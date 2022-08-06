You are here

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday's bloodbath

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Hesham, one of four disabled Palestinian siblings from Shamalakh family, sits at the rubble of their home after it was destroyed in an Israeli air strike, amid Israel-Gaza fighting, in Gaza City August 6, 2022. (Reuters)
Updated 06 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath

Explosive situation in Gaza following Friday’s bloodbath
Updated 06 August 2022
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Israel struck Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israeli cities on Saturday after an Israeli operation against Islamic Jihad ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

Israel on Friday killed one of the group’s senior commanders in a surprise daytime airstrike on a high-rise building in Gaza City that drew rocket salvoes in response.

On Saturday, Israel said it struck Islamic Jihad posts and militants preparing to launch rockets.

Additional bombings targeted five houses, witnesses said, sending huge clouds of smoke and debris into the air as explosions rocked Gaza City.

Palestinian militants fired at least 160 rockets across the border, setting off air-raid sirens and sending people running to bomb shelters as far as the central Israeli city of Modiin, between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Islamic Jihad said it had targeted Israel’s main international gateway, Ben Gurion Airport. But the rocket fell short near Modiin, around 20 km away, and the Civil Aviation Authority said the airport was operating as usual with flight routes adjusted.

Most of the missiles were intercepted and there were no reports of serious casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

Friday’s strikes killed more than a dozen Palestinians including 5-year-old Alaa, who lived in the Shejaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza.

Her grandfather Riyad Qaddoum said: “What was the fault of this child? She was a kindergarten pupil who only needed a paper, a pencil and a school uniform.” She was killed while playing in the street. 

Israel launched the military operation, called Breaking Dawn, against Islamic Jihad on Friday afternoon with the assassination of Taysir Al-Jabari, a senior commander, in an apartment in Palestine Tower.

Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, began firing missiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli cities and towns at 9 p.m. on Friday.

“The enemy bears full responsibility ... We will not be lenient in responding to this aggression, which represents a declaration of war against our people,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

“We call on all the resistance forces and their military wings to stand in one front and one trench to respond to this aggression and confront this terrorism.”

Hamas, which governs Gaza, has not officially announced its participation in firing rockets at Israel, but it has condemned the Israeli strikes. 

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement that this round of fighting “is part of our great ongoing battle with the occupation, which will not stop unless the goals of our people are achieved with liberation and return.” 

Around 2.3 million Palestinians are packed into the narrow coastal Gaza Strip, with Israel and Egypt tightly restricting movement of people and goods in and out of the enclave and imposing a naval blockade, citing security concerns.

Israel stopped the planned transport of fuel into Gaza shortly before it struck on Friday, crippling the territory’s lone power plant, reducing electricity to around eight hours per day, and drawing warnings from health officials that hospitals would be severely impacted within days.

“The power plant in Gaza has stopped (working) due to the fuel shortage,” said Mohammed Thabet, spokesman for the electricity company.

The power station has gone without fuel deliveries through Israel since the country shut its goods and people crossings with Gaza on Tuesday. The electricity supply is expected to plummet to just four hours per day, Thabet said.

Dozens of Gazans queued up in front of bakeries and grocery stores, fearing that the escalation could continue for a long time.

“We couldn’t sleep all last night. The shelling was heavy and the explosions were very loud, and we don’t know how long this escalation will last and how many days we’ll suffer. I hope it ends soon,” said Rami Khudair, queueing in a bakery.

Israel closed the Erez crossing for individuals and the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing last week, following the arrest of Islamic Jihad leader Bassam Al-Saadi in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health warned that its health services would be suspended within 72 hours due to the acute shortage of medicines and medical supplies, in addition to the lack of fuel to operate electricity generators in Palestinian hospitals. “The coming hours are critical and difficult,” the ministry said in a statement.

Egyptian, UN and Qatari efforts to end the fighting are underway. Further escalation would largely depend on whether Hamas opts to join the fighting.

On Friday night, the Israeli military said it had apprehended 19 Islamic Jihad militants in raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank while targeting the group’s rocket-manufacturing sites and launchers in Gaza.

Gaza streets were largely deserted on Saturday afternoon. At the site where Al-Jabari was killed, rubble, glass and furniture were strewn along the street.

A neighbor, Mariam Abu Ghanima, 56, said the Israeli military did not issue a warning before the attack, as it had done in previous rounds of violence.

A spokesperson for the military said it had made efforts to avoid civilian casualties in the surprise attack, which had used precision means to target a specific floor of the building, Reuters reported.

Israel has imposed special security measures in its southern territories near Gaza, and is preparing to call up some 25,000 military personnel, according to Army Radio.

Topics: Gaza Palestinian Israel

Updated 06 August 2022
Arab News

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence

International community calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence
  • Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday
  • Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire
Updated 06 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The EU on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip’s worst escalation of violence since a war last year.
“The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza,” a spokesman for EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement.
“The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides in order to avoid a further escalation and further casualties,” he said.
“While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population, everything must be done to prevent a broader conflict, which would, first and foremost, affect the civilian populations on both sides and result in further casualties and more suffering.”
At least 15 people, including a five-year-old girl, have been killed inside Gaza in the latest eruption of hostilities, according to Gaza health authorities, while no deaths have been reported on the Israeli side.
Israel hit Gaza with deadly air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire.
UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland said he was “deeply concerned,” warning that the escalation was “very dangerous.”
Israel has said it was forced to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, insisting the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border.
Russia called for maximum restraint and said it was “observing with profound worry how events are evolving,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
“The new escalation was caused by Israeli army firing into the Gaza Strip on Aug. 5, to which Palestinian groups responded by carrying out massive and indiscriminate bombardments on Israeli territory.”
The Arab League “condemned in the strongest possible terms the ferocious Israeli aggression against Gaza,” and called on the Israeli government to immediately stop military operations and “bear the consequences of the escalation.”
Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit is “appealing to the international community and all parties with international influence to intervene to achieve a cease-fire, warning that the continuation of military operations may lead to an escalation that no party can account for its serious consequences,” his spokesman Jamal Rushdie, said.
The spokesman added that the “Israeli operation reflects internal tensions that could get out of control,” and stressed the “great fragility of the health sector in Gaza, which may exacerbate the effects of the military aggression.”
Jordan’s foreign ministry has “stressed the importance of halting the Israeli aggression,” and also warned of the “serious consequences of the Israeli escalation and intimidation of civilians.
Kuwait strongly condemned the raids launched by Israeli defense forces and said “this brutal aggression comes as a continuation of the crimes committed by the occupation forces and an insistence of their flagrant violation of the rules of international law and resolutions of international legitimacy.”
It called on the international community to take “immediate and swift action to stop these blatant attacks and to ensure that the occupying authorities respect the UN Charter and the rules of international law, the foreign ministry said.
Lebanon, Algeria, Libya also issued similar statements and called on the international community to take urgent and effective action to stop the escalation and provide them with protection, reiterating their firm position for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
The Arab Observatory for Human Rights said Israel’s aggression “undermines all efforts made to maintain comprehensive calm and prevent the escalation of violence that threatens international peace and security.”
Iran said the territory was “not alone” in its fight. “We are with you on this path until the end, and let Palestine and the Palestinians know that they are not alone,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief Major General Hossein Salami told Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala during a meeting in Tehran.
Meanwhile, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby urged calm from both sides but said US ally Israel had the right to defend itself.
“We certainly urge all sides to avoid further escalation... We absolutely fully support Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorist groups that are taking the lives of innocent civilians in Israel,” he said.
Britain also called for a swift end to the violence in the Gaza Strip, and said “the UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss tweeted.
“We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides.”
“We call for a swift end to the violence.”
Egypt, which negotiated a cease-fire that ended an 11-day conflict in May 2021 between Israel and Gaza militants that devastated the densely-populated Gaza Strip and forced countless Israelis to rush to bomb shelters, is working to calm the latest escalation in Gaza.
An Egyptian security source told AFP in Gaza that Cairo’s mediation efforts had been ongoing since Friday when Israel launched attacks on what it described as Islamic Jihad targets.
“We hope to reach a consensus to return to calm as soon as possible,” the source said.
Israeli army spokesman Richard Hecht had earlier referred to Egyptian mediation when briefing reporters about the bombardment, without providing specifics.
An Egyptian source separately said that a delegation from Islamic Jihad may head to Cairo later Saturday.
Hamas, the Islamist group that has controlled Gaza since 2007, has so far stayed clear of the latest round of Gaza violence, but was also in talks with Egypt.
Its Doha-based leader Ismail Haniyeh has held talks with “Egyptian intelligence” over the violence, a Hamas statement said.

(With AFP)

Topics: Middle East Palestine Israel Gaza

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
Updated 06 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel's Gaza attack

Lebanon awaits fallout of Israel’s Gaza attack
  • The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community “to rapidly intervene to promptly stop these attacks”
  • The developments in Gaza were being closely followed by Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps
Updated 06 August 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanon has strongly condemned Friday’s attack on Gaza by Israel.
In a statement on Saturday, the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the international community “to rapidly intervene to promptly stop these attacks, and call on Israel to abide by UN resolutions in order to preserve the safety of the Palestinian civilians who are badly suffering under Israel’s unjust blockade.”
The developments in Gaza were being closely followed by Palestinian refugees in Lebanese camps.
People in Lebanon are anxiously waiting to see what direction Israel’s military actions will take and whether they will be affected.
Reacting to the attacks on Gaza, Esmail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force, said: “Hezbollah plans to deal Israel a fatal blow and eradicate it completely at the appropriate time.
“Israel’s security is decreasing,” he continued. “We will not stop fighting … and we will continue to stand firm.”
Hesham Debsi, director of the Tatwir Center for Studies in Lebanon, told Arab News that Qaani’s statement “falls under the category of reaction rather than action.”
“Every time Gaza is under attack from Israel, the Revolutionary Guards Corps launches its favorite slogan, stating that it will deal Israel a fatal blow at the appropriate time. We are still waiting for that moment. It is lame rhetoric made at the expense of Palestinian blood. No one believes it anymore. In fact, it serves the Israeli enemy.”
Hezbollah praised “the solidarity of the Palestinian resistance factions” and emphasized the need to maintain a unified stance, which constitutes the main factor in triumphing over the enemy.”
The group added that it “expressly supports the steps taken by the leadership of the Islamic Jihad Movement in response to the enemy and its persistent crimes.”
Sheikh Naim Kassem, deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah, said on Saturday: “We should know that Israel is criminal and hostile. Killing people — including a child — and injuring dozens in a residential neighborhood is a criminal act that shouldn’t go unpunished. Israel should be responsible for this punishment.”
Debsi said the main problem is that “a Palestinian party is putting Palestine at the service of Iran, in order to receive the blessings of its leadership. They are leaving the Palestinians to a miserable fate.”
He added that Israel’s escalation of violence came during discussions over the Iranian nuclear deal.
“This moment allows everyone to react,” he said. “Israel considers that the American stance is not strong enough. Iran considers this the appropriate moment to get the US to take the Revolutionary Guards Corps off the sanctions list, making it legal in Iran and the Arab region.”
Debsi believes that Israel’s escalation is not targeting Hezbollah, but the Americans and the Iranians.
“It is a filthy move from the Israeli side amid the Israeli elections, just like the killing of Ayman Al-Zawahri in Afghanistan by the (US President Joe) Biden administration serves internal American purposes,” he said.
Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, vice president of Lebanon’s Supreme Islamic Shiite Council, said: “The enemy is playing with fire. It will destroy itself. The determination of the resistance and its people will not stop, no matter how great the sacrifices are.”
In a statement, the Shiite clergy called on the UN and the international community to “curb Israeli aggression,” and asked Arab and Muslim leaders “to take firm stances and measures against the aggression in support of the resistance and resilience of the Palestinian people.”
Ali Abou Chahine, leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in Lebanon, said: “The Israeli aggression is a declaration of war against the entire Palestinian people. Our people are involved in confronting this battle wherever they are.
“The response of the resistance will not recognize any red lines,” he continued. “The enemy started the attacks first and the resistance has the right to respond.”

Topics: Lebanon Gaza Israel

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters

Iran Guards say Israel facing 'heavy price' for attacks in Gaza

Iran Guards say Israel facing ‘heavy price’ for attacks in Gaza
Updated 06 August 2022
Reuters
DUBAI: The commander of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards said on Saturday that Israel would pay a high price for its latest attacks on the Palestinians in Gaza, Iranian state TV reported.
“The Israelis will pay yet another heavy price for their recent crime,” it quoted Major General Hossein Salami as saying in reference to Israeli air strikes on Gaza, as he met with Islamic Jihad leader Ziad Al-Nakhala who is currently in Iran.
On Saturday, Israeli aircraft struck in Gaza and Palestinians fired rockets at Israel after an Israeli operation against the Islamic Jihad militant group ended more than a year of relative calm along the border.

Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting

Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting
Updated 06 August 2022
AP

Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting

Air strikes, rocket attacks push Israel, Gaza into second day of fighting
  • Early on Saturday Israel broadened its operation against Islamic Jihad, a group that is aligned with Hamas but often acts independently
Updated 06 August 2022
AP

GAZA/JERUSALEM: Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted, raising fears of an escalation in a conflict that has killed at least 15 people in the coastal strip.
The fighting began with Israel’s killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack. A 5-year-old girl and two women are among those killed in the strikes.
So far, Hamas, the larger militant group that rules Gaza, appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, keeping its intensity somewhat contained. Israel and Hamas fought a war barely a year ago, one of four major conflicts and several smaller battles over the last 15 years that wreaked a staggering cost to the impoverished territory’s 2 million Palestinian residents.
Whether Hamas continues to stay out of the fight likely depends in part on how much punishment Israel inflicts in Gaza as rocket fire steadily continues.
On Saturday afternoon, Israeli warplanes stepped up strikes with hits on four residential buildings in Gaza City, all locations apparently linked to Islamic Jihad militants. The destruction was the heaviest yet in the current exchange within the densely packed city, but there were no reports of casualties. In each case, the Israeli military warned residents ahead of the strikes.
Another strike Saturday hit a car, killing a 75-year-old woman and wounding six other people.
In one of the strikes, after the warnings, fighter jets dropped two bombs on the house of an Islamic Jihad member. The blast flattened the two-story structure, leaving a large rubble-filled crater, and badly damaged surrounding homes.
Women and children rushed out of the area.
“Warned us? They warned us with rockets and we fled without taking anything,” said Huda Shamalakh, who lived next door. She said 15 people lived in the targeted home.
The lone power plant in Gaza ground to a halt at noon Saturday for lack of fuel as Israel has kept its crossing points into Gaza closed since Tuesday. With the new disruption, Gazans can get only 4 hours of electricity a day, increasing their reliance on private generators and deepening the territory’s chronic power crisis amid peak summer heat.
Throughout the day, Gaza militants regularly launched rounds of rockets into southern Israel, but there were no reports of casualties. Most barrages were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system, hit in empty areas or fell short into Gaza. Rocket shrapnel damaged the roof of a home in the city of Sderot, but the family was in a shelter.
On Friday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a televised speech that “Israel isn’t interested in a broader conflict in Gaza but will not shy away from one either.”
“This government has a zero-tolerance policy for any attempted attacks — of any kind — from Gaza toward Israeli territory,” he said. “Israel will not sit idly by when there are those who are trying to harm its civilians.”
The violence poses an early test for Lapid, who assumed the role of caretaker prime minister ahead of elections in November, when he hopes to keep the position.
Lapid, a centrist former TV host and author, has experience in diplomacy having served as foreign minister in the outgoing government, but has thin security credentials. A conflict with Gaza could burnish his standing and give him a boost as he faces off against former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a security hawk who led the country during three of its four wars with Hamas.
Hamas also faces a dilemma in deciding whether to join a new battle barely a year after the last war caused widespread devastation. There has been almost no reconstruction since then, and the isolated coastal territory is mired in poverty, with unemployment hovering around 50 percent. Israel and Egypt have maintained a tight blockade over the territory since the Hamas takeover in 2007.
Egypt on Saturday intensified efforts to prevent escalation, communicating with Israel, the Palestinians and the United States to keep Hamas from joining the fighting, an Egyptian intelligence official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to talk to the media.
The Palestinian Health Ministry put the toll at 15 killed and said more than 80 were wounded. The ministry did not differentiate between civilians and militants. The Israeli military said early estimates were that around 15 fighters were killed.
The latest round of Israel-Gaza violence was rooted in the arrest earlier this week of a senior Islamic Jihad leader in the West Bank, part of a monthlong Israeli military operation in the territory. A teen Islamic Jihad member was also killed in a gunbattle.
Israel then closed roads around Gaza and sent reinforcements to the border, warning of retaliation. On Friday, it killed Islamic Jihad’s commander for northern Gaza, Taiseer Al-Jabari, in a strike on a Gaza City apartment building.
An Israeli military spokesman said the strikes were in response to an “imminent threat” from two militant squads armed with anti-tank missiles.
Other Israeli strikes overnight largely hit on the outskirts of Gaza City or in rural areas, targeting what Israel said were rocket launchers, rocket building sites and Islamic Jihad camps.
Overnight, Israeli media showed the skies above southern and central Israel lighting up with rockets and interceptors from Israel’s Iron Dome missile-defense system.
The UN special envoy to the region, Tor Wennesland, said: “The launching of rockets must cease immediately, and I call on all sides to avoid further escalation.”
Defense Minister Benny Gantz approved an order to call up 25,000 reserve soldiers if needed while the military announced a “special situation” on the home front, with schools closed and limits placed on activities in communities within 80 kilometers (50 miles) of the border.
Hamas seized power in Gaza from rival Palestinian forces in 2007, two years after Israel withdrew from the coastal strip. Its most recent war with Israel was in May 2021. Tensions soared again earlier this year following a wave of attacks inside Israel, near-daily military operations in the West Bank and tensions at a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
Iran-backed Islamic Jihad is smaller than Hamas but largely shares its ideology. Both groups oppose Israel’s existence and have carried out scores of deadly attacks over the years, including the firing of rockets into Israel.

Topics: Palestine Gaza gazaa strip Israel

Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports

Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports

Libyan armed groups clash in Tripoli: reports
  • Saturday’s clashes were between armed groups loyal to PM Abdulhamid Dbeibah and his rival Fathi Bashagha
  • Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

TRIPOLI: Clashes between armed groups erupted overnight in Tripoli, according to local media reports, the latest violence to hit the Libyan capital.
Gunfire and explosions were overhead around 1 a.m.  Saturday (2300 GMT) in the city.
The fighting, with light and heavy weapons, occurred in the El Jebs district in the city’s south, media reports said.
Tensions have been rising for months in Libya as two prime ministers vie for power, raising fears of renewed conflict two years after a landmark truce ended a ruinous attempt by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar to seize Tripoli by force.
Saturday’s clashes were between armed groups loyal to Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, head of the unity government based in Tripoli, and others following his rival Fathi Bashagha, named in February as prime minister by a parliament based in Libya’s east after he made a pact with Haftar.
The fighting ended when another group called the 444 Brigade intervened to mediate, according to Libyan media. There were no immediate reports of casualties.
Bashagha has failed in his attempts to oust Dbeibah, who has repeatedly asserted he will only hand over power to an elected government.
Tensions between armed groups loyal to the rival leaders have increased in recent months in Tripoli. On July 22, fighting in the heart of the city left 16 dead and about 50 wounded.
Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity was appointed as part of a United Nations-backed peace process to end more than a decade of violence in the North African country.
The transitional government had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December, but they never took place due to divisions over the rules and the presence of controversial candidates.
Libya has been gripped by insecurity since a NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed dictator Muammar Qaddafi in 2011, leaving a power vacuum armed groups have been wrangling for years to fill.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar Fathi Bashagha Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah Government of National Unity

