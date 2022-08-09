Saudi Arabia’s AlUla unveils 2022 calendar and announces new festival  

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s historic city of AlUla on Tuesday announced the lineup of its key events and festivals taking place this year.

Under the umbrella of AlUla Moments, the series of events will start from September and will see the return of the Kingdom’s music festival Azimuth, AlUla Wellness Festival and Winter at Tantora.

The season will also introduce a new addition to the calendar, The Ancient Kingdoms Festival.

Azimuth, the three-day-celebration of music, art and food, will feature a mix of international and Arab celebrities who will hit the stage during the Saudi National Day weekend from Sept. 22 to 24.

The Wellness festival, which debuted in March this year, will take place after Azimuth from Sept. 29 to Oct. 16. It will be anchored by Five Senses Sanctuary – a purpose built spa, fitness and wellness retreat which will bring the world’s best practitioners together with local talent.

The new event, the Ancient Kingdoms Festival, starts on Nov. 11 and will run until Nov. 27.

It will bring the past into the present with experiences inspired by the significance of 7000 years of successive civilizations on the Arabian Peninsula.

Visitors will be able to discover the geological and historical significance that cities like Khaybar, AlUla and Tayma have globally.

The festival will also offer a series of music, arts and outdoor events at the key heritage sites of AlUla including the popular Hegra After Dark.

This year’s Winter at Tantora, which will run from Dec. 21 to Jan. 21, will bring experiences like immersive arts, outdoor theater, high fashion and more.