You are here

  • Home
  • Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation

Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation

The orchestration platform is expected to help the company streamline and automate data-driven decision-making, the release added.
The orchestration platform is expected to help the company streamline and automate data-driven decision-making, the release added.
Short Url

https://arab.news/nwezr

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation

Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, has partnered with Singapore-based Aventra Group to accelerate its digital transformation journey.

According to a press release, Bahri’s partnership with Aventra Group includes building a maritime-based data orchestration platform solution to securely store, sort, and combine data across the firm’s business units.

The orchestration platform is expected to help the company streamline and automate data-driven decision-making, the release added.

“Data is the core to all digital transformation, and this partnership enables Bahri to accelerate its strategy to ensure that we further strengthen its comprehensive logistics and transportation offerings,” said Waleed Alsobayel, acting chief technology officer of Bahri.

Topics: Bahri Aventra Digital shipping logistics

Related

Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies
Business & Economy
Saudi shipping firm Bahri signs two MoUs with Greek maritime logistics companies

Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes

Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes

Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Airlines, known as Saudia, has announced a discount of up to 40 percent for some of its local and international flights, including destinations in Europe, and the US. 

Reservations for the discounted flights will be available from Aug. 7 to 12, while guests can travel from Sept. 15 to Nov. 15, the airline said in a statement. 

As the Kingdom seeks to boost tourist arrivals, this comes as part of the airline’s strategy to connect Saudi Arabia with the world.

By 2030, Saudi Arabia targets the tourism sector to contribute 10 percent of the economic output, up from its current 3 percent. 

Topics: Saudia airlines flights Vision 2030 tourism

China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners

China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners

China In-Focus — Stocks down; New tax probe on independent oil refiners
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: China stocks flitted in a tight range on Monday, with the energy sector being partially countered by losses in consumer shares, as domestic COVID-19 outbreaks and tensions with the US kept market sentiment fragile.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,148.07, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3 percent to 3,236.93 points.

The Hang Seng index fell 0.8 percent to 20,045.77, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.2 percent to 6,821.52.

Tax probe on oil refiners

China is set to begin another round of tax inspections on independent refiners that will last months, adding to pressure on refinery operations which are already running well below capacity, five trading and refinery executives told Reuters.

The world’s top crude oil importer has been clamping down on independent refiners since early last year, including probes into quota trading and fuel tax evasion, as Beijing seeks to curb excessive fuel processing and recoup state tax revenue losses.

With fuel demand already sluggish under Beijing’s zero-COVID policy, the probes hastened a rare annual decline in the nation’s crude oil imports and refinery production.

Independent refiners, mostly located in eastern refining hub of Shandong, account for roughly a fifth of the total Chinese crude oil imports.

The new inspections, due to start later this month, will be led by 15 state agencies including macroeconomic planner the National Development and Reform Commission, the State Taxation Administration and the National Audit Office, the sources said.

“We were informed last week of the upcoming inspections and are getting ready for that,” said a trading executive with an independent refiner based in Shandong.

July meat imports down 

China, the world’s top meat buyer, imported 643,000 tons of meat in July, General Administration of Customs data on Sunday showed.

July’s meat imports were down 24.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, but up 6.6 percent from June 2022.

Meanwhile, meat imports for January to July were 4.10 million tons, down 30.9 percent from a year ago, according to official data.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: China stocks tax probe refiners Meat

Related

China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Crude imports near 4-year low; Copper imports rise; Snickers maker apologizes for Taiwan advert 

Apple to open distribution center at Riyadh airport, says minister

Apple to open distribution center at Riyadh airport, says minister
Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Apple to open distribution center at Riyadh airport, says minister

Apple to open distribution center at Riyadh airport, says minister
Updated 16 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US tech firm Apple will soon open a center for the distribution of its products and spare parts in the logistics zone at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, the Saudi investment minister told Al-Arabiya. 

Khalid Al-Falih said several international companies, including Google, Alibaba, Microsoft and IBM, have invested or intend to invest in the Kingdom.

These investments will be coupled with the development of human resources through partnership of these companies with academies, universities and training centers, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Apple Investment SaudiVision2030

Related

Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report
Media
Apple outlines health technology strategy in new report

UAE’s ADNOC earns $425m in H1 profits fueled by higher fuel demand

UAE’s ADNOC earns $425m in H1 profits fueled by higher fuel demand
Updated 36 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s ADNOC earns $425m in H1 profits fueled by higher fuel demand

UAE’s ADNOC earns $425m in H1 profits fueled by higher fuel demand
Updated 36 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abu Dhabi-based fuel operator ADNOC Distribution earned 1.56 billion dirhams ($425 million) in net profit for the first half of 2022, boosted by higher fuel demand and prices.

The non-oil side of the business also contributed to the rise, resulting in a 10 percent increase in gross profit from a year ago, the company reported. 

Volumes of fuel increased 9 percent as a result of growth in ADNOC Distribution's retail and commercial businesses..

ADNOC will distribute a minimum of 1.28 billion dirhams as the first half-year dividend in October. The payout for the full year will be 2.57 billion dirhams.

 

Topics: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC)

Related

MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center
Business & Economy
MENA Project Tracker—ADNOC on $500m cogeneration plant; MOIAI, EDGE sign MoU for Industry 4.0 Center

Saudi Arabia invites tenders for Mosaisen-Makkah transmission scheme

Saudi Arabia invites tenders for Mosaisen-Makkah transmission scheme
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia invites tenders for Mosaisen-Makkah transmission scheme

Saudi Arabia invites tenders for Mosaisen-Makkah transmission scheme
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Water Partnership Co., also known as SWPC, has invited bids for the contract to develop the Kingdom’s independent water transmission pipeline project linking Ras Mohaisen, Al-Baha and Makkah.

According to a MEED report, 13 companies have been qualified to bid for the contract, with local firms including Abdul Aziz Al-Ajlan Sons Co. for Commercial & Real Estate Investment, Al-Bawani Water & Power, Al-Yamama Co., Mowah Co., and Vision International Invest Co expressing interest for the project. 

Other firms that qualified to submit the bid are Spain’s Cobra Instalaciones y Servicios, Kuwait’s Gulf Investment Corp., Japan’s Marubeni Corp., UAE’s Utico, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Co., a consortium of Taqa and UAE, the report added. 

As many as 35 firms including 23 local companies had expressed interest in the contract. 

The report further noted that the 300-kilometer water transmission scheme will have a capacity to transmit up to 185,000 cubic meters of water a day. 

The firm which will be selected for the IWTP will provide the entire transmission capacity to SWPC under a 35-year water transmission agreement.

The MEED report stated that the pipeline is expected to begin commercial operations by the second half of 2026. 

Topics: Projects suadi watar

Latest updates

Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation
Bahri partners with Aventra Group to accelerate digital transformation
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Jordan's foreign minister meets Yemeni counterpart in joint press conference
Jordan's foreign minister meets Yemeni counterpart in joint press conference
Review: Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing’ is a survivalist story that lacks drama
‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes
Saudia offers up to 40% discounts on domestic and international routes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.