You are here

  • Home
  • US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings

US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings

US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, foreground, and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attend a meeting during the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Phnom Penh on Aug. 5, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkqs8

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings

US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
  • China has shown outrage over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan
  • Beijing canceled a meeting with Japan to protest a statement from the Group of 7 nations
Updated 20 sec ago
AP

PHNOM PENH: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined the foreign ministers of Russia and China at a meeting Friday with top diplomats from Southeast Asia at a time when the global powers are riven by tensions.
The East Asia Summit of the ongoing Association of Southeast Asian Nations meetings in Cambodia’s capital was the first time the three men were scheduled to take part in the same forum.
China has shown outrage over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit this week to Taiwan — a self-governing island Beijing claims as its own — and launched show-of-force military exercises in response.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi patted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the shoulder as he entered the room and gave the already-seated Lavrov a quick wave before taking his own seat. Lavrov waved back in response.
Blinken, who entered the room last, did not even glance at Lavrov as he took his own seat about a half-dozen chairs away, or at Wang who was seated farther down the same table as Lavrov.
Ahead of the Phnom Penh talks, the US State Department indicated Blinken had no plans to meet one-on-one with either man during the course of the meetings.
On Thursday, China canceled a foreign ministers’ meeting with Japan to protest a statement from the Group of 7 nations that said there was no justification for Beijing’s military exercises, which virtually encircle Taiwan.
“Japan, together with other member of the G-7 and the EU, made an irresponsible statement accusing China and confounding right and wrong,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in Beijing.
When Japan’s Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa began to speak Friday at the East Asia Summit, both Lavrov and Wang walked out of the room, according to a diplomat in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss the private session.
The East Asia Summit’s chair, Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, opened the 2 ½-hour talks saying he hoped that all delegates would use the forum as a “means of engagement and communication” with one another.
“Every year we have our set of challenges to address but I have to say that never before, not like this year, have we been confronted with so many perils at the same time,” he said before ushering the media out to begin the closed-door talks.

Topics: US Russia China ASEAN

Related

ASEAN ministers call for restraint as furious China prepares for live-fire drills around Taiwan 
World
ASEAN ministers call for restraint as furious China prepares for live-fire drills around Taiwan 
ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners
World
ASEAN to rethink peace plan if Myanmar executes more prisoners

US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings

US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AP

US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings

US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
  • Proposal is still being developed as a pilot program, and it was not immediately clear how many would be issued
Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
AP

US immigration authorities are planning to issue photo ID cards to immigrants in deportation proceedings in a bid to slash paper use and help people stay up-to-date on required meetings and court hearings, officials said.
The proposal from Immigration and Customs Enforcement is still being developed as a pilot program, and it was not immediately clear how many the agency would issue. The cards would not be an official form of federal identification, and would state they are to be used by the Department of Homeland Security.
The idea is for immigrants to be able to access information about their cases online by using a card rather than paper documents that are cumbersome and can fade over time, officials said. They said ICE officers could also run checks on the cards in the field.
“Moving to a secure card will save the agency millions, free up resources, and ensure information is quickly accessible to DHS officials while reducing the agency’s FOIA backlog,” an ICE spokesperson said in a statement, referring to unfulfilled public requests for agency documents. Homeland Security gets more Freedom of Information Act requests than any other federal agency, according to government data, and many of those involve immigration records.
The proposal has sparked a flurry of questions about what the card might be used for and how secure it would be. Some fear the program could lead to tracking of immigrants awaiting their day in immigration court, while others suggest the cards could advertised by migrant smugglers to try to induce others to make the dangerous trip north.
The Biden administration is seeking $10 million for the so-called ICE Secure Docket Card in a budget proposal for the next fiscal year. It was not immediately clear if the money would cover the pilot or a broader program or when it would begin.
The administration has faced pressure as the number of migrants seeking to enter the country on the southwest border has increased. Border Patrol agents stopped migrants more than 1.1 million times from January to June, up nearly one-third from the same period of an already-high 2021.
Many migrants are turned away under COVID-19-related restrictions. But many are allowed in and either are detained while their cases churn through the immigration courts or are released and required to check in periodically with ICE officers until a judge rules on their cases.
Those most likely to be released in the United States are from countries where expulsion under the public health order is complicated due to costs, logistics or strained diplomatic relations, including Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.
At shelters, bus stations and airports along the US-Mexico border, migrants carefully guard their papers in plastic folders. These are often the only documents they have to get past airport checkpoints to their final destinations in the United States. The often dog-eared papers can be critical to getting around.
An immigration case can take years and the system can be confusing, especially for immigrants who know little English and may need to work with an array of government agencies, including ICE and US Citizenship and Immigration Services, which issues work permits and green cards. US immigration courts are overseen by the Justice Department.
Gregory Z. Chen, senior director of government relations at the American Immigration Lawyers Association, said migrants have mistakenly gone to ICE offices instead of court for scheduled hearings that they then missed as a result. He said so long as immigrants’ privacy is protected, the card could be helpful.
“If ICE is going to be using this new technology to enable non citizens to check in with ICE, or to report information about their location and address, and then to receive information about their case — where their court hearings might be, what the requirements might be for them to comply with the law — that would be a welcome approach,” Chen said.
It was not clear whether Homeland Security’s Transportation Security Administration would accept the cards for airport travel or whether private businesses would consider it valid.
The United States doesn’t have a national photo identification card. Residents instead use a range of cards to prove identification, including driver’s licenses, state ID cards and consular ID cards. What constitutes a valid ID is often determined by the entity seeking to verify a person’s identity.
Talia Inlender, deputy director of the Center for Immigration Law and Policy at University of California, Los Angeles’ law school, said she was skeptical that using a card to access electronic documents would simplify the process for immigrants, especially those navigating the system without a lawyer, and questioned whether the card has technology that could be used to increase government surveillance of migrants.
But having an ID could be useful, especially for migrants who need to travel within the US, Inlender said.
“Many people are fleeing persecution and torture in their countries. They’re not showing up with government paperwork,” Inlender said. “Having a form of identification to be able to move throughout daily life has the potential to be a helpful thing.”
That has some Republican lawmakers concerned that the cards could induce more migrants to come to the US or seek to access benefits they’re not eligible for. A group of 16 lawmakers sent a letter last week to ICE raising questions about the plan.
“The Administration is now reportedly planning yet another reckless policy that will further exacerbate this ongoing crisis,” the letter said.

Topics: US

Related

US Supreme Court backs Biden bid to end Trump ‘remain in Mexico’ policy
World
US Supreme Court backs Biden bid to end Trump ‘remain in Mexico’ policy
Thousands in US march against immigration policy
World
Thousands in US march against immigration policy

Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition

Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition
Updated 46 min 29 sec ago
AFP

Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition

Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition
  • The lightning struck small park across the street from the White House
  • All victims have been taken to local hospitals
Updated 46 min 29 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Four people are in critical condition after a lightning strike near the White House on Thursday, officials in the US capital said.
The lightning struck a small park across the street from the White House, leaving two men and two women with “critical life-threatening injuries,” according to a statement from Washington’s fire and emergencies department.
All the victims have been taken to local hospitals.
Photos posted by the department on social media showed multiple ambulances and at least one fire truck with flashing lights working at the scene.
A severe thunderstorm hit the American capital on Thursday evening.

Topics: United States of America (USA) White House

Related

White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
Middle-East
White House: Iran set to deliver armed drones to Russia
US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion
World
US president Joe Biden to sign executive order to protect travel for abortion

Thai night club fire kills 13 people, injures 35

Thai night club fire kills 13 people, injures 35
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

Thai night club fire kills 13 people, injures 35

Thai night club fire kills 13 people, injures 35
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

BANGKOK: Thirteen people have been killed and 35 injured after a fire broke out on Friday at a night club in Thailand’s Chonburi province, southeast of the capital Bangkok, a police official said.
Police Col. Wuttipong Somjai said by telephone that the fire at the Mountain B night club in the Sattahip district had started at about 1:00 a.m (1800 GMT Thursday) and that all the victims up to now were Thai nationals. 

Topics: Thailand Chonburi nightclub fire

Related

Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy
World
Thailand eases entry rules for tourists, scraps mask policy
Update Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day, no-fee visa
Saudi Arabia
Saudi citizens can visit Thailand with 30-day, no-fee visa

Senegal signs peace deal with rebels in country’s south

Senegal signs peace deal with rebels in country’s south
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Senegal signs peace deal with rebels in country’s south

Senegal signs peace deal with rebels in country’s south
  • The signed document remains confidential for the time being
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

BISSAU: Senegal signed an agreement on Thursday with rebels from the country’s south who pledged to lay down their arms and work toward a permanent peace in the home of one of Africa’s oldest active rebellions.
Rebel leader Cesar Atoute Badiate, head of a unit of the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC), and an emissary of Senegalese President Macky Sall signed the peace deal in Guinea-Bissau.
Sall had made a “definitive peace” in the Casamance region one of the priorities of his second term.
“How many people died, (were) mutilated or left their village? We will accompany you in the search for peace,” Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo told Badiate during the signing ceremony.
Embalo, who is also head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), added: “I can assure you that we will be the guarantors of this agreement.”
The signed document remains confidential for the time being.
“I welcome the peace agreement and laying down of arms signed this August 4 in Bissau between Senegal and the provisional committee of the political and combatant wings of the MFDC,” Sall said on Twitter.
“I remain committed to the consolidation of lasting peace in Casamance,” he added, thanking Embalo for his mediation.
Casamance, Senegal’s southernmost region, is almost separated from the rest of the country by the tiny state of The Gambia. It has a distinct culture and language derived from its past as a former Portuguese colony.
The MFDC has led a low-intensity separatist campaign since 1982 that has claimed several thousand lives.
But the conflict was mostly dormant until Senegal launched a major offensive last year to drive out the rebels.
In a clash on January 24, four Senegalese soldiers were killed and seven were captured alive and taken across the border to The Gambia. The rebels released the hostages the following month.
In March, the army launched a new operation in which it claimed to have destroyed several rebel bases for the loss of one soldier and eight wounded.

Topics: Senegal Macky Sall Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance MFDC

Related

Senegal arrests 16 for Casamance massacre
World
Senegal arrests 16 for Casamance massacre
Sudden violence in Senegal’s Casamance: Gunmen execute 13 youths
World
Sudden violence in Senegal’s Casamance: Gunmen execute 13 youths

Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim more than $4m

Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim more than $4m
Updated 55 min 34 sec ago
AP

Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim more than $4m

Conspiracy theorist ordered to pay parents of Sandy Hook massacre victim more than $4m
  • Alex Jones had claimed in his fake news website InfoWars that the massacre was a hoax
  • 26 people, including 20 children, were killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting on Dec. 14, 2012 
Updated 55 min 34 sec ago
AP

AUSTIN, Texas: A Texas jury on Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in US history was a hoax.
The Austin jury must still decide how much the Infowars host should pay in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse Lewis was among the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut.
The parents had sought at least $150 million in compensation for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Jones’ attorney asked the jury to limit damages to $8 — one dollar for each of the compensation charges they are considering — and Jones himself said any award over $2 million “would sink us.”
It likely won’t be the last judgment against Jones — who was not in the courtroom — over his claims that the attack was staged in the interests of increasing gun controls. A Connecticut judge has ruled against him in a similar lawsuit brought by other victims’ families and an FBI agent who worked on the case. He also faces another trial in Austin.
Jones’ lead attorney, Andino Reynal, winked at his co-counsel before leaving the courtroom. He declined to comment on the verdict.
Outside the courthouse, the plaintiffs’ attorney Mark Bankston insisted that the $4.11 million amount wasn’t a disappointment, noting it was only part of the damages Jones will have to pay.
The jury returns Friday to hear more evidence about Jones and his company’s finances.
In a video posted on his website Thursday night, Jones called the reduced award “a major victory.”
“I admitted I was wrong. I admitted it was a mistake. I admitted that I followed disinformation but not on purpose. I apologized to the families. And the jury understood that. What I did to those families was wrong. But I didn’t do it on purpose,” he said.
The award was “more money than my company and I personally have, but we are going to work on trying to make restitution on that,” Jones said.
Bankston suggested any victory declarations might be premature.
“We aren’t done folks,” Bankston said. “We knew coming into this case it was necessary to shoot for the moon to get the jury to understand we were serious and passionate. After tomorrow, he’s going to owe a lot more.”
The total amount awarded in this case could set a marker for the other lawsuits against Jones and underlines the financial threat he’s facing. It also raises new questions about the ability of Infowars — which has been banned from YouTube, Spotify and Twitter for hate speech — to continue operating, although the company’s finances remain unclear.
Jones, who has portrayed the lawsuit as an attack on his First Amendment rights, conceded during the trial that the attack was “100 percent real” and that he was wrong to have lied about it. But Heslin and Lewis told jurors that an apology wouldn’t suffice and called on them to make Jones pay for the years of suffering he has put them and other Sandy Hook families through.
The parents testified Tuesday about how they’ve endured a decade of trauma, inflicted first by the murder of their son and what followed: gun shots fired at a home, online and phone threats, and harassment on the street by strangers. They said the threats and harassment were all fueled by Jones and his conspiracy theory spread to his followers via his website Infowars.
A forensic psychiatrist testified that the parents suffer from “complex post-traumatic stress disorder” inflicted by ongoing trauma, similar to what might be experienced by a soldier at war or a child abuse victim.
At one point in her testimony, Lewis looked directly at Jones, who was sitting barely 10 feet away.
“It seems so incredible to me that we have to do this — that we have to implore you, to punish you — to get you to stop lying,” Lewis told Jones.
Barry Covert, a Buffalo, New York, First Amendment lawyer who is not involved in the Jones case, said the $4 million in compensatory damages was lower than he would have expected given the evidence and testimony.
“But I don’t think Jones can take this as a victory,” he added. “The fact is, $4 million is significant even if we might have thought it would be a little higher.”
Jurors often decline to award any punitive damages after deciding on a compensation figure. But when they choose to, the punitive amount is often higher, Covert said. He said he expects the parents’ attorneys to argue that jurors should send the message that no one should profit off defamation.
“They will want jurors to send the message that you can’t make a quarter of a billion in profit off harming someone and say you’ll just take the damages loss in court,” Covert said.
Jones was the only witness to testify in his defense, and he only attended the trial sporadically while still appearing on his show. And he came under withering attack from the plaintiffs attorneys under cross-examination, as they reviewed Jones’ own video claims about Sandy Hook over the years, and accused him of lying and trying to hide evidence, including text messages and emails about the attack. It also included internal emails sent by an Infowars employee that said “this Sandy Hook stuff is killing us.”
At one point, Jones was told that his attorneys had mistakenly sent Bankston the last two years’ worth of texts from Jones’ cellphone. Bankston said in court Thursday that the US House Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 attack on the US Capitol has requested the records and that he intends to comply.
And shortly after Jones declared “I don’t use email,” Jones was shown one that came from his address, and another one from an Infowars business officer telling Jones that the company had earned $800,000 gross in selling its products in a single day, which would amount to nearly $300 million in a year.
Jones’ media company Free Speech Systems, which is Infowars’ parent company, filed for bankruptcy during the two-week trial.
 

Topics: Sandy Hook Massacre alex jones infowars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones Free Speech Systems

Related

Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones
Media
Sandy Hook families win legal victory against conspiracist Jones
Wisconsin jury awards $450,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case
World
Wisconsin jury awards $450,000 in Sandy Hook defamation case

Latest updates

US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
US, Russia, China take part in ASEAN meetings
US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
US to issue ID to migrants awaiting deportation proceedings
Chinese fighter jets and warships crossed median line, says Taiwan
Chinese fighter jets and warships crossed median line, says Taiwan
Gauff sends former world No.1 Naomi Osaka packing with straight sets victory
Gauff sends former world No.1 Naomi Osaka packing with straight sets victory
Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition
Lightning strike near White House leaves 4 in critical condition

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.