European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on US jobs data

Updated 05 August 2022
The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

LONDON: European shares edged lower on Friday as crude prices continued to weigh on energy stocks, with all eyes on US jobs data expected later in the day, according to Reuters.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent amid worries that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of rate hikes would slow economic growth in the world’s largest economy.

The oil and gas sector fell 1 percent as crude prices languished near their lowest since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with markets juggling concerns of supply shortage and slower demand.

Company results were mixed on Friday, with Deutsche Post up 6.4 percent on posting double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.

London Stock Exchange Group gained 2.6 percent on saying costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged and it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.

German insurer Allianz fell 2.1 percent on reporting a worse-than-expected 23 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.

“It is quite understandable that investors, especially institutional, are rethinking their portfolios and fundamentals are likely to drive investment decisions over the near-to-medium term,” Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group, said.

Credit Suisse fell 1.1 percent in early trading after Fitch Ratings downgraded the bank and a local media report said it was among the lenders at big risk from Mexican finance company Credito Real’s bankruptcy.

The embattled Swiss bank’s shares are down 41 percent so far this year, compared with a 15.5 percent decline in the European banking index.

Miners rose 0.6 percent as copper and most other base metals continued to find support from a weaker US dollar.

UAE's Agthia sees revenues soar on strong H1 performance

UAE's Agthia sees revenues soar on strong H1 performance
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

UAE's Agthia sees revenues soar on strong H1 performance

UAE's Agthia sees revenues soar on strong H1 performance
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s Agthia Group saw a 51 percent year-on-year growth in net revenues, according to a company statement.

The firm pulled in 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) in the first half of 2022, thanks to exceptional growth in the first three months of the year and the ongoing consolidation of strategic acquisitions.

The Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company's net profit attributable to shareholders grew 74 percent year-on-year to 118 million dirhams, despite a global inflationary environment. 

Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman of Agthia, said:“The acquisitions we have completed over the past year have not only delivered strong top-line growth but also contributed to enhanced profitability as we integrate the businesses into the Group and leverage synergies effectively.”

Agthia recently announced a 90 million dirhams investment in a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to drive growth for its protein vertical and in response to strong demand from  local customers. 

In July 2022, the company’s board approved the acquisition of a strategic 60 percent stake in Auf Group, a specialized healthy snacks and coffee manufacturer and retailer in Egypt.

Agthia Group has also received its board’s approval to acquire 60 percent of Egyptian coffee maker Auf Group as it expands its footprint in the north African country last month.

The company’s CEO, Alan Smith, struck an optimistic tone when discussing the company’s future. 

“Recent milestones, including Board approvals for expansion of our protein business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the acquisition of Egypt-based Auf Group will further support the realization of our five-year strategy as we capitalize on our strengthening momentum in-market,” he said.

Last year, Agthia acquired Egypt’s meat producer Atyab as it seeks to expand in the country’s consumer packaged goods industry.

Topics: Agthia Group

Saudi PIF unveils new Egyptian investment company

Saudi PIF unveils new Egyptian investment company
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi PIF unveils new Egyptian investment company

Saudi PIF unveils new Egyptian investment company
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched a new company in Egypt to drive investment in a range of sectors in the country, including infrastructure, real estate development, and health care.

The Saudi Egyptian Investment Company will improve access for the PIF and its portfolio companies, along with the Saudi private sector, to a variety of investment opportunities in Egypt. 

Other sectors identified by the PIF include financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical.

Yazeed Alhumied, deputy Governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “In light of the economic growth in the region, SEIC will capitalize on lucrative investment opportunities within a number of promising Egyptian economic sectors, which will also support the expansion efforts of Saudi businesses and other PIF portfolio companies.

“The strategic economic partnerships that PIF has established with many investors and leading companies are among the most fundamental elements of its success.”

Topics: Saudi PIF Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Egypt Saudi Egyptian Investment Company

Wall Street set to fall as solid jobs data fuels rate hike worries

Wall Street set to fall as solid jobs data fuels rate hike worries
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

Wall Street set to fall as solid jobs data fuels rate hike worries

Wall Street set to fall as solid jobs data fuels rate hike worries
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open sharply lower on Friday as a solid jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its aggressive policy tightening path, according to Reuters.

Data showed US employers hired far more workers than expected in July, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent, the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession.

“What we have heard from the various Fed governors this week about it being too early to pivot away from a tightening policy is definitely in place with the jobs report that is ‘this hot’,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.

“It gives the Fed reason to continue to raise rates and that is what got the market on edge.”

A bevy of policymakers have this week near uniformly flagged the central bank remains determined to press ahead with rate hikes until it sees strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation is trending lower toward the Fed’s 2 percent goal.

Markets are now pricing in a 65.5 percent chance of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September, up from 40 percent before the data. The central bank has already increased rates by 2.25 percentage points so far this year.

US Treasury yields extended their rise after the report, likely putting pressure on high-growth stocks such as Apple and Alphabet.

Worries about an aggressive rise in borrowing costs, the war in Ukraine, Europe’s energy crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have rattled equities this year and prompted investors to adjust their earnings expectations for corporate America.

However, the second-quarter earnings season has showed companies were far more resilient than estimated. Of the 410 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 77.1 percent reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 203 points, or 0.62 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.96 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.27 percent.

Lyft Inc. rose 6.6 percent in premarket trading as the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.

DoorDash Inc. gained 5.1 percent after the food delivery firm raised annual target for a key industry metric, saying it does not expect a slowdown in demand as consumers continue to order in despite decades-high inflation.

Block Inc. fell 7.1 percent as the digital payments company slowed hiring and said it will slash 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices drove the Jack Dorsey-led firm to a loss in the second quarter.
 

Topics: Wall Street US jobs

Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus

Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus

Saudi oil revenues leap 89% year-on-year to fuel Kingdom’s budget surplus
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s oil revenues soared 89 percent year-on-year, helping the Kingdom post a SR77.9 billion ($20.8 billion) budget surplus during the second quarter of 2022.

Oil revenues reached SR250.4 billion in the three months to June, compared to SR132.1 billion in the same period in 2021.

The takings accounted for 68 percent of all Saudi Arabia’s revenues over 2022’s second quarter.

Oil exports reached $30 billion in March, the highest in at least six years, according to Bloomberg.

The rally in prices and rising production increased the value of crude exports by 123 percent, to almost $1 billion a day, official statistics showed.

Read more: Saudi Arabia posts $20.8bn budget surplus in Q2, the highest at least since 2019

Saudi Arabia’s crude exports soared in July to the highest level since April amid international pressure to tame elevated oil prices, Bloomberg reported.

Observed seaborne shipments from the Kingdom hit 7.5 million barrels a day last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That compares with a revised 6.6 million barrels a day in June.

The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, also known as OPEC+ , has been gradually boosting crude production for about a year, with benchmark oil prices trading around $100 a barrel.

This has been contributing to global inflation.

The OPEC alliance is gradually easing away from output curbs imposed early in the pandemic. 

The group agreed on Wednesday to a further 100,000 barrels per day oil production hike from September as it warned of a lack of spare capacity for any greater increases.

Read more: Squeezed global spare oil capacity limits OPEC+ output hike

 

Topics: Saudi budget Oil

Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1

Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1

Saudi education, health represents 39% of budget expenditures in H1
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi education and health sectors made up 39 percent of the budget expenditures in the first half of 2022.

Both education and health sectors together accounted for SR197.9 billion ($52.6 billion) out of a total of SR512.92 billion, according to newly released figures by the government.

The education sector expenditures amounted to about SR98.3 billion, equivalent to 53.1 percent of its approved budget, while spending in the health and social development sector amounted to about SR99.5 billion, equivalent to 72 percent of the total money allocated for 2022.

Topics: Education Saudi budget

