Dubai utility DEWA earns $3.3bn in first-half revenue after record IPO

The state utility’s profit grew 33 percent on the year to 3.3 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022. (Supplied)
RIYADH: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority has reported 12.08 billion dirhams ($3.3 billion) in first-half revenue, which is 12 percent up from the prior-year period, driven by increased energy demand after a record $6.1 billion initial public offering earlier this year.

With a market cap of nearly 127 billion dirhams, the state utility’s profit grew 33 percent on the year to 3.3 billion dirhams in the first half of 2022, according to a statement.

“Continued focus on project delivery, innovation, and accelerating our digital transformation has bolstered our results through the first six months of 2022,” said CEO Saeed Al-Tayer, commenting on the results.

The demand for energy during the six-month period hit 23.3 terawatt-hours, compared to 21.9 in the same period in 2021, of which solar contributed 10 percent.

Similarly, DEWA’s water demand in the same period rose by 6.4 percent, whereas its peak demand was up 7 percent to 9.4 gigawatts.

In an interview with Asharq, the firm’s CEO noted that DEWA will issue tenders for water production and seawater desalination to the private sector using clean energy during the coming period.

Al-Tayer confirmed that following Dubai’s success in the electricity privatization attempt, it will move towards privatizing the water sector as well. 

Investment of the private sector in the energy field in Dubai is estimated at over 40 billion dirhams, Asharq reported.

The CEO added that it is difficult to privatize the energy transmission sector in the emirate, as it is managed with high efficiency, with a percentage of losses amounting to only 3 percent compared to 7 percent previously.

 

Topics: DEWA IPO Dubai

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants
Updated 6 sec ago

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants

McDonald’s to begin reopening Ukraine restaurants
Updated 6 sec ago
DUBAI: McDonald’s Corp. said on Thursday it plans on reopening its restaurants in Ukraine over the next few months in an early sign of western businesses returning to the country, even as the conflict with Russia continues.
The company closed all its restaurants in Ukraine and Russia in March, with McDonald’s selling most of its restaurants in Russia to one of its local licensees in May.
“After extensive consultation and discussion with Ukrainian officials, suppliers, and security specialists, and in consideration of our employees’ request to return to work, we have decided to institute a phased plan to reopen some restaurants in Kyiv and western Ukraine” Paul Pomroy, McDonald’s head of international operated markets, said in a message to employees.
The company said it was working with suppliers to get products to restaurants and bringing employees back on site with enhanced safety protocols.
McDonald’s had 109 restaurants in Ukraine, but did not specify how many it planned to reopen.

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance

Saudi National Bank eyes additional sukuk issuance
Updated 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi National Bank has mandated SNB Capital Co. to advise on the proposed issuance of an additional riyal-denominated sukuk, it said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

The amount and terms of the offering, which seeks to strengthen the bank’s capital base, will be determined subject to market conditions.

SNB Capital will act as the sole book-runner, lead arranger, and lead manager of the potential offer.

Topics: SNB Sukuk

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions

Petro Rabigh sees 54% profit surge on improved market conditions
Updated 21 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi chemicals maker Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Co. made profits of SR2.1 billion ($560 million) in the first half of 2022, thanks to better market conditions.

The firm, better known as Petro Rabigh, announced in a bourse filing that profit is up 54 percent from SR1.4 billion in the same period last year.

This came in line with a 53 percent rise in revenue during the six-month period to SR32.5 billion, compared to SR21.2 billion a year earlier.

The improved results were achieved due to “favorable market conditions for refined products, which was driven by the increase of crude oil prices resulting in higher refining margins,” the company noted.

 In addition, a once-off income of SR236 million was realized during the current quarter as an early settlement of long-term loans.

Topics: Saudi Arabia oil prices shares Profit chemicals

Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI rises as earnings report wave buoys stocks, Ma’aden leads: Closing bell

TASI rises as earnings report wave buoys stocks, Ma’aden leads: Closing bell
Updated 31 min 19 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index ended the week’s final session higher on the back of another round of first-half corporate earnings results.

TASI edged 0.8 percent higher to finish at 12,530, while the parallel Nomu market added 0.92 percent to end at 22,023.

This was led by a 9.97 percent leap in Ma’aden, topping the gainers, after its first-half profit soared 232 percent to SR6.2 billion.

The Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi added 0.57 percent, while the Kingdom’s oil giant Saudi Aramco gained 2.38 percent.

Astra Industrial Group climbed 5.24 percent, after its first-half profit soared 202 percent to SR318 million ($85 million).

ACWA Power added 0.11 percent, after it recorded a 21 percent jump in profits to SR542 million for the first half of 2022.

Saudi Electricity Co. rose 0.58 percent, after it obtained an international syndicated loan of $3 billion.

Saudi Industrial Services Co. shed 0.61percent, after earning SR3.9 million in the first half of 2022, down 93 percent from the same period last year.

Savola Group slipped 1.76 percent, after it entered an SR459 million agreement to sell its shares in Knowledge Economic City Co.

Following the announcement, shares of  Knowledge Economic City increased by 3.85 percent.

Eastern Province Cement Co. shed 0.33 percent, after posting a 41 percent drop in profit to SR72 million in the first half.

Saudi Vitrified Clay Pipes Co. declined 1.19 percent, after its net losses widened by 661 percent to SR9 million during the first half of 2022.

Saudi Co. for Hardware slipped 3.56 percent to lead the fallers since the opening bell, after it turned into losses of SR19 million during the first half of 2022.

 

Topics: Saudi TASI stocks shares

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
Updated 48 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
Updated 48 min 42 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 90 new industrial licenses in June, which were distributed over five industrial sectors.

Industries associated with the manufacturing of non-metallic minerals bagged 18 licenses followed by food products with 14 and 12 permits were issued for the manufacturing of fabricated metal products.

Nine licenses were issued to manufacture rubber and plastic products while seven permits were issued for the production of chemicals.

A report issued by the National Center for Industrial and Mining Information indicated that the total number of industrial licenses issued by the ministry since the beginning of this year amounted to 501. 

The number of existing and under construction factories in the Kingdom until the end of the same month reached 10,675, with investments amounting to SR1.361 trillion ($361 billion).

The report also showed that with the issuance of new licenses the volume of investment in June alone amounted to more than SR2 billion.

It also indicated that small enterprises acquired most of the new industrial licenses during the same month with a rate of 83.33 percent, followed by medium enterprises with 14.44 percent, then micro-enterprises with 2.22 percent.

It also showed that the new industrial licenses were distributed over 11 administrative regions, topped by the Riyadh region with 32 licenses.

The number of jobs provided by the industrial sector during the month of June reached 5,706, of which 3,245 went to Saudis, and 2,461 to expatriates, according to the report. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Industries license

