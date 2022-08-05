You are here

Inquest into death of UK Embassy worker in Lebanon hears she was murdered by Uber driver

The Mount Lebanon criminal court had sentenced Tariq Samer Howeish to death for the rape and murder of the young British woman. (AFP)
  • Rebecca Dykes was raped, strangled by Tariq Houshieh, who is appealing his death sentence
  • Inquest told that security culture at embassy was strong but employees frequently flouted taxi advice
LONDON: An inquest into the death of a British Embassy worker in Beirut in 2017 has heard that she was raped and murdered by an Uber driver after a night out with friends, the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

Rebecca Dykes, 30, had been in Lebanon helping Syrian refugees when she was attacked before heading home for Christmas.

She was strangled to death by Uber driver Tariq Houshieh, who left her body by the side of a road.

It was discovered on Dec. 16, and Houshieh was tracked down by police using CCTV footage.

He was sentenced to death in 2019 by the Criminal Court of Mount Lebanon for his “premeditated and deliberate” crimes, but is appealing his sentence. Lebanon has not carried out an execution since 2004, according to Human Rights Watch.

Houshieh had a criminal record for alleged harassment and theft before the attack, according to Agence France-Presse.

Uber said at the time of Dykes’ death that it was “horrified by this senseless act of violence,” while the Lebanese government advised people to avoid using the ride-hailing app.

The inquest into her death opened in London this week, and heard that embassy staff had been told to use just three pre-approved taxi firms for security reasons, but that many frequently ignored the advice on account of brand familiarity with Uber, and waiting times with other companies.

Andrew Harrison, coroner at the Inner South London Coroner’s Court in the borough of Southwark, was told by embassy security officer Alyson King: “It came to light afterwards, many staff were using other taxi companies when they found them convenient.”

She said all embassy staff were given safety and security briefings on arrival in Beirut, including specific women-only meetings.

When asked by Harrison, she added that she felt the level of security briefings provided to staff were adequate for the situation they found themselves in.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office’s head of security, Bharat Joshi, said many staff at the embassy chose not to follow the taxi guidelines, but in general, the embassy was found to have had a “very, very strong” security culture in the aftermath of Dykes’ murder. There had “never been a serious incident” before involving Uber in Lebanon, Joshi added.

Members of Dykes’ family also addressed the inquiry, where she was described as having “improved the lives of countless refugees and vulnerable host communities.”

Her mother Jane Houng said via video link that she hoped “no parent has to go through what we have.”

She added: “One thing that pained me very much was that now embassy staff wear personal alarms. I think if Rebecca had been wearing a personal alarm at that point in time, it probably would have saved her life.

“When I went to Lebanon shortly after her death and sat around the table with Rebecca’s friends and colleagues, they all said they used Uber. It was commonplace for personal travel that people used Uber taxis.”

The coroner recorded a verdict of unlawful killing.

Iraq’s Sadr plans new show of force

Iraq’s Sadr plans new show of force
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Iraq’s Sadr plans new show of force

Iraq’s Sadr plans new show of force
  • The mass-prayer call by Moqtada Al-Sadr follows his demand for early elections
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: In a new power play, Iraq’s Shiite cleric Moqtada Al-Sadr called for traditional Friday prayers to take place on a vast square inside the Green Zone where his followers have occupied parliament for seven days.
A similar call from Al-Sadr in mid-July drew hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers to Sadr City, a Baghdad district named after his assassinated father, amid tensions between his political bloc and a rival Shiite faction that is backed by Iran.
The latest mass-prayer call by Al-Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the war-scarred country, follows his demand for early elections — a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place less than 10 months ago.
Months of post-election negotiations between Al-Sadr’s bloc — the largest in parliament — and other factions failed to lead to agreement on a new government, prime minister and president.
Al-Sadr’s bloc emerged from the October polls as the biggest parliamentary faction, but still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam. That led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in parliament.
The Coordination Framework’s nomination of former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister angered the Sadrists and triggered their occupation of the legislature.
On Wednesday, Al-Sadr called for new polls, and his adversaries in the Coordination Framework on Thursday night said they were conditionally open to that idea.
In a brief statement, the Coordination Framework said it “affirms its support to any constitutional way to resolve the political crises and realize the interests of the people, including early elections.”
But “a national consensus on the question and providing a safe environment” were pre-requisites for such polls, it said.
Above all, it stressed the importance of “not disrupting the functioning” of constitutional institutions — a clear reference to the occupation of parliament by Al-Sadr’s followers.
The Coordination Framework includes lawmakers from the party of former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime foe of Al-Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran ex-paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Iraq is struggling to move past decades of war, but is beset by rampant corruption, crumbling infrastructure and unemployment.

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi snipers targeting citizens after truce

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi snipers targeting citizens after truce
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi snipers targeting citizens after truce

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi snipers targeting citizens after truce
  • Muammar Al-Eryani accused Houthis of deliberately targeting citizens after snipers fatally shot child and citizen in Taiz
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

TAIZ: Yemen’s minister of information has condemned the Houthi’s use of snipers for targeting citizens in shootings that killed a child hours after the UN-brokered truce was extended for the third time.

In a series of tweets, Muammar Al-Eryani accused the Iran-backed militia of deliberately targeting citizens after snipers fatally shot a child and a citizen living across different areas in Taiz.

“The Houthi’s escalation of crimes and deliberate killing of children in besieged Taiz hours after the extension of the UN-brokered truce reflect the militia’s malice against the province, disdain for the lives of Yemenis, and indifference to the international community’s efforts to calm the situation,” said Al-Eryani.

The minister urged the international community to explicitly condemn the militia’s “heinous crimes” and prosecute those responsible in the International Criminal Court.

Earlier, Yemeni News Agency (SABA) reported 306 Houthi violations within 72 hours of the truce extension, which killed four soldiers and injured 16 others across Yemen.

The violations ranged from targeting army and resistance positions using artillery, snipers, and booby-trapped drones, to constructing military sites, digging trenches, and deploying artillery and drones on various fronts.

US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff

US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff
Updated 05 August 2022
SARAH GLUBB

US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff

US condemns Houthis for holding American, UN staff
  • 12 held incommunicado, says envoy Tim Lenderking
  • ‘Unconditional release would be a show of good faith’
Updated 05 August 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: The US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking on Thursday condemned the Houthi militia for their continued detention of current and former employees of the American government and the UN.

“It’s still extremely unfortunate and we condemn the Houthi detention of 12 of our current and former US and UN staff, they are still being held incommunicado in Yemen, in Sanaa,” he told reporters during a press briefing on the renewal of the country’s truce.

“This detention, we feel, sends an extremely negative signal, we want to see a demonstration of good faith by the Houthis in releasing these individuals unconditionally,” Lenderking added.

The US said in November that the Iran-backed Houthis detained a number of Yemeni employees at the US embassy in the capital, which had been closed since 2015.

The UN said two of its staff members have been held incommunicado for more than a week by the militia.

Lenderking said aside from focusing on the truce and keeping fighting “at an all-time low” for an extended period, the US is also actively involved in supporting the UN to prevent an explosion or leakage from the Safer tanker that has been moored in the Red Sea and risks an environmental disaster.

He said they are getting close to their target of $80 million for an operation that would offload the oil from the tanker onto an adjacent vessel.

“That’s not a great deal considering what’s at stake. If there is an explosion of the Safer, we’re looking at $20 billion just for the cleanup, there will be (an) impact on international commerce, there will be destruction of vital maritime habitat, (which) will worsen the humanitarian situation in Yemen by obstructing passage into Yemen ports, it will decimate the Red Sea’s marine ecosystem,” he said.

He said Saudi Arabia conveyed a strong commitment to extend the UN-sponsored truce, which was renewed for another two months by the Yemeni parties on Tuesday.

He said both Saudi Arabia and Oman have played a critical role in the truce efforts, adding that they will be working hard to push donors to continue to fill the gaps over the coming months.

He said if the truce, which first took hold in April, continues for another two months, it would mean “six months of de-escalation and significant advances on numerous lines of effort,” and provides potential for a “durable cease-fire and an inclusive, comprehensive political process.”

“The truce offers Yemenis the longest period of calm since the war began, and it offers them real relief, and when you look at the various components of that, civilian casualties are down by about 60 percent since before the start of the truce, approximately 8,000 Yemenis have flown from Sanaa on commercial flights for the first time since 2016, five times more fuel is entering Hodeidah port per month compared to 2021.”

Lenderking said over the next two months intensified negotiations need to be held to finalize the truce agreement, and called on all sides to compromise to make progress.

He said this includes “initial Houthi action” to open the main roads to Yemen’s third largest city, Taiz, where “residents there have been living under siege-like conditions since 2015.”

“The expanded agreement would enable discussions on a comprehensive, nationwide cease-fire that can bring true, true peace and calm to Yemen, and it also paves the way for resuming a Yemeni-Yemeni political process, that ... is the only thing that can durably resolve the conflict and reverse the humanitarian crisis,” Lenderking said.

Iran nuclear talks restart, with US urging Tehran to take deal

Iran nuclear talks restart, with US urging Tehran to take deal
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Iran nuclear talks restart, with US urging Tehran to take deal

Iran nuclear talks restart, with US urging Tehran to take deal
  • Inspectors report nuclear progress at Iran's Natanz reactor
  • Mullah regime ‘ready to build atomic weapon at will’
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

VIENNA: Negotiators kicked off a fresh round of talks over Iran’s nuclear program in Vienna on Thursday, seeking to salvage the agreement on Tehran’s atomic ambitions.
Officials from world powers and Iran were meeting in the Austrian capital for the first time since March, when negotiations, which began in 2021 to reintegrate the United States into the agreement, stalled.
A senior EU official said progress was being made on some of the remaining obstacles, including guarantees that the United States would not scupper the deal by going back on its word in the future.
“We have now quite substantial guarantees,” the official said. “It’s my understanding that Iran is happy and feels satisfied with what is in the text.”
A demand by Tehran that the United States remove the country’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the State Department’s official blacklist of “foreign terrorist organizations” has been dropped from the discussions, the official added. It will instead be handled “in the future” — after the deal.
Tehran and Washington still have to agree on “issues related to sanctions lifting and a couple of nuclear questions that did not exist in March as the Iranians advanced their program,” the official said.
“We are a bit exhausted, I cannot imagine myself here in four weeks,” the EU source said. “This is not another round, we are here to finalize the text.”
“I think there is a real possibility but it’s not going to be easy.”

Iranian opposition supporters protest in front of the Palais Coburg in Vienna, Austria, as closed-door nuclear talks with Iran restarted on August 4,2022. (REUTERS/Lisa Leutner)

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters on Thursday there was “a deal on the table” and Iran “ought to take it.”
“You’ve heard the president say we’re not going to wait forever for Iran to take this deal,” Kirby said, adding that “clearly time does appear to be getting very short in terms of being able to get to a deal.”
In late June, Qatar hosted indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in the hope of getting the process back on track — but those talks failed to make a breakthrough.
In a last-ditch effort, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell submitted a compromise proposal last month and called on the parties to accept it to avoid a “dangerous nuclear crisis.”
Borrell said the draft text includes “hard-won compromises by all sides” and “addresses, in precise detail, the sanctions lifting as well as the nuclear steps needed to restore” the 2015 pact.
Bilateral talks began earlier on Thursday at Vienna’s luxury Palais Coburg hotel under the auspices of the European Union’s representative Enrique Mora.
The Iranian and Russian delegations, which have traditionally been close in the negotiations, held a separate meeting.
Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the United States signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, in July 2015. Delegations from all parties were set to partake in Thursday’s talks, but officials from the US and Iran are not expected to meet face to face.
The JCPOA aims to guarantee the civilian nature of Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for a gradual lifting of sanctions.
But following the unilateral withdrawal of the United States in 2018 under former president Donald Trump and the re-imposition of US sanctions, Tehran has backtracked on its obligations.
Iran subsequently exceeded the JCPOA’s uranium enrichment rate of 3.67 percent, rising to 20 percent in early 2021.
It then crossed an unprecedented 60-percent threshold, getting closer to the 90 percent needed to make a bomb.
The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, on Tuesday warned Iran’s program was “moving ahead very, very fast” and “growing in ambition and capacity.”

Cautious optimism
Ahead of Thursday’s talks, officials expressed cautious optimism, while cautioning that the parties remained far apart on key issues.
These include sanctions, Iranian demands for guarantees and the end of a probe by the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.
The head of the US delegation, Rob Malley, and the head of Tehran’s representatives, Ali Bagheri, said on Twitter ahead of the talks that they were coming in good faith but put the onus on each other.
Analysts said reviving the JCPOA remained the best option.
“The last thing the United States needs is a nuclear crisis with Iran that could easily escalate to a broader regional conflict,” Suzanne DiMaggio, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said in a statement.
Ellie Geranmayeh, an analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR), said that “at the end of the day, Tehran and Washington know the alternatives to a JCPOA collapse are terrible.”
“This is unlikely to be a meeting that resolves the outstanding issues,” but “it could create the breakthrough necessary to push the talks toward a finishing line rather than a collapse,” she said.
 

 

UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal

UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal
Updated 04 August 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal

UN Security Council welcomes Yemen truce renewal
  • Houthis urged to be more flexible, open roads in and around Taiz governorate
  • Hope that expansion, full implementation of truce could lead to nationwide ceasefire, comprehensive peace deal
Updated 04 August 2022
Ephrem Kossaify

UN, New York: The UN Security Council on Thursday welcomed the Aug. 2 renewal of the truce in Yemen for two additional months, and called on parties in the country to intensify negotiations toward expanding it into a durable ceasefire.

The UNSC also urged the Houthis to be more flexible and open roads in and around Taiz governorate, which has been under siege for over seven years.

Council members commended “regional partners” for backing the truce, and asked for their continued support.

They also praised Yemen’s internationally recognized government for facilitating the flow of fuel into Hodeidah port, and flights to and from Sanaa airport.

But they condemned all attacks that threatened to derail the truce, including the July 24 attack on a residential neighborhood in Taiz, that injured a dozen children, all under the age of 10.

In a statement, the UNSC also expressed concern over civilian deaths caused by landmines, and urged the authorities to “prioritize the needs of the Yemeni population and to compromise and choose peace over violence,” in line with international law and the principle of the protection of civilians.

Opening roads in Taiz remains “a humanitarian imperative to ease the suffering in Yemen’s third largest city,” and the truce represents the “most significant opportunity for peace and the protection of civilians that Yemen has witnessed in years,” the statement said.

It is the second renewal of the UN-brokered two-month truce, which came into effect on April 2 and was renewed for the first time in June.

The truce has been hailed for the drastic reduction in hostilities and civilian casualties, along with the resumption of commercial flights from Sanaa airport.

UNSC members stressed that if the truce is fully implemented and then expanded, these benefits would increase, eventually leading to a comprehensive settlement of the country’s war.

“The truce has provided a stable foundation to progress with talks on economic and security tracks, and to embark on in-depth and inclusive discussions on the political track,” they said.

Hans Grundberg, the UN special envoy for Yemen, also considered the truce extension an opportunity to pivot toward long-lasting, sustainable peace with a nationwide ceasefire.

He added that the government and the Houthis had given him “substantive comments” on a proposal he had drafted for an expanded truce agreement.

UNSC members reiterated their support for Grundberg, and urged Yemeni parties to “seize this moment to urgently intensify negotiations” aimed at a comprehensive agreement and an expanded truce “which could be translated into a durable ceasefire and increased benefits for Yemenis, including through expanded salary and pension payments and increased freedom of movement.”

They also underscored the importance of a minimum 30 percent participation by women in decision-making, in line with the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and this year’s UNSC resolution 2624.

