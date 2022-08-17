Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

RIYADH: Gold prices have inched higher on Wednesday as the US dollar pulled back, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.
Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,778.53 per ounce, as of 0511 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday.
US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,793.20.
Silver rises
Spot silver rose 0.3 percent to $20.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $936.55.
Palladium climbed 0.3 percent to $2,159.82.
Corn rebounds
Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly US weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns.
Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8 percent.
The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 0.3 percent to $6.12 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $6.06-3/4 a bushel.
Wheat gained 0.8 percent at $8.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans climbed 0.8 percent to $13.92-1/4 a bushel.
Carlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag
Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales below expectations as earnings were dragged down by higher commodity and energy prices.
The world’s third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 20.51 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion), compared with the 21.6 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.
(With input from Reuters)