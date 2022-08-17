You are here

  • Home
  • Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
Short Url

https://arab.news/w88rx

Updated 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
Updated 41 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Gold prices have inched higher on Wednesday as the US dollar pulled back, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting that could offer clues on further interest rate hikes.

Spot gold rose 0.2 percent to $1,778.53 per ounce, as of 0511 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $1,770.86 on Tuesday.

US gold futures gained 0.2 percent to $1,793.20.

Silver rises

Spot silver rose 0.3 percent to $20.17 per ounce, while platinum gained 0.2 percent to $936.55. 

Palladium climbed 0.3 percent to $2,159.82.

Corn rebounds

Chicago corn edged higher on Wednesday, after dropping earlier in the session to its lowest in a week on pressure from crop-friendly US weather and easing Black Sea supply concerns.

Wheat and soybeans rose 0.8 percent.

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 0.3 percent to $6.12 a bushel, as of 0338 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 8 at $6.06-3/4 a bushel.

Wheat gained 0.8 percent at $8.09-1/2 a bushel and soybeans climbed 0.8 percent to $13.92-1/4 a bushel.

Carlsberg Q2 sales below expectations as higher costs drag

Danish brewer Carlsberg on Wednesday reported second-quarter sales below expectations as earnings were dragged down by higher commodity and energy prices.

The world’s third-biggest brewer said sales in the quarter reached 20.51 billion Danish crowns ($2.81 billion), compared with the 21.6 billion crowns forecast by analysts in a poll gathered by the company.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: commodities Gold CORN

Related

Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 
Business & Economy
Commodities Update — Gold ekes out gains; Corn, soybean down; Copper up; Five more grain ships leave Ukrainian port; 

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general

OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Haitham Al-Ghais, said that the influential group of producers is not responsible for rising inflation.

He also pointed to the chronic underinvestment in the oil and gas industry.

“OPEC is not behind this price increase,” Al-Ghais told CNBC. 

He added: “There are other factors beyond OPEC that are really behind the spike we have seen in gas (and) in oil. And again, I think in a nutshell, for me, it is underinvestment — chronic underinvestment.”

“This is the harsh reality that people have to wake up to, and policymakers have to wake up to. Once that is realized, I think then we can start to think of a solution here. And the solution is very clear. OPEC has a solution: invest, invest, invest,” Al-Ghais said.

Al-Ghais’ comments come shortly after the oil producers' group of OPEC and non-OPEC partners, surprised market participants at its Aug. 3 meeting by announcing plans to add only 100,000 barrels per day from next month.

Topics: OPEC OPEC+ Oil prices underinvestment

Related

OPEC forecasts lower oil demand growth in 2022
Business & Economy
OPEC forecasts lower oil demand growth in 2022

China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month

China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month

China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
Updated 17 min 16 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Private equity firm PAG, backed by Blackstone Inc., is considering a delay of its planned initial public offering in Hong Kong amid market volatility, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, the firm led by Chinese dealmaker Weijian Shan, is now more likely to make its debut in 2023. 

The firm has taken this decision due to market volatility which will lead investors to demand steep discounts, ultimately resulting in weak trading in the initial days, the people, who wished to stay anonymous, said. 

Bloomberg News has previously reported that the firm’s offering could raise as much as $2 billion. 

Yuan firms

China’s yuan firmed on Wednesday, recovering from a three-month low hit in the previous session on growing signals Beijing will provide more support to shore up growth in the struggling economy.

Traders were also eyeing minutes from the Federal Reserve’s July meeting due later in the day for any new clues on how large the central bank’s interest rate hike is likely to be in September.

The People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.7863 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.773.

In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.7800 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.7711 at midday, 179 pips firmer from the previous late session close.

Stocks up

China and Hong Kong stocks climbed on Wednesday, led by gains in developers on rising hopes that the government would roll out supportive measures to prop up the country’s ailing property sector.

By the midday break, the benchmark Shanghai Composite index had climbed 0.3 percent, while the blue-chip CSI 300 index was up 0.7 percent.

In Hong Kong, the benchmark Hang Seng Index advanced 0.8 percent, while the Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong also gained 0.8 percent.

China pares back holdings of US Treasuries

China slashed holdings of US Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury Department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world’s two largest economies involving Taiwan.

China’s stash of US government debt dropped to $967.8 billion in June, the lowest since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion. 

In May, the world’s second-biggest economy had $980.8 billion in Treasuries, data showed. China’s hoard of US debt has seen multiple 12-year lows in the last few months.

Data also showed Japan increased its holdings of Treasuries to $1.236 trillion in June, from a revised $1.224 trillion in May. The Treasury report released in July showed Japan had $1.213 trillion in Treasuries for the month of May.

Overall, foreign holdings of Treasuries rose to $7.430 trillion in June from a revised $7.426 trillion in May.

 

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: China IPO stocks

Related

China In-Focus — Stocks end lower; Toyota suspends operations at Sichuan plant
Business & Economy
China In-Focus — Stocks end lower; Toyota suspends operations at Sichuan plant

Saudi water bottler Al-Jouf expects up to 20% demand growth in Q3: CEO

Saudi water bottler Al-Jouf expects up to 20% demand growth in Q3: CEO
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi water bottler Al-Jouf expects up to 20% demand growth in Q3: CEO

Saudi water bottler Al-Jouf expects up to 20% demand growth in Q3: CEO
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Jouf Mineral Water Bottling Co. is expected to see a 15 to 20 percent growth in demand in the current quarter, CEO Ramadan Abutaleb told CNBC Arabia.

The water bottling and beverages firm reported an 8 percent increase in profit for the first half of 2022, which, according to the executive, was driven by a rise in revenues.

Al-Jouf Water’s revenues surged by 11 percent during the six-month period to SR36 million, compared to SR33 million a year earlier.

Abutaleb pointed out that the company began exporting water to Kuwait and Jordan, noting that the market share of the firm in the northern region of Saudi Arabia exceeds 60 percent.

Topics: Saudi water Tadawul CEO

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 6% increase in H1 profits to $14m 

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 6% increase in H1 profits to $14m 
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 6% increase in H1 profits to $14m 

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 6% increase in H1 profits to $14m 
Updated 17 August 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. posted a 6 percent profit increase in the first half owing to revenue growth.

Its net profit reached SR52 million ($14 million), up from SR49 million a year earlier in the prior year period, according to a bourse filing.

The results were boosted by a 34 percent growth in first-half revenues to reach SR357.9 million due to increases in revenue in the water sector by 2.9 percent, and the integrated water solutions sector by 225.8 percent.

Topics: Saudi Projects Tadawul

TASI starts flat amid higher inflation and lower oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat amid higher inflation and lower oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 17 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI starts flat amid higher inflation and lower oil prices: Opening bell

TASI starts flat amid higher inflation and lower oil prices: Opening bell
Updated 17 August 2022
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index opened flat for the fourth consecutive session as investors struggled to assess the impact of declining oil prices and higher inflation.

TASI opened Wednesday at 12,545, while Nomu, the parallel market, started 0.77 percent lower at 22,034, as of 10:04 a.m. Saudi time.

In the energy market, Brent crude reached $93.19 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate declined to $87.46 a barrel, as of 10:06 a.m. Saudi time.

ACWA Power Co. added 1.73 percent, after announcing it will sign a $2.4 billion wind power deal with Uzbekistan's Ministry of Investment & Foreign Trade.

Amana Cooperative Insurance Co. climbed 3.03 percent, after its first-half losses narrowed by 50 percent to SR31 million.

Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co. increased 1.86 percent, after narrowing its net loss before zakat by 53 percent to SR14 million.

Alinma Tokio Marine Co. gained 1.73 percent, after turning into a profit of SR2.4 million in the first half of 2022.

Wataniya Insurance Co. fell 2.02 percent, after it saw its losses widen by 44 percent to SR37 million in the first half of 2022.

Arabian Centres Co. added 0.48 percent, after reporting a higher second-quarter profit of SR128 million.

Al Jouf Cement Co. rose 0.19 percent, after Abdul Karim Al-Nuhair was appointed CEO after Jamal Al Amer resigned.

Saudi Aramco lost 0.13 percent, despite achieving its highest quarterly profit since going public in 2019 with SR182 billion ($48.4 billion), a 90 percent jump over analysts' expectations.

Topics: Saudi TASI shares stock Tadawul

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul trading on Wednesday
TASI settles flat amid uncertainty over oil prices, higher inflation: Closing bell
Business & Economy
TASI settles flat amid uncertainty over oil prices, higher inflation: Closing bell

Latest updates

Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
Commodities Update — Gold gains; Corn recovers from one-week low; Carlsberg Q2 sales below analysts expectations
OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
OPEC not to blame for soaring inflation, says secretary-general
China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
China in-Focus — PAG to delay IPO; Yuan rebounds; Stocks rise; China pares back holdings of US Treasuries for 7th month
Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change
Egypt’s FM addresses Caribbean meeting on climate change
Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup
Qatar-UK Typhoon jet squadron to safeguard FIFA World Cup

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.