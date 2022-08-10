You are here

  • Home
  • Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of an asset management firm Malaz Capital

Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of an asset management firm Malaz Capital

Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of an asset management firm Malaz Capital
Hassan Al-Jeshi
Short Url

https://arab.news/pvh6y

Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of an asset management firm Malaz Capital

Who’s Who: Hassan Al-Jeshi, CEO of an asset management firm Malaz Capital
Updated 1 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Hassan Al-Jeshi was appointed CEO of Malaz Capital in July this year.

Malaz Capital is an asset management firm operating under the regulations of the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia.

The company obtained its CMA license in 2010, and is authorized to carry out asset management, dealing as principal and custody services in the Kingdom.

Prior to joining Malaz Capital, Al-Jeshi held several leadership positions in leading investment institutions and a group of national and international banks, including head of equity capital markets at Saudi National Bank Capital in 2021, the investment arm of SNB.

He worked at Samba Financial Group, holding two different positions including assistant general manager from 2017, and head of investment banking from 2020 at Samba Capital, the group’s investment arm.

From 2013-17, Al-Jeshi worked as group head of corporate finance at Alistithmar Capital, the investment arm of The Saudi Investment Bank.

In 2012, he worked in energy and infrastructure investment banking at Taylor-DeJongh, Washington, DC.

Al-Jeshi has extensive professional experience in the field of investment and capital markets locally, regionally, and internationally, where he has led through his positions multiple landmark and significant investment transactions.

At Samba he managed and oversaw the full cycle of investment banking deal-related activities, including deal origination, client management, building financial models, performing valuation, transaction structuring, and preparing to offer documents, reviewing transaction agreements and more.

During his early career, Al-Jeshi also worked as a business consultant to a number of small and medium enterprises at start-up and growth stages in areas related to preliminary feasibility study assessment, capital budgeting, valuation, and fundraising.

Al-Jeshi holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals which he received in 2005, and in 2013 he earned a master’s degree in finance from George Washington University in the US.

Topics: Who's Who

Related

Avinash Pangarkar
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Avinash Pangarkar, CFO of ROSHN, the national real estate developer
Mohammed Al-Nory
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Mohammed Al-Nory, CEO of Tadawul Advanced Solutions

4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   

4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
SPA

4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   

4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: A fourth group of health security trainees graduated from the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties in a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. 

A total of 4,291 male and female graduates will join the job market. 

Dr. Aws Al-Shamsan, secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties, said that health security plays an important role in improving healthcare services.

The program includes practical and theoretical training for three months, in addition to two weeks of field training in one of the health sectors, allowing trainees to benefit from hands-on experience.

Health security graduates receive a diploma allowing them to work in the Kingdom’s health sector.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Health Security Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

Related

Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages
Business & Economy
Saudi ministry implements decisions to localize health specialties, raise minimum wages
Who’s Who: Dr. Aws Al-Shamsan, secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties
Saudi Arabia
Who’s Who: Dr. Aws Al-Shamsan, secretary-general of the Saudi Commission for Health Specialties

Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits

Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits

Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits
Updated 27 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Pilgrims sheltering from heavy rain in Makkah on Tuesday received a helping hand when the General Presidency of the Two Holy Mosques handed out umbrellas to visitors at the Grand Mosque.

Khaled bin Fahd Al-Shalwi, assistant for the general president for social, voluntary and humanitarian services agency, said that the “Umbrella of Mu’tamer” initiative is part of a range of services designed to help visitors perform their rituals. 

Programs and services come under the direction of the President for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, who strives to provide a safe environment to allow visitors to the Grand Mosque to complete their rituals with ease, he added. 

According to the presidency’s website, the presidency has also employed more than 200 supervisors, 4,000 female and male workers, and utilized more than 500 items of equipment to deal with the rain at the Grand Mosque through its environmental protection agency. 

Ahmed bin Omar Bilaamash, assistant to the general president for services and achievement of the environmental protection agency, said that prayer areas, entrances and exits, and the mataf — the circumambulation space around the Kaaba — are equipped to handle the rainfall. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah pilgrims Umbrellas

Related

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah Grand Mosque, Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah assigned female undersecretaries to the presidency for the first time
700 monitors oversee sterilization, other services at Grand Mosque
Saudi Arabia
700 monitors oversee sterilization, other services at Grand Mosque

Jeddah to host 2nd Saudi International Maritime Forum in November

Jeddah to host 2nd Saudi International Maritime Forum in November
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

Jeddah to host 2nd Saudi International Maritime Forum in November

Jeddah to host 2nd Saudi International Maritime Forum in November
  • Event will be attended by experts in maritime security from around the world
  • The event was a continuation of the Kingdom’s contribution to promoting international peace and security
Updated 10 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The 2nd Saudi International Maritime Forum will be held in Jeddah from November 15-17.
Organized by the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the event aims to provide a platform for the exchange of views on how best to ensure maritime safety in a rapidly changing global environment.
Titled “Protecting Marine Units and Vital Coastal Sites Against the Threat of Unmanned Systems,” the forum will highlight the threat of such systems and present ways in which they can be dealt with.
Thanking the crown prince for his sponsorship of the event, RSNF Commander Fahd bin Abdullah Al-Ghufaili said it would also discuss the role individual nations and international organizations have to play in maintaining maritime security.
The event was a continuation of the Kingdom’s contribution to promoting international peace and security, he added.
“It also aims to enhance the role of the RSNF in cooperation with marine environment authorities at the national level, and what naval forces of brotherly and friendly countries are doing to support regional and international efforts, ensure the safety of maritime traffic and contribute to sustaining the global economy,” Al-Ghufaili said.
Military specialists and experts from the fields of technology, industry and academia will take part in a series of workshops during the forum, which will also be attended by representatives from government ministries and organizations and international corporations.
The event will also provide a platform for companies from around the world to display their latest equipment, technologies and systems related to maritime security.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi International Maritime Forum Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) Maritime security

Related

His Majesty’s Ship Hail was built for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces by Spanish state-owned company Navantia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Navy launches new ship in Spain
Royal Saudi Navy receives French fast interceptor vessels
Saudi Arabia
Royal Saudi Navy receives French fast interceptor vessels

Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva discuss stronger cooperation with UNHCR chief

Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva discuss stronger cooperation with UNHCR chief
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva discuss stronger cooperation with UNHCR chief

Saudi envoy to UN in Geneva discuss stronger cooperation with UNHCR chief
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila, met with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi on Wednesday.

The pair reviewed a number of important issues and discussed ways to enhance cooperation with the agency.

Earlier, Khothaila met with the permanent representative of the Republic of Djibouti to the UN, Ambassador Kadra Ahmed Hassan.

During the meeting they discussed issues of common interest within the framework of international organizations.

 

 

 

Topics: Abdulmohsen Majed bin Khothaila UN Refugee agency chief Filippo Grandi

Related

Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman receives South Africa’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Mogobo David Magabe. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh’s acting governor receives South African ambassador
Makkah governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal receives US Consul General Faris Asad in Jeddah. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Makkah governor receives US consul general in Jeddah

Saudi, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss ways to strengthen relations

Saudi, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss ways to strengthen relations
Updated 10 August 2022
SPA

Saudi, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss ways to strengthen relations

Saudi, Costa Rican foreign ministers discuss ways to strengthen relations
Updated 10 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from his Costa Rican counterpart, Arnoldo Andre Tinoco.
During the call, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them in all fields to serve the aspirations of the two countries.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments, and issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Costa Rica Prince Faisal bin Farhan Arnoldo Andre Tinoco

Related

Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
Saudi Arabia
Bangladesh extends support for Saudi Arabia’s Expo 2030 bid
Saudi delegation joins Turkey’s Erdogan to launch 5th Islamic Solidarity Games
Sport
Saudi delegation joins Turkey’s Erdogan to launch 5th Islamic Solidarity Games

Latest updates

4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   
4,291 Saudi health security trainees graduate   
Heavy rains collapse 10 historic buildings in Yemeni capital
Heavy rains collapse 10 historic buildings in Yemeni capital
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid beats Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 for UEFA Super Cup
Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits
Umbrellas raise Makkah pilgrims’ spirits
Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows
Yemen has enough wheat for two-and-a-half months, document shows

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.