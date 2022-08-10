You are here

Shares of Saudi BinDawood rise after launching express stores in Jeddah, Makkah

Update The opening marks the first express stores with two more to follow in the city of Madinah as well as the King Abdullah Economic City in 2022, the company said. Supplied
The opening marks the first express stores with two more to follow in the city of Madinah as well as the King Abdullah Economic City in 2022, the company said. Supplied
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Shares of Saudi BinDawood rise after launching express stores in Jeddah, Makkah

Shares of Saudi BinDawood rise after launching express stores in Jeddah, Makkah
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: BinDawood Holding Co., a Saudi-based grocery retail operator of hypermarkets and supermarkets, saw its share rise 1.29 percent after announcing the opening of two Danube Express stores at the Haramain High Speed Railway stations in Jeddah and Makkah.

The share price rose to SR86.70 ($23.12) as of Wednesday's closing bell, compared to SR85.60 at the previous close.

The opening marks the first express store with two more to follow in the city of Madinah as well as the King Abdullah Economic City in 2022, the company said.

“The Haramain railway is expected to carry over 60 million passengers annually, and we are thrilled to reach more customers across the Kingdom and introduce them to the Danube experience through the new ‘express’ model,” said Ahmad BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood.

Topics: retailer BinDawood

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Updated 6 sec ago

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume

Russian oil shipments to central Europe expected to resume
Updated 6 sec ago
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia: Oil shipments from Russia through a critical pipeline to several European countries should resume soon after a problem over payments for transit was resolved, Slovakia’s Economy Minister Richard Sulik said on Wednesday.
“I expect the oil shipments to resume in hours,” Sulik said.
Russian state pipeline operator Transneft said Tuesday it halted shipments through the southern branch of the Druzhba, or Friendship, pipeline, which runs through Ukraine to the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. The northern leg of the Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Belarus to Poland and Germany, was unaffected, Transneft said.
Transneft cited complications due to European Union sanctions for its action on Aug. 4, saying its payment to the company’s Ukrainian counterpart was refused.
Sulik said the payments would be made Wednesday by Slovak refiner Slovnaft after both the Russian and Ukrainian sides agreed to the solution.
Slovnaft is owned by Hungary’s MOL energy group.
MOL confirmed the money has been transferred.
Slovakia receives practically all its oil through the Druzhba pipeline. Sulik said the payment is worth some 9–10 million euros (up to $10.2 million).
He said his country would work on a long-term solution to the problem which he said was caused by the refusal of an unnamed bank in Western Europe to transfer the money due to the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia for its war against Ukraine.
“I wouldn’t look for a political context behind it, there’s none,” Sulik said.
However, Simone Tagliapietra, an energy expert at the Bruegel think tank in Brussels, said Russia has weaponized natural gas heading to Europe by claiming technical issues, and “this opens questions on whether it might now do the same with oil.”
Russia has blamed equipment repairs for its decision to slash flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany, whose government has called it a political move to sow uncertainty and push up prices amid the war in Ukraine.
EU leaders agreed in May to embargo most Russian oil imports by the end of the year as part of the bloc’s sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The embargo covers Russian oil brought in by sea, but allowed temporary Druzhba pipeline shipments to Hungary and certain other landlocked countries in central Europe, such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’

Abu Dhabi conglomerate IHC seeks takeovers in ‘buyers’ market’
Updated 1 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co. expects to increase its takeover activity, including in India and Turkey, as global market turbulence has created “a buyers’ market,” its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

IHC, the most valuable company on the Abu Dhabi bourse with a market capitalization of around $167 billion, is aiming for publicly-listed companies in growth markets, Syed Basar Shueb said, adding that it was also looking in South America and Indonesia.

“The public domain market has really corrected itself in some of the assets,” he said.

“But in the private domain, it is still difficult to negotiate with the owners because they all are still living in a year-old world where the valuations were extremely high. It’s not a sellers’ market, it’s a buyers’ market now.”

IHC, which straddles sectors from healthcare to real estate to IT and utilities, made 70 acquisitions at a total value of 10 billion dirhams ($2.72 billion) this year.

Its highest profile deals include a 7.3 billion-dirham investment in three of India’s Gautam Adani companies in May this year.

Rising interest rates and predictions of a global downturn have made IHC more selective as valuations in private markets do not reflect current market conditions, Shueb said.

The company on Monday reported a 137 percent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first half of the year to 10.35 billion dirhams.

IHC’s stock has risen over 120 percent so far this year to trade at 348 dirhams a share.

The company is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the UAE’s national security adviser.

Topics: Abu Dhabi IHC

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%

SoftBank to book $34bn gain by cutting Alibaba stake to 14.6%
Updated 48 min 26 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: SoftBank Group Corp. on Wednesday said it will book an estimated gain of 4.6 trillion yen ($34.08 billion) on settling prepaid forward contracts using shares in Alibaba Group Holding, reducing its stake to 14.6 percent from 23.7 percent.

SoftBank on Monday booked a record quarterly net loss due to sliding valuations at its Vision Fund investment arm, with Chief Executive Masayoshi Son pledging to further reduce investment activity and cut costs.

The estimated gain announced on Wednesday includes 2.4 trillion yen from the revaluation of shares in the Chinese e-commerce giant and a derivative gain of 0.7 trillion yen, SoftBank said in a filing.

The transaction “will be able to eliminate concerns about future cash outflows, and furthermore, reduce costs associated with these prepaid forward contracts,” SoftBank said.

“These will further strengthen our defense against the severe market environment,” SoftBank added.

Son bought into Alibaba for $20 million in 2000 and the Chinese company’s growth that made it one of the world’s biggest e-commerce companies helped to burnish his tech investor credentials.

But Alibaba has lost more than two thirds of its value from highs in late 2020, hit by Beijing’s crackdown on the tech sector and its scrutiny of founder Jack Ma.

The SoftBank transaction is not expected to result in additional sales of Alibaba shares on the market as the shares were hedged at the time of the original monetization, SoftBank said.

Ties between the two companies have weakened, with Ma leaving SoftBank’s board in 2020 and Son stepping down from Alibaba’s board the same year.

The Japanese billionaire, who has also bet on ventures such as ridehailer Didi Global, has sought to emphasize the decreasing size of China tech in his portfolio as market turmoil has hit valuations and US-China tensions have increased.

Topics: SoftBank Alibaba gain tech ecommerce

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister

Saudi Arabia implemented over 600 reforms to improve business environment, says deputy minister
Updated 58 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has implemented over 600 structural and legislative reforms that contributed to accelerating and improving the country’s business environment, deputy minister at the Ministry of Investment told CNBC Arabia. 

Saad Al-Shahrani said (the reforms) included facilitating the procedures for issuing investment licenses, whether from inside or outside the Kingdom.

He noted that a total of 150 deals, valued at SR19 billion ($5 billion), were signed during the first half of 2022, reflecting the attractiveness of Saudi Arabia for investors. 

This comes as part of the ministry’s efforts to enhance the Kingdom’s competitiveness as a regional business hub through a series of incentives and initiatives, Al-Shahrani added. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia business Investment FDI

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley

Saudi agricultural fund signs $40m deal to finance import of 130K tons of barley
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Agricultural Development Fund has signed a SR150 million ($39.8 million) contract to finance the import of around 130,000 tons of barley.

It is part of the fund’s initiative to finance the import of agricultural products, according to the Saudi Press Agency. 

The fund aims to enhance the strategic stock of agricultural products and compensate for any agricultural commodities’ supply shortages, as well as ensuring the stability of food supply chains.

Topics: Saudi Arabia food security Agriculture import

