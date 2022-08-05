You are here

  • Home
  • German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO

German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO

German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO
The proposed IPO of Porsche was originally earmarked for the fourth quarter of 2022 (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gjk82

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO

German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German automobile manufacturer Porsche is trying to secure anchor investments from Gulf sovereign wealth funds, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The car maker, which is owned by Volkswagen, looks to pull off one of Europe’s biggest listings amid market headwinds and valuation concerns, the people said.

Sovereign funds considering committing to the Porsche listing include Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ, the people said, asking to remain anonymous for information confidentiality. 

Saudi Arabian organizations are also exploring investments, they said.

Major Canadian and Malaysian funds have been approached too, by the advisers on the initial public offering, as well as the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund, one of the people said.

Existing Volkswagen shareholder Qatar Investment Authority has already decided to become a strategic investor in Porsche, according to Bloomberg.

In March, Volkswagen said the conflict in Ukraine could affect the timing of the proposed IPO of Porsche, which was originally earmarked for the fourth quarter of 2022.

More information on the progress of the IPO is expected to be released in late summer, a spokesperson for Porsche and Volkswagen said.

Some investors are concerned about Porsche being more independent from its parent amid the listing, they said. 

Investors scrutinized more last month, after putting Porsche CEO Oliver Blume in charge of parent Volkswagen.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty the funds will proceed with firm commitments, according to the people. 

No comments were provided by Mubadala, ADQ, Norges Bank Investment Management or QIA on this.

Volkswagen has picked Goldman Sachs Group, Bank of America Corp., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup as joint global coordinators for the Porsche IPO, Bloomberg said.

Topics: porsche Volkswagen

Related

Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022
Business & Economy
Porsche banks on luxury car demand to target $39bn revenues in 2022

Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official

Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official

Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official
Updated 32 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global economic pressures have eaten into the profits of Saudi Arabia’s National Industrialization Co., also known as Tasnee, despite a sales increase, according to its Finance Manager.

The petrochemical maker saw a rise in sales in the second quarter by 38 percent year-on-year, Fawaz bin Mohamed Al-Fawaz told Argaam.

However, cost of sales increased due to higher average prices of feedstock and production inputs, as well as an increase in freight and distribution prices, which affected the contribution of increased sales to the net profit, he said.

Tasnee reported a decline in first-half profits of 11 percent to SR606 million ($162 million), down from SR684.3 million in the prior-year period, according to a bourse filing.

The increase in the cost of financing and Zakat provision affected net profit as well, he added.

Tasnee is expected to see lower demand in the third quarter and may be further into the fourth quarter of this year, due to the current global recession, Al-Fawaz said.

Demand levels traditionally fall during the summer period by rates ranging between 15 and 20 percent, due to products required by customers as per their needs, he explained.

He added that global events are not allowing much stock to be formed, leading to pressure on demand and consequently selling prices.

Tasnee has not received any official decision to increase feedstock prices in the Kingdom so far, Al-Fawaz confirmed.

Feedstock prices were already noticeably increased, leading to a direct increase in production costs and inputs, thus reducing profit margins, he said. 

Shipping and distribution costs are still high compared to previous years, but are starting to ease noticeably for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, he added. 

Topics: TASNEE

Related

Update Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee’s shares end lower following 11% drop in profits
Business & Economy
Saudi petrochemical maker Tasnee’s shares end lower following 11% drop in profits

European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on US jobs data

European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on US jobs data
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on US jobs data

European shares fall as energy stocks weigh; focus on US jobs data
Updated 10 min 13 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: European shares edged lower on Friday as crude prices continued to weigh on energy stocks, with all eyes on US jobs data expected later in the day, according to Reuters.

The pan-European index STOXX 600 was down 0.1 percent amid worries that the US Federal Reserve’s aggressive pace of rate hikes would slow economic growth in the world’s largest economy.

The oil and gas sector fell 1 percent as crude prices languished near their lowest since the start of the conflict in Ukraine, with markets juggling concerns of supply shortage and slower demand.

Company results were mixed on Friday, with Deutsche Post up 6.4 percent on posting double-digit growth in revenue and earnings.

London Stock Exchange Group gained 2.6 percent on saying costs and savings targets for integrating its $27 billion acquisition of data company Refinitiv remain unchanged and it was launching a 750 million pound ($910.65 million) share buy-back.

German insurer Allianz fell 2.1 percent on reporting a worse-than-expected 23 percent fall in second-quarter net profit.

“It is quite understandable that investors, especially institutional, are rethinking their portfolios and fundamentals are likely to drive investment decisions over the near-to-medium term,” Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer at Kalkine Group, said.

Credit Suisse fell 1.1 percent in early trading after Fitch Ratings downgraded the bank and a local media report said it was among the lenders at big risk from Mexican finance company Credito Real’s bankruptcy.

The embattled Swiss bank’s shares are down 41 percent so far this year, compared with a 15.5 percent decline in the European banking index.

Miners rose 0.6 percent as copper and most other base metals continued to find support from a weaker US dollar.

Topics: European Markets shares

Related

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries
Business & Economy
Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

Saudi Grains Organization pays $24m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $24m to local farmers 
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Grains Organization pays $24m to local farmers 

Saudi Grains Organization pays $24m to local farmers 
Updated 23 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Grains Organization has deposited SR90.5 million ($24 million) to 140 local wheat farmers who supplied quantities allocated for this season.

Purchasing an amount of 52,159 tons, the payment constitutes the eighth batch, according to SAGO’s statement. 

It noted that the total quantity received from farmers to date amounted to 449,445 tons. 

Topics: Saudi Grains Organization (SAGO)

Related

Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 
Business & Economy
Saudi Grains Organization pays $10.6m to local farmers 

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries

Oil prices climb as supply shortage concerns outweigh demand worries
Updated 05 August 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand, according to Reuters.

Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $94.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 65 cents, or 0.8 percent, at $89.19 a barrel.

Oil prices have come under pressure this week as the market fretted over the impact of inflation on economic growth and demand, but signs of tight supply kept a floor under prices.

“OPEC’s meagre supply hike highlights the limited capacity the market has to handle further shortages,” ANZ Research analysts said.

For September, The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, is set to raise its oil output goal by 100,000 barrels per day. The hike is one of the smallest since OPEC quotas were introduced in 1982, OPEC data shows.

The global crude oil markets remained firmly in backwardation, where prompt prices are higher than those in future months, indicating tight supplies.

Supply concerns are expected to ratchet up closer to winter with the EU sanctions banning seaborne imports of Russian crude and oil products set to take effect on Dec. 5.

“With the EU halting seaborne Russian imports, there is a key question of whether Middle Eastern producers will reroute their barrels to Europe to backfill the void,” RBC analyst Michael Tran said.

“How this Russian oil sanctions policy shakes out will be one of the most consequential matters to watch for the remainder of the year,” Tran added.

For now, signs of an economic slowdown capped price recovery. Recession worries have intensified following the Bank of England’s warning of a drawn-out downturn after it raised interest rates by the most since 1995.

“If commodities are not pricing in an imminent economic recession, they might be preparing for a ‘stagflation’ era when the unemployment rate starts picking up and inflation stays high,” CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng said.

Investors are focused on the US employment report to be released later in the day, which is expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased by 250,000 jobs last month, after rising by 372,000 jobs in June.

Any signs of strength in the labor market could feed into fears of aggressive steps by the US Federal Reserve to curb inflation.

Topics: Oil oil prices

Related

Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion
Business & Economy
Oil prices slump to lowest since before Ukraine invasion

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk sets goal of 20m cars per year

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk sets goal of 20m cars per year
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk sets goal of 20m cars per year

Tesla investors approve stock split; Musk sets goal of 20m cars per year
  • Tesla stock closed Thursday at $925.90, down 12.4 percent so far this year
  • Tesla currently produces around 1.5 million per year
Updated 05 August 2022
AP

DETROIT: Tesla shareholders on Thursday approved a three-for-one stock split, a move that will make the company’s shares more accessible to smaller investors.
Preliminary results of the shareholder vote were announced at the electric car and solar panel maker’s annual meeting at its new factory in Austin, Texas.
CEO Elon Musk also discussed at the meeting a major factory expansion in the future as the company moves toward a goal of making 20 million vehicles per year. It now produces around 1.5 million per year.
Musk said Tesla might announce another factory site this year, and it expects to have about a dozen in the future. Currently the company has assembly plants in Fremont, California; Austin; Berlin and Shanghai. Musk joked that many had suggested Canada as a site for the next new plant.
Tesla stock closed Thursday at $925.90, down 12.4 percent so far this year, but it almost completed a split itself, tumbling more than 40 percent by May after Musk made a $44 billion bid to buy Twitter in April.
Investors were worried that Musk would be distracted from Tesla if he purchased the social media platform.
But Musk backed out of the deal in July and Twitter sued him to force him to make the purchase. A trial is scheduled for October in Delaware Chancery Court. Tesla stock began to recover in July, boosted by better-than-expected second-quarter earnings.
Tesla announced plans for the split in late March when shares were trading over $1,000. It will not affect Tesla’s overall market value or its status as the world’s most valuable automaker.
Share splits are used by companies when their stock price gets too high for retail investors to buy individual shares, or when a company wants more shares to exist in the marketplace to make the stock more liquid to trade.
Tesla has said it was trying to accomplish both of these goals: giving its employees greater quantities of shares as well as making the stock more accessible to retail investors.
Musk sold some shares of Tesla for the Twitter purchase and had planned on using other shares as collateral.
Shareholders also elected Ira Ehrenpreis and Kathleen Wilson-Thompson to the Tesla board.

Topics: Tesla Elon Musk

Related

Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Business & Economy
Biden administration leans on Tesla for guidance in renewable fuel policy reform
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case
World
Former Tesla worker rejects $15 million award in racism case

Latest updates

German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO
German Porsche eyes Gulf sovereign funds for IPO
Burkina Faso attacks kill 12 security personnel
Burkina Faso attacks kill 12 security personnel
Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official
Saudi petrochemical Tasnee profits drop despite sales increase: Official
500 killed in Pakistan during heaviest floods in decades
500 killed in Pakistan during heaviest floods in decades
US top women’s FIFA rankings, Germany up to second
US top women’s FIFA rankings, Germany up to second

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.