions of a once great southern Chinese family. Both women faced morally fraught decisions as they forged careers and families in the midst of political and social upheaval. Jun established one of Taiwan’s most important trading companies and Hong became one of the most celebrated doctors in China.

Niece to both sisters, linguist and East Asian scholar Zhuqing Li tells her aunts’ story for the first time, honoring her family’s history with sympathy and grace.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family
Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Bad City

What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Normal Family

Photo/Supplied
  • The first-time memoirist recounts a dramatically different family revelation from DNA testing
Updated 31 July 2022
Arab News

Author: Chrysta Bilton

This is a memoir about chaos, addiction and two little girls brought up in an unconventional household.
Normal Family is a beautifully written memoir by Chrysta Bilton, who has finally come to terms with the unconventional and sometimes chaotic upbringing that she experienced.
It is an extraordinary account of growing up in a dysfunctional family, and the far-reaching effects of prejudice and trauma.
The first-time memoirist recounts a dramatically different family revelation from DNA testing.
“Bringing us into the fold of a deeply dysfunctional yet fiercely loving clan that is anything but ‘normal,’ this emotional roller coaster of a memoir will make you cry, laugh, and rethink the meaning of family,” said a review on goodreads.com.
It’s her astonishing childhood which really grips readers from the beginning.
Bilton “impeccably takes us on her journey of self-discovery, writing in such a way that you feel like you are living her life along with her,” said the review.
The memoir underscore the need for people to learn the truths about their biological families.

 

Topics: What We Are Reading Today Books

Related

Photo/Supplied
books
What We Are Reading Today: Bad City
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now
books
What We Are Reading Today: How To Read Now

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls
What We Are Reading Today: After the Ivory Tower Falls
Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’
Rights group: ‘Lanka govt harassed, intimidated protesters’
Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
Exciting activities lined up for visitors to Jeddah
Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
Sudan pilgrims delegation visits Kiswa complex
Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021
Saudi tourism spending grew 52% to $25.5bn in 2021

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.