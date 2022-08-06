Dubai to host a new film festival in October

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Great Minds Events Management company has announced the launch of Meta Film Festival, which will be held Oct. 27-29 at Vox Cinema in Dubai’s Nakheel Mall.
The festival is billed as the first private-sector- and industry-stakeholder-led film festival in the Middle East and Africa and promises red-carpet premieres and an awards ceremony. It comes five years after the last edition of the not-for-profit, state-run Dubai International Film Festival, which ran annually from 2004 to 2017.
“Due to its location, the festival guarantees one of the most diversified audiences present at any festival, with the legendary glitz and glamour of Dubai to accompany,” the official website states.
The festival will conclude with an awards ceremony that will honor films across seven categories: Best Arabic Feature Film, Best International Feature Film, Best Animation Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Short Film, Best Student/Youth Film and the Film Development Fund award.
Meta Film Festival is accepting submissions on its website, with a selection committee that includes the managing director of Vox Cinemas and the head of OSN Studios deciding which titles make the final cut.
REVIEW: ‘Paper Girls’ is more than its similarities to ‘Stranger Things’
Updated 06 August 2022
Shyama Krishna Kumar
DUBAI: Time travel. Giant mechs. Estranged relationships. And a lot of growing up to do — quickly. Amazon Prime’s adaptation of Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang’s comic-book series, “Paper Girls,” has been compared to “Stranger Things” from day one, but the coming-of-age, sci-fi series stands on its own two feet — and does it well.
Yes, both shows feature kids on bikes and catchy, synth-laden throwback tunes; but by the end of episode one, “Paper Girls” reveals itself to be its own unique beast — edgy, heartwarming and full of surprises.
“Paper Girls” begins in the wee hours after Halloween night in the year 1988 in Stony Stream – a fictional suburb of Cleveland. It is Chinese-American teenager Erin’s (Riley Lai Nelet) first time on the paper route. When she has to deal with a racist customer, tomboy Mac (Sofia Rosinsky) comes to the rescue and quickly introduces her to the rest of the all-girl delivery gang: KJ Brandman (Fina Strazza), the suburb’s rich girl, and Tiffany Quilkin (Camryn Jones), who in her own words is “on the fast track to MIT,” which makes her the brains of the group.
What follows is an increasingly strange night that ends with the four girls being thrown into the future, the year 2019 to be precise, seemingly caught in a time war between underground, rebel soldiers and the nefarious old guard.
While the series makes some narrative departures from the comic book series, it stays true to the spirit of (writer) Vaughan and (illustrator) Chiang’s “Paper Girls,” which makes sense since both serve as executive producers on the show.
While the show is very much built on sci-fi bones, “Paper Girls” thrives in its quieter, more human moments, of which there are many. When the 12-year-old girls must confront their future selves and the lives they’ve built for themselves, while simultaneously building trust and camaraderie among their group, all the while trying to save humanity, it feels like a fully realized and lived-in world.
And the glue that holds it all together? The four excellent lead stars who all make a mark and hold their own, alongside the more experienced cast featuring names such as Ali Wong, Adina Porter, Nate Corddry and Jason Matzoukas.
With “Paper Girls,” creator Stephany Folsom and showrunner Christopher C. Rogers have put together a refreshingly understated feminist caper of young heroines banding together to take on the world. We hope they return for seconds.
The first season of “Paper Girls” is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.
Part-Palestinian model Gigi Hadid to launch new clothing label
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Making the leap from runway to design studio, Palestinian-Dutch supermodel Gigi Hadid is set to launch her new clothing label. On Thursday, Aug. 4, the supermodel offered a sneak peek at her newest venture, Guest in Residence, on Instagram.
Sharing the behind-the-scenes process of creating her knitwear line, she posted a gallery of images showing herself hard at work, as well as the fabric swatches, the brand’s logo, clothing tags and piles of sweaters, in addition to her wearing lavender knitwear. Also seen in the photos were stylist and fashion editor Gabrielle Karefa-Johnson; knitwear designer CJ Kim; and fashion publicist Kevin McIntosh Jr.
“Been workin on something . . . with love, @guestinresidence,” Hadid, 27, captioned the images.
Gigi made a splash last month when she hosted the British Vogue X Self-Portrait summer party. As the newest brand ambassador of the contemporary luxury label from London, the supermodel showed up in a lime-green, figure-hugging dress from Self-Portrait. She completed the look with matching metallic heels and Self-Portrait’s new-season Bow bag — creative director Han Chong’s first bag design.
Meanwhile, Yolanda Hadid, the 58-year-old former model, and mother to Gigi and Bella, returned to social media after a nine-month hiatus on Sunday, revealing that she has been battling depression following the death of her mother, and had experienced a Lyme disease relapse.
“Coming back from a nine-month social media hiatus, a time to reevaluate my life. After the loss of my mother, I really struggled with depression followed by a Lyme relapse . . . the emotional stress and grief strongly affected my immune system,” Hadid wrote.
“My phone addiction didn’t help either, it started to take so much time away from being present in my life. It’s so easy to get lost in other people’s stories while forgetting to live and love your own. Texting is so much easier than picking up the phone and calling someone. We are all guilty of it,” she continued in the lengthy post.
Highlights from UAE's Hamdan International Photography Awards 2022
Selected highlights from the 11th edition of the UAE-based photography prize
Updated 05 August 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The winners of the 11th season of the Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum International Photography Awards were announced earlier this month. The theme of this year’s awards was ‘Nature’ (intended to “draw the world’s attention to the seriousness of environmental issues and the need to unite efforts and enhance awareness of the importance of preserving our great home that we all share,” HIPA’s secretary general Ali bin Thalith said in a press release), but photographers could also enter the ‘General’ category (open to both black-and-white and color images), and the ‘Portfolio’ category, and the ‘Portrait’ category. Here, we present a selection of highlights from the winning entries.
Grand Prize Winner
‘Gannet Storm’
Henley Spiers
The British photographer picked up the $120,000 grand prize for this stunning underwater shot of a gannet in the waters off the Shetland Islands — “a cold, harsh and wild place of which I have grown extremely fond,” he tells Arab News.
“Gannets are one of the most impressive animals I’ve ever come across, master of both air and sea. This photograph is captured underwater, surrounded by diving gannets, and I tried to display the controlled violence of the scene with a photograph which goes beyond what is seen by the naked eye. Dialing my shutter speed down, and moving my camera along with the movement of the seabirds, an artistic blurring occurred, eventually (after many attempts) leading to the frame we see here,” he continues.
Spiers’ photograph fits perfectly with the intentions of the prize, as stated by bin Thalith. Sadly, the gannets of the Shetlands are, Spiers explains, “in the midst of an avian flu pandemic which has ripped through their colonies. I recently returned from Shetland and bore witness to heart-wrenching scenes within the bird populations. One can only hope that nature will be sufficiently resilient to resist the damage caused by this disease.”
First Prize Winner, Nature
‘Jumeirah’
Ryo Minemizu
The Japanese photographer named his nighttime shot of Mollusca Gastropoda larvae “Jumeirah” because he felt it bore a resemblance to Dubai’s man-made island Palm Jumeirah. “It’s a cautious creature,” Minemizu said in his submission text. “If it feels the slightest splash of water, it will return to the oyster.” His shot was taken in the waters near Komi Island in Okinawa, Japan.
First Prize Winner, General (Color)
‘Boats Matrix’
Cao Nguyen Vu
This image was shot in the Quang Ngai province of Cao’s homeland, Vietnam — located on the coast of the South China Sea. The fishermen’s boats, Vu explained, were “neatly lined up when anchored to avoid Typhoon Molave (in 2020), the most-powerful typhoon to hit Quang Ngai in 30 years, completely destroying 325 homes and damaging more than 140,000.” Vu is not a professional photographer, but works in health care and volunteers for a local charity in Quang Ngai, his hometown.
First Prize Winner, Portrait
‘Relaxing in the rain’
Ali Saifaldeen
The Qatari photographer’s captivating image of a mountain gorilla called Kibande was taken in Uganda. “In rainy weather, we encountered a family of 19 gorillas,” Saifaldeen explained in his submission. “Kibande was in an open area in the rain, and when she closed her eyes, (it was the perfect time to take) this photo of her relaxing in the rain.”
First Prize Winner, General – B&W
‘Flour War’
Muhammad Alamsyah Rauf
The Indonesian photographer describes his shot of a group of kids in Papua celebrating their graduation from school by throwing flour over each other as looking “like a funny war.” “Despite their poverty and the poor condition of their school, they create happy moments together,” he said in his submission text.
First Prize Winner, Portfolio
‘Cold Pursuit’
Paul Nicklen
Nicklen is a Canadian biologist “fascinated by changing seasons and their effect on the wildlife populations at our planet's extremes, where conditions can shift dramatically.” This shot was taken on the Fishing Branch River in Canada’s Yukon, where “dwindling resources force typically isolated, nomadic” animals such as this bear “into close proximity.” Nicklen said he hopes images like those in his portfolio “will help underscore the struggle of life in the wild and convince us to rethink actions that jeopardize the survival of our animal cousins. Our urgency in dealing with the existential threat of climate change will make all the difference for her future and those like her.”
Fourth Prize Winner, Nature
‘How Did You Get There?’
Thomas Vijayan
Vijayan took this bewildering picture of an orangutan up a huge tree in Borneo “after a grueling trip by boat and foot in shallow waters teeming with crocodiles.” Orangutans, he explained, only look up when they’re climbing, “so there’s only one way to get a picture … to stay on top of it.” The hardest part, he said, “was keeping quiet while he looked at me.”
Fourth Prize Winner, Portfolio
‘Architectronic’
Shad Abdul Kader
Kader’s portfolio focused on the architecture of Dubai. “Over the decades, Dubai has developed some of the most innovative modern architectural buildings across commercial, residential, and public sectors,” he wrote. “From the tallest building in the world, the Burj Khalifa, to the latest architectural brilliance at Expo 2020, the list is astounding. As an aspiring photographer, it is my vision to capture these iconic structures through my lens.”
Lady Gaga appears to confirm casting in ‘Joker’ sequel
The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song "Cheek to Cheek"
If confirmed, Lady Gaga will be the newest in a long line of actresses who have played or voiced the iconic character of Harley Quinn
Updated 04 August 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: Pop star and actress Lady Gaga appeared to confirm her casting in the upcoming motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller “Joker” on Thursday by posting a musical teaser on Twitter.
The musical clip depicts silhouettes dancing together to the tune of the song “Cheek to Cheek,” originally written by Irving Berlin in 1935 for the Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers movie Top Hat, with the names Phoenix and Gaga flashing on the screen.
“Joker: Folie a Deux,” which will see Joaquin Phoenix reprise his role as the titular character, is set for release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.
Phoenix had first played the role in the 2019 film “Joker,” which earned him the Academy Award for best actor, depicted an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics’ superhero Batman.
No further details about the sequel have been immediately made available by Warner Bros. But Hollywood trade publication Variety has reported the new production will be a musical with Lady Gaga expected to play Joker’s co-conspirator, Harley Quinn.
If confirmed, Lady Gaga will be the newest in a long line of actresses who have played or voiced the iconic character of Harley Quinn. Most recently, Margot Robbie played the role of the ‘Crime Queen of Gotham City’ in the 2020 film “Birds of Prey” and in “The Suicide Squad” the following year.
It is unclear if Robbie will continue as Harley Quinn. However, the Joker movies featuring Phoenix are set in a separate cinematic universe, which would likely mean Robbie can still reprise her role as the iconic villain in any future movies.
Folie à deux is a rare psychiatric syndrome also known as shared psychosis, likely hinting at the traditionally co-dependent relationship between Joker and Harley Quinn.
Lebanese actress Razane Jammal climbs new heights with Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’
Updated 04 August 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: In the spring of 2021, Lebanese actress Razane Jammal filmed the most difficult scene of her career. She was shooting “The Sandman,” a blockbuster Netflix series more than 30 years in the making, and in it, her character was saying goodbye to her husband Hector for the last time, as her beloved slipped away into the afterlife.
As the director yelled cut, tears ran down Jammal’s face. She didn’t want to distract her collaborators, so only she and her co-star Vanesu Samunyai knew the truth — that her tears were real. That same day, Jammal had learned that her mother, the woman who had helped shape her into the cross-cultural success she is today, was slipping away from her, too.
“It was that day that I found out that my mom had entered a coma. I was filming a scene that was the epitome of grief, and I didn’t know what had happened to my mom. I didn’t know if I’d lost her already,” Jammal tells Arab News.
Samunyai, standing across from her in that scene, was in awe of the strength her collaborator, and now her friend, showed that day.
“She was amazing. She was carrying so much emotion. And she was able to bring that out. It was a sight to see. It was painful, but it was also beautiful the way she was able to harness that,” Samunyai says. “That sticks out to me the most with this show, and as just a moment in my life. I will never forget that.”
What was undoubtably a turning point in her life, could also, in turn, become a turning point of Jammal’s career. After all, “The Sandman,” based on the legendary graphic novels written by award-winning British author Neil Gaiman, is one that has long enchanted the many communities that have felt represented by it. When the series finally releases on Netflix on August 5, it could very well take the franchise to “Stranger Things” and “Squid Game”-levels of cultural ubiquity — and Jammal to a new level of stardom.
“The Sandman” follows Morpheus, the King of Dreams, an age-old concept made manifest in flesh. Jammal plays Lyta Hall, a woman who dreams of her dead husband each night, slowly realizing that he is not a figment of her imagination but is hiding out in the dream world to be with his wife, unwilling to cross over and leave her behind.
It’s a part that Jammal manages to play truthfully with tremendous subtlety — a subtlety that Jammal credits her mother with teaching her to harness.
“I’ve always been extra, and my mom was far more subtle than I am. I had to fine tune myself to vibrate on her frequency, a frequency that was very sweet and very raw and vulnerable and nurturing. I took that from her. She helped me hone my empathy and acting is where an empath belongs — if they know how to protect themselves from that precious place that my mother taught me to reach,” says Jammal.
“My mom didn’t necessarily know how to protect herself from that place,” she adds.
Jammal was raised in Beirut, Lebanon, a place of both beauty and pain — a place that nurtured Jammal but also put her through some of the hardest experiences of her life.
“I grew up having a simple, community-based life in a place where you have 500 mothers and everyone feeds you and you feel safe — even if it’s not safe at all. At the same time, we went through so many traumas, from civil wars to assassinations to losing all our money in another financial crisis,” says Jammal.
But she learned during the hardest times to both give to and lean on the people around her, from those closest to her to those that are seemingly strangers.
“It gives you strength. It made me enjoy the little things in my life; it made me smile at my neighbor and say ‘Hi’ every morning to the man who sells vegetables, remembering the day that he told me that if I didn’t have money I could come back and pay later. It opened me up to others, and made me a sociable person, and it deepened me in ways I’m still discovering,” Jammal says.
Becoming an actor was the basis of her own personal dream world — an idea she used to escape the hardships in her country and in her home too, as her parents’ marriage fell apart in front of her eyes. She used her imagination to escape, the same tools that she uses now each day.
But acting, of course, is not quite what she imagined it to be.
“I idealized it in my head,” she says. “You don’t think about the behind the scenes. You don’t think about the 14-hour days and six-day work weeks. When you’re six years old, you think, ‘I’m going to be an actor. I’m going to be on stage and everyone’s going to love me.’”
Because of the work that Jammal has put in, her dream is well on its way to being achieved, as her star continues to rise. It began when she moved to London when she was 18, quickly booking roles with French director Olivier Assayas and Kanye West, among others.
Over the next decade, Jammal continued to venture back to the Middle East, too, oscillating between starring opposite legends such as Liam Neeson in Hollywood and Youssra in Egypt. She has now reached a point where she is starring not only in “The Sandman,” but in regional blockbusters including Marwan Hamed’s latest Arab epic “Kira & El Gin,” already the fourth highest-grossing Egyptian film of all time just weeks after its release.
“I started dreaming of Hollywood and wanting to go abroad, because the trauma of war caused people to tell me to leave and escape the pain of the region. I’m so happy that I was pulled back to the Middle East, because these are my roots — I wasn’t in touch with them the same way back then. I had to lose myself in order to find myself again,” says Jammal.
“Now I can not only work on beautiful projects with talented people here in the region, but also work internationally to help contribute positively to the way Arabs are perceived across the world. I will always do that to the best of my ability,” she continues.
Jammal now has to do so without her mother, who died in the summer of 2021. While Jammal cannot call her for support in the same way she once did, as she celebrates her current successes and works on those to come, she knows she never has to fully say goodbye as long as she continues to live in a way that honors her.
“I’m going to live my life to the fullest, because I owe that to her — to carry her lessons with me and spread whatever she taught me,” Jammal says. “I guess that’s my way of keeping her alive.”