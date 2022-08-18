You are here

Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi

Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi
1 / 2
Open to all nationalities, the two-day competition will take place Sept. 3 to 4 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena. (UAEJJF)
Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi
2 / 2
Open to all nationalities, the two-day competition will take place Sept. 3 to 4 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena. (UAEJJF)
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi

Top grapplers expected as jiu-jitsu tour returns to Abu Dhabi
  The two-day competition will take place Sept. 3-4 at the arena in Zayed Sports City
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Some of the world’s top grapplers return to Abu Dhabi next month for the AJP Tour UAE National Pro championship.

This has been confirmed by the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro. Open to all nationalities, the two-day competition will take place Sept. 3 to 4 at the Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The opening day will start with the teens, youth, and masters’ categories, while day two will feature amateur and professional contests. With the tournament included in the annual classification of AJP Tour rankings points, the championship takes on added importance. First place in each category will receive 1,000 rating points, making it key for international players, their global classification, and advancement on the annual rankings ladder.

Fahad Al-Shamsi, the UAEJJF secretary general, said: “The AJP Tour UAE National Pro is one of the most important tournaments on the calendar, attracting great local and international participation. It also tends to highlight emerging young talents as they start their professional career journeys and is an important tributary to the national team as it heightens the level of local athletes.

“This year’s tournament comes at an ideal time, enabling players to prepare for key international tournaments, including the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in October and the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship in November. The tournament will gather a group of the strongest competitors representing countries that have a strong history in the sport, such as Brazil, Colombia, UAE, Kazakhstan, Italy, France, Angola, Sweden, and others.”

Tariq Al-Bahri, general manager of AJP, said his organization’s cooperation with the UAEJJF was proving mutually beneficial, resulting in an increased number of events, higher standards, and enormous success in terms of participation numbers, both regionally and worldwide.

“The UAE National Pro is a local event with international standards and is attracting a great turnout from the brightest talents around the world,” he said. “The players are eagerly awaiting the tournament as it is considered one of the most important organized by the league as part of the 2022 calendar. Abu Dhabi continues to work to consolidate its leadership as the global capital of jiu-jitsu by organizing and hosting the largest and most important tournaments in the world.

“The AJP organizes around 100 annual championships in various capitals and cities around the world, attracting the participation of elite champions and professionals, reflecting the UAE capital’s role in developing the sport across the globe.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu Abu Dhabi UAE

Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators

Impact of Indian-led T20 franchise cricket leads to splits among sport administrators
  With leading players making their own decisions about when, where and in which format they play, Test and One Day International cricket could suffer
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Noise from the debate over the impact of T20 franchise cricket on the sport’s future is becoming difficult to drown out. Former Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that opposition to the format and its Indian-led dynamic is tantamount to sour grapes. In a thinly disguised dig at English and Australian administrators, he pronounced that Indian administrators are better equipped to look after the interests of Indian cricket than those who are perceived to be trying to interfere with it.

At first sight, this may appear to be an overreaction and a veiled criticism of the way that cricket used to be ordered. As discussed in previous columns, professional cricket is being disrupted before our eyes. Its future landscape is beginning to shape up, with T20 franchise cricket recognized as the disrupter-in-chief. Gavaskar advises that administrators in other countries should focus on looking after their own interests. This is becoming increasingly difficult to do now that leading players are making decisions about when, where and in which format they will ply their trade. Added to this mix is the possibility that they will be able to choose to which employer — national board, regional board, franchiser — they contract their services.

There is much speculation about who and what will be the casualties of the disruption. Some argue that it will be One Day International (50 over) cricket, while others say that it spells the decline of Test match cricket.

Domestic cricket structures may well experience shake-ups. In England, for example, counties which host neither Test matches nor T20 franchises are likely to struggle, both financially and in terms of their ability to attract top players.

Cricket’s economics have been altered substantially by T20 franchises. A dominant proportion of income for national Boards in India, Australia and England used to be generated at Test matches through ticket sales, at ground sales, sponsorships and media rights. The Indian Premier League has changed that dynamic to the point where the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) no longer relies on Test match income. Nevertheless, it remains an advocate of Test match cricket and knows that other countries depend on Tests with India to generate much-needed income. This gives the BCCI significant advantage in the corridors of power in international cricket.

Despite Australia and England having their own short format franchise tournaments, it is Test matches which continue to generate a sizable proportion of their income. In England’s case, this is as much as two-thirds. On Wednesday, England and South Africa began a three-match Test series at Lords. Ticket prices range widely according to the day of play, location of seat in the ground and age of spectator, with under-16s receiving a discounted price. At the top end of the scale a seat costs £160 ($193) for the first day and £70 at the bottom end of the range. Seats with restricted views are offered in a range of £100 down to £45. Tickets for Day Four are on offer in a range of £140 to £50 and a mere £5 for Day Five.

The owner of Lords, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), was the subject of much criticism earlier in the season over an England Test match against New Zealand. This coincided with celebrations to commemorate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and public holidays to encourage people to celebrate, accordingly. It is rumored that several days before the match started that at least 16,000 tickets remained unsold, mainly priced at more than £100. The ground has an official capacity of 31,000. The MCC blamed the public holidays for the lower-than-expected demand. Observers of cricket were sure that a combination of high ticket prices and a cost-of-living crisis in the UK had caused the drop in demand. The MCC has long appeared to take the view that it has captive market for one of the great sporting events of the English summer and can price accordingly. Perhaps this view is going to be limited in future to matches against Australia and India, although it appeared to be a full house on Wednesday against South Africa, before the rain came to disperse spectators.

A day at a Test match when the weather is good and six hours cricket are played means that a ticket priced at £120 averages out at £20 per hour. Arguably, this is fair value. The price of a member’s ticket to watch Arsenal vs. Manchester City, for example, lies in a range of £69 to £99, equivalent to £46 or £66 per hour. A price of a ticket to watch a Hundred match at Lords starts at £40 for an adult, is £5 for under-16s and free for those aged under-six. One match lasts for two and a half hours. The English Cricket Board, in its reliance on its income from Test matches, is caught up in a dilemma. Fear of a decline in Test match cricket has led it to seek to spread its risk by introducing an additional income stream, the Hundred, now being played simultaneously with the Tests against South Africa.

Set against this dilemma is a clear-cut situation. On Aug. 27, in T20 format, the Asia Cup will begin in the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, with a capacity of up to 30,000 spectators, equivalent to Lords. Ticket prices start at AED 30-75 ($8-$20), rising to AED 250 depending on the match and seat type. The first batch of tickets went on sale online on Aug. 15. Those for the India vs. Pakistan match sold out within one hour.

Gavaskar’s advice is founded on some obvious trends in the game. The BCCI now generates about 70 percent of cricket’s global income. It has monetized and mobilized its massive support base. Indian franchise interests are set to add to this dominance. Although the International Cricket Council sets schedules of ever-increasing intensity for its members, India and its collaborators control the future direction of world cricket. Money, media casters and advertisers are the face of the game, with the boards in thrall.

Topics: Cricket T20 Jon Pike Cricket Column

Updated 18 August 2022
Afshan Aziz

Whole world is watching, says Prince Khaled ahead of Rage on the Red Sea

Whole world is watching, says Prince Khaled ahead of Rage on the Red Sea
  Organizers and fighters speak to international media ahead of heavyweight title clash in Jeddah on Saturday
Updated 18 August 2022
Afshan Aziz

JEDDAH: “The whole world will be watching” Ukrainian world champion Oleksandr Usyk defend his title against Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a fight billed as the “Rage on the Red Sea,” Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment, said.

Prince Khalid was speaking during the press conference at Shangri-La Hotel in Jeddah ahead of the Aug. 20 showdown, with the two main headliners and other boxers from the card also giving their views on the event.

“The whole world will be watching,” he said, referring to the heavyweight bout. “It is a huge milestone for Saudi Arabia and sports in the Kingdom.”

Prince Khalid added: “I want Saudi Arabia to be on the boxing map and to empower the people of our country. We want to get involved more in female boxing and, hopefully, we will have Saudi women fighting and representing the nation in the future.”

During the press conference Usyk and Joshua declared themselves ready for the fight, and acknowledged the enthusiastic atmosphere and the hospitality they have experienced in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua will be hoping it is the second time he regains the heavyweight championship in the Kingdom, having beaten Andy Ruiz Jr. in Riyadh in December 2019.

“I am grateful to everyone in Saudi Arabia for their support and hospitality. I am grateful to my team for training me in an excellent way. We raised the level of training and improved the mental focus by being disciplined enough to achieve the goals that I have for myself. What drives me is my passion for competition and always improving above all. Attaining success is my first goal and not the belts.”

Usyk, meanwhile is fighting as much for the Ukrainian people as he is for himself.

“Physically, we are ready for this game and have spent a lot of time on training. There is a great atmosphere and spirit here in the Kingdom which keeps motivating us. I am really thankful to the Saudi people for their hospitality and warm welcome and hope to come to the Kingdom more frequently,” he said.

Prince Fahd bin Abdulaziz, spokesperson for Skill Challenge Entertainment, said: “We are very proud that boxing in Saudi Arabia continues to grow its profile, (allowing us) to host this global event which would have not have been achieved without the support of our wise leadership and the efforts of the Ministry of Sports as well as the tireless work of the Saudi Boxing Federation.”

Speaking to Arab News, he added: ” I hope this event turns out to be successful and Saudi Arabia becomes a destination for other international sports events, alongside boxing.”

Abdullah Ahmed Al-Harbi, president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation, said: “It’s great to see the ecosystem of boxing coming to life in the Kingdom and I hope this (event) turns out to be one of the best we will ever witness in the coming years. It doesn’t get bigger than this world heavyweight championship, as it features five different belts and we wish all the luck to the boxers.”

He also looked forward to the undercard, in particular the first female pro fighters to appear on an international professional card in Saudi Arabia.

“This surely is a historic boxing event not only for the Kingdom but also for the world, and I am very glad to be a part of it,” Al-Harbi said.

“The beauty of this event is that it is the second one in the Kingdom, after the first was held in Diriyah Season in Riyadh, and from then we have seen a big transformation and the growth in amateur boxing,” he said.

“We now have almost 24 clubs and more than 700 boxers. Besides, we have an Olympic event that is featuring 300 boxers in Jeddah. We are (seeing) mass participation within the sport, and we look forward to inspiring more people to participate after this event.”

Commenting on Ziyad Al-Maayouf, the first professional fighter to represent Saudi Arabia, Al-Harbi said: “We are all behind him and support him as he becomes the first Saudi pro boxer to fight in his home country. He will surely inspire a new generation of amateurs to turn pro and help them aim to compete on a higher level.”

Al-Maayouf, who will face Mexico’s Jose Alatorre on Saturday, said he has been overwhelmed by the support he has received and feels a little under the pressure with all eyes on him.

“I definitely feel the pressure,” he said. “It is something that you are going to feel in anything you do that’s important. But there are always two roads to take once you have the pressure. It’s either you enjoy every minute and make the best of it and let it not worry you, or not have fun and let it become an obstacle. I chose the first, to turn the pressure into something good. I am very excited to fight in front of my people and I know, no matter what, they are behind me and I really appreciate that.”

During the Rage on the Red Sea undercard press conference, the other boxers — Zhang Zhilei, Filip Hrgovic, Callum Smith, Mathieu Bauderlique, Badou Jack, Andrew Tabiti, Rashed Belhasa, Bader Samreen, Ramla Ali and Crystal Garcia Nova — all revealed their delight at taking part in the event.

“I and my opponent will be making history together and along the way, we are going to inspire loads of girls to not only take up boxing, but also participate in any kinds of sports. It’s a great feeling to know the fact that I will be inspiring many other women,” Ali said.

Her opponent, Garcia Nova, sent out a message that boxing is for everybody and that there should be no gender discrimination.

“If women want to learn boxing or they want to do something else on their own, then they should go ahead as this will give them a better attitude and (chance) to defend themselves against anybody.”

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield said he could not split the two fighters in the main event.

“Everyone has their favorites to go on and win the title, but I am neutral, ” he said. “I believe both Usyk and Joshua have to be at their best and give the fans a good fight.”

Topics: Rage on the Red Sea Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua #SAUDI ARABIA

Updated 18 August 2022
John Duerden

Influx of foreign goalkeepers adds spice to Saudi Pro League

Influx of foreign goalkeepers adds spice to Saudi Pro League
  No less than 15 out of 16 teams could start the new season with an import between the sticks
Updated 18 August 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia has some of the most exciting foreign imports of any league in Asia, with prolific goalscorers, silky playmakers and solid defenders spread across the competition.

That has not always been the case when it comes to goalkeepers, partly because of a 25-year-ban on outside custodians that was only revoked ahead of the 2017-18 season. Many teams have been making up for lost time however and it could well be the case that no less than 15 out of 16 teams will start the new season with an outsider between the sticks. This summer alone, 11 have signed new foreign keepers.

That has repercussions for the national team as we will see later but it also means that Saudi Arabia is a little unusual in Asia. Some leagues in the continent don’t allow them at all, such as South Korea. Japan does but clubs there tend to limit their imports to a handful of Koreans and an occasional Australian. Saudi Arabia is, however, one of the few places where there are showstoppers from more far-flung locations.

Al-Nassr recently signed one of the best-known goalkeepers likely to play in Asia and certainly one who has the highest international profile at the moment. David Ospina was Napoli’s number one last season before his contract ended and the Colombian, who has made over 100 appearances for the South American country, has also spent time in the English Premier League with Arsenal. His arrival this summer was a real coup for the Riyadh giants.

There is another goalkeeper with significant international experience in the capital. Kim Seung-gyu has played at world and Asian cups with South Korea and is the country’s number one heading into the tournament in Qatar. The 31-year-old has extensive experience playing for big clubs in his homeland — having won the AFC Champions League with Ulsan Horangi back in 2021 — as well as Japan. A good shotstopper who comes out of his area well, there is already plenty of interest back in East Asia as to how Kim performs in Saudi Arabia. If there are no communication issues with his teammates then there is no reason why Kim can’t become a major success at Al-Shabab and help the club challenge once again.

Then there is Marcelo Grohe at Al-Ittihad. The Brazilian is preparing for his fourth season in Jeddah and has earned plenty of plaudits in that time. Last season, the 35-year-old was excellent at times as the Tigers went on a winning spree that looked set to deliver a first league title since 2009. There were a couple of mistakes when the pressure was on in the run-in but it looks as if new coach Nuno Espirito Santo is going to stick with the South American.

Ittihad won’t forget Martin Campana in a hurry as they drew 0-0 with Al-Batin in the final match of last season partly because the Uruguayan was in such good form. The result meant that the Tigers lost all chance of the championship and also kept Al-Batin in the top flight. There is more Latin influence as Al-Taawoun have signed highly rated Brazilian keeper Mailson from Sport Recife, and Al-Tai have Victor Braga.

Newly promoted teams have also taken the foreign route. Al-Adalah have Montenegro’s Milan Mijatovic while Al-Khaleej have signed another Brazilian in Douglas Friedrich. There is also Arab representation. Gabaski’s move from Egyptian giants Zamalek to Al-Nassr may not have happened and Algerian international Rais M’Bolhi may have left Al-Ettifaq (and been replaced by Brazil’s Paulo Victor) but there is still Moustapha Zeghba who had a great season with Damac last time around.

Another new African presence is Devis Epassy, the Cameroon international joining Abha over the summer. Then there is Vladimir Stojkovic, the Serbian who kept out Al-Hilal last season to help Al-Feiha win the King’s Cup and fellow Europeans in Silviu Lung of Romania at Al-Raed and Sweden’s Jacob Rinne at Al-Fateh.

National team coach Herve Renard will be happy that Al-Hilal are not only the best team in Asia but also have no foreign goalkeepers. Abdullah Al-Mayouf has been the most consistent Saudi Arabian goalkeeper in recent years and played all but one game last season for the Saudi and Asian champions.

For Al-Hilal, the 35-year-old has kept Mohammed Al-Owais on the bench but Al-Owais was the go-to guy for World Cup qualification. With Kim’s arrival at Al-Shabab pushing Fawaz Al-Qarni onto the bench, there are not many options for Renard to choose from when it comes to selecting his squad for the World Cup.

If one or two of the new influx of goalkeepers struggle to adapt to life in the Saudi Professional League, it could be to the benefit of the national team.

With so few local goalkeepers playing week in, week out, anyone who can get some minutes on the pitch and get some clean sheets under his belt is sure to catch the eye of Renard. As it stands, while it will be fascinating to see how some of the foreign contingent perform, the locals have to try and do whatever they can to compete.

Topics: football Saudi Pro League Al-Nassr

Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

Saudis take two bronze medals in karate at Islamic Solidarity Games

Saudis take two bronze medals in karate at Islamic Solidarity Games
  The third-place finishes by Saud Al-Bashir and Sultan Al-Zahrani took the Kingdom's overall medal tally to 23
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

KONYA: Saud Al-Bashir and Sultan Al-Zahrani on Wednesday claimed two bronze medals for Saudi Arabia in the karate competition at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey.

The podium finishes took the Kingdom’s overall tally to 23 medals (one gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze).

Al-Bashir took third place in the 60 kg division after defeating the Moroccan Osama Al-Dari 9-4, while Al-Zahrani won the bronze in the 75 kg after beating Nurkhanat Azhikanov of Kazakhstan 2-1.

Saudi’s Olympic silver medalist Tarek Hamdi will launch his participation in the +84 kg division on Thursday, as will his colleague Faraj Al-Nashiri in the -83 kg category.

Topics: Islamic Solidarity Games #turkey Konya 2021 #SAUDI ARABIA

Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

New baseball league announces Dubai International Stadium as official venue for inaugural showcase

New baseball league announces Dubai International Stadium as official venue for inaugural showcase
  The UIBL will transform the cricket stadium into the region's first professional diamond-shaped park
Updated 18 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The United International Baseball League, the first-ever professional baseball competition created for India, Pakistan and the Middle East, has signed a partnership with Dubai Sports City, which will see Dubai International Stadium as the official venue for the UIBL’s inaugural showcase from Feb. 23 to March 5, 2023.

The venue will play host to nine games and one exhibition featuring four of the league’s initial franchises.

Dubai International Stadium is an anchor of the Dubai Sports City complex, the premier multi-purpose sports development in Dubai. The stadium, which opened in 2009, has hosted several high-profile International Cricket Council and Indian Premier League tournaments, including last year’s IPL final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders. The venue will also be home to the inaugural season of the International League T20, the UAE’s professional cricket league that begins play in January 2023.

“It’s an honor for our league to begin play in one of the world’s most storied stadiums,” said Kanwal S. Sra, founder, chairman and CEO of the UIBL. “Dubai International Stadium is one of the jewels of the region, and it will be an incredible launchpad for the UIBL as we bring professional baseball to fans across the Middle East and South Asia. We greatly appreciate the support and partnership of Dubai Sports Council, Dubai Sports City, and the entire Dubai International Stadium team.”

A key part of the UIBL’s growth strategy and intellectual property is the league’s process of transforming cricket fields — plentiful across the Indian Subcontinent and the Middle East — into baseball diamonds. This includes formulation and transportation of the infield dirt, design and implementation of the fencing, and customization and build-out of the dugouts, bullpens and pitching mound. In addition, the UIBL team is creating first-of-its-kind seating options that will get fans closer than ever to the action.

“In the US, we have baseball fields in nearly every neighborhood,” said Kash Shaikh, president and chief marketing officer of the UIBL. “In India and the Middle East, you can drive thousands of miles without seeing one. While we work at the grassroots level to help expand that infrastructure, we are simultaneously creating our own proprietary process to transform world-class cricket stadiums into hotbeds of professional baseball. And, since we are starting with a blank canvas, we also get to reimagine how fans can experience the game. I’m really excited about the game innovations, fan experiences, and new seating concepts we have in store.”

The UIBL plans to share the stadium designs and new fan seating options — including new premium and corporate seating — in the months ahead. In addition to the UIBL’s innovation plans, Dubai International Stadium is world-famous for its “Ring of Fire” — a special system of 350 floodlights fixed around the circumference of its round roof. The lights minimize the shadows and replace the need for traditional light towers.

“We are honored to host the UIBL at Dubai International Stadium,” said Khalid Al-Zarooni, president of Dubai Sports City. “This event continues our stadium’s tradition of hosting world-class international sporting events. We support the UIBL’s vision to bring baseball to our region, and we’re excited to offer fans across our city — and the world — the chance to experience America’s pastime.”

Topics: Dubai International Stadium baseball United Arab Emirates (UAE) #dubai

