You are here

  • Home
  • Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’
In “Raksha Bandhan,” Akshay Kumar stars as the only brother in a family of five siblings. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8f3w4

Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar heads to Dubai to promote new film ‘Raksha Bandhan’
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar jetted to Dubai to promote his new film “Raksha Bandhan” and opened up about his inspiration for the movie in a conversation with newspaper Khaleej Times.

The actor stopped by the newspaper’s office in the city, along with director Aanand L. Rai, to discuss the new movie, which celebrates the Indian festival of Raksha Bandhan — a day to honor the bond between brothers and sisters.

Kumar — who was recently revealed by the Indian government to be the country’s highest tax payer from the entertainment industry — opened up about the special relationship he shares with his own sister, Alka Bhatia.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“I remember when my sister was born, we were taught (to) remember to take care of her! Whatever she asks for, don’t refuse, we were told. So, highest taxpayer or not, whatever is mine is my sister’s as well. There are no two opinions about this,” said the 54-year-old actor.

In “Raksha Bandhan,” Kumar stars as the only brother in a family of five siblings. Actresses Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth, Deepika Khanna and Sahejmeen Kaur star as the four sisters. Actress Bhumi Pednekar features as his childhood sweetheart.

Kumar also stressed that he wanted to make the film because Rai was helming the project.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

“The kind of film I want to do is the kind of film he makes. The kind of humor I have, is the kind of humor he has. We both have that very quirky kind of mindset when it comes to making films, and he also has an agenda while making a film; there should be some learning, some takeaways. I want to do the same kind of films and whether it is ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,’ ‘Pad Man’ or ‘Airlift,’ I have done many films like this,” said Kumar. “I have ruined his habit because he makes one film in three years and now, in two years, he has made two films with me. And we’re preparing for a third…”

Rai, meanwhile, said he’s attracted to the actor’s simplicity which exists despite his megastar status in India and beyond. “It’s fantastic for a director to have somebody without any complexes, going all out and living the moment without any fear that there are so many films he has to live up to. He lives up to that moment. That’s very important,” said the filmmaker, famous for his films like “Tanu Weds Manu,” “Ranjhanaa,” “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan” and “Manmarziyaan.”

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

The film, Rai said, was a product of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I realized that in those few months when we were all not moving out and didn’t really know where it (Covid) would end or where it would go, we were quite insecure, living with a lot of fear. The only thing that was consistent at that moment was your family. You were eating together, sitting together, playing together; that was the only way to get rid of the fear,” said the director.

“Raksha Bandhan” releases in cinemas in the GCC on Aug. 11.

Topics: Raksha Bandhan Akshay Kumar

Tory Burch taps Arab models Malika El-Maslouhi, Imaan Hammam for summer campaigns

Tory Burch taps Arab models Malika El-Maslouhi, Imaan Hammam for summer campaigns
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

Tory Burch taps Arab models Malika El-Maslouhi, Imaan Hammam for summer campaigns

Tory Burch taps Arab models Malika El-Maslouhi, Imaan Hammam for summer campaigns
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US designer Tory Burch is spotlighting Arab models in the fashion label’s latest campaigns. 

Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi posed for the brand’s activewear Tory Sport, while Dutch Egyptian Moroccan star Imaan Hammam was spotted in the label’s latest beauty campaign.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tory Sport (@torysport)

In a series of images shared on the brand’s Instagram page this week, 23-year-old runway star El-Maslouhi wore a pleated laser cut tennis skirt with a white tank top and a blue and beige cross body bag from the fashion house’s Summer 2022 tennis collection. 

In other pictures, the model wore a monogram jacquard anorak, a matching red-and-yellow yoga set and a white polo shirt. 

This is not the first time El-Maslouhi has collaborated with the US label.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tory Sport (@torysport)

In May, the designer tapped the model to showcase her eponymous brand’s pre-Fall 2022 collection via a series of campaign images.

The catwalk star, who was born in Milan to an Italian mother and a Moroccan father, also featured in the brand’s 2022 beach edit, sporting an array of summer-ready looks in the form of floral maxi skirts, romantic dresses, crochet bucket hats, strappy sandals and printed bikinis.

El-Maslouhi made her modeling debut when she was 18 and went on to captivate the industry.

In addition to gracing the runways of storied fashion houses that most models can only dream of — such as Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others — the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for the likes of Off-White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch)

Meanwhile, Tory Burch also released five new fragrances for its beauty collection this week. For that campaign, the designer, who launched her brand in 2004, worked with Moroccan Egyptian Dutch model Hammam, who starred alongside US actress Havana Rose Liu, Romanian model Alexandra Micu and more. 

For the all-white beachside shoot, Hammam wore a crochet plunged maxi dress. Her hair was tied in a bun and her makeup was kept simple and fresh. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tory Burch (@toryburch)

According to the brand, Burch’s five new fragrances — cosmic wood, divine moon, electric sky, sublime rose and mystic geranium — represent five dreams: freedom, peace, magic, love and joy. 

Topics: Tory Burch Malika El-Maslouhi

US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month

US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month

US rapper Russ to perform at Usyk-Joshua rematch in Jeddah this month
  • The 29 year old achieved 10 billion streams on Spotify and Apple Music without the backing of a major label and was listed in Forbes magazine’s 30 under 30 list in 2019
  • He emerged during the 2010s from the Atlanta-area underground music scene, releasing dozens of independent singles and albums, all of which he made freely available to download
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Rapper Russ Vitale is set to perform live at the world heavyweight title rematch between boxers Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk on Aug. 20 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Commonly known simply as Russ, the 29-year-old American rapper, singer, songwriter and author, who first performed in the Kingdom in 2019, lists other American rappers and the classic rock he listened to as a youngster among his inspirations.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RUSS (@russ)

One of the most popular rappers in the world, he achieved 10 billion streams on Spotify and Apple Music without the backing of a major label, has performed sellout global tours, and was listed in Forbes magazine’s 30 under 30 list in 2019.

Russ emerged during the 2010s from the Atlanta-area underground music scene, releasing dozens of independent singles and albums, all of which he made freely available to download. His mainstream breakthrough came in 2017 with the platinum-certified top 10 album “There’s Really a Wolf,” before he cracked the top five of the Billboard 200 with “Zoo” in 2018 and “Shake the Snow Globe” in 2020, followed by the release of companion albums “Chomp” and “Chomp 2.”

Most recently, he collaborated with Ed Sheeran for new single “Are You Entertained,” on which Russ switches between singing and rapping.

The heavyweight title rematch between Usyk and Joshua is considered one of the biggest in the history of the sport. When they met in September 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Usyk dominated the contest, earning a unanimous decision victory and three world heavyweight titles to become unified Heavyweight World Champion.

Topics: Russ Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua

Related

Joshua Vs Usyk rematch in Jeddah can inspire future Saudi generations: Rights holder
Sport
Joshua Vs Usyk rematch in Jeddah can inspire future Saudi generations: Rights holder
Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale
Sport
Tickets for heavyweight Joshua v Usyk Jeddah bout go on sale

Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing

Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing
Updated 09 August 2022
Nada Alturki and Ghadi Joudah

Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing

Forward cruising: How Riyadh’s skateboarding scene is developing
  • Popularity of the sport growing amongst teenagers in the Kingdom’s capital
  • LocoSonix founder Safi Marroun: I see great potential in the sport as it’s becoming increasingly integrated into the Saudi culture
Updated 09 August 2022
Nada Alturki and Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Sitting on the upper level of LocoSonix, a skate shop based in Riyadh, Saudi skateboarder Shareef Masarani is approached by a young girl. The mixture of excitement and shyness overwhelm her expressions as she presents a board she picked out from the shop.

“I just wanted to ask you, I am buying this board. Is it cool?” She wanted his input on buying her first ever skateboard after seeing he was at the shop through Instagram Live. 

“The Hydroponic is good, as a startup board, yeah … That’s actually a good choice,” he responded. 

The girl had found his account on Instagram one day, and later on met him at the Riyadh Boulevard skatepark. The coincidence inspired her to hop on her very own skateboard for the first time. 

Masarani has been a skater on and off for almost 20 years, beginning his journey at 15. After leaving his job as a chef to focus on growing the skate community in Saudi Arabia, he has become somewhat of a go-to resource for all things skateboard-related for many up-and-coming skaters, alongside his 11-person skate community Sandlifers.

Masarani went from pursuing skateboarding as a hobby while living in the US to becoming a learning resource and collaborating with big-name brands such as Vans and Mountain Dew.

One of his young client’s mothers called him one day, thanking him for his work. Not only were her daughter’s skills improving, but she became a more outward and confident person as a result. 

“Her personality developed. At the house, she’s a quiet kid, she doesn’t talk to anybody. Now, it gave her confidence and gave her a personality, she’s talking with the family. It changes people, it really does,” Masarani told Arab News. 

“When you learn a trick, you do things that you didn’t think you could do,” he said. “I’ve seen what it did to me, and I would love to kick start it here in the Middle East,” he said.

Masarani’s client, 15-year-old Reef Khalid Hassan, said her training helped her manage the tricks she aimed to master. His support inspired her to keep going. 

“Ever since I met him, he’s been telling me that I could be something … Masarani also helped me with explaining to me how skateboarding works, different tricks and how to think in the right mindset,” she told Arab News. 

“You need to know when to bail and when to commit,” he told her during a lesson. 

Hassan started skating on her own a few months back and has become one of the rising young stars in the Riyadh skate scene, according to Masarani.

“A few months ago, I used to need a little bit of help with a couple of tricks, so I got a month’s training, which helped me a lot,” she said. 

Her first two tricks were a revert and an ollie. “It felt really good, actually, because I tried for so long until I got it … Skating gives me something to look forward to because there are more tricks (to learn) every day,” she said. 

But the skate scene was not always this popular in Saudi Arabia. According to Masarani, only a few groups of people, including Sandlifers and some Filipino residents who had brought the practice from their country, were skating until 2020. 

That is when Al-Nakheel skatepark opened to the public. Slowly, more parks became accessible like the private Diriyah club and the purpose-built Riyadh Boulevard skatepark, which rents out gear on the spot.

As his following increases, Masarani has been using Instagram as a learning tool for others. He utilizes the app’s live feature as a platform to answer common questions that people have around the sport, or to demonstrate which of LocoSonix’s goods are best to purchase for your needs. 

“That’s my goal. I want people to be better than me,” he said.

Masarani is also a partner of LocoSonix, the only specialized skate shop in the Kingdom, and frequently shows off their newest gear. Walking into the active lifestyle store is like entering an art gallery. 

“I see great potential in the sport as it’s becoming increasingly integrated into the Saudi culture,” Safi Marroun, founder of LocoSonix, told Arab News.

“The moment you learn how to balance on a board and start to ride around with your own board, you have entered a new way of living. LocoSonix brings together the artist, the pro players, and those who want to just have fun on wheels.”

LocoSonix is planning to create skateparks to promote the sport in 2023.

Skateboarding has recently been legitimized with its recognition as an Olympic sport by the International Olympic Committee, making its debut appearance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

In the Kingdom, the Saudi Arabian Extreme Sports Federation recently concluded two rounds of skateboarding camps in Riyadh, with 111 participants. It also held its first two-day skateboarding and aggressive in-line skating competition that hosted 38 female and male participants.

“I see (the scene) becoming bigger, if people continue doing what they’re doing. Like anything, if they stay consistent with it, it’s only going to get bigger,” said Masarani.

Topics: skateboarding Shareef Masarani Riyadh Boulevard skatepark Al-Nakheel skatepark LocoSonix Safi Marroun

Related

How two young Saudis aim to bring skateboarding into the mainstream
Sport
How two young Saudis aim to bring skateboarding into the mainstream
Skateboarders fight to save famed London spot
Offbeat
Skateboarders fight to save famed London spot

Will the Middle East get its own version of ‘America’s Next Top Model’?

Will the Middle East get its own version of ‘America’s Next Top Model’?
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

Will the Middle East get its own version of ‘America’s Next Top Model’?

Will the Middle East get its own version of ‘America’s Next Top Model’?
  • Local media reported that the regional edition will be called “Arabia’s Next Top Model” 
  • Read on for our picks of who we would like to see sit on the judging panel of the possible Middle Eastern version
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A Middle Eastern franchise of “America’s Next Top Model” is in the works, according to local media reports.

Although official confirmation is yet to be made, local media reported that the regional edition will be called “Arabia’s Next Top Model.” The production team is reportedly looking for a well-known host and judges in the modeling and fashion industries. Read on for our picks for who we would like to see sit on the judging panel of the possible Middle Eastern version.

The hit US show, which premiered in May 2003, was created by US supermodel Tyra Banks, who also serves as an executive producer. It was developed by TV producer Ken Mok and writer Kenya Barris. 

In the show, aspiring female and male models compete against each other in a series of challenges in order to win career opportunities in the modeling industry.

More than 50 spinoffs of the show were released around the world, including “Germany’s Next Top Model,” “Asia’s Next Top Model,” “India’s Next Top Model” and others.

Arab News contacted various TV production houses affiliated with international iterations of the show, but none had responded at the time of publication.

Although the production house is yet to confirm the news, here are our picks for who we would like to see sit on the judging panel of the possible Middle Eastern version.

Mona and Huda Kattan

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks)

The powerful women behind Huda Beauty and perfume brand Kayali would be the perfect judges, although their camp has not made an official announcement about their potential involvement in the show.

Banks, who created “America’s Next Top Model,” did meet Mona at an event in Abu Dhabi in March 2022, and posted that she was “a true beauty.”

The pair previously starred in a Facebook reality show titled “Huda Boss.”

Shanina Shaik

Part Saudi model Shanina Shaik would give the show a healthy dose of star power. The former Victoria’s Secret model has posed for a number of fashion houses and has appeared in the pages of Vogue Arabia. Although her social media accounts feature no mention of a potential starring spot on the show, here’s to hoping we will see her in the Middle East soon.

Jessica Kahawaty

The Lebanese Australian model, entrepreneur and humanitarian would be an ideal judge given her history as Miss World Australia 2012. She has starred in campaigns for international fashion houses and is a red carpet and front row regular at events around the world.

Kris Fade

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kris Fade (@krisfade)

The popular radio host is known for his sense of humor and would certainly lighten the atmosphere on the competitive show.

Amira Al-Zuhair

Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair recently hit the runway for Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani and Lebanese couture label Georges Hobeika. The young star could be the ideal mentor for other up-and-coming models in the Middle East if she is picked to appear on the rumored show.

Elie Saab or Zuhair Murad

Elie Saab is a renowned Lebanese designer. (AFP)

Who better to handpick an up-and-coming model than the Arab world’s most famous designers? Elie Saab, Zuhair Murad, Georges Hobeika and Georges Chakra are all options for who we would like to see take a seat on the judging panel.

Topics: America’s Next Top Model Arabia’s Next Top Model

MBC Studios starts shooting Saudi Arabia’s ‘Rise of the Witches’ in NEOM

MBC Studios starts shooting Saudi Arabia’s ‘Rise of the Witches’ in NEOM
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

MBC Studios starts shooting Saudi Arabia’s ‘Rise of the Witches’ in NEOM

MBC Studios starts shooting Saudi Arabia’s ‘Rise of the Witches’ in NEOM
  • 10-part series based on writer Osamah Almuslim’s fantasy bestsellers
  • ‘True homegrown production in front and behind the cameras’
Updated 09 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s MBC Studios announced this week that its production team has started shooting the Kingdom’s fantasy adventure “Rise of the Witches.”

The team is filming in NEOM, the smart city in northwest Saudi Arabia.

The 10-part series, based on the best-selling Saudi mythology books by Osamah Almuslim, is said to be the Kingdom’s biggest show to date that features a local cast and crew.

It is set in ancient Arabia and tells the story of a war between two rival witch covens.

The show stars actors Ida AlKusay and Sumaya Rida as the two lead witches.

The series is directed by Irish filmmaker Declan O’Dwyer and British director Craig Pickles.

The show, produced by “The Crash” (2013) producer Dominic Barlow and MBC Group’s Zeinab Abu Alsamh, is a Shahid Original and will be available on the streaming platform later this year.

“‘Rise of the Witches’ is a true homegrown production, and features recognizable and new faces, with talent both in front of and behind the cameras coming from our very own MBC Academy and MBC Talent hubs,” said Abu Alsamh, the general manager of MBC Studios KSA, in a statement.

“This series will no doubt make household names of the cast — this outstanding fantasy adventure is not one to be missed!” she added.

Topics: Rise of the Witches Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds
India In-Focus — Shares inch higher; Bajaj Housing Finance to issue 3-year bonds; DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bonds
Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Death and destruction: Israel’s strike on Palestine Tower
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil
Crypto Moves – Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Coinbase posts loss amid crypto market turmoil
Sri Lanka introduces bill to clip presidential powers
Sri Lanka introduces bill to clip presidential powers
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh
UAE urges UN to drop ‘Islamic State’ name when referring to Daesh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.