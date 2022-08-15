You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
The industrial sector created over 26,000 jobs during the first six months of 2022. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/727vv

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources saw an investment volume of SR13.7 billion ($3.6 billion) as it issued 501 new industrial licenses during the first six months of 2022. 

During the same period, 721 factories started production, attracting investments amounting to SR19.10 billion, the ministry’s monthly bulletin showed. 

This has brought the total volume of investments in the industrial sector until June to SR1.36 trillion, with a total of 10,675 factories. 

The bulletin further revealed that the industrial sector created over 26,000 jobs during the first six months of 2022.

Topics: Saudi Industrial sector Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia issues 90 industrial licenses in June
Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to grant industrial licenses to water production plants 

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Updated 13 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices slipped on Monday as the dollar rebounded, with expectations of sharp interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve further pressuring bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,792.76 per ounce, as of 0540 GMT, after rising about 1.6 percent last week.

US gold futures fell 0.4 percent to $1,808.20.

Silver drops

Spot silver dropped 1.2 percent to $20.57 per ounce, while platinum fell 1.2 percent to $950.62. 

Palladium slipped 0.8 percent to $2,203.98.

Grains down

Chicago soybeans slid more than 2 percent on Monday, falling for the first time in three sessions after a US government report raised the country’s production forecast, with additional pressure from expectations of improved weather this week.

Corn and wheat lost more than 1 percent each.

The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade lost 2.1 percent to $14.24-1/2 a bushel, as of 0339 GMT.

Corn fell 1.4 percent to $6.33 a bushel, while wheat gave up 1.6 percent to $7.93-1/4 a bushel.

Industrial metals down

Prices of industrial metals fell on Monday after top consumer China reported several key economic data, which missed expectations by large margins, reinforcing fears of weakening demand from the world’s biggest metals market.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was down 0.7 percent at $8,033 a ton, as of 0412 GMT, while the most-traded September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.3 percent to $9,160.34 a ton.

LME lead fell 1.8 percent to $2,145.50 a ton, tin declined 1.5 percent to $24,805 a ton, zinc decreased 1.4 percent to $3,539 a ton and aluminum eased 0.2 percent to $2,429 a ton.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: commodities Gold silver CORN

Related

Commodities Update — Gold slips; Corn, wheat fall; Argentina forecasts corn harvest at 55m tons
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Corn, wheat fall; Argentina forecasts corn harvest at 55m tons
Commodities Update — Gold hovers near one-month peak; Corn down, wheat gains; London base metals soften
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold hovers near one-month peak; Corn down, wheat gains; London base metals soften

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound
Updated 15 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound

Oil Updates — Crude down; China’s July refinery output drops to over 2-year low; Singapore marine fuel sales rebound
Updated 15 August 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday as weak China economic data triggered concerns about demand at the world’s largest crude importer while the head of the world’s top exporter, Saudi Aramco, said it was ready to ramp up output. 

Brent crude futures were down 1.78 percent, to $96.37 a barrel at 11.10 a.m Saudi time.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 1.74 percent, at $90.35. 

July refinery output in China drops to over 2-year low on plant outages

China’s refinery crude throughput fell last month to its lowest since March 2020 as several state refiners underwent unplanned shutdowns and their independent peers trimmed production in response to thinning margins.

Refiners processed 53.21 million tons of crude oil in July, 8.8 percent less than a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

That is equivalent to 12.53 million barrels per day, the lowest daily rate since March 2020, and compared with 13.37 million bpd in June.

The weaker throughput in July extended a rare decline in China’s refinery processing seen in the first half of 2022 as strict COVID-19 lockdowns and fuel export controls curbed their production.

During the first seven months, refineries processed 380.27 million tons, down 6.3 percent from a year before and equal to about 13.09 million bpd.

Prolonged outages at large state-run refineries such as Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Corp’s 320,000-bpd crude facility and PetroChina Wepec’s 200,000-bpd plant weighed on national production.

Sinopec did not resume refining at some of the units at the Shanghai plant until last week, while the northeast Liaoning-based Wepec was not expected to resume operation until late August after nearly three months’ shutdown, said an industry source.

Singapore marine fuel sales rebound to 7-month high in July

Marine fuel sales in Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the world, rose by 10 percent month-on-month to a seven-month high of 4.12 million tons in July, the latest data from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore showed.

The uptick came amid a rise in vessel arrivals for bunkering, which climbed 8 percent month-on-month to 3,181 vessel calls in July. Bunker fuel prices were also lower in July versus June, amid softer upstream crude prices.

Sales for both low-sulfur fuel oil and high-sulfur fuel oil grades climbed from the previous month, the MPA data showed.

LSFO supplied to ships climbed by 7 percent month-on-month to 2.51 million tons in July, though the sales fell by 7 percent year-on-year.

Low-sulfur bunker fuel premiums were still elevated in the first half of July, at a time when cargo premiums rallied to record highs, before trending lower toward the end of the month.

Meanwhile, HSFO supplied to ships rose by 16 percent month-on-month to 1.27 million tons in July, and was 20 percent higher year on year.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Oil OPEC China

Related

Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude down; US offshore oil output to restart; Russian oil flows to Czech Republic resumed
Update Oil Updates — Crude prices up as IEA raises demand forecast; Brazil’s Bolsonaro mum on Petrobras privatization
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Crude prices up as IEA raises demand forecast; Brazil’s Bolsonaro mum on Petrobras privatization

TASI almost flat on higher inflation: Opening bell

TASI almost flat on higher inflation: Opening bell
Updated 15 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI almost flat on higher inflation: Opening bell

TASI almost flat on higher inflation: Opening bell
Updated 15 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi stocks started Monday’s session almost flat after the Saudi annual inflation rate increased to 2.7 percent in July, inciting uncertainty among investors.

TASI edged down 0.08 percent at 12,504, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.16 percent at 22,005, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Aramco shed 0.25 percent, despite achieving its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), a 90 percent jump over analysts' expectations.

Saudi Tadawul Group Holding Co. dropped 1.65 percent, following the announcement of a 23 percent decline in profits during the first half of the year to SR278 million.

Red Sea International Co. gained 4.96 percent to lead the gainers, after the real estate firm announced that its accumulated losses have been cut to zero, following a reduction in the company’s capital by SR298 million.

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co. climbed 2.45 percent, after the company narrowed its losses by 91.8 percent to SR2 million during the first half.

Basic Chemical Industries Co. lost 0.97 percent, despite achieving a 63 percent profit increase to SR46 million for the first half.

solutions by stc increased 0.43 percent, after its acquisition of Egypt’s Giza Systems has been approved by the Saudi competition authority.

Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. increased 1.86 percent, after the company swung to a profit of SR11 million during the first half of 2022.

Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. edged up 0.43 percent, despite a 30 percent profit decline to SR16 million for the first half.

The country's biggest lender Saudi National Bank declined 0.27 percent, while the Kingdom’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi fell 0.34 percent.

Topics: Saudi Tadawul stocks shares

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
TASI loses ground after Aramco’s share decline: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI loses ground after Aramco’s share decline: Closing bell

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Monday
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi stocks closed slightly lower on Sunday, tracking oil’s Friday drop.

TASI slipped 0.13 percent to 12,514, with shares of oil giant Aramco down 0.9 percent after reporting a record second-quarter profit of SR182 billion ($48.4 billion).

Aramco’s profit soared 80 percent in the second quarter of 2022 from SR95.5 billion a year earlier, beating the median of analysts’ forecasts with the highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019.

The Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market finished 0.08 percent higher at 22,041.

Elsewhere, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain advanced 0.1, 0.4, and 0.8 percent, respectively, while the Kuwaiti index lost 0.7 percent.

Outside the Gulf, the Egyptian index EGX30 ended the session flat.

Oil prices continued to drop on Monday. Brent crude fell to $97 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate reached $91.03 a barrel by 8:57 a.m. Riyadh time.

Stock news

Red Sea International Co. said its accumulated losses have dropped to zero, following an SR298 million capital reduction

Basic Chemical Industries Co. recorded a 63 percent profit increase to SR46 million for the first half of 2022

solutions by stc’s acquisition of a controlling stake in Egypt’s Giza Systems has been approved by the Saudi competition authority

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. achieved a net profit of SR26 million in the first half of 2022, a 72 percent increase from the first half of last year

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry reported a 22 percent profit rise in the first half of 2022 to SR22.2 million

Saudi Printing and Packaging Co.’s losses narrowed by 91.8 percent to SR2 million during the first half of 2022

Halwani Bros Co. reported a first-half profit decline of 65 percent to SR18 million

Middle East Paper Co.’s board proposed a 33 percent capital raise to SR666 million to support the company’s financial position and growth plans

Watani Iron Steel Co. saw its profit drop 15 percent to SR25 million during the first half of 2022

Calendar

August 15, 2022

Naqi Water Co. will start trading its shares on TASI

Topics: Saudi stocks shares Tadawul

Related

TASI loses ground after Aramco’s share decline: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI loses ground after Aramco’s share decline: Closing bell
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Sunday

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 22% profit jump in H1 on strong retail sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 22% profit jump in H1 on strong retail sales
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 22% profit jump in H1 on strong retail sales

Saudi jeweler L’azurde posts 22% profit jump in H1 on strong retail sales
Updated 15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi jeweler L’azurde has reported a 22 percent profit rise in the first half of 2022 on the back of higher retail sales.

It reported a profit of SR22.2 million ($5.9 million) in the first half compared to SR18 million in the same period last year, according to a bourse filing.

The results were helped by higher revenues, higher gross profits, and reduced financing costs.

Saudi retail revenues surged 12.6 percent over the same period last year following the easing of precautionary measures regarding COVID-19.

In Egypt, retail revenues rose 5 percent due to an increase in revenues at the same stores, the opening of new outlets in the past year, and the increase in selling prices to counter the lower exchange rate, it said.

Topics: Saudi jewelary retail Tadawul

Related

L’azurde reports $2m profit in Q3
Business & Economy
L’azurde reports $2m profit in Q3
Short-term solutions not sufficient to combat inflation, says L’azurde CEO Sélim Chidiac
Business & Economy
Short-term solutions not sufficient to combat inflation, says L’azurde CEO Sélim Chidiac

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
Saudi Arabia issues over 500 industrial licenses attracting $3.6bn investments in H1 
Myanmar court convicts ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in more corruption cases
Myanmar court convicts ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in more corruption cases
Saudi Arabia continues to rank among top 5 overseas markets for ‘Bullet Train’ 
Saudi Arabia continues to rank among top 5 overseas markets for ‘Bullet Train’ 
‘Day of conquest’ as Taliban mark first year in power
‘Day of conquest’ as Taliban mark first year in power
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop
Commodities Update — Gold slips; Soybeans down 2 percent; Base metals drop

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.