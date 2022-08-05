UAE's Agthia sees revenues soar on strong H1 performance

RIYADH: The UAE’s Agthia Group saw a 51 percent year-on-year growth in net revenues, according to a company statement.
The firm pulled in 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) in the first half of 2022, thanks to exceptional growth in the first three months of the year and the ongoing consolidation of strategic acquisitions.
The Abu Dhabi-based food and beverage company's net profit attributable to shareholders grew 74 percent year-on-year to 118 million dirhams, despite a global inflationary environment.
Khalifa Sultan Al Suwaidi, chairman of Agthia, said:“The acquisitions we have completed over the past year have not only delivered strong top-line growth but also contributed to enhanced profitability as we integrate the businesses into the Group and leverage synergies effectively.”
Agthia recently announced a 90 million dirhams investment in a manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia to drive growth for its protein vertical and in response to strong demand from local customers.
In July 2022, the company’s board approved the acquisition of a strategic 60 percent stake in Auf Group, a specialized healthy snacks and coffee manufacturer and retailer in Egypt.
Agthia Group has also received its board's approval to acquire 60 percent of Egyptian coffee maker Auf Group as it expands its footprint in the north African country last month.
The company’s CEO, Alan Smith, struck an optimistic tone when discussing the company’s future.
“Recent milestones, including Board approvals for expansion of our protein business in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the acquisition of Egypt-based Auf Group will further support the realization of our five-year strategy as we capitalize on our strengthening momentum in-market,” he said.
Last year, Agthia acquired Egypt’s meat producer Atyab as it seeks to expand in the country’s consumer packaged goods industry.
UAE’s ADNOC working to bring Fujairah terminal back online after unprecedented rainfall
DUBAI: The Abu Dhabi National Oil company (ADNOC) said on Friday it is completing a rigorous inspection of its Fujairah Main Oil Terminal facility as it works to bring operations back online after unprecedented rainfall and flooding in July.
The company is implementing all options in order to ensure uninterrupted export of Murban crude oil including the gradual reinstatement of Fujairah terminal operations and the utilization of alternative loading options within Fujairah, and through the use of Jebel Dhanna Terminal, ADNOC said in a statement.
“As we work to safely bring our operations at Fujairah back online, we continue to provide alternative loading options including using our Jebel Dhanna Terminal,” it said.
The statement came following a visit earlier on Friday by ADNOC Managing Director and CEO Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber to the Fujairah terminal to thank staff for their resilience and efforts following last week’s exceptional rainfall.
“He praised their commitment, assuring them that their safety and wellbeing is his priority,” the statement added. (With Reuters)
UAE to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic, investment sectors
The move aims to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation
LONDON: The UAE announced on Friday it was to invest $1 billion in Pakistani companies in various economic and investment sectors, state news agency WAM reported, citing an official source in Abu Dhabi.
“The move aims to explore new investment opportunities and areas for cooperation in projects across various sectors, so as to expand bilateral economic relations in the best interest of the two countries,” the statement said.
It also stresses both countries’ keenness to continue cooperation in various fields, including gas, energy infrastructure, renewable energy, health care, biotechnology, agricultural technology, logistics, digital communications, e-commerce and financial services.
Arab Bankers Association in UK hosts investor networking event at Battersea Power Station
The event aimed to promote BPS’ newly unveiled Sky Villas and get attendees acquainted with the power station’s project
The £9 billion development, which is set to open in autumn, has seen strong levels of interest from Middle East investors
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: The London-based Arab Bankers Association hosted a summer networking event for Arab investors last week to promote real estate opportunities in one of the UK capital’s most coveted residences.
The event was sponsored by Battersea Power Station to sell their newly unveiled Sky Villas, get attendees acquainted with the power station’s project, and included a hard-hat tour of the plant.
“The ABA has a close relationship with the Battersea Power Station,” George Kanaan, CEO of ABA, told Arab News. “The project was immense, it was structured interestingly, and it was quite a challenge.”
He said that many of his member banks were involved in the funding and execution, and also got close to the developers. ABA’s members include private bankers and advisers to Middle Eastern investors actively deploying capital in UK real estate.
“We had them present at some of our seminars on real estate in London as an example of how a project of this size could be structured,” he said. “We invited them to speak at another seminar because we liked their insights into the market and how they’re approaching the marketing end.”
Since BPS was decommissioned in 1975, several unfulfilled plans were made to make use of the coal-fired power station located on the River Thames up until it fell into near ruin.
In 2012, it was bought by a Malaysian consortium to develop the site to include 254 apartments, restaurants, shops, offices and cinemas.
The £9 billion ($10,8 billion) development, which is set to open in autumn, has seen strong levels of interest from Middle East high-net-worth individuals and property investors seeking trophy assets in London, BPS said.
Middle East buyers are also looking to take advantage of the weak pound as well as the strong fundamentals of the prime central London property market, with prices in Battersea going up by 2.8 percent in the past 12 months according to real estate consultants Knight Frank; a seven year high, it added.
“The whole area of Battersea has been regenerated and that along with the move of the American embassy to the area gave birth to a lot of other projects and the place is beginning to look pretty wonderful. It’s a real estate project that actually made a district in my opinion, is how you describe it,” Kanaan said.
He said the event featured representation of bankers and investment officials from across the region, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE , Bahrain and Egypt, as well as big local banks such as Lloyds. “So, we had a good cross-section of the city and a good cross-section of the region.”
Matthew Sansom, director of residential sales at BPS, said that he was impressed by the number of attendees and the good turnout, adding everyone was keen to find out more about the power station.
“For some of the attendees, it’s the first time they’ve ever come to Battersea Power Station, they’re sort of overwhelmed, and quite impressed with what we’ve created, not just the apartments, but the wider estate as well,” he said.
“More broadly, even the investors in the project or the buyers, whether they’re buying for their own use or for investment, the project sort of carries a lot of appeal to various different people for a lot of reasons,” Sansom said.
He said their ultimate goal was to leave behind a legacy by turning Battersea into a new village and destination within London and build awareness of the station’s location, noting that there is still a lot of the site yet to be developed.
“As a developer, we have a responsibility to leave a legacy and we’ve made a very conscious focus on placemaking and creating a destination here that people want to come, and it’s not just for the people who live here, it’s for the wider communities of London and beyond,” he said.
Most of the 18 luxurious Sky Villas, which feature three ensuite bedrooms, a study, ground floor and rooftop gardens and 360-degree views of the city, have been sold with only a handful remaining as they have received a lot of sales traction, Sansom said, which is “a great position to be in, and testament to the products that we’re delivering.”
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has launched a new company in Egypt to drive investment in a range of sectors in the country, including infrastructure, real estate development, and health care.
The Saudi Egyptian Investment Company will improve access for the PIF and its portfolio companies, along with the Saudi private sector, to a variety of investment opportunities in Egypt.
Other sectors identified by the PIF include financial services, food and agriculture, manufacturing, and pharmaceutical.
Yazeed Alhumied, deputy Governor and head of MENA Investments at PIF, said: “In light of the economic growth in the region, SEIC will capitalize on lucrative investment opportunities within a number of promising Egyptian economic sectors, which will also support the expansion efforts of Saudi businesses and other PIF portfolio companies.
“The strategic economic partnerships that PIF has established with many investors and leading companies are among the most fundamental elements of its success.”
Wall Street set to fall as solid jobs data fuels rate hike worries
NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes were set to open sharply lower on Friday as a solid jobs report bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to continue on its aggressive policy tightening path, according to Reuters.
Data showed US employers hired far more workers than expected in July, with the unemployment rate falling to a pre-pandemic low of 3.5 percent, the strongest evidence yet that the economy was not in recession.
“What we have heard from the various Fed governors this week about it being too early to pivot away from a tightening policy is definitely in place with the jobs report that is ‘this hot’,” said Paul Nolte, portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset Management in Chicago.
“It gives the Fed reason to continue to raise rates and that is what got the market on edge.”
A bevy of policymakers have this week near uniformly flagged the central bank remains determined to press ahead with rate hikes until it sees strong and long-lasting evidence that inflation is trending lower toward the Fed’s 2 percent goal.
Markets are now pricing in a 65.5 percent chance of a 75-basis-point interest rate hike in September, up from 40 percent before the data. The central bank has already increased rates by 2.25 percentage points so far this year.
US Treasury yields extended their rise after the report, likely putting pressure on high-growth stocks such as Apple and Alphabet.
Worries about an aggressive rise in borrowing costs, the war in Ukraine, Europe’s energy crisis and COVID-19 flare-ups in China have rattled equities this year and prompted investors to adjust their earnings expectations for corporate America.
However, the second-quarter earnings season has showed companies were far more resilient than estimated. Of the 410 S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far, 77.1 percent reported above analyst expectations, according to Refinitiv data.
At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 203 points, or 0.62 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were down 39.75 points, or 0.96 percent, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 169 points, or 1.27 percent.
Lyft Inc. rose 6.6 percent in premarket trading as the ride-hailing firm forecast an adjusted operating profit of $1 billion for 2024 after posting record quarterly earnings.
DoorDash Inc. gained 5.1 percent after the food delivery firm raised annual target for a key industry metric, saying it does not expect a slowdown in demand as consumers continue to order in despite decades-high inflation.
Block Inc. fell 7.1 percent as the digital payments company slowed hiring and said it will slash 2022 investment target by $250 million, after a slump in bitcoin prices drove the Jack Dorsey-led firm to a loss in the second quarter.