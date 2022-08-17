Saudi minister stresses need to establish direct trade ties with Uzbekistan

JEDDAH: Direct import and export relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan is needed, as most of the trade between the two countries is happening through Turkey and the UAE, according to Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih.

While speaking at the Saudi-Uzbek Business Council in Jeddah on Aug. 17, Al-Falih said that Uzbekistan is a huge player in agriculture, real estate, hospitality, and human resources.

“We want to make this relationship one of the most important for Saudi Arabia. We are here to facilitate. We are here to serve,” said Al-Falih.

During the speech, Al-Falih added that the relationship between Saudi Arabia and Uzbekistan has reached new heights with the involvement of ACWA Power, as the firm will sign a $2.4 billion deal with the government of Uzbekistan for a 1,500MW wind project.

He further added that Uzbekistan is a country full of opportunities, and ACWA Power is a firm that is exploring new horizons.

Jamshid Khodjaev, Uzbekistan’s deputy prime minister, and the minister of investments and foreign trade, said that Saudi Arabia is on a path of transformation, and the Kingdom is now a very dynamic and developed country.

He lauded ACWA Power and said that the firm is one of the best in the world.

He further noted that Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia are reliable partners, and made it clear that the country is committed to a long-term relationship with the Kingdom.