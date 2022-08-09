You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  
Under the umbrella of AlUla Moments, the series of events will start from September. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n3t8y

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s historic city of AlUla on Tuesday announced the lineup of its key events and festivals taking place this year. 

Under the umbrella of AlUla Moments, the series of events will start from September and will see the return of the Kingdom’s music festival Azimuth, AlUla Wellness Festival and Winter at Tantora. 

The season will also introduce a new addition to the calendar, The Ancient Kingdoms Festival. 

Azimuth, the three-day-celebration of music, art and food, will feature a mix of international and Arab celebrities who will hit the stage during the Saudi National Day weekend from Sept. 22 to 24. 

The Wellness festival, which debuted in March this year, will take place after Azimuth from Sept. 29 to Oct. 16. It will be anchored by Five Senses Sanctuary – a purpose built spa, fitness and wellness retreat which will bring the world’s best practitioners together with local talent. 

The new event, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, starts on Nov. 11 and will run until Nov. 27. 

It will bring the past into the present with experiences inspired by the significance of 7000 years of successive civilizations on the Arabian Peninsula.

Visitors will be able to discover the geological and historical significance that cities like  Khaybar, AlUla and Tayma have globally. 

The festival will also offer a series of music, arts and outdoor events at the key heritage sites of AlUla including the popular Hegra After Dark. 

This year’s Winter at Tantora, which will run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21, will bring experiences like immersive arts, outdoor theater, high fashion and more.

Topics: AlUla AlUla Moments AlUla Wellness Festival Azimuth Festival Winter at Tantora Ancient Kingdoms Festival

Model Imaan Hammam and designer Amina Muaddi celebrate Arab culture in new campaign 

Model Imaan Hammam and designer Amina Muaddi celebrate Arab culture in new campaign 
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Model Imaan Hammam and designer Amina Muaddi celebrate Arab culture in new campaign 

Model Imaan Hammam and designer Amina Muaddi celebrate Arab culture in new campaign 
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Dutch Egyptian Moroccan model Imaan Hammam landed herself a new campaign this week — and this time, she is paying tribute to her Arab roots. 

The model posed for Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi’s latest campaign, which was released on Monday. 

The short clips, shared on Muaddi and Hammam’s Instagram accounts, were shot in Cairo. 

In the video captured by British Egyptian filmmaker and photographer Dexter Navy, the 25-year-old catwalk star flaunted Muaddi’s new Drop 2/22 collection. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

The videos and images featured Hammam in multiple scenarios, including standing alongside a white Arabian horse and posing atop intricately woven rugs. 

She posed for pictures alongside women and men wearing traditional outfits and head and face covers decorated with jewelry. 

In one of the shots, she sat in a cafe next to an elderly man who also wearing a traditional jellabiya and head wrap. 

The model wore strappy square stilettos, satin pointed-toe pumps and transparent platforms that were embellished with Muaddi’s iconic sparkly detailing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMINA MUADDI (@aminamuaddi)

The collection not only features the designer’s glitzy creations, but she also expanded her handbag and jewelry collection. 

“What a trip and team! Love all of you! This one is for our people,” Hammam wrote on Instagram.

“I really wanted to do something meaningful that would be an ode to my Arab heritage, a celebration of our culture,” Muaddi told WWD magazine. 

“Evidently, I wanted to work with creatives that could understand and embody that concept, so it was crucial to me to work with almost entirely an Arab crew and production led by (visual artist Dexter Navy’s) lens, who is half Egyptian, and starring Imaan (Hammam) who is of Moroccan Egyptian origins,” she added. 

The shoot was styled by Jahleel Weaver, who is Muaddi’s longtime collaborator and the deputy creative director of superstar Rihanna's fashion house, Fenty.

Hammam is one of the most in-demand models in the industry at the moment. She has appeared on the runway for major fashion houses such as Fendi, Prada and Moschino, and in international campaigns for DKNY, Celine and Tiffany & Co.

Topics: Amina Muaddi Imaan Hammam

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh

K-pop sensation BLACKPINK to perform in Riyadh
  • Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé on ‘Born Pink World Tour’
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Acclaimed K-pop band BLACKPINK will reportedly perform in Riyadh on Jan. 20 next year.

The group, which celebrated its sixth anniversary on Aug. 7, took to Twitter to announce the schedule for their “Born Pink World Tour,” which includes concerts in Abu Dhabi, Manila and Singapore.

Group members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé are set to entertain Saudi K-pop fans with sets from their album “Born Pink,” which will be released in September. For those who cannot wait, the group will drop a single called “Pink Venom” on Aug. 19, at 7 a.m. Saudi time.

The tour kicks off in the South Korean capital Seoul on Oct. 15, before coast-to-coast performances across North America. The European leg of the tour includes stops in Barcelona and Paris as well as two dates in London.

BLACKPINK’s concert in the Kingdom follows that of their fellow K-pop band BTS’ performance in 2019 at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Venue details, tickets and timings are yet to be announced for the tour.

The Saudi capital hosts Riyadh Season, a series of cultural, entertainment and sporting events during the winter months, which attracts local and international participants every year.

Topics: Blackpink Born Pink World Tour Riyadh season

Related

Arab fans react to first poster of K-Pop supergroup Blackpink’s ‘The Movie’ 
Lifestyle
Arab fans react to first poster of K-Pop supergroup Blackpink’s ‘The Movie’ 
‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group
Lifestyle
‘Blackpink: Light Up the Sky:’ The joys, angst of a K-pop group

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73
Updated 08 August 2022
AFP

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73

Olivia Newton-John, ‘Grease’ star and singer, dies aged 73
  • Olivia Newton-John gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie ‘Grease’
Updated 08 August 2022
AFP

LOS ANGELES: Australian singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high-school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie “Grease,” died Monday, her family said. She was 73.
The entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, devoted much of her time and celebrity to charities after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.
Newton-John “passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.

Topics: Olivia Newton-John John Travolta ‘Grease’

Related

Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
Lifestyle
Kelly Preston, actress and wife of John Travolta, dies at 57
John Travolta wows fans in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
John Travolta wows fans in Riyadh

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 

Kylie Jenner sports part Arab label during London trip 
Updated 08 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: From shopping sprees to date nights, US reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has been setting style trends this week in London with chic and sporty looks. 

As the Kylie Cosmetics founder prepares for her birthday on Aug. 10, the entrepreneur was spotted wearing Romanian Jordanian designer Amina Muaddi’s mini patent Giorgia top handle bag. 

Jenner was on a shopping trip to Harrods department store with her four-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster. 

Jenner showed off Amina Muaddi’s mini patent Giorgia top handle bag. (Instagram)

She wore the black bag with a hot pink figure-hugging top and skirt set from Japanese Paris-based label Comme des Garcons. She also wore Italian brand Gianvito Rossi’s Aileen PVC slingback sandals. 

The 24-year-old star documented her shopping spree on TikTok. 

“We just pulled up to Harrods to see Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. I brought my daughter to see it. I also haven’t seen it so I am a little excited and I am bringing you guys along with me,” she told her 45.4 million followers. 

On one of Jenner’s strolls this week, she wore a head-to-toe denim look from French label Marine Serre’s Spring 2023 collection. (Instagram)

Jenner then shared clips of her and Stormi walking through the entrepreneur’s products booth. Stormi had a small basket to which she added a few items from her mom’s brands. 

The businesswoman then showed a room filled with high-end clothes, accessories and toys. 

“Look what Harrods did for Stormi to go shopping,” Jenner told her fans in the video. “Is this not the craziest? You are a spoiled, spoiled girl.”

On one of Jenner’s strolls this week, she wore a head-to-toe denim look from French label Marine Serre’s Spring 2023 collection. 

For a date night with her partner and the father of her two children, Travis Scott, Jenner stepped out wearing a white-and-red leather motorcycle zipper jacket by French fashion house Mugler, which she paired with a mini skirt from clothing brand Devised Antithetical. 

On Saturday, Scott performed his first arena concert since the Astroworld tragedy last year that saw a surge in the concert crowd leaving 10 individuals dead and many others injured.

Both Jenner and Stormi attended the concert at London’s O2 Arena. 

Topics: Kylie Jenner Amina Muaddi

Review: Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing’ is a survivalist story that lacks drama

‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Review: Netflix’s ‘Keep Breathing’ is a survivalist story that lacks drama

‘Keep Breathing’ is now streaming on Netflix. (Supplied)
Updated 08 August 2022
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: “Keep Breathing,” a limited series on Netflix created by Martin Gero and Brendan Gall, is a survivalist drama that could have done with a little more drama. 

The six-episode show sees Liv (Melissa Barrera) board a small plane with pilot George (Mike Dopud) and his friend, Sam (Austin Stowell), after her routine flight to Inuvik in Canada is delayed. She is a hotshot, hotheaded Manhattan lawyer who bulldozes the two virtual strangers at the airport — even offering them a bribe — to take her to her destination on their private plane. 

But disaster strikes when the small Cessna aircraft crashes somewhere in the Canadian wilderness and Sam and George are killed. Bereft of survival skills or food, Liv’s efforts to get back to civilization form the premise of the series. Sadly, the show lacks tension or the kind of magnificent performance we saw in Tom Hanks’ “Cast Away.” Barrera hardly conveys the helplessness or urgency of her plight, and most of the time looks too made up for the mess she has got herself into. 

 

 

The work relies mostly on flashbacks to move the narrative along, telling us how Liv uses her past problems and difficulties as lessons to try to escape from the remote place. Her experiences with her dull mother (Florencia Lozano), sickly father (Juan Pablo Espinosa) and her boyfriend (Jeff Wilbusch) help Liv on her mission to get back to civilization. 

It all seems a tad contrived and forced, with plenty of missed opportunities for a few thrills. Unfortunately, the hint of heightened adventure never materializes and even the introduction of a wild bear does little to save this middling survival story. A tantalizing tenet is fleetingly introduced when Liv finds tubes full of money and tubs of opiates that her shady pilots were smuggling across the border. However, any possibility of an exciting storyline is shut down by the creators, who chose not to follow up on the plot point. 

Despite the focus on the supporting characters, they are not well written and hardly make an impression. The series struggles to find the right balance, veering off into Liv’s past too often and ignoring the gripping potential of her present circumstances.

Topics: Keep Breathing

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  
Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  
Egyptian, Israeli leaders hold talks after Gaza truce
Egyptian, Israeli leaders hold talks after Gaza truce
French government moots law change to expel imam
French government moots law change to expel imam
Egypt-based OneOrder secures a $6.5m working capital facility
Egypt-based OneOrder secures a $6.5m working capital facility
UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption
UAE In-Focus – Dubai consultancy sets up 200 new companies; New Dubai Chambers formation to widen crypto adoption

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.