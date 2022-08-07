You are here

Al-Ahsa steals the spotlight with creation of new authority
Investment opportunities in the city increased by 53 percent in 2021, with 362 available options on the ministry’s online portal. (Supplied)
Fahad Abuljadayel

  • The world’s largest date palm oasis is generating a new era of prosperity
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Al-Ahsa, the world’s largest date palm oasis, is generating a new era of prosperity following the launch of a new development authority.

On May 12, the Kingdom formed the board of directors for the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, headed by Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman, deputy governor of the Eastern Province.

The move aims to enhance the governorate’s potential while helping develop the tourism, heritage and cultural aspects of Al-Ahsa.

The authority will create a balanced and sustainable development environment that supports the governorate’s economy and promotes development, modernization and diversity, according to the state press agency.

“The decision reflects the leadership’s keenness to invest in the comparative advantage of Al-Ahsa and to utilize it in economic projects that will align with Vision 2030,” Ibraheem Alshekmubarak, secretary-general at Al-Ahsa Chamber of Commerce, said in an exclusive interview with Arab News.




Ibraheem Alshekmubarak

The city of 1.3 million people was included in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in 2018.

UNESCO said: “The city has an ancient tradition of handicrafts, considered cultural and social practices passed on from generation to generation.

“Around 50 expressions of crafts and folk art have remained throughout the city’s history and bear witness to Al-Ahsa’s scenic wealth, including textiles from palm trees, pottery, weaving and joinery.”

Boosting tourism

The governorate hosts 36 weekly open markets and stages several festivals a year.

“When we talk about tourism in Al-Ahsa, we are talking about agricultural, heritage and natural tourism,” Alshekmubarak said.

In February 2022, the Ministry of Tourism launched a high-profile investment conference in the city called Destination Tomorrow.
The conference showcased Saudi destinations to local investors and international operators.

“Post pandemic, people are a little bit more conservative internationally regarding cross-border investment. But we are proving to be a destination attracting quite a decent amount of interest,” Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister for investment attraction, told Arab News.

The Kingdom seeks to generate 10 percent of the gross domestic product from the tourism sector and to attract over 100 million visitors by the end of this decade, creating an additional 1 million jobs in the sector.

“We want to make the sector stand on its own two feet. So we are keen on large private sector investment to come in, even as we are mindful that the whole sector is built on small and medium enterprises,” added Abdulhadi.

The city’s chamber of commerce led several initiatives to support SMEs, monitoring the sectors most affected by the pandemic to keep them formulating plans and drawing strategies that help them overcome the damage.

“Al-Ahsa Chamber organized a set of development initiatives and advisory services provided to entrepreneurs through the Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Center for Business Development,” Alshekmubarak added.

Airport expansion

Al-Ahsa airport’s capacity will more than double the expectations of fast regional growth, Fahad Alharbi, the CEO of Dammam Airports Co., said in an earlier interview with Arab News.

The city’s airport has a capacity of around 400,000 passengers but aspires to reach 1 million, Alharbi added.

Saudi Aramco mainly uses the facility, but before the pandemic struck, there was commercial activity from two or three local destinations and another two or three international sites.

“With the economic and tourism boom expected in Al-Ahsa, the development of Al-Ahsa International Airport is the most in need of projects at present,” said Alshekmubarak.

Business destination




Essam Al-Mulla

The city is already growing in businesses as the Ministry of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing announced in June that the investment opportunities in the city increased by 53 percent in 2021, with 362 available options on its online portal.

The total value of these investments exceeded SR275 million, Essam Al-Mulla, the mayor of Al-Ahsa, told Arab News.

The available opportunities in the portal in 2022 already reached 112 investments, said the Saudi Minister of Municipal Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Topics: Al-Ahsa Al-Ahsa Development Authority Prince Ahmed bin Fahd bin Salman Eastern Province

Saudi tech experts bring futuristic AI technology closer to reality

Saudi tech experts bring futuristic AI technology closer to reality
Nada Alturki

  • Goal is to establish Saudi Arabia as the main immersive hub in the region, and possibly the world
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: Saudi technology experts are putting the latest developments in artificial intelligence into the hands of gamers attending a major international festival in the Kingdom.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) has partnered with the Saudi Esports Federation for the Gamers8 event taking place in Riyadh to showcase the most recent advances in augmented and virtual reality technologies.

And Ahmed Abdulrahman, the immersive lab manager on Ithra’s Creative Solutions program, believes the futuristic AI seen in many current sci-fi movies could become publicly available within five to 10 years.

The GameDev Zone interior, buzzing with eager and curious Saudis looking to try the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Riyadh. (Supplied)

Technologies on show at the festival focus not just on gaming but also interactive and immersive experiences, entertainment, and learning.

Abdulrahman pointed out that the kind of VR gadgets seen in Steven Spielberg’s 2018 adventure film “Ready Player One,” were now readily available. Ithra even had a haptic Teslasuit and glove (technology that can create an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and motions to the user) that members of the public could test out.

FASTFACTS

• One of the Ithra winners’ projects, ‘The Anticipation of Rain,’ lets people sense rain by wearing a VR headset.

• Ithra even had a haptic Teslasuit and glove (technology that can create an experience of touch by applying forces, vibrations, and motions to the user) that members of the public could test out.

“We can put people into some games that utilize all the technologies together, where they can walk around and feel every hit in the game. It’s full immersion. It’s not 2045, it’s 2022,” he told Arab News.

The GameDev Zone interior, buzzing with eager and curious Saudis looking to try the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies in Riyadh. (Supplied)

In Riyadh Boulevard City, where Gamers8 is in full flow, the Creative Solutions’ GameDev zone features prototype games developed within 72 hours or less, as well as the program cohorts’ five previous winning designs, plus internationally developed video games.

While the available VR experiences are not fully equipped, they still allow visitors to get the general idea behind the immersive stories.

One of the Ithra winners’ projects, “The Anticipation of Rain,” lets people sense rain by wearing a VR headset. Its developer, Naima Karim, tells how she became paralyzed at a young age, but discovered a love for painting through the influence of rain. “There were so many people who were moved with it, they just took off their headset to cry,” Abdulrahman said.

Other AR projects take users on a journey through the history of the universe or on a mission to find hidden objects, similar to the “Pokemon GO” mobile game.

The main entrance to Ithra's Creative Solutions GameDev Zone in partnership with the biggest Esports festival globally, Gamers8, in Riyadh Boulevard City. (Supplied)

Next to the zone’s five winners’ booths are a selection of internationally developed gaming programs including “The Climb 2,” “Loco Dojo,” “Beat Saber,” and a PS5 Playroom.

Filipe Gomez, Creative Solutions program curator, told Arab News: “There are developers pointing to a future where no screens are going to exist. Everything will be projected.”

Amr Bogari, a conceptual artist and AI enthusiast, said: “This reflects a good mental image over time, and is expected from our government, as it is a great supporter of this development and progress that advances humanity.

“But, in general, it depends on a person’s use. The abundance of technology can reduce the spiritual aspect, and this applies in many examples. Our role is to create a moderate space that combines reality and assumption.”

On the GameDev zone, Gomez said: “The level of engagement from the public was incredible. For me, it really reflects an eagerness to learn and to develop and get ready. The creativity is there.”

The Ithra program team aims to create one-of-a-kind experiences that people of all backgrounds can enjoy.

Abdulrahman said: “They’re all proud. That’s the one word I can say. Everyone who is trying them, when they see them, they’re just amazed about the quality of work even though we call them prototypes.”

And the program goal was to establish Saudi Arabia as the main immersive hub in the region, and possibly the world.

“It depends on us, and stakeholders such as Ithra that pushes a specific agenda that really cares about how the people will be impacted through this transformation, to prepare them to be good decision-makers. When it comes to creative solutions, they create humanistic solutions,” Gomez added.

Topics: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) Saudi Arabia

Saudi perfumier scenting global business success through fragrance workshops

Rahaf Jambi

Saudi perfumier scenting global business success through fragrance workshops

  • She told Arab News: “As a child, I loved chemistry, and I used to always mix things at home and even at school. The chemistry lab was my favorite place in school
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A Saudi perfumier is scenting the sweet smell of business success running workshops on how to make fragrances.

Wid Jamjoom has dabbled with chemistry and cosmetics since childhood and now has more than 20 years of experience in the perfume-blending field.

She launched her Saudi luxury hand-made perfume brand Autre in 2016, specializing in customized fragrances and hopes one day to sell her products globally.

And her popular workshops have led some of her course participants to set up businesses of their own.

Wid Jamoom’s perfume brand offers a unique outcome of Arabic and French fragrances. (Supplied)

She told Arab News: “As a child, I loved chemistry, and I used to always mix things at home and even at school. The chemistry lab was my favorite place in school.

“The name of my brand, Autre, means other in French. It stands for being different,” she said.

As a child, I loved chemistry, and I used to always mix things at home and even at school. The chemistry lab was my favorite place in school.

Wid Jamjoom, Saudi perfumier

Since establishing her business, her aim has been to make her products affordable, unique, and compliant with international standards.

“My first perfume mix was for personal use, since I wanted a unique scent different from everybody else. In 2002, I sold my first mix when I started my humble business.”

She majored in marketing and business management, which helped her in promoting the perfume brand.

“At the time, I loved chemistry and was obsessed with smell as well, but I never knew I could do it as a career. I was only thinking of studying a major that would secure a job once I graduated. My major helped me a lot with my brand.

“My future plan is to have my products available all around the world and to design perfumes for big brands,” she added.

Her mother backed the enterprise from the start.

She said: “My mom was my first and biggest supporter, and now my whole family, and friends, support me in every way.

“In terms of inspiration, I was always inspired by scents I tried when I was young. However, many of them I can’t find anymore. I like to have something unique and unusual.

“My brand stands for mixing Arabic with French fragrances and such, to get a unique outcome. Arabs always prefer strong, rich-feel perfumes, so Arabian perfumes are heavier, stronger, and bolder.”

Jamjoom creates fragrances to match a person’s personality, color, age, or other trait.

“Perfumery, to me, is an art. Each scent has its own character. As I did before, some special designs are based on the names of cities and countries,” she added.

Autre is available online and through some delivery apps @autrebywid

Topics: scents Saudi luxury Saudi fragrances

More resources needed to protect Arab cultural treasures: Riyadh university study

Arab News

More resources needed to protect Arab cultural treasures: Riyadh university study

  • The NAUSS study noted that the Arab region — home to the oldest human civilizations and the cradle of the world’s monotheistic religions — possesses a unique cultural and civilization richness
Arab News

JEDDAH: A Saudi university study has called for efforts to combat terror groups to be stepped up as part of a campaign to protect cultural heritage in Arab countries.

The study, carried out by Naif Arab University for Security Sciences in Riyadh, highlighted the critical role national legislation plays in safeguarding cultural treasures against the activities of extremists seeking to damage historical monuments and archaeological sites.

Arab countries are home to world heritage, religions and cultural treasures recognized throughout history. However, some have faced threats from uncontrolled factors, such as wars and dealing in looted antiquities, resulting in damage to historical monuments and archaeological sites.

The NAUSS study noted that the Arab region — home to the oldest human civilizations and the cradle of the world’s monotheistic religions — possesses a unique cultural and civilization richness.

HIGHLIGHT

The paper also recommended taking advantage of training offered by global partner organizations to develop the capabilities of security forces and judicial agencies.

However, the policy analysis prepared by NAUSS’ Security Research Center, titled “The Reality and Prospects of Cultural Heritage Protection in the Arab Region,” showed that some Arab countries face challenges in carrying out an inventory and keeping track of their cultural treasures.

Based on the study, NAUSS, the scientific body of the Arab Interior Ministers Council, issued recommendations aimed at preserving Arab heritage.

The most important is an increase in funding to strengthen protection for cultural and heritage sites, as well as support for Interpol efforts to track looted items and artifacts.

The paper also recommended taking advantage of training offered by global partner organizations to develop the capabilities of security forces and judicial agencies.

Other recommendations included greater investment in conservation and security at archaeological sites, and increased coordination with the World Customs Organization in efforts to prevent trafficking and smuggling of antiquities.

In the diplomatic and judicial arena, the paper called for increased Arab efforts to recover looted heritage items, stronger national legislation to protect ancient sites, and ratification of international agreements to protect heritage and antiquities.

 

Topics: Naif Arab University for Security Sciences (NAUSS)

Saudi Arabia ‘condemns, denounces’ Israeli attacks in Gaza

Saudi Arabia ‘condemns, denounces’ Israeli attacks in Gaza
Arab News

  • Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave said a five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Saturday condemned and denounced an attack carried out by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Israel’s military warned deadly air strikes against Palestinian militants in Gaza could last a week, as cross-border fire reverberated for a second day in the worst escalation since last year’s war.

The foreign ministry said that the Kingdom stands by the Palestinian people, and called on the international community to assume its responsibilities to end the escalation.

Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, which is controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, said a five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed since Friday, adding that more than 140 have been wounded.

Saudi Arabia also called on the international community to provide the necessary protection for civilians, and make all efforts to end the long-running conflict, the ministry added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Palestine Israel Saudi Foreign Ministry

Saudi ambassador to US visits Aramco Research Center in Detroit

Arab News

Saudi ambassador to US visits Aramco Research Center in Detroit

  • Very proud of all the extraordinary work being done here,” she tweeted
Arab News

WASHINGTON: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the US Princess Reema Bandar visited the Aramco Research Center in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Saturday.

“It was a pleasure to tour the Aramco Research Center in Detroit, Michigan, and take a look at the advancements in carbon capture technology and new innovations underway to protect the environment and reduce emissions.

Very proud of all the extraordinary work being done here,” she tweeted.

 

 

 

 

Topics: Aramco Research Center in Detroit central Michigan university Princess Reema Bandar

