China In-Focus — Five Chinese state-owned companies under scrutiny in US; China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

Update China In-Focus — Five Chinese state-owned companies under scrutiny in US; China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
Oil giant Sinopec and four other state-owned companies said on Friday it would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock E
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China In-Focus — Five Chinese state-owned companies under scrutiny in US; China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

China In-Focus — Five Chinese state-owned companies under scrutiny in US; China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit
Updated 12 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Five US-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the US securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange.

Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China, PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co., each said they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month. They will keep their listings in Hong Kong and mainland China.

In May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission flagged the five companies and many others as failing to meet US auditing standards. The companies did not mention the dispute in their announcements, which come as tensions mounted after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Beijing and Washington are in talks to resolve a long-running audit dispute which could result in Chinese companies being banned from US exchanges if China does not comply with Washington’s demand for complete access to the books of US-listed Chinese companies.

Beijing bars foreign inspection of audit documents from local accounting firms, citing national security concerns.

“These companies have strictly complied with the rules and regulatory requirements of the US capital market since their listing in the US and made the delisting choice for their own business considerations,” the China Securities Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

China sanctions Lithuanian deputy minister for Taiwan visit

China’s foreign ministry said on Friday it had imposed sanctions on Lithuanian Deputy Transport and Communications Minister, Agne Vaiciukeviciute for visiting Taiwan, the latest development in Beijing’s diplomatic row with the EU country.

The foreign ministry said China would also suspend engagement with Vaiciukeviciute’s ministry and cooperation on transportation with Lithuania, a small Baltic republic.

Lithuania’s ministry of transport and communications said it regretted China’s announcement.

“Beijing is choosing to continue and intensify the course of illegal actions against an EU member state,” the Lithuanian ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

“This is not only not conducive to the development of China’s relations with the democratic world, but also reverses Beijing’s own declared policy so far of not hindering the development of a mutually beneficial relationship with Taiwan, one of the world’s most progressive economies.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and is against foreign politicians visiting the island. Democratically governed Taiwan rejects China’s claims.

CATL to build $7.6 billion Hungary battery plant to supply Mercedes, BMW

China’s CATL said on Friday it would build a $7.6 billion battery plant in Hungary, Europe’s largest so far, as the world’s biggest electric vehicle battery maker gears up to meet growing demand from global automakers.

CATL said that construction of the plant in the eastern Hungarian city of Debrecen, its biggest overseas investment, would start this year, after receiving approvals, and should last no more than 64 months.

Once built, it is set to be Europe’s largest battery cell plant, and CATL’s second in the region, making battery cells and modules for carmakers including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Stellantis and Volkswagen.

The expansion comes as European automakers accelerate a transition to electric vehicles in their home markets, prompting surging demand for batteries from local suppliers and causing a run on supply deals to avoid production bottlenecks.

Shares of Hygon surge in debut 

Shares of computer components distributor and maker Hygon Information Technology Co. surged in its Shanghai debut, making this a company’s second-best opening performance in the year, according to a Bloomberg report. 

The report states that shares of the firm, post its initial public offering, soared as much as 107 percent before finally closing 67 percent higher at 60.10 yuan ($8.91) on Friday.

Beijing-based Hygon executed this year’s third-largest listing in China where big offerings are flourishing despite a slump in traditional IPO venues. 

Hygon’s IPO raised 10.8 billion yuan following the sale of 300 million shares at 36 yuan each. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: China Oil US stock exchange

Updated 28 min ago
Dana Alomar

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Dutch detain suspected Tornado Cash developer

Crypto Moves — Bitcoin and Ethereum fall; Dutch detain suspected Tornado Cash developer
Updated 28 min ago
Dana Alomar

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Sunday, falling by 0.72 percent to $24,566.39 as of 7:59 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ethereum, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $1,990.18 falling by 0.17 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Dutch detain suspected Tornado Cash developer

Dutch authorities on Friday said a 29-year-old man had been arrested for his alleged role in developing Tornado Cash, a crypto mixing service that the US put on its sanctions list earlier this week, Reuters reported.

On Monday, US sanctions were announced following allegations that Tornado Cash was helping North Korean hackers conceal billions in capital flows.

The online service conceals the origin and destination of digital payments by mixing cryptocurrencies.

The US Treasury identified Tornado Cash as one of the largest crypto blenders as problematic.

In 2019, Tornado was suspected of laundering more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency, according to the Dutch public prosecutor’s office for serious fraud, environmental crimes, and asset confiscation.

According to the Fiscal Information and Investigation Service, also known as FIOD, the man was arrested in Amsterdam on Wednesday. He is suspected of helping facilitate criminal activity, including the theft of funds by a group linked to North Korea.

A criminal investigation into Tornado Cash was launched by the Financial Advanced Cyber Team of the FIOD in June, according to the statement. Tornado Cash had been used to conceal large-scale criminal money flows, including cryptocurrency thefts.

Prosecutors have not ruled out further arrests.

As a result of Monday’s move, all crypto mixer assets in the US were frozen and Americans are generally prohibited from dealing with it.

Credit cards will end in Brazil, says central bank chief

Despite the growth of the open financial system, Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Friday that credit cards will cease to exist soon, according to Reuters.

Since 2021, open finance has been implemented in phases by the central bank.

During an event about cryptocurrencies, Campos Neto said that users would be able to control their entire finances from a single app, rather than having to use multiple banks’ apps.

By using the Pix instant payment system, users will be able to choose between debit or credit payments, allowing them to manage their cash accordingly.

“I think that credit cards will cease to exist at some point soon,” said Campos Neto, noting that banks have already started offering credit through Pix.

Pix was launched by policymakers in 2020 and has already surpassed credit and debit card transactions in Brazil, allowing real-time transfers and payments.

Pix could expand first to Latin America, according to Campos Neto. Canada has also expressed interest in the system, he said.

Despite his opposition to heavy regulation of crypto assets, Campos Neto stressed his concerns about custody concentration, as four companies currently hold 80 percent of crypto assets.

The Brazilian central bank chief said that regulators want to ensure that cryptocurrencies are traded, created, and transacted transparently.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: CRYPTO bitcoin US

Saudi Arabia to renew $3bn deposit for Pakistan this week: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia to renew $3bn deposit for Pakistan this week: Bloomberg
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to renew $3bn deposit for Pakistan this week: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia to renew $3bn deposit for Pakistan this week: Bloomberg
Updated 31 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is planning to renew its $3 billion deposit to help Pakistan manage its ongoing current-account crisis and fight rising inflation, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter.

The Kingdom also aims to provide $100 million per month for 10 months in petroleum products as an additional support. 

Sources who asked to remain anonymous said that Pakistan’s funding gap has been covered after the Kingdom’s commitment,

adding that the assurance will pave the way for an International Monetary Fund’s loan approval at the end of the month. 

They also revealed that Saudi Arabia has been coordinating with the IMF to ensure that Pakistan is always offered complete support. 

One of the sources said that the commitment is likely to be announced within the next two days. 

Topics: Pakistan Saudi Arabia IMF funding deposit State Bank of Pakistan Inflation

Updated 57 min 54 sec ago
WAEL MAHDI
Nirmal Narayanan

Aramco CEO on potential production hikes, global oil demand growth: Key takeaways

RIYADH: After reporting its highest quarterly profit since the company went public in 2019, primarily boosted by higher oil prices and refining margins, Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser met the press and shared his optimistic outlook on oil demand but remained worried about the lack of investment in the sector. 

Below are the key takeaways from the discussion with the CEO:

Oil demand growth

• Oil demand growth is healthy with more demand coming from Asia. 

• Aramco is deeply concerned with the lack of investment in oil output capacity globally.

• There could be an additional 2 million barrels per day crude oil demand next year, but not sufficient capacity to meet that demand.

• The oil market could further tighten if demand for aviation fuel rises.

Production hike

• Aramco is ready to increase oil production to 12 million bpd if the government asks for it. 

• Output capacity will be increased significantly from 2025, and it will reach 15 million bpd by 2027. 

Widening the horizons

• Aramco is in talks with China’s Sinopec and others on petrochemicals and liquid-to-chemicals projects.

• Aramco plans to enhance cooperation with Chinese entities working within the Kingdom. 

• The growth of Saudi Aramco in Europe is not as good as in Asia, but still, the firm is looking for more opportunities there.

• The potential joint venture with PKN Orlen, along with the existing tri-party agreement between Aramco, SABIC, and PKN Orlen could be the next big thing for Aramco in Europe.

Sustainability and reliability

• Aramco has the lowest carbon intensity globally, as it steadily continues its journey to achieve sustainability. 
• The oil giant has 99.8 percent reliability in delivering crude to its customers. 

• Aramco has strong contingency plans. 

Ongoing projects

• The Jafurah gas project’s first phase will become operational by 2025, followed by the opening of its second phase in 2027. 

In the second quarter of 2022, Aramco’s profit surged 90 percent to hit SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), while the revenue soared 80 percent to SR562 billion. 

Topics: Aramco CEO production hikes press conference Profit

ADNOC awards $1.17bn contract for jack-up barges

ADNOC awards $1.17bn contract for jack-up barges
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

ADNOC awards $1.17bn contract for jack-up barges

ADNOC awards $1.17bn contract for jack-up barges
Updated 14 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has signed a contract worth 4.3 billion dirhams ($1.17 billion) to hire 13 self-propelled jack-up barges. 

The move aims to boost the company’s offshore operational efficiencies and support the expansion of its crude oil production capacity to 5 million barrels per day by 2030, Trade Arabia reported. 

The five-year contract was awarded by ADNOC Offshore to ADNOC Logistics and Services and underpins the world-class capabilities within ADNOC group’s companies, it said.

Meanwhile, more than 80 percent of the award value will go back to the UAE economy under ADNOC’s successful in-country value program, which seeks to support local economic growth and diversification.

“This significant award to ADNOC Logistics and Services will help deliver our production capacity expansion and directly support ADNOC’s strategic growth objective of 5 million bpd oil production capacity by 2030,” said ADNOC Offshore CEO Ahmad Al-Suwaidi. 

Topics: ADNOC offshore oil and gas UAE Abu Dhabi

Aramco to add significant output capacity from 2025 as global spare oil gets thinner

Aramco to add significant output capacity from 2025 as global spare oil gets thinner
Updated 14 August 2022
Wael Mahdi and Nirmal Naranyan

Aramco to add significant output capacity from 2025 as global spare oil gets thinner

Aramco to add significant output capacity from 2025 as global spare oil gets thinner
Updated 14 August 2022
Wael Mahdi and Nirmal Naranyan

RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Oil Co., also known as Aramco, will add significant output capacity beginning from 2025, to reach 13 million barrels per day, as the world’s spare oil capacity gets thinner, according to its CEO Amin Nasser.

In a press conference after reporting a record rise in second-quarter profit on Sunday, Nasser said that the rise in output will be limited in 2024, but this will be followed by huge output hikes beginning from 2025.

“We are progressing very well in our increase of capacity from 12 to 13 million barrels per day. This is going to come gradually in 2024 which will be a limited increase. But in 2025, we should go to 12.3 bpd. In 2026, we should go to 12.7 before reaching 13 million barrels per day by 2027,” Nasser responded to an Arab News query.

Aramco's maximum sustainable production capacity came into light recently as the Kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made it clear in his address during the regional summit this month that was attended by US President Joe Biden that the 13 million bpd level will be the highest the country can reach.

Nasser, who heads the world's most profitable oil business, explained the incremental breakdown of the one million bpd the company will add by 2027.

The main three increments are coming from Berri, Marjan, and Zuluf, he said, adding that the Dammam field will add a small increment of 75,000 bpd.

Marjan will add 300,000 bpd, while Berri is adding another 250,000 bpd. 

Zuluf, with its heavy crude, is contributing another 600,000 bpd, he added. 

Safaniya, the world's largest offshore oil field, is another huge increment that it's coming up after 2027 with 700,000 bpd, Nasser said.]

The CEO also added that Saudi Aramco is undertaking the largest capital expenditure program in its history that will cover its output expansion. 

Topics: Aramco Oil OPEC CEO invesment

