Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Development Fund signed more than 58,000 financing contracts, offering various financing and housing options for housing support programs throughout the Kingdom during the first half of this year.

Mansour Madi, CEO of REDF, stressed the fund's keenness to enhance the opportunities for ‘Sakani’ beneficiaries to obtain housing support programs, providing more solutions and options, and according to their needs and financial capabilities to own adequate housing.

He added that the fund provided financing contracts to about 33 percent of the total beneficiaries.

REDF also offers more than nine different options, including four subsidized mortgage products, and five housing support packages, through more than 43 electronic services, in addition to a real estate advisor service and self-service devices.