Saudi authors to get dedicated pavilion at Riyadh International Book Fair

Clockwise from top left: Khalid Al-Taweel, Professor Ya'en Allah Ali Al-Garney, Professor Abd Al-Rahman Al-Sulami and Dr. Zaid Al-Fadhil. (Supplied)
Clockwise from top left: Khalid Al-Taweel, Professor Ya'en Allah Ali Al-Garney, Professor Abd Al-Rahman Al-Sulami and Dr. Zaid Al-Fadhil. (Supplied)
Updated 16 August 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Saudi authors to get dedicated pavilion at Riyadh International Book Fair

Saudi authors to get dedicated pavilion at Riyadh International Book Fair
  • Up to 200 self-published writers will be chosen to have their work presented to a global audience
  • Literature commission to handle marketing and sales efforts
Updated 16 August 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Local authors are being invited to register to have their publications displayed at a dedicated pavilion at the upcoming Riyadh International Book Fair 2022.

The event, organized by the Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission, runs from Sept. 29 to Oct. 8 and provides a platform for local and international publishers and authors to present and sell their work.

According to a statement issued by the commission on Monday, Saudi self-published authors — those who are not represented by a publishing house — who have a legal right to sell books can apply to be part of the Saudi Author pavilion, which will display up to 200 titles on the basis of one per writer.

The works will be selected by the commission after the authors have been assessed and approved, it said.

As well as presenting the books, the literature commission will market the books and collect any sales revenue on the authors’ behalf.

The commission said the establishment of the pavilion was part of its ongoing support for local writers and would enable them to present their works to a mass audience at the fair, which is one of the largest of its kind in the Arab world.

Ya’en Allah Ali Al-Garney, a professor at the Faculty of Educational Graduate Studies at King Abdulaziz University, said he supported the idea but would like to see more help for authors.

“(It is) a good step, but it is not sufficient,” he said, adding that the commission’s support needed to continue after the fair.

Al-Garney, who is a member of the Saudi Scientific Society for Curricula and Educational Supervision, stressed the importance of supporting authors as the “mirrors of culture of society” and a powerful soft force that could help to market and bolster the positive image of the Kingdom around the world.

Prof. Abd Al-Rahman Al-Sulami, administrative director of the Jeddah Literature and Cultural Club, said that thanks to the support of the Ministry of Culture, Saudi authors were getting more institutional support than ever before.

With their skill and vision, writers had the ability to promote Saudi Arabia’s scientific, cultural and literary heritage to the world, he added.

Dr. Zaid Al-Fadhil, director of the cultural program at the Gulf Research Center, said the creation of a dedicated pavilion at the book fair would provide a platform for Saudi authors to present their books to visitors from at home and abroad.

Khalid Al-Taweel, a member of the cultural committee of the Literary Club in Madinah said: “Any step that encourages Saudi authors to present their works enhances their presence,” adding that the latest move by the literature commission reflected the ongoing evolution of the publishing movement within the Kingdom.

“Today, you can see a remarkable presence of Saudi authors through their titles, a large number of which are displayed at the Riyadh Book Fair, which is one of the biggest fairs in the Arab world and the largest of all in terms of sales,” Al-Taweel said.

As well as the new authors’ pavilion, this year’s book fair will feature a full program of cultural events, including talks, lectures and workshops.

Registration for authors is open until Aug. 30 and can be accessed at: https://bookfairs.moc.gov.sa/signup?profile=author

Topics: Saudi Arabia Riyadh International Book Fair Riyadh riyadh book fair

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi man killed in Tunisia by his brother-in-law 

Saudi man killed in Tunisia by his brother-in-law 
  • The embassy expressed its full confidence in the Tunisian judiciary
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi man was killed by his Tunisian wife’s brother in Bizerte, Tunisia, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday, citing a statement from the Saudi embassy in Tunis.

The statement said: “The embassy would like to clarify that it has followed up on the details of the tragic incident since its occurrence with the concerned authorities in Tunisia,” the statement said, adding that the case is now with Tunisia courts.

The embassy expressed its full confidence in the Tunisian judiciary.

It also said that it has completed all the necessary procedures with the authorities, and the body of the deceased had been returned to the Kingdom.

The embassy extended condolences to the family of the deceased.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tunisia

Saudi crown prince discusses relations, joint cooperation with German chancellor Scholz

Saudi crown prince discusses relations, joint cooperation with German chancellor Scholz
Updated 17 August 2022
SPA

Saudi crown prince discusses relations, joint cooperation with German chancellor Scholz

Saudi crown prince discusses relations, joint cooperation with German chancellor Scholz
Updated 17 August 2022
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Tuesday from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
During the call, they reviewed aspects of bilateral relations between the Kingdom and Germany, opportunities for joint cooperation between the two countries, and ways to develop them.
They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and efforts exerted to achieve peace and stability, in addition to reviewing the most prominent issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Germany Mohammed bin Salman Olaf Scholz

Saudi fashion brand Hindamme returns with new luxury collection

Saudi fashion brand Hindamme returns with new luxury collection
Updated 16 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi fashion brand Hindamme returns with new luxury collection

Saudi fashion brand Hindamme returns with new luxury collection
  • Ready-to-wear Saudi fashion label launches “SEASON V”
Updated 16 August 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Ready-to-wear Saudi luxury label Hindamme launched its new collection, “SEASON V,” that explores relationships to families, communities, and the Earth.

The brand, established by designer Mohammed Khoja, became well known for successfully fusing Eastern and Western cultures through modern, opulent apparel in forward-thinking, creative designs.

“Autobiographical in its spirit, the brand’s latest offering investigates the deeper and more meaningful connections in life,” said Khoja.

“What inspired this collection is bringing together the community and building new connections and reconnecting with nature. It has a very positive theme, and the reason why I wanted to create it was because I felt it was therapeutic for myself, and also the need to focus on our planet,” he added.

Through its aesthetic, “SEASON V” applies the science of color theory, with pieces that feature mood-inducing gradients as well as futuristic and nature-inspired motifs in fabrics like velvet, nylon, and satin. A joyful ode to new beginnings, “SEASON V” reflects themes of resilience, aspiration, and gratitude.

“Every time I wear the bomber jacket from (the) ‘SEASON V’ collection, people stop me and ask me where did I get it from, which is rewarding for me. The jacket has an attractive lavender color with the calligraphy of the Arabic word for ‘Earth’ on the back,” Khoja said.

HIGHLIGHT

Through its aesthetic, ‘SEASON V’ applies the science of color theory, with pieces that feature mood- inducing gradients as well as futuristic and nature-inspired motifs in fabrics like velvet, nylon, and satin. A joyful ode to new beginnings, ‘SEASON V’ reflects themes of resilience, aspiration, and gratitude.

Indeed, much of the collection reflects the designer’s love of calligraphy, with the Arabic ‘Earth’ motif applied in embossed, padded embroideries throughout several items.

“SEASON V” also introduces a specially commissioned collaboration with Kyoto-based Japanese artist Ikegami Yorikyuki, that features prints of a mural entitled “A Certain Planet” in several pieces throughout the collection.

The most recent editorial lookbook of “SEASON V” also brought together a number of Middle Eastern multi-disciplinary artists to produce a collection of prints that reflect an NFT-inspired universe that honors nature and denotes both our current connection to, and disconnection from it.

“I collaborated with a number of Arab creatives. I really look up to producing a series of artistic photography as an editorial for the new collection. It was beautiful, in a sense, as it produced a diverse fusion of art, photography and fashion within these visuals,” said Khoja.

About naming the collection “SEASON V” Khoja told Arab News: “From the beginning of establishing my brand, I decided to do drops, as what they refer to in the fashion world, rather than follow a season, and I felt like the easiest way to document each season was by giving it a number, and in this case, it was in Roman format, but I also do smaller collections between each season.”

In each of its collections, Hindamme, which in the old Arabic dialect means “to possess perfect harmony,” frequently combines different genres.

Khoja spoke about the importance of connecting young Saudi designers to investors for support, putting Saudi fashion brands in malls and showrooms.

Through Hindamme, Khoja has been a trailblazer in influencing and advancing Saudi Arabia’s fashion and cultural landscape with his “East meets West” philosophy.

He launched Hindamme in 2016, incorporating patterns like “Al-Qatt Al-Aseeri” from his native land and highlighting frequently ignored elements of heritage to a new audience in a contemporary and forward-thinking format.

He was inspired by reflecting elements of his everyday life and larger cultural and social themes through his designs.

Many of his pieces have also won recognition on a global scale and are now part of permanent collections at a number of museums.

Topics: Hindamme Saudi luxury saudi fashion SEASON V Saudi Arabia

Saudi embassy in UK honors outgoing employees

Saudi embassy in UK honors outgoing employees
Updated 16 August 2022
SPA

Saudi embassy in UK honors outgoing employees

Saudi embassy in UK honors outgoing employees
Updated 16 August 2022
SPA

LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the UK held a ceremony on Tuesday to honor a number of employees who have ended their work term at the mission in the capital, London.
The Kingdom’s ambassador to Britain, Prince Khalid bin Bandar, expressed his thanks and appreciation to the employees for their effort and dedication in serving their religion, king and country, wishing them more success in their endeavors inside and outside the Kingdom, in the interest of the nation in various fields.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan United Kingdom Britain

Saudi Arabia’s regions provide healthcare to thousands of patients

Saudi healthcare sector provided medical services to thousands of patients. (SPA)
Saudi healthcare sector provided medical services to thousands of patients. (SPA)
Updated 16 August 2022
SPA

Saudi Arabia's regions provide healthcare to thousands of patients

Saudi healthcare sector provided medical services to thousands of patients. (SPA)
  • In Riyadh, the emergency departments and outpatient clinics of Dawadmi General Hospital provided their services to around 86,434 people
Updated 16 August 2022
SPA

JEDDAH: Clinics and hospitals in the Kingdom’s central and eastern regions provided medical services to thousands of patients in the first half of 2022, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

In Buraidah, the blood clinic at the Prince Sultan Cardiac Center in Qassim helped more than 1,870 people.

The services included medical consultations, guiding patients on how to get medicines from the pharmacy, and delivering patient medication to homes in cooperation with Saudi Post.

It also held a virtual clinic through the Anat app to help healthcare officials interview patients remotely, follow up on their appointments, or get them tested by the nearest healthcare center without the patient visiting the center.

In Riyadh, the emergency departments and outpatient clinics of Dawadmi General Hospital provided their services to around 86,434 people. It performed 836 surgeries, 17,073 radiological examinations, and 366,469 laboratory tests.

Hafr Al-Batin Central Hospital, represented by the Cardiac Surgery and Catheterization Unit, performed 39 successful cardiac catheterization operations during July.  

Hafr Al-Batin Health Affairs said seven emergency cases of high-risk heart attacks were treated.

An advanced and complex cardiac catheterization was carried out on a patient suffering from chronic obstruction in the coronary arteries using the CTO technique, in addition to three cardiac catheterizations for patients suffering from coronary artery blockage using the internal imaging technique by intravascular ultrasound.

Hafr Al-Batin Central Hospital provided services to 237 beneficiaries last year. It also dealt with 150 emergency cases, 80 diagnostic and therapeutic cases, four implantable cardioverter-defibrillators, and seven electrocardiography.

 

Topics: Saudi healthcare Saudi Arabia blood donation

