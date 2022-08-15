MENA Project Tracker— ACWA bids on PPP projects; Kahramaa EOI on new project; Iraq requests bids on water dam

CAIRO: Saudi-based ACWA Power has submitted a bid to develop the Amaala Utilities Public-Private Partnership as part of the Amaala giga-tourism project in Saudi Arabia, reported Zawya.
ACWA Power has been going strong with bids on many projects, such as a solar photovoltaic independent power plant project in Uzbekistan, an independent water plant project in Saudi Arabia, and many more.
While the prolonged war has caused disruptions in the project's progress, ACWA said it is confident that its work will experience only a very minor delay.
Kahramaa EOI on new project
Kahramaa— Qatar state utility General Electricity & Water Corporation—has received expressions of interest from developers for the planned Facility E independent water and power producer project.
While two consortiums and two other companies withdrew their EOI, Japan-based Marubeni Corp. has committed to its bid.
Moreover, Kahramaa is considering swapping out the original project for an independent water project instead, according to MEED.
Iraq requests bids on water dam
Iraq's Water Resources Ministry has requested bids from three companies— Serbian-based Energoprojekt, Italy’s Hydronova, and the Dutch Deltares Co.—for the construction of its $3.7 million water dam on the Southern Shatt Al-Arab River.
“The Ministry asked those companies to submit their bids for the first phase of the project before September 25,” according to Zawya.