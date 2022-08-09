Biden signs bill to boost US chips, compete with China

You are here

US President Joe Biden signs H.R. 4346, the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday. AFP
Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a landmark bill to provide $52.7 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor production and research and to boost efforts to make the US more competitive with China’s science and technology efforts.

“The future is going to be made in America,” Biden said, calling the measure “a once-in-a-generation investment in America itself.”

Biden touted investments that chip companies are making even though it remains unclear when the US Commerce Department will write rules for reviewing grant awards and how long it will take to underwrite projects.

Some Republicans joined Biden on the White House lawn to attend the signing of the chips bill that was years in the making in Congress.

The chief executives of Micron, Intel, Lockheed Martin, HP and Advanced Micro Devices attended the signing as did governors of Pennsylvania and Illinois, the mayors of Detroit, Cleveland and Salt Lake City, and lawmakers.

The White House said the bill’s passage was spurring new chip investments. It noted that Qualcomm on Monday agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries’ New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

The White House also touted Micron announcing a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing, which would boost US market share from 2 percent to 10 percent, an investment it said was planned with “anticipated grants” from the chips bill.

Progressives argued the bill is a giveaway to profitable chips companies that previously closed US plants, but Biden argued on Tuesday “this law is not handing out blank checks to companies.”

The White House noted that Qualcomm on Monday agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries’ New York factory, bringing its total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028.

The White House also touted Micron announcing a $40 billion investment in memory chip manufacturing.

The legislation aims to alleviate a persistent shortage that has affected everything from cars, weapons, washing machines and video games. Thousands of cars and trucks remain parked in southeast Michigan awaiting chips as the shortage continues to impact automakers.

A rare major foray into US industrial policy, the bill also includes a 25 percent investment tax credit for chip plants, estimated to be worth $24 billion.

The legislation authorizes $200 billion over 10 years to boost US scientific research to better compete with China. Congress would still need to pass separate appropriations legislation to fund those investments.

China had lobbied against the semiconductor bill. The Chinese Embassy in Washington said China “firmly opposed” it, calling it reminiscent of a “Cold War mentality.”

Many US lawmakers had said they normally would not support hefty subsidies for private businesses but noted that China and the EU had been awarding billions in incentives to their chip companies. They also cited national security risks and huge global supply chain problems that have hampered global manufacturing.

RIYADH: On a macro level, the Egyptian government has devised a strategy to boost green energy production. Zooming in, UK’s Centrica signed a $8.4 billion agreement with Delfin Midstream to purchase liquefied natural gas. 

Looking at the bigger picture

• The Egyptian government is implementing a clear strategy for turning the country into a regional hub for green energy production and export, according to the State Information Service.

It noted that Egypt has signed several deals with global companies for green hydrogen production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. 

Through a micro lens:

• The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s Research and Development Center has employed artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep learning to improve services, Emirates News Agency reported. 

The move aims to  reduce costs and carbon emissions and promote energy efficiency, smart grid integration and improve the performance of photovoltaic solar panels.

• British energy supplier Centrica has signed a £7 billion ($8.47 billion) agreement with US-based Delfin Midstream to buy liquefied natural gas from 2026, Reuters reported citing the firm.

This happens as countries across Europe seek to diversify their energy supplies following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a drop in gas flows from Moscow to the bloc.

Egypt In-Focus: Oil expansion project; Renewable energy; Stock market down

Egypt In-Focus: Oil expansion project; Renewable energy; Stock market down
Updated 48 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt In-Focus: Oil expansion project; Renewable energy; Stock market down

Egypt In-Focus: Oil expansion project; Renewable energy; Stock market down
Updated 48 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

CAIRO: Egypt will expand its oil storage capacity by 2.52 million barrels at the El-Hamra Terminal — which is managed by Western Desert Operating Petroleum Co..

Located 120 kilometers west of Alexandria, the expansion will comprise four new facilities stretching along 504,000 square meters, each expected to hold a capacity of 630,000 barrels of crude, reported MEED

“The port’s expansion plan aims to turn it into a strategic center on the Mediterranean coast for the circulation of crude and petroleum products,” said Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Tarek El-Molla in a statement.

Renewable energy

Egypt is determined to become the region’s main exporter and producer of green energy.

Through $40 billion-worth of deals with international companies, projects in the Suez Canal economic zone are expected to flourish in the production of green hydrogen by 2030, reported Egypt today.

Moreover, the Benban Solar Park in Aswan is expected to produce more than 10,000 megawatts by 2023 , disclosed Ayman Hamza, Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy’s spokesman.

Stock market

While the Egyptian exchange index 30 was down by 0.75 percent, EGX 70 and EGX 100 were up by 1.08 and 0.49 percent respectively, reported Egypt today.

This came following sales from Arab and foreign institutions and investment funds, while local companies were purchasing stocks.

Macro snapshot — Lending in China likely to slow down; German economy to lose $265bn

Macro snapshot — Lending in China likely to slow down; German economy to lose $265bn
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

Macro snapshot — Lending in China likely to slow down; German economy to lose $265bn

Macro snapshot — Lending in China likely to slow down; German economy to lose $265bn
Updated 56 min 14 sec ago
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: China’s new yuan loans are expected to fall back in July after record lending in the first half, a Reuters poll showed, but they are still likely to exceed the year earlier amount as the central bank seeks to underpin the economic recovery.

Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.10 trillion yuan ($162.81 billion) in net new yuan loans last month, less than half the 2.81 trillion yuan in June, according to the median estimate in the survey of 23 economists.

It would still be higher than the 1.08 trillion yuan issued in the same month a year earlier.

German economy to lose $265bn

Germany’s economy will lose more than €260 billion ($265 billion) in added value by 2030 due to the Ukraine war and high energy prices, spelling negative effects for the labor market, according to a study by the Institute for Employment Research.

In comparison with expectations for a peaceful Europe, Germany’s price-adjusted gross domestic product will be 1.7 percent lower next year and there will be about 240,000 fewer people in employment, said the study published on Tuesday.

Romania inflation forecasts

Romania’s central bank has raised its annual inflation forecast for this year and next, but it should still be on a downward trend from the fourth quarter of 2022, Gov. Mugur Isarescu said on Tuesday.

Inflation is being driven primarily by supply-side shocks amplified by the war in Ukraine, he said.

The bank expects inflation to be at 13.9 percent in December, compared with a previous forecast of 12.5 percent.

Inflation hit 15.05 percent in June, a near 19-year high. Isarescu said inflation will start falling from the fourth quarter of this year and return to the bank’s 1.5 percent-3.5 percent target range in the second quarter of 2024.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Foreign or joint capital constitute 39% of total investments in KSA’s industrial sector, says ministry

Foreign or joint capital constitute 39% of total investments in KSA’s industrial sector, says ministry
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Foreign or joint capital constitute 39% of total investments in KSA’s industrial sector, says ministry

Foreign or joint capital constitute 39% of total investments in KSA’s industrial sector, says ministry
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign or joint capital represents around 39 percent of the total investments in the Kingdom’s industrial sector, the Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said in a statement.
The announcement showed that foreign investments represent 15 percent of the total number of existing and under construction factories as of May 2022.

It said the figures are indicative of the Kingdom’s ability to attract qualitative investments in various economic sectors.

The number of factories with foreign investment in Saudi Arabia reached 839 by the end of May, representing approximately 8 percent of the total number of factories in the Kingdom, with investments estimated at over SR65 billion ($17 billion).

The number of joint factories stood around 787 with investments estimated at over SR464 billion.

Saudi Cabinet authorizes ministers to discuss agreements with Thailand in energy, tourism sectors

Saudi Cabinet authorizes ministers to discuss agreements with Thailand in energy, tourism sectors
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Cabinet authorizes ministers to discuss agreements with Thailand in energy, tourism sectors

Saudi Cabinet authorizes ministers to discuss agreements with Thailand in energy, tourism sectors
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet on Tuesday authorized the ministers of energy and tourism to discuss with Thailand a draft cooperation agreement in their respective fields, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The council of ministers also approved an initial agreement on cooperation in the field of labor between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

The Cabinet also approved two memorandums of understanding between Saudi Arabia and France in the field of railways.

The council has also endorsed an initial agreement between Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics and the UK’s Office for National Statistics to boost cooperation.

The Saudi Cabinet also discussed the decisions taken at the recent OPEC+ ministerial meeting to amend the production level for the month of September 2022 stressing the need for full compliance with the specified production quotas.

It added that the stability and balance of the oil market is one of the pillars of the Kingdom’s energy strategy, as oil is an important element in supporting the growth of the global economy. 

