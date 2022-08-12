You are here

  • Home
  • Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
Seoul will host the last race of Formula E’s Gen2 era on Sunday. (Formula E)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hz72

Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
  • Season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will climax in South Korea with rounds 15 and 16 this weekend
  • Four drivers still in contention for the title as Formula E makes its South Korean debut on specially designed track
Updated 45 sec ago
Arab News

SEOUL: Season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will climax in South Korea this weekend with the 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix, where the champion driver and team will be crowned and the world’s first all-electric motorsport series will mark 100 races.
Eleven teams and 22 drivers have competed in Formula E’s biggest racing season to date with rounds 15 and 16 to come this Saturday and Sunday, and four drivers still in contention for the title at the top of the standings.
It will be the first time Formula E has raced in South Korea with the E-Prix taking place on a unique track constructed around and even looping through the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, the first world championship sporting event held at the venue since the Olympic Games in 1988.
Stoffel Vandoorne leads the way for Mercedes-EQ in a bid to make it back-to-back wins following their Drivers’ and Teams’ World Championship success last year in season seven.
The Belgian extended his lead to 36 points over nearest rival Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) during the SABIC London E-Prix two weeks ago that saw his closest competitors falter.
While Vandoorne has achieved only one win this season compared with three each for Evans and Edoardo Mortara (ROKiT Venturi Racing) in third place, Vandoorne has the most podium finishes and has scored on 13 occasions, taking the honor from Daniel Abt as the most consistent points finisher in a campaign.
Vandoorne’s last four rounds have all yielded top-four finishes and a pair of podiums: The gauntlet has been thrown by the Mercedes-EQ driver.
Mitch Evans (Jaguar TCS Racing) had worked his way into closest contention of top spot, but a technical problem in London put a huge dent in his chances. The Kiwi was on track to pin Vandoorne back to a 22-point lead, but an inverter problem at the end of round 14 forced him to retire.
In third and fourth, respectively, Edoardo Mortara and DS Techeetah’s Jean-Eric Vergne have it all to do.
Mortara topped the standings at the halfway stage of the season after a run of two wins and two more podiums in Berlin and Jakarta. Since then, the Swiss has managed only two low-scoring points finishes in New York City and a pair of non-scores in London, but he remains just five points back from Evans.
Similarly, Vergne has hit his worst-ever run in Formula E, with four consecutive blanks for the first time in the championship. While it is an uncharacteristic return from the Frenchman, JEV is the only driver in the top four to have won the world championship — twice — and experience could still earn a place on the podium.
In the team championship race, Mercedes-EQ stretched its lead in London, with silverware for both de Vries and Vandoorne.
Back-to-back titles look to be on with a 36-point margin on ROKiT Venturi Racing in second, with DS Techeetah behind the Monegasque outfit by 11 points.
On Sunday, the second race of the 2022 Hana Bank Seoul E-Prix double-header will be Formula E’s 100th E-Prix, also marking the end of the Gen2 era, the second version of Formula E race car.
The centenary E-Prix will mark three major generational leaps in EV technology and industry-leading sustainability achievements ahead of the debut in season nine of the fastest, lightest, most powerful and efficient electric race car built yet, the Gen3.

Topics: South Korea Formula E Seoul E-Prix

Related

Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
Sport
Formula E partners with SABIC ahead of London E-Prix
Exclusive Formula E’s Alberto Longo sees bright future ahead for all-electric series
Sport
Formula E’s Alberto Longo sees bright future ahead for all-electric series

Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury

Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury
Updated 21 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury

Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury
  • The 30-year-old’s absence for 12 weeks could force Magpies boss to sign a midfielder in addition to expected forward targets
  • Shelvey limped out of the Magpies’ 3-2 friendly loss to Benfica last month
Updated 21 sec ago
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe has revealed the injury to midfielder Jonjo Shelvey could shape his Newcastle United transfer plans in the final weeks of the summer window.
Newcastle had been looking to add only two more players to their ranks with a wide forward and a young striker on their radar.
However, with creator Shelvey out for the next 12 weeks due to a hamstring surgery, Howe admits that he may have to consider building strength in that department.
“I wouldn’t say it was our main focus but it’s something in the back of our minds, if we need to do something then we have the capability of doing something in that position. But we have other positions that are more of a priority currently,” Howe said.
“I feel we have enough to cover his absence currently, but you know football, it can change very quickly. Losing Jonjo is a big blow, he’s been a huge player for us the last few seasons. He brings unique qualities in that midfield role.
“Bruno played in that position on Saturday and did very well and we do have other players — Sean’s played the position during pre-season and again done very well. He used the ball excellently. We have a couple of options but we’re going to miss Jonjo.”
Shelvey, a mainstay in the Newcastle starting line-up last season, limped out of the Magpies’ 3-2 friendly loss to Benfica last month and has since gone under the knife to rectify his injury.
Howe does intend to name the former Liverpool and England man in his 25-man Premier League squad for the first half the season, despite the fact he may only be able to play a handful of matches.
“It was quite a complex one,” said Howe of the 30-year-old’s injury.
“We had a number of scans and opinions because we wanted to make the right call. It wasn’t a clear or simple injury.
“He’s had an operation and is expected to be out around 12 weeks. He was very disappointed obviously, he worked very hard in pre-season and looked in really good physical shape.
“It was a real shame for him and for us but he’s on the road to recovery now and is in a much better place after the operation and before mentally. We’re looking forward to getting him back.”
While some fans are starting to get anxious about Newcastle’s lack of transfer action, Howe is not.
Newcastle have not signed any senior players since July 1 when Sven Botman was brought in from Lille for a fee of $36 million.
“I’m never relaxed. I’d love to bring somebody in or players in we feel can benefit the group and add to what we have. But, I’m not anxious about that currently,” said the Newcastle head coach.
“The squad is in a very good place, very confident. There’s a good feel about the group, good dynamic internally. We still have time.”
Asked if anything is imminent on the transfer front, with talk of Brazilian Lucas Paqueta again surfacing in recent days, Howe said: “I’m sorry to keep giving you the same answers, I want to give you a different response but I can’t. We’re no closer currently but hopefully in the next week or so, it might be different.”
For Newcastle to sign players, they would have to trim some senior players from their ranks.
The likes of Matt Ritchie, Karl Darlow, Matty Longstaff and Jamal Lewis could all be shown the door to free up space in United’s 25.
On outgoings, Howe said: “I’d say, the squad is and has been very consistent during training. Our numbers have been 21 or 22, which is where we want to be really, depending on knocks and injuries. I certainly wouldn’t want to be any weaker than that. I’d be reluctant to let anyone go currently without bringing someone in.
“With the younger guys that don’t currently train with us, we would be open for anybody to go if the loan was right for them but there is a couple of players I’d probably want to hold back who I feel could be part of our season next year.
“I do encourage the loan market — we see what it did for Elliot Anderson last year. It’s something I do passionately believe in, getting that experience under their belts will do them the world of good.”

Topics: Newcastle United Premier league Eddie Howe Jonjo Shelvey

Related

Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener
Sport
Callum Wilson targets England World Cup spot after leading Newcastle to win in Premier League opener
Newcastle United hand ‘perfect fit’ manager Eddie Howe new long-term deal
Sport
Newcastle United hand ‘perfect fit’ manager Eddie Howe new long-term deal

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors

Tuchel reveals ‘bond’ with Aubameyang amid Chelsea rumors
  • The Blues are looking to reinforce their forward line after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner
  • "This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund," said Tuchel
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel said he will always have a “close bond” with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as speculation links the Barcelona forward with a move to Stamford Bridge.
The Blues are looking to reinforce their forward line after the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.
Aubameyang, who only joined Barcelona in January, would appear to fit the bill with both Premier League experience from four years at Arsenal and the time he spent under Tuchel at Borussia Dortmund.
The Gabon international scored 79 goals in 95 appearances under Tuchel.
“This is totally separate from anything that is happening now, but I enjoyed a lot working with Auba while I was at Dortmund,” said Tuchel on Friday at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s visit of Tottenham.
“Some players stay your players because you were very, very close, and Auba is one of those players.
“There was always straight away this close bond. They always stay your players in a way.”
A behind-the-scenes documentary on Arsenal’s 2021/22 season has revealed the scale of disciplinary breaches that saw Mikel Arteta freeze Aubameyang out of the Gunners’ first-team squad.
However, Tuchel said “there was never an issue” with Aubameyang’s discipline during their time in Germany.
Chelsea have also been linked with big money moves for Leicester defender Wesley Fofana and Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong as new owner Todd Boehly looks to put his stamp on the club.
“You don’t always get what you wish for, that’s why we’re calm and ambitious at the same time,” added Tuchel.
“It needs to be possible, we’re looking for top quality, personality and good characters.”
Tuchel also confirmed that Marcos Alonso is on his way to Barcelona to become the sixth signing of an incredible window for the Catalan giants despite their financial struggles.

Topics: Chelsea Barcelona Thomas Tuchel Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Related

Absent Tuchel will still influence Chelsea at Club World Cup
Sport
Absent Tuchel will still influence Chelsea at Club World Cup
Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience
Sport
Aubameyang pledges to help Barcelona with his experience

Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing

Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing

Tyson Fury announces intention to retire from boxing
  • The announcement has been greeted with scepticism as Fury has previously stated his intention to retire only to return to the ring
  • He was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk's rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20
Updated 12 August 2022
AFP

LONDON: WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury said he is retiring from boxing on his 34th birthday on Friday, having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.
“Massive thanks to everyone who had an input in my career over the years & after long hard conversations I’ve finally decided to walk away & on my 34th birthday I say Bon voyage,” Fury posted on Twitter.
The announcement has been greeted with skepticism as Fury has previously stated his intention to retire only to return to the ring.
He was expected to fight the winner of Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch with Anthony Joshua on August 20 for the chance to unify the world heavyweight titles.
As recently as Tuesday, Fury suggested his most recent spell in retirement was over in order to set up a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora and even claimed to have appointed a new trainer in Isaac Lowe.
However, he has now announced the intention to retire undefeated with a record of 32 wins and one draw from 33 bouts.
Fury went onto thank his wife, promoter Frank Warren and a series of other training partners and television companies who have bought rights to his fights over the years.
The Brit stated ahead of his win over Dillian Whyte in March that he would retire after that fight as he has “150 million in the bank and nothing to prove.”
However, earlier this week, Warren had cast doubt on the suggestion Fury will not fight again.
“I think what’s going to happen is, see what happens on 20 (August) and the outcome of that, and that’ll determine what he intends to do in the future,’ Warren told talkSPORT.
“I think he will (return), because he’s a fighting man and he misses it. That’s what he does, he wants to fight.”

Topics: boxing WBC heavyweight Tyson Fury

Related

'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring
Sport
'No amount of money' will tempt Fury back into the ring
Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd
Sport
Fury’s legacy on the line in front of record British boxing crowd

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister, chairman of UAE sports authority discuss cooperation 
  • The meeting was held on the sidelines of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

KONYA: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal met with the Chairman of the UAE’s General Authority of Sports Ahmed Belhoul Al-Falasi to discuss cooperation in the field of sports, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Thursday. 

The meeting between Prince Abdulaziz – who is also the Chairman of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee and President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation – and Al-Falasi was held on the sidelines of the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey’s Konya.

Al-Falasi highlighted the UAE’s full support for the Kingdom’s bid to host the ninth edition of the 2029 Asian Winter Games – a move he said would be a key step in popularizing winter sports in West Asia, according to WAM. 

He confirmed his support for Riyadh hosting the 2023 World Combat Games. 

The two discussed the possibility of signing cooperation agreements in sports, with Al-Falasi highlighting the importance of organizing joint bilateral meetings and workshops to exchange knowledge between various sports entities, WAM reported. 

They also discussed the formation of joint coordination entities that comprise of various sporting authorities from the UAE and Saudi Arabia to establish action plans, strategies, programs, and initiatives.

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE sports

Related

Inaugural Saudi Games to start on Oct. 27 with prize pot of SR200m
Sport
Inaugural Saudi Games to start on Oct. 27 with prize pot of SR200m
The Arabian Leopard has been chosen as the mascot of the first Saudi Games, the event’s organizers said Thursday. (Supplied)
Sport
Arabian Leopard chosen as mascot for Saudi Games

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal

Esports and gaming set for massive growth: Prince Faisal
  • Leading experts, investors to gather at forum in Riyadh Sept. 7-8
  • Over 1,200 delegates to network, discuss key industry issues
Updated 12 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Next World Forum, an esports and gaming event in Riyadh that will bring together sector leaders and experts from around the world, “is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry.”

This is according to Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, who said that there are significant opportunities for investors in this nascent sector.

More than 1,200 delegates from across the globe are expected to attend the in-person event.

The gathering takes place at the Four Seasons Hotel in Riyadh on Sept. 7 and 8.  Delegates include ministers of sport, investors, gamers, developers, tech providers, start-ups, public sector representatives, brands and advertisers, publishers, broadcasters, and members of federations and leagues.

Prince Faisal said: “In an era where the ability to meet in person to share ideas and collaborate has never been more important, the Next World Forum bridges the gap between virtual-world creativity and real-world development. There are numerous high-level opportunities, that can genuinely shape the future of esports and gaming, which will emanate from the Next World Forum.

“I am hugely excited about the conversations that will be taking place in Saudi Arabia, a nation that truly embodies the spirit of transformation and progressive action. In esports and gaming, we are always seeking game changers — and the Next World Forum is a platform for ushering in a new era in the phenomenal growth of the industry that we all love and cherish.”

The forum will also feature gaming masterclasses, bilateral meetings, and bring to a close Gamers8 which is currently being held at Boulevard Riyadh City until Sept. 8.

Speakers at the Next World Forum include Chester King, CEO of British Esports and vice-president of the Global Esports Federation; Mario Pérez Guerreira CEO, MENA & Partner, GGTech; Sayo Olowabi, secretary general, Africa Esports Development Federation; Grant Johnson, chairman and CEO, Esports Entertainment Group; and Prof. Glenn Platt, Armstrong Chair in Emerging Technology, co-founder and director of Esports Program, Miami University.

Other delegates who will attend are David Schulman, shareholder, Greenberg Traurig; Boris Mayencourt, president, E-LVETS & Swiss Esports Federation; Emmanuel Oyelakin, president, Africa Electronic Sports Association; Mo Fadl, chief publishing officer, Bright Star Studios; Madiha ‘Madi’ Naz, esports athlete and esports relationship agent, Division; Philip Wride, CEO, Cheesecake Digital; Noura Al-Aquil, chief customer officer and head of strategy, SAP; and Mark Cai, content creator, Esports and Gaming.

Topics: Saudi Esports Federation Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan #SAUDI ARABIA Next World Forum

Related

Gamers8 welcomes Saudi’s stc play as a strategic partner for summer esports event
Sport
Gamers8 welcomes Saudi’s stc play as a strategic partner for summer esports event
Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022
Sport
Saudi ANKAA Esports progress at FIFAe Club World Cup 2022

Latest updates

Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
Stage set for Formula E season finale with Seoul E-Prix double-header
Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury
Eddie Howe’s transfer plans shaped by Shelvey injury
Afghan refugees in UK shun relocation to Scotland, Wales as hotel costs mount
Afghan refugees in UK shun relocation to Scotland, Wales as hotel costs mount
Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid US tensions
Five Chinese state-owned companies to delist from NYSE amid US tensions
Hundreds linked to Daesh transferred from Syria to Iraq
Hundreds linked to Daesh transferred from Syria to Iraq

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.