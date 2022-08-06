You are here

Nunez saves Liverpool from opening day defeat at Fulham
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez celebrates with teammate Mohamed Salah after scoring during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage stadium in London, on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the impressive hosts ahead
  • Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his Premier League debut
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool twice had to come from behind against newly-promoted Fulham to salvage a 2-2 draw in a pulsating start to the Premier League season on Saturday.
Aleksandar Mitrovic twice put the impressive hosts ahead, but Darwin Nunez came off the bench to make a huge impact on his Premier League debut.
The Uruguayan, who arrived at Anfield in a deal that could rise to 100 million euros ($102 million) from Benfica, flicked home to level at 1-1 and then teed up Mohamed Salah for an equalizer 10 minutes from time.
Liverpool’s season had got off to a flying start by getting the better of Manchester City to win the Community Shield in what was billed as an early showdown between the two title contenders.
However, the Reds were punished for a sluggish performance in the first hour in what could prove a costly concession of two points.
Mitrovic scored 43 goals in as many games last season as Fulham romped to the Championship title and gave Liverpool an early warning as he stabbed just wide inside the first minute.
Much to Jurgen Klopp’s frustration on the touchline, the visitors did not wake from their slumber and were finally punished on 32 minutes when Mitrovic outmuscled Trent Alexander-Arnold at the back post to head in Kenny Tete’s cross.
Liverpool flickered into life before the break as Luis Diaz smashed against the post from a narrow angle.
However, it was not until the introduction of the towering presence of Nunez that the Champions League finalists began to pose a persistent threat.
Nunez was at fault when Fulham were inches away from doubling their lead when he was caught in possession and the ball was fed to Neeskens Kebano, who drilled off the inside of the post.
At the other end, Liverpool’s new striker quickly made his presence felt as an audacious flick from Salah’s cross was saved by Marek Rodak.
Moments later a replica move did deliver Nunez’s first Premier League goal as he backheeled in from Salah’s low cross 26 minutes from time.
At that point there appeared only one winner, but Mitrovic showed a surprising fleetness of foot to turn Virgil van Dijk, who clipped the Serbian striker inside the box.
Mitrovic coolly slotted the resulting penalty low past Alisson Becker, but Fulham failed to hold out in the final 18 minutes for a famous win.
Another long ball into the box toward Nunez caused panic in the Fulham defense and the ball eventually fell kindly to Salah to score on the opening weekend of the Premier League for a sixth consecutive season.
Liverpool could even have snatched victory five minutes into stoppage time when Jordan Henderson’s long range strike came back off the crossbar.
But a point was the least Fulham deserved as they made a strong start in their bid to avoid relegation for a fourth consecutive season when in the top flight.

Topics: Liverpool Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah Fulham Premier league

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AFP

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton

Spot-on Jorginho gives Chelsea opening win at Everton
  • Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were "not ready" for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States
  • Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance
Updated 26 min 50 sec ago
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Chelsea put a troubled pre-season behind them to start their Premier League campaign with a 1-0 win at Everton on Saturday thanks to Jorginho’s penalty.
Blues boss Thomas Tuchel warned last week that Chelsea were “not ready” for the new season after a gruelling tour of the United States, which included a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Arsenal, left his squad drained.
However, a new era at Stamford Bridge is picking up pace off the field with the signings of Marc Cucurella and Carney Chukwuemeka in recent days joining new arrivals Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.
Sterling, Koulibaly and Cucurella made their debuts as Chelsea ended a run of four consecutive defeats at Goodison Park despite a patchy performance.
“We have struggled in the last seasons to get points here and we have the points,” said Tuchel.
“A win is a win, it’s the most important thing, but we have to get better.
“We are maybe not at the highest level. We have brought players in but they came in late, pre-season was a bit turbulent but the last week of training was promising.”
Everton’s pre-season preparations were rocked this week by an injury that ruled England striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin out for the first six weeks of the season.
The Toffees suffered another injury blow early on when Ben Godfrey suffered a suspected broken leg after coming off worse in a challenge with Kai Havertz, while Yerry Mina limped off in the second half.
“When it rains, it pours,” said Everton boss Frank Lampard. “Ben Godfrey’s injury feels like it is a small fracture of his leg.
“We are assessing that. He will be out for a while, Mina is an ankle injury and could be out for a while.”
Everton have been predicted to struggle again after just staving off relegation last season.
But they could easily have taken at least a point from a spirited display.
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy made a fine save to prevent James Tarkowski heading Everton in front on his debut.
Sterling was also denied a debut goal by the offside flag after he swept home after Jordan Pickford spilled Mason Mount’s shot.
Everton’s good work before the break was undone in the eighth minute of added on time for the lengthy stoppage for Godfrey’s injury.
Ben Chilwell was bundled over inside the box by Abdoulaye Doucoure and, unlike in the Euro 2020 final, Jorginho sent Pickford the wrong way from the spot for the decisive goal.
Everton pushed valiantly in search of an equalizer after the break, but were blunt in attack without the presence of Calvert-Lewin or the departed Richarlison.
Mendy again rode to Chelsea’s rescue with important saves to turn Demarai Gray’s shot wide and block Doucoure’s powerful effort from point-blank range.
At the other end Sterling was frustrated again as his goalbound effort was deflected inches wide by Vitaliy Mykolenko
But one goal was enough for Chelsea to end a five-year wait to win away to Everton.

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games
Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games

130 athletes to represent Saudi Arabia at Islamic Solidarity Games
  • Events take place between Aug. 9 and 18
  • Saudis competing in over 15 disciplines
Updated 26 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is among 54 countries participating in this month’s Islamic Solidarity Games that are being held in the Turkish city of Konya.
Over 130 male and female athletes will represent the Kingdom during Konya 2021, with the event taking place between Aug. 9 and 18.
Saudis are scheduled to compete in the women’s 3x3 basketball, darts, gymnastics, athletics, fencing, football, handball, judo, karate, archery, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, and Paralympic swimming.

The Kingdom’s Makkah region hosted the first Islamic Solidarity Games in 2005, with Saudi athletes topping the table with 60 medals (24 gold, 17 silver, and 19 bronze).
The second event was due to take place in Iran in 2009 but did not go ahead.
The Indonesian cities of Palembang and Sumatra hosted the third games in 2013. Saudi Arabia ranked seventh after its athletes won 16 medals (seven gold, three silver, and six bronze).
In 2017, the Azerbaijani capital of Baku hosted the fourth Islamic Solidarity Games. The Kingdom ranked 11th in the medal table with a haul of four gold, one silver, and six bronze.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021 athletes

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights

Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights
  • In a fixture known more for attack than defence in recent years - three of the past five games between Dortmund and Leverkuson have featured seven goals
  • The home side took the lead in the ninth minute when Reus finished off a slick team move kick-started by Jude Bellingham
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

BERLIN: A first-half goal from captain Marco Reus was enough to see Borussia Dortmund past Bayer Leverkusen while Union Berlin defeated city rivals Hertha to claim derby bragging rights.
In a fixture known more for attack than defense in recent years — three of the past five games between Dortmund and Leverkuson have featured seven goals — it was highlighted by defense, particularly that of Dortmund newcomer Nico Schlotterbeck.
After a nervy opening, the home side took the lead in the ninth minute when Reus finished off a slick team move kick-started by aggressive pressing from Dortmund’s 19-year-old England international Jude Bellingham.
Bellingham toe-poked the ball out of Leverkusen’s possession and into the path of Dortmund’s 17-year-old striker Youssoufa Moukoko, who glided a pass across the face of goal to Bundesliga debutant Karim Adeyemi.
Hradecky half-saved Adeyemi’s shot, before Reus slammed it into the back of the net as it trickled its way over the line.
In stoppage time, Hradecky was red-carded for handling the ball outside the area.
American striker Jordan Siebatcheu scored on his Bundesliga debut as Union Berlin cantered to a 3-1 home victory over Hertha.
Brought in over the summer to replace Nottingham Forest-bound Taiwo Awoniyi, Siebatcheu glanced a Sheraldo Becker cross past Oliver Christensen to put Union ahead in the 32nd minute.
Becker added the second goal in the 50th minute, before Robin Knoche headed in a Christopher Trimmel corner four minutes later to put the result beyond doubt.
Hertha winger Dodi Lukebakio scored a late consolation goal.
Union have now won four in a row against their big brothers from the city’s west and have only lost twice from seven Bundesliga clashes since being promoted to the top division in 2019.
“For the fans it is an important game, but me, I am a bit more pragmatic and realistic,” said Union coach Urs Fischer.
“For me, it’s about the three points. When you win games, you gain trust in yourself and (improve your) self-confidence.”
Hertha coach Sandro Schwarz said the derby loss was “irritating” but that his side had the quality to bounce back next week.
“We have the possibility to show a different face next week. Right now it hurts, there’s no doubt.”
Werder Bremen celebrated their return to the Bundesliga after a year in the second division by snatching a point in a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg.
In their first Bundesliga match under former Bayern Munich and Monaco coach Niko Kovac, Wolfsburg took the lead early, with Lukas Nmecha dinking a perfect chip over keeper Jiri Pavlenka to put the home side in the lead.
Bremen, clad in a salmon pink away strip, hit back with two quick goals through Niclas Fuellkrug (21st minute) and Leonardo Bittencourt (23rd) to take a lead into half-time.
Kovac brought on Max Kruse in the 76th minute with his final change.
Kruse, who scored 35 goals in 94 games with Werder, quickly created an equalizer, gliding a cross into the penalty box for Josuha Guilavogui to hammer it home.
Borussia Moenchengladbach got off to a winning start under new manager Daniel Farke, beating 10-man Hoffenheim 3-1 at home.
Hoffenheim took the lead in the 25th minute through Robert Skov just after defender Stefan Posch received his second yellow for a studs-up tackle on Ramy Bensebaini, but were unable to hold on.
The visitors conceded goals to Bensebaini (41st minute), birthday boy Marcus Thuram (71) and Nico Elvedi (78).
Beaten German Cup finalists in 2021-22, SC Freiburg continued their strong form under long-time manager Christian Streich, scoring four second-half goals to win 4-0 at Augsburg.
Michael Gregoritsch scored just seconds after half-time, before dead-ball specialist Vincenzo Grifo added another to put Freiburg 2-0 up in the 47th minute.
Summer arrival Matthias Ginter added a third in the 61th minute, before fellow new recruit and Japanese international Ritsu Doan added a fourth in the 78th.
Mainz defeated Bochum 2-1 through two goals from Austrian striker Karim Onisiwo.
On Friday, defending champions Bayern Munich got their quest for an 11th successive title off to the best possible start, routing Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt 6-1.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen

Newcastle kick off ‘new dawn’ Premier League season with Forest victory

Newcastle kick off ‘new dawn’ Premier League season with Forest victory
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle kick off ‘new dawn’ Premier League season with Forest victory

Newcastle kick off ‘new dawn’ Premier League season with Forest victory
Updated 06 August 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: It took Newcastle United 15 games to record their first Premier League win last season - this time they've done it in one.

Two second-half crackers from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson ensured an electric St. James' Park was lit up black and white on the opening day of the top-flight season, with newly promoted Nottingham Forest put to the sword.

And the struggles of the opening days of 2021/22, with a backdrop of Mike Ashley ownership and Steve Bruce in the dugout, now seem like a distant memory.

The emotion of the encounter could not have been captured any better by the United faithful, with a banner unfurled pre-kick-off lauding the impact of the club's new owners, headed by majority shareholders PIF, stating: “It's a new dawn, it's a new day, a new life for NUFC ... And we're feeling good!”

A new dawn? This has all the hallmarks of one, with Howe as creator-in-chief. 

The head coach resisted the temptation to throw in big money summer signing Sven Botman from the off, instead preferring to ease the Netherlands youth international into life at St. James' Park, much like he did the star of the back end of last season, Bruno Guimaraes.

Nick Pope was, however, given his United bow on home turf.

Very much continuing in the manner in which they finished pre-season, the Magpies started this one on the front foot - and seemed to catch last season's Championship play-off winners cold.

With Guimaraes pulling the strings in the middle, Allan Saint-Maximin finding pockets of space on the left, and Miguel Almiron running beyond, United pinned back Forest for much of the opening 45. The one thing missing, though, was a goal.

A Saint-Maximin header from close range, which he glanced across goal rather than catching flush, will be one he won't want to watch back, and so too Joelinton, who drove from deep beating two Forest midfielders before chopping back and skewing wide having done the hard work.

The visitors were quiet and submissive through much of the encounter but did come close to breaking out of their top-flight shell-shock when their shock summer signing Jesse Lingard, who United did consider, saw a low drive blocked by the excellent Schar.

Dean Henderson, another on United's radar at points in the last six months, and the outside of his post then denied Almiron, a constant thorn in Forest's side on the day.

The fear heading into the second half was that United's dominance had not brought a breakthrough, but faith their persistence would pay off was well-founded, but not after yet more final third profligacy.

Henderson denied Saint-Maximin when the Frenchman looked certain to open his account for the campaign, while Willock also couldn't quite get enough on a shot when teed up perfectly by yet more clever Newcastle front play.

The dam finally broke just before the hour mark when a short corner saw Saint-Maximin attempt to center only for a deflection to then loop up and Scott McKenna clear.

Mopping up 30 yards from goal was Switzerland international Schar who, as he has done on many occasions, saw the space in front of him as an opportunity and, having collected, drove into shooting range to unleash an unstoppable effort off the inside of the post and in. It was one for the collector's item - and proof that Schar remains one of the most dangerous, attacking central defenders in the division with the ball at his feet.

As legs started to tire, United grabbed their second, and this time it was frontman Wilson with something special.

A driving run by the metronomic Joelinton down the left saw him center for Wilson, who showed incredible forward craft to flick over the head of Henderson for 2-0.

Three points on opening day are just what the doctor ordered for Howe & Co - but how much we learned about the Magpies is up for debate, given the opposition.

What is clear, however, is that wherever Forest may lie come May, United look set to be light years ahead of them.

Topics: football soccer Premier league Newcastle United Nottingham Forest

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security

Atletico friendly against Juventus in Israel canceled over security
  • The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday
  • A renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off
Updated 06 August 2022
AFP

MADRID: The pre-season friendly between Spanish side Atletico Madrid and Italian giants Juventus which was scheduled to take place in Israel this weekend has been canceled because of “security” concerns, the two teams announced on Saturday.
The match was due to take place at the Bloomfield stadium in Tel Aviv on Sunday but a renewed surge in hostilities in the region prompted the promoters Comtec Group to call it off.
“Due to the latest developments, the friendly between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled in Israel, has been canceled,” said Juventus in a statement.
“Due to the current security situation, Comtec Group announces that the match between Atletico Madrid and Juventus, scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 7 August at Bloomfield Stadium, will not be played.”
Israel hit Gaza with air strikes on Saturday and a Palestinian militant group retaliated with a barrage of rocket fire, in the territory’s worst escalation of violence since last year.
Juventus start their Serie A campaign with a home tie against Sassuolo on August 15 while Diego Simeone’s Atletico play their La Liga opener against Getafe the same day.

Topics: Juventus Atletico Madrid friendly Israel

