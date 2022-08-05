You are here

Europeans urge Iran ‘not to make unrealistic demands’ in nuclear talks

A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 4,2022. (Reuters)
A flag is waved in front of Palais Coburg where closed-door nuclear talks with Iran take place in Vienna, Austria, Aug. 4,2022. (Reuters)
Updated 17 sec ago
Agencies

  • UK, France and Germany say there will be no re-opening of negotiations and Iran must now decide to conclude the deal
  • Renewed US-Iran talks to salvage nuclear deal are ‘serious,’ says Russian envoy
VIENNA: Britain, France and Germany urged Iran on Friday “not to make unrealistic demands” in the talks to salvage a 2015 deal aimed at reining in Tehran’s nuclear ambitions.
Officials from world powers and Iran were meeting in the Austrian capital for the first time since March, when negotiations — which began in 2021 to reintegrate the United States into the agreement — stalled.
“Today’s talks in Vienna do not mark a new round of negotiations. These are technical discussions,” the three countries — known as the E3 group — said in a statement.
“The text is on the table. There will be no re-opening of negotiations. Iran must now decide to conclude the deal while this is still possible. We urge Iran not to make unrealistic demands outside the scope of the JCPoA,” or Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, the statement said.
Russia’s envoy to the talks said on Friday they had resumed in a “serious” atmosphere even as few expect a breakthrough compromise while Tehran’s disputed uranium enrichment program surges forward.
Indirect talks between Tehran and Washington restarted in Vienna on Thursday with a meeting between the Islamic Republic’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and European Union coordinator Enrique Mora.
After meeting Bagheri Kani on Friday, Russian envoy Mikhail Ulyanov was quoted by Iran’s state news agency IRNA as saying that reaching the finish line “may not be so easy, and time will tell whether we will succeed or not.
“But in general, the atmosphere of the talks is serious.”
White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday that the negotiations were “pretty much complete at this point.”
Bagheri Kani put the onus on the White House to compromise, tweeting that the United States should “show maturity & act responsibly.”
Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday that for Tehran’s negotiating team, “Iran’s economic benefit from the deal, observing the country’s ‘red lines’ and preserving (our) indigenous nuclear capability and technology is of serious interest,” IRNA reported.
Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and the US signed the JCPOA in July 2015.
But following the unilateral withdrawal of the US in 2018 under former president Donald Trump and the re-imposition of US sanctions, Tehran has backtracked on its obligations to curtail its atomic activities, such as uranium enrichment.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, has found that Iran subsequently exceeded the agreed enrichment rate of 3.67 percent, rising to 20 percent in early 2021.
It then crossed an unprecedented 60-percent threshold, getting closer to the 90 percent needed to make a bomb.
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday warned Iran’s program was “moving ahead very, very fast” and “growing in ambition and capacity.”
But Tehran argues that the issues “are political in nature and should not be used as a pretext for abuse against Iran in the future.”
“Now, the hours in Vienna are decisive and the Iranian side must be given assurances as soon as possible,” an Iranian diplomat told the Iranian state news agency, IRNA.
(With AFP and Reuters)

Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants

Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AP

Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants

Israel strikes Gaza amid soaring tensions with militants
Updated 29 min 55 sec ago
AP

GAZA CITY: Israel unleashed a wave of airstrikes in Gaza on Friday, killing at least four people, including a senior militant, according to Palestinian officials. Israel said it was targeting the Islamic Jihad militant group amid days of heightened tensions following the arrest of a senior militant in the occupied West Bank earlier this week.
The strikes risk igniting yet another war in the territory, which is ruled by the Islamic militant group Hamas and is home to about 2 million Palestinians. The assassination of a senior militant would likely be met by rocket fire from Gaza, pushing the region closer to all-out war.
A blast could be heard in Gaza City, where smoke poured out of the seventh floor of a tall building on Friday afternoon.
The Palestinian Health Ministry said four people were killed, including a five-year-old girl, and at least 15 wounded. Islamic Jihad said a Gaza commander, Taiseer Al-Jabari, was among those killed.
The Israeli military said it was targeting Islamic Jihad in an operation named “Breaking Dawn.” It also announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on other activities in communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the border.
Israel had closed roads around Gaza earlier this week and sent reinforcements to the border as it braced for a revenge attack after the arrest of the Islamic Jihad leader in the occupied West Bank on Monday. A teenage member of the group was killed in a gunbattle between the Israeli troops and Palestinian militants.
Israel and the Hamas fought four wars and several smaller skirmishes in the 15 years since the militant group seized power in the coastal strip from rival Palestinian forces. The most recent war was in May 2021, and tensions again soared earlier this year following a wave of attacks inside Israel, near-daily military operations in the West Bank and tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited communities near Gaza earlier on Friday, saying authorities were preparing “actions that will remove the threat from this region,” without elaborating.
“We will operate with internal resilience and external strength in order to restore routine life in Israel’s south,” he said, “We do not seek conflict, yet we will not hesitate to defend our citizens, if required.”
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhalah, speaking to the Al-Mayadeen TV network from Iran, said “we are starting the fight, and the fighters of the Palestinian resistance have to stand together to confront this aggression.” He said there would be “no red lines” in the confrontation and blamed the violence on Israel.
Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum said “the Israeli enemy, who started the escalation against Gaza and committed a new crime, must pay the price and bear full responsibility for it.”
Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups are opposed to Israel’s existence and have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, including the firing of rockets into southern Israel. It’s unclear how much control Hamas has over Islamic Jihad, and Israel holds Hamas responsible for all attacks emanating from Gaza.
Earlier Friday, a couple of hundred Israelis protested near the Gaza Strip on Friday to demand the return of a captive and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas.
The protesters were led by the family of Hadar Goldin, who along with Oron Shaul was killed in the 2014 Gaza war. Hamas is still holding their remains, as well as two Israeli civilians who strayed into Gaza and are believed to be mentally ill, hoping to exchange them for some of the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.
The protesters pushed through two police checkpoints on a road near the heavily-guarded Gaza frontier before stopping at a third.
They held a large sign demanding the return of the soldiers’ remains as well as Avraham Mengistu, an Israeli of Ethiopian descent in his late 20s or early 30s. Mengistu’s family took part in the protest.
In June, Hamas released a rare video showing another captive, Hisham Al-Sayid, an Arab citizen of Israel, in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask and an IV drip. It said his health has recently deteriorated. Reporters covering the protest did not hear any mention of Al-Sayid.
Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade over the territory throughout that time. Israel says the closure is needed to prevent Hamas from building up its military capabilities, while critics say the policy amounts to collective punishment of Gaza’s 2 million Palestinian residents.
Israel says there can be no major moves toward lifting the blockade until the soldiers’ remains and captive civilians are released. Israel and Hamas have held numerous rounds of Egyptian-mediated talks on a possible swap.

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr

Tens of thousands pray in show of force by Iraq cleric Sadr
  • Shiite cleric has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran
  • Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

BAGHDAD: Tens of thousands attended mass prayers Friday in Baghdad’s Green Zone in a new power play by Iraqi Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr after his adversaries conditionally backed his call for early elections.
Sadr, a longtime political and religious force in the oil-rich but war-scarred country, has for months been in a political standoff with a rival Shiite alliance backed by Iran.
Worshippers converged on a vast square inside the normally secure Green Zone, home to government and diplomatic buildings, including the parliament which his followers began occupying on July 30.
“Yes, yes to reform! Sadr’s followers chanted during the prayers.
“No, no to corruption.”
After the prayers, hundreds returned to parliament’s vicinity, where tents were still erected and food served to protesters pursuing their sit-in among the gardens of the complex.
Sadr’s mass prayer rally follows his demand for early elections — a possibility that the rival bloc says it is conditionally open to, despite the last national polls only taking place about 10 months ago.
Months of post-election negotiations between Sadr’s bloc — the largest in parliament — and other factions failed to produce a new government, prime minister and president.
The political tensions come as Iraq remains beset by rampant corruption, crumbling infrastructure and unemployment.
As a result of past deals, the Sadrists also have representatives at the highest levels of government ministries and have been accused by opponents of being as corrupt as other political forces.
Supporters of Sadr, however, are ready to follow him almost blindly and view him as a champion of the anti-corruption fight.
Speaking from a dais, the imam who led the prayer endorsed Sadr’s call for early elections.
“Iraq is a prisoner of the corrupt,” the imam said, denouncing “the scandalous deterioration of public services, health and education.”
Sheikh Ali Al-Atabi, 38, joined the throng to support Sadr. Calling people to Friday prayers is “part of his repertoire” when he “wants to use the people for something,” Atabi explained.
A similar prayer call and pressure tactic from Sadr in mid-July drew hundreds of thousands of Muslim worshippers to Sadr City, a Baghdad district named after his assassinated father.
Qassem Abu Mustafa, 40, described the latest gathering as “a thorn” jabbing “the enemy to demand legislative elections and reforms.”
The faithful, mostly men but with some women, used umbrellas to protect themselves from Baghdad’s 42 degrees Celsius (108 Fahrenheit) heat.
Some waved Iraqi flags and carried portraits of their leader.
“Whatever Mr. Sadr’s opinion, we are with him,” Abu Mustafa said.
Sadr’s bloc emerged from the October elections as parliament’s biggest, but still far short of a majority.
In June, his 73 lawmakers quit in a bid to break the logjam. That led to a rival Shiite bloc, the pro-Iran Coordination Framework, becoming the largest in the legislature.
The Coordination Framework’s nomination of former cabinet minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani as prime minister angered the Sadr bloc and triggered the occupation of parliament by his supporters.
With armed groups linked to the various political factions in Iraq, the United Nations has warned that tensions could escalate.
On Wednesday Sadr called for the dissolution of parliament and new polls. The Coordination Framework late Thursday said they were open to that idea, signalling a potential deescalation.
But “a national consensus on the question and providing a safe environment” were prerequisites for such polls, it said.
The Framework stressed the importance of “not disrupting the functioning” of constitutional institutions — a clear reference to the occupation of parliament by Sadr’s followers.
The Coordination Framework includes lawmakers from the party of former prime minister Nuri Al-Maliki, a longtime foe of Sadr, and the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a pro-Iran ex-paramilitary network now integrated into the security forces.
Outgoing parliamentary speaker Mohammed Al-Halbussi, a member of the minority Sunni community, on Twitter expressed support for new elections.
He said it is “impossible to ignore the will of the masses.”

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police

Five security forces killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: police
  • The attack left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant and injured others
  • It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants
Updated 05 August 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Five Sudanese security forces were killed in an ambush by an “outlawed” armed group in the restive Darfur region, police said in a statement Friday.
“A joint security force comprising the armed forces, police and the Rapid Support Forces came under treacherous attack yesterday evening by an outlawed group in Central Darfur state,” the statement said, without identifying the group.
The attack “left five security forces killed including a police lieutenant,” it said, adding that an unspecified number of others were wounded.
It was not immediately clear if there were casualties among the assailants.
Sudan has been reeling from deepening unrest since a military coup in October last year, led by army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The move ousted key civilian groups from power and derailed a fragile transition that had been in place following the 2019 ouster of longtime president Omar Al-Bashir.
The power grab exacerbated political and economic turmoil in the country, and the security situation has also deteriorated, with a spike in ethnic clashes in Sudan’s far-flung regions.
Last month, Burhan pledged to step aside and make way for civilian groups to form a new government, but the main civilian bloc dismissed the move as a “ruse.”
Sudan’s westernmost Darfur region has seen deadly violence since the coup.
In June, more than 125 people were killed in clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in West Darfur state, according to the United Nations.
Civil conflict erupted in Darfur in 2003, pitting ethnic minority rebels who complained of discrimination against Bashir’s Arab-dominated government.
Khartoum then unleashed the Janjaweed, mainly recruited from Arab pastoralist tribes, who were blamed for atrocities including murder, rape, looting and burning villages.
The scorched-earth campaign left 300,000 people dead and displaced 2.5 million, according to the United Nations.
Many Janjaweed have since been integrated into the feared paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, now de facto deputy leader of Sudan, according to rights groups.
In 2020, Sudan signed a peace deal with key rebel groups including from Darfur.
The main conflict has subsided over the years, but the region remains awash with weapons and deadly clashes often erupt over access to pasture or water.
On Monday, Daglo said the October coup had failed to bring about change in Sudan.
“The whole thing failed and now we (Sudan) have become worse,” he said.

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months

UAE: COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time in nearly 2 months
  • The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Daily COVID-19 cases in the UAE fell below 1,000 for the first time in almost two months, with health officials on Friday reporting 998 infections.

The last time daily COVID-19 cases hit below 1,000 was on June 8, with 867 confirmed infections.

While numbers have increased recently, peaking on July 3 at 1,812 diagnosed cases, reported daily infections have since declined, although on a slow trajectory.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention meanwhile also reported two deaths overnight from COVID-19 complications.

The country’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 996,775, with 2,337 deaths.

Health officials have been aggressively promoting COVID-19 testing to facilitate early detection so that immediate isolation and treatment could be carried out for patients.

Confirmed COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms are usually required to isolate 10 days from the date of taking their PCR tests. Their isolation period ends after completing the required 10 days and their symptoms have subsided for three consecutive daysat least.

The UAE has actively promoted COVID-19 vaccination among residents, with 24,922,054 doses administered so far, or 251.98 doses per 100 residents.

Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5

Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5

Turkish speedboat crash kills British woman, injures 5
  • Husband of deceased in critical but stable condition in hospital
  • Witnesses say boat crashed into stationary water taxi as captain fixed his hair
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A boat crash in Turkey has killed a British woman and injured five, including her husband.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the speedboat the British couple were riding in crashed into a water taxi near the southern resort of Marmaris.

Witnesses said the collision occurred because the captain of the speedboat was distracted “while fixing his hair,” the Daily Mail reported on Friday.

CCTV footage captured the moment the boat crashed into the larger water taxi, which was stationary at the time, in front of the five-star Elegance Hotel.

The taxi was due to travel to the town of Turunc 5 miles down the coast. Photos taken of the speedboat on the shore showed extensive damage caused by the impact.

Turkish media outlet Super Haber suggested that the speedboat captain, who is being investigated for manslaughter, was not registered with the coast guard and did not have a valid license to operate the vehicle.

The husband of the victim was reported to have been left in a critical condition, but is said to be in a stable condition in a local hospital.

