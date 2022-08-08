You are here

  • Home
  • Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Short Url

https://arab.news/5s5gn

Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: German insurer Allianz is planning to sell its Saudi Arabia unit, as the firm eyes streamlining its portfolio and raising cash, Bloomberg reported quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Allianz is currently working with an adviser to sell its controlling stake in Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Co.

To date this year, shares of Allianz Saudi Fransi have dropped about 44 percent and the company’s market value currently stands at roughly $231 million. 

The people who wished to stay anonymous noted that some insurers have expressed preliminary interest in acquiring the business. 

They, however, made it clear that deliberations are still at their early stages, and Allianz may even decide to retain the asset. 

Allianz Saudi Fransi was established in 2007 and is a joint venture of Allianz Group and Banque Saudi Fransi. According to its annual report, Allianz holds 51 percent of the firm’s shares.

 

Topics: Allianz funding Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi insurer Allianz Saudi Fransi back into profit in 2021

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh

Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar Airways will resume its operations to Qassim, its fifth destination in Saudi Arabia, according to a statement. 

The flights will operate three days weekly starting Aug. 22 and will increase to four from Sept. 2.

The airline will also introduce four additional weekly flights to Riyadh starting Aug. 18, bringing the total flight to 20 per week to meet the growing demand.

Currently, Qatar Airways operates 93 weekly flights to four cities in Saudi Arabia, following the latest additions, the total number of weekly flights to the Kingdom will reach 101. 

Topics: aviation Saudi Arabia Qatar

Related

Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner
Business & Economy
Qatar Airways considers placing another order for Boeing 777X jetliner

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
Updated 35 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump

Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
Updated 35 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-listed East Pipes Integrated Co. for Industry’s board has proposed a capital raise of 50 percent, after reporting a higher second-quarter profit.

The pipe manufacturer is looking to increase its current capital of SR210 million ($56 million) to SR315 million through granting bonus shares, according to a bourse filing.

Shareholders will receive 0.5 shares for every one share held through the capitalization of SR105 million from retained earnings.

“The objective of the proposed bonus shares is to provide sustainable returns to shareholders, whilst supporting the company’s strategic investment plans,” the filing stated.

East Pipes had earlier reported a 190 percent year-on-year surge in profits to SR6.2 million for the second quarter of 2022, buoyed by a higher sales volume.

Topics: Saudi Pipes Tadawul

Related

Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Business & Economy
Saudi East Pipes secures $133m Shariah-compliant financing for projects
Saudi East Pipes secures $131m deal with SWCC
Business & Economy
Saudi East Pipes secures $131m deal with SWCC

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
Updated 43 min 13 sec ago
Dana Abdelaziz 

RIYADH: Egypt is eying $10 billion of renewables to replace inefficient thermal fossil fuel power plants. 

In an effort to drive the country’s carbon emissions reduction goal, the precuts are expected to be delivered by the private sector, according to MEED.

US motors

A group representing General Motors, Toyota Motor, Volkswagen and other major automakers said a $430 billion bill approved by the US Senate will put achieving electric-vehicle adoption targets for 2030 in jeopardy.

The Alliance for Automotive Innovation had warned that most EV models would be ineligible for a $7,500 tax credit for US buyers under the bill, Reuters reported. 

Offshore rigs

ADNOC Drilling has been awarded two contracts totaling over 12.6 billion dirhams ($3.4 billion) to hire eight jack-up offshore rigs, Trade Arabia reported. 

Awarded by ADNOC Offshore, the contracts will support the expansion of the firm’s crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030 and enable gas self-sufficiency for the UAE.

Topics: NRG Matters ADNOC

Related

NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — US plans to add 29GW of electricity capacity in H2; PIF-back Lucid Group halves production
NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania
Business & Economy
NRG Matters — China’s coal imports rise 24%; UAE’s Masdar to develop 2 GW renewable energy projects in Tanzania

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell

TASI ends higher on strong earnings reports: Closing bell
Updated 44 min 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended Monday higher after a wave of earnings reports boosted investor sentiment.

The Tadawul All Share Index added 0.66 percent reaching 12,297, while the parallel market, Nomu, climbed 1.36 percent at 22,072.

The Saudi British Bank climbed 1.44 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco added 0.13 percent.

The Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom’s biggest lender, ended the day 1.82 percent higher, while Alinma Bank rose 1.07 percent.

The Middle East Paper Co. gained 2.83 percent, following a 216 percent increase in first half profits.

The Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. rose 2.79 percent, following the signing of a $4 million contract with German GEA Food for meat production.

Bank Albilad rose 2.62 percent, following the announcement of the establishment of Enjaz Payment Services Co., a closed joint-stock company located in Riyadh.

Almarai Co. increased 0.56 percent, following the announcement of the re-appointment of Prince Naif bin Sultan bin Mohammed bin Saud Alkabeer as chairman and Suliman Al-Muhaideb as vice chairman.

Topics: TASI NOMU

Related

TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares
Business & Economy
TASI in red as oil price drop drags down shares

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
AFP

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect

EU plan to cut gas use by 15% comes into effect
Updated 57 min 41 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: An EU plan to cut gas consumption across the bloc by 15 percent to cope with an energy price crisis spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine comes into effect on Tuesday.

The EU regulation enshrining the plan agreed two weeks ago by the 27-nation bloc was published Monday in the EU’s official administrative gazette, with the stipulation it would take force from Tuesday.

“Considering the imminent danger to the security of gas supply brought about by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine, this regulation should enter into force as a matter of urgency,” it said.

The aim is for the EU to be able to bolster its reserves of gas in time for what is likely to be a very tough winter. European households and businesses are being squeezed by skyrocketing energy prices and reduced Russian gas that several member states are dependent on.

The regulation said that EU countries “shall use their best efforts” to cut gas consumption by “at least 15 percent” between August this year and March next year, based on how much they used on average over the previous five years.

Some EU countries, though, had carve-outs from strictly following the rule, which was in any case termed a “voluntary demand reduction.”

These were countries not fully connected to the European electricity grid or with gas pipelines to other parts of the EU or unable to free up enough pipeline gas to help other member states.

Hungary, which relies on gas piped in directly from Russia, had demanded the exception.

Germany, the EU’s economic powerhouse, took a major share of the 40 percent of EU gas imports that came from Russia last year.

Should the European Commission see a “severe gas supply shortage” or exceptionally high gas demand emerging, it can ask EU countries to declare an alert for the bloc. That would make gas cuts binding and limit exceptions.

Topics: EU gas energy cuts Russia Ukraine

Related

Russia reiterates its offer to boost EU gas supplies
Business & Economy
Russia reiterates its offer to boost EU gas supplies

Latest updates

Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Allianz planning to sell stake in Saudi Arabia unit: Bloomberg
Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Qatar Airways to resume operations to Qassim, adds 4 flights to Riyadh
Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador
Dua Lipa named Kosovo honorary ambassador
Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
Saudi-listed East Pipes seeks capital hike as it posts 190% profit jump
NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts
NRG Matters — Egypt eyes $10bn renewables plan; ADNOC Drilling awarded offshore rigs contracts

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.