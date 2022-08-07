You are here

Pro-Palestinian protesters in UK hold vigil for 5-year-old killed in Israel raid on Gaza

People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for Gaza after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl. (Supplied/FOA)
Updated 07 August 2022
LONDON: Pro-Palestinian protesters held a demonstration in East London against Israel’s ongoing aggression on the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip, organizers said.
People gathered at Altab Ali park for a vigil for the occupied enclave after Israeli defense forces killed a five-year-old Palestinian girl, along with at least 15 others in the past two days, the UK-based Friends of Al-Aqsa said.
Israel has said it was necessary to launch a “pre-emptive” operation against Islamic Jihad, saying the group was planning an imminent attack following days of tensions along the border with Gaza.
Health authorities in the Palestinian enclave, which is controlled by Hamas, said a five-year-old girl was among 15 people killed since Friday, adding that more than 140 have been wounded.
“This followed a day of street action as individuals from London to Glasgow pledged to boycott Coca-Cola as part of FOA’s latest #NotInMyFridge National Pledge,” the non-profit organization said. “Anti-apartheid activists distributed #NIMF leaflets at food hubs across the country, including at Coca-Cola’s first European flagship store which was recently opened to the public in Covent Garden.”
Pro-Palestinian activists also protested against the “ongoing administrative detention of Khalil Awawdeh,” while a mock bride and groom urged people not to serve Coca-Cola at their weddings.
“We need consistent campaigning to hold companies to account for their complicity in Israel’s murdering of Palestinians,” said Shamiul Joarder, head of Public Affairs at FOA.
“It’s time to make a simple pledge and support Palestine by boycotting Coca-Cola,” he said. “We’re asking people to pledge that Coca-Cola won’t be in their fridges for summer barbecues, parties and weddings,” adding: “Our good times must not come with the taste of apartheid and at the expense of Palestinian rights.”
FOA claims that “Coca-Cola has long been criticized for its complicity in Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid.”
It says it operates in the town of Atarot, north of Jerusalem, which is “an illegal Israeli settlement built on land stolen from Palestinians. Atarot operates in violation of international law, and FOA’s campaign urges Coca-Cola to changes its ways.”

US warns Pacific isles of ‘struggle’ against coercive regimes

US warns Pacific isles of ‘struggle’ against coercive regimes
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

US warns Pacific isles of ‘struggle’ against coercive regimes

US warns Pacific isles of ‘struggle’ against coercive regimes
  • Wendy Sherman hit out at a new crop of world leaders reviving “bankrupt” ideas about the use of force
  • Warning comes amid China’s provocative war drills around Taiwan and Russia bombarding Ukraine
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP

HONIARA, Solomon Islands: A top US diplomat warned Pacific Islands of a new struggle against violent power-hungry regimes Sunday, as she visited the Solomon Islands to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II’s Battle of Guadalcanal.
With China’s military carrying out war drills around Taiwan and Russia bombarding Ukraine, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman hit out at a new crop of world leaders reviving “bankrupt” ideas about the use of force.
Visiting a battlefield memorial in the Solomon Islands, Sherman said “some around the world” had forgotten the cost of war, or were ignoring the lessons of the past.
She hit out at “leaders who believe that coercion, pressure, and violence are tools to be used with impunity,” without citing any leader by name.
Sherman is leading a US delegation to the Solomon Islands to mark the anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.
The brutal seven-month land, sea and air fight between Allied and Japanese forces killed tens of thousands of troops — most Japanese — and was a turning point in the war.
Painting the situation today as carrying faint echoes of the fight against Nazism and Imperial Japan in the 1930-40s, the State Department number two urged the region to push back.
“We remember how bankrupt, how empty, such views were then, and remain today,” she said.
“Today we are once again engaged in a different kind of struggle — a struggle that will go on for some time to come.”
Sherman’s trip comes as the United States scrambles to rebuild diplomatic relations in a region where China is growing stronger and democratic alliances have faltered.
Nowhere is America’s waning regional influence more evident than in the Solomon Islands itself.
The government of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare recently signed a secretive security pact with Beijing, has moved to curb press freedoms, and suggested delaying elections.
Sherman, again without naming names, told her hosts “it is up to us to decide if we want to continue having societies where people are free to speak their minds.”
It is time, she said, to decide “if we want to have governments that are transparent and accountable to their people.”
As well as warnings, Sherman said Washington wants to increase cooperation with the “absolutely critical” Pacific islands, including by opening embassies in Tonga, Kiribati, and the Solomon Islands.
As part of the charm offensive, US President Joe Biden is also expected to invite Pacific Island leaders to the White House for a September summit.
 

Canada to investigate police handling of Senegal diplomat

Canada to investigate police handling of Senegal diplomat
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Canada to investigate police handling of Senegal diplomat

Canada to investigate police handling of Senegal diplomat
  • Senegal’s foreign ministry has accused Canadian police of beating up one of its diplomat in Ottawa
  • Canadian police said the female diplomat had to be handcuffed when she tried to resist a court order
Updated 15 min 52 sec ago
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada announced Saturday it will open an investigation into police conduct after Senegal lodged a formal complaint that one of its diplomats in Ottawa was handcuffed and “savagely beaten” in a recent incident.
Senegal’s foreign ministry in Dakar summoned the Canadian embassy’s charge d’affaires this week, accusing Canadian police of having “raided” the diplomat’s home and exercised “humiliating physical and moral violence, in front of witnesses.”
It said it had summoned the Canadian representative to “vigorously denounce and strongly condemn the racist and barbaric act.”
The identity of the diplomat has not been disclosed.
Late Saturday, the government of Quebec, the province where the incident occurred, announced the police watchdog Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI) was opening a probe following a federal report that the “First Counselor of the Embassy of Senegal in Canada” was the subject of “a police intervention that raises questions.”
A response issued late Friday by the police department of Gatineau, an Ottawa suburb, described a different scene, saying the woman had violently attacked two police officers.
The police said they had been called on Tuesday when a bailiff encountered problems while executing a court order — which was not described.
They said police determined the court order was valid and that the official who issued it had been told of the person’s diplomatic status. The bailiff then proceeded to carry out his order, they said.
But they said the person became “aggressive,” refused to cooperate and struck one officer in the face.
When they moved to arrest her, police said, the woman resisted and bit a second officer.
At that point, she was handcuffed and then placed in the back of a patrol car — “for the safety of those present” — while the bailiff carried out his order and matters calmed down.
At no time, according to police, did the woman complain of any pain or injury, though later in the day police were called back by paramedics seeking “assistance when they were working with this person.”
The Gatineau police statement said provincial prosecutors had been asked to review whether officers should face a criminal investigation.
It also requested a review of whether charges could be brought against the woman for attacking officers and interfering with police work.
The Senegal Foreign Ministry has demanded that the incident be investigated and proceedings brought against “the perpetrators of this inadmissible aggression.”
It called the incident a “flagrant” violation of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Ottawa said in a statement it would “continue to cooperate fully with Senegal to remedy this regrettable situation,” and that it takes its Vienna Convention obligations “very seriously.”
“We are working diligently with the various levels of government involved and look forward to a thorough investigation,” the Canadian government said, adding the foreign affairs minister was in contact with her Senegalese counterpart.

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
AP

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general

A first: African American Marine promoted to 4-star general
Updated 35 min 36 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: The first African American four-star general in Marine Corps history, Gen. Michael E. Langley, credited his father with telling him to “aim high” and predicted that his promotion on Saturday would have an impact on younger people.
Langley was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, and grew up at military bases as his father served in the Air Force. A graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington, he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Marines in 1985.
“My daddy told me to aim high, so I aimed as high as I could and found the few and the proud,” Langley said during a ceremony at Marine Corps Barracks Washington attended by his father and other family members.
The Marine Corps, which traces its roots to 1775, rejected accepting Black men in its ranks until 1942, a turnabout that followed the attack on the American air base at Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor in 1941 and the US entry into World War II.
The American military services were not desegregated until after President Harry Truman’s order in 1948. Three decades later, the first African American Marine was promoted to one-star general, in 1979.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced in June that President Joe Biden had nominated Langley for appointment to the grade of general. The promotion came with the assignment of commander of US Africa Command, based in Stuttgart, Germany. The Senate confirmed his appointment on Monday.
“The milestone and what it means to the Corps is quite essential,” Langley said during Saturday’s ceremony, according to a Marine Corps report. “Not because the mark in history, but what it will affect going forward, especially for those younger across society that want to aspire and look at the Marine Corps as an opportunity.”

4th Muslim killed in southwestern US city over past 9 months, say police

4th Muslim killed in southwestern US city over past 9 months, say police
Updated 07 August 2022
AP

4th Muslim killed in southwestern US city over past 9 months, say police

4th Muslim killed in southwestern US city over past 9 months, say police
  • Latest victim was a Muslim from South Asia in his mid-20s
  • Investigators are looking for possible ties among the separate crimes
Updated 07 August 2022
AP

ALBUQUERQUE, US: Police say the killing of a Muslim man on Friday night in Albuquerque may be linked to the ambush shooting deaths of three Muslim men over the past nine months in New Mexico’s biggest city.
Police said Saturday that the victim in the latest killing was a Muslim from South Asia who is believed to be in his mid-20s. The man, whose identity hasn’t yet been confirmed by investigators, was found dead after police received a call of a shooting.
Earlier this week, police confirmed that local detectives and federal law enforcement officers were looking for possible ties among the separate crimes. Two of the men — Muhammed Afzaal Hussain, 27, and Aftab Hussein, 41 — were killed in the past week, and both were from Pakistan and members of the same mosque. The third case involves the November killing of Mohammad Ahmadi, 62, a Muslim man of South Asian descent.
“There is reason to believe this death is related to those shootings,” Albuquerque Police Chief Harold Medina said during a news conference Saturday.
Police declined to say whether the killing on Friday night was carried out in a way similar to the other deaths.
Authorities say they can’t say yet if the shootings were hate crimes until they have identified a suspect and can determine a motive.
The killings came as Albuquerque is on pace for another record-setting year of homicides.
“Our community has been devastated, as you can imagine,” said Ahmad Assed, the president of Islamic Center of New Mexico. “We have never gone through anything like this before. This is really a surreal time for us.”
A $15,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.

 

Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters

Bomb blast in Kabul kills eight, injures more than 20

Taliban fighters stand guard at the site of a blast in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 6, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Daesh does not control any territory in Afghanistan but it has sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities in the country as well as patrols by the ruling Taliban
Updated 07 August 2022
Reuters

KABUL: A bomb blast in a busy shopping street in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul on Saturday killed at least eight people and injured 22, hospital officials and witnesses said.
The bomb exploded in a western district of the city where members of the minority Shiite Muslim community regularly meet. Daesh, a militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack, the group said on its Telegram channel.
A senior medical officer at a private hospital said at least eight people died and 22 were wounded.
An Interior Ministry spokesman said an investigation team was at the blast site to help the wounded and assess casualties.
Video footage posted online showed ambulances rushing to the scene, which is also near bus stations.
The attack came ahead of Ashura, a commemoration of the martyrdom of Hussein, a grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, which is marked mainly by Shiite Muslims.
On Friday, at least eight people were killed and 18 injured in a blast in Kabul carried out by Daesh.
Daesh does not control any territory in Afghanistan but it has sleeper cells that have been attacking religious minorities in the country as well as patrols by the ruling Taliban.
The Sunni Muslim Taliban authorities, who took over Afghanistan in August last year after a two-decade insurgency, have said they will provide more protection for Shiite mosques and other facilities.
Sayed Kazum Hojat, a Shiite religious scholar in Kabul, said the Taliban government had ramped up security ahead of Ashura but should improve vigilance.
No up-to-date census data exists, but estimates put the size of the Shiite community at between 10-20 percent of the population of 39 million, including Persian-speaking Tajiks and Pashtuns as well as Hazaras.

