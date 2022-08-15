Saudi Real Estate Fund signs more than 58,000 financing contracts in first half 

You are here

Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Development Fund signed more than 58,000 financing contracts. (Shutterstock)
15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's Real Estate Development Fund signed more than 58,000 financing contracts, offering various financing and housing options for housing support programs throughout the Kingdom during the first half of this year.

Mansour Madi, CEO of REDF, stressed the fund's keenness to enhance the opportunities for ‘Sakani’ beneficiaries to obtain housing support programs, providing more solutions and options, and according to their needs and financial capabilities to own adequate housing.

He added that the fund provided financing contracts to about 33 percent of the total beneficiaries. 

REDF also offers more than nine different options, including four subsidized mortgage products, and five housing support packages, through more than 43 electronic services, in addition to a real estate advisor service and self-service devices.

 

Saudi real estate Development fund

PIF-owned Helicopter Co. to add Airbus ACH160 to its fleet  

15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Helicopter Co., fully owned by the Public Investment Fund, has announced that Airbus ACH160 multi-purpose Helicopter will become part of its fleet in early 2023.

The new ACH160 is one of the world’s most technologically advanced helicopters with a new rotor blade design that results in significantly reduced noise, according to a statement posted on LinkedIn.

The company will obtain six new ACH160 helicopters, with the first being set to join the fleet early in 2023.

The new helicopter comes in line with the firm’s aims to deliver an improved environmental footprint and lower fuel consumption.

PIF Helicopter Co.

Macro Snapshot — China unexpectedly cuts key rates as economic data disappoints; Japan’s economy expands

15 August 2022
Farida Elgazzar

CAIRO: China’s central bank cut key lending rates in a surprise move on Monday to revive demand as data showed the economy slowing in July, with factory and retail activity squeezed by Beijing’s zero-COVID policy and a property crisis.

The grim set of figures indicate the world’s second largest economy is struggling to shake off the June quarter’s hit to growth from strict COVID-19 restrictions, prompting some economists to downgrade their projections.

Egypt’s unemployment rate  

Egypt’s unemployment rate in April to June remained unchanged from the previous quarter at 7.2 percent, the country’s Central Agency for Public Mobilization And Statistics announced on Monday.

Thai GDP grows 

Thailand’s economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.

The Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy is making a steady recovery after the lifting of pandemic curbs but still faces headwinds ranging from inflation at 14-year highs to China’s slowdown and weaker global demand. Read full story

The government slightly revised its 2022 economic growth forecast to 2.7 percent to 3.2 percent from an earlier 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent range. Last year’s 1.5 percent growth was among the slowest in Southeast Asia.

Japan’s economy expands

Japan’s economy expanded an annualized 2.2 percent in the April-June period to mark the third straight quarter of expansion on solid private consumption, government data showed on Monday.

The increase in gross domestic product was slower than a median market forecast for a 2.5 percent expansion. It translated into quarterly growth of 0.5 percent against market forecasts for a 0.6 percent rise.

Private consumption rose 1.1 percent in the April-June period from the previous quarter, compared with a median market forecast for a 1.3 percent increase, the data showed.

 

 

China economy Japan Thailand GDP Egypt

Fitch upgrades Oman rating to BB

15 August 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Global rating agency Fitch Ratings upgraded the long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on Oman to BB from BB-.

The outlook on Oman is stable, Fitch said on Monday.

The agency said the upgrade “reflects significant improvements in Oman’s fiscal metrics, a lessening of external financing pressures and ongoing efforts to reform public finances.”

A relatively small crude producer when compared to its wealthier Gulf neighbors, Oman is more sensitive to oil price swings, meaning it was hit especially hard by the pandemic-driven price crash in 2020.

But higher oil prices this year along with fiscal reforms, Fitch said, will support the sultanate to register its first budget surplus since 2013 and contain debt levels over the next few years.

“Higher oil revenue will underpin budget surpluses in 2022 and 2023,” Fitch said.

Oman rating Oil

IT consulting firm Saudi Networkers to list on Nomu on Aug. 17

15 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Networkers Services Co., a Riyadh-based technical consulting services provider, will list its shares on the Kingdom’s parallel Nomu market on Aug. 17, according to a bourse filing.

The initial public offering price was earlier set at SR71 ($19) per share, yielding strong demand from qualified investors with the IPO being 223 percent oversubscribed.

Led by Aldukheil Financial Group, the offering of 1.5 million shares, or a 25 percent stake, was limited to qualified investors.

Ahead of its IPO, Saudi Networkers posted a 28 percent drop in profit, from SR39.1 million to SR28.3 million, for the year 2021, due to a rise in the cost of revenue. 

 

Saudi Tadawul TASI

MENA Project Tracker— ACWA bids on PPP projects; Kahramaa EOI on new project; Iraq requests bids on water dam

15 August 2022
Arab News

CAIRO: Saudi-based ACWA Power has submitted a bid to develop the Amaala Utilities Public-Private Partnership as part of the Amaala giga-tourism project in Saudi Arabia, reported Zawya.

ACWA Power has been going strong with bids on many projects, such as a solar photovoltaic independent power plant project in Uzbekistan, an independent water plant project in Saudi Arabia, and many more.

While the prolonged war has caused disruptions in the project's progress, ACWA said it is confident that its work will experience only a very minor delay.   

Kahramaa EOI on new project

Kahramaa— Qatar state utility General Electricity & Water Corporation—has received expressions of interest from developers for the planned Facility E independent water and power producer project.

While two consortiums and two other companies withdrew their EOI, Japan-based Marubeni Corp. has committed to its bid.

Moreover, Kahramaa is considering swapping out the original project for an independent water project instead, according to MEED.

Iraq requests bids on water dam

Iraq's Water Resources Ministry has requested bids from three companies— Serbian-based Energoprojekt, Italy’s Hydronova, and the Dutch Deltares Co.—for the construction of its $3.7 million water dam on the Southern Shatt Al-Arab River.

“The Ministry asked those companies to submit their bids for the first phase of the project before September 25,” according to Zawya.

 

project ACWA

