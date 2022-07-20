Heroes welcome for UAE jiu-jitsu medal-winning team

You are here

The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team won five medals at the World Games in Alabama. (UAEJJF)
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

  • The Emirati grapplers won 5 with Faisal Al-Ketbi taking 2 gold medals
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE national jiu-jitsu team returned home to a warm welcome after competing successfully at the 11th edition of the World Games in the US.

The competition, which took place in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the most important global multi-sport events in the world. The Emirati squad was greeted at the airport by a delegation headed by Dr. Thani Al-Zeyoudi, UAE minister of state for foreign trade.

The UAE grapplers won five medals at the championship, with Faisal Al-Ketbi winning gold in the 85 kilogram and open weight categories, and Mohammed Al-Suwaidi taking home silver in the 69 kilogram division. Shamma Al-Kalbani became the first Emirati female athlete to clinch a medal at the World Games, winning two bronze medals in the 63 kilogram and open weight categories.

“You set a role model for future generations that seek glory,” said Al-Zeyoudi while congratulating the athletes on their achievements. “The secret behind the UAE jiu-jitsu team’s success in winning world championships like this is having a great vision, long-term strategic planning, and limitless support from the leadership.”

Mohammed Salem Al-Dhaheri, vice chairperson of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, was among the officials at the airport. “The visionary leadership that believes in the outstanding qualities and capabilities of our players and their steadfast determination of not giving up is the reason behind every significant victory and strategic gain for our country’s sport,” he said.

Al-Ketbi was delighted at the reception. “These are joyous moments that we will always cherish. I want to dedicate this success to the wise leadership for their ongoing support of sportsmen and sports as well as the UAEJJF and the chairman, His Excellency Abdel Moneim Al-Hashemi.”

“The achievement in Birmingham was the result of our continuous work for five years, specifically after achieving the gold medal in Warsaw in 2017.”

Ramon Lemos, coach of the team, said: “The victory at the World Games was a direct result of their meticulous training. The winning mentality of the players gave them an advantage on the mats.”

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu UAE

Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

  • Determined Team Abu Dhabi duo return to last year’s endurance triumph
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al-Qemzi and Mansoor Al-Mansoori will be looking to emulate the title triumph they shared 12 months ago when they return to action at the start of the 2022 UIM F2 World Championship in Poland at the weekend.

The opening round of the series takes place on Lake Necko in Augustów, where the two young drivers joined forces with veteran Thani Al-Qemzi to clinch the UIM World Endurance Championships last July.

Two months later, Rashed Al-Qemzi secured his third F2 crown with an emphatic fourth successive victory in the Grand Prix of Portugal, and the Emirati is now hungry for more world championship success.

“I’m excited to be starting another new season with Team Abu Dhabi and I want to bring another world title back to the UAE,” said Al-Qemzi.

“It won’t be easy, but I have a great team behind me and it’s good to have Mansoor alongside me again. We know each other well and can help each other a lot.

“We know what to expect on Lake Necko, and after our success in Augustów last year we’re confident that we can make a strong start to the new F2 season there.”

Al-Mansoori showed enough pace and determination during his debut season last year to suggest that he can become a real force with Team Abu Dhabi this time.

“With this team, the aim is always to work closely together to get the best results,” he said. “That’s exactly what we did in Augustów 12 months ago, and my memories from then make me confident for the start of the F2 season.”

Once again guiding the fortunes of Al-Qemzi and Al-Mansoori in Poland is Italian powerboat racing legend Guido Cappellini, who has landed 14 world titles since taking charge as Team Abu Dhabi manager in February 2015.

After a boat parade on Friday evening, the F2 contenders take to the water the following morning for free practice ahead of the three-stage qualifying in the afternoon.

The 2022 Grand Prix of Poland gets under way at 4 p.m. local time in Augustów on Sunday.

Topics: UAE

Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

  • Brand-new competition is the event’s second pro esports contest
  • China’s PSG.LGD are pre-tournament favorites
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Gamers8 is set to enter the next phase of its calendar when the inaugural Dota 2 Riyadh Masters gets underway later today.

Some of the world’s most successful teams will contest the multi-player action, real-time strategy game over five days, with a $4 million prize pool and $1.5 million winners’ share at stake at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairperson of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Be it prestige, popularity, suspense, or gaming camaraderie, Dota 2 measures up with the games’ all-time greats in every possible way. These same factors were central behind us feeling … compelled to stage a brand-new Dota 2 tournament at Gamers8 — the Dota 2 Riyadh Masters.

“The global appeal of this esports giant was enough in itself for the gaming community to be thrilled ahead of the event, yet the resounding success of Rocket League has fueled the build-up even further both on-site and online,” he said. “On behalf of the Saudi Esports Federation, I implore everyone to fasten your seatbelts and enjoy the ride. Dota 2 Riyadh Masters is a tournament not to be missed and destined for great things, with further editions already planned beyond Gamers8.”

The competition begins with 10 teams placed in two groups of five as they play each other twice in a best-of-two round robin format. The teams with the best overall record in their respective groups will advance straight to the semifinal stage, while those who finish second and third will secure quarterfinal spots. Both the quarters and semis will be best-of-five matches, with the grand finale a best-of-seven matchup.

While many Dota 2 competitions are held online over several weeks, Dota 2 Riyadh Masters is a standout tournament due to its live land-play, elimination structure, and total prize fund — which is the largest outside of The International, the biggest and most prestigious event on the Dota Pro Circuit.

China’s hopes for Dota 2 Riyadh Masters victory are pinned on PSG.LGD, who are among the pre-tournament favorites with a roster boasting some of the world’s best players. Despite falling short in last year’s TI final against Team Spirit, the Chinese outfit is still widely considered to be the world’s finest, and they are relishing the upcoming test in the Saudi capital.

“Dota 2 Riyadh Masters is an excellent opportunity for us to play against pro players from different regions on the international stage,” said Yiping “Y” Zhang of PSG.LGD. “While we went through long, tedious yet must-play regional DPC circuits for the past three seasons in China, this new tournament will enable us to compete in a shorter but more pressurized esports environment.

“Of course, we have huge admiration and respect for our Gamers8 opponents, and we are excited to test ourselves against them. After more than half a year, we finally have the chance to meet new opponents outside China and compete with them.”

Topics: Gamers8 eSports

Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

  • Event from July 29 to 31 to debut world No. 32 Paul Casey
  • Lineup has winners of 20 majors and 4 former world No. 1 players
Updated 20 July 2022
Arab News

LONDON: LIV Golf has announced the field for its third event of the season, the Invitational Bedminster from July 29 to 31 at the Trump club, with an array of the world’s foremost players set to tee off.

The field includes the debut of world number 32 Paul Casey, a 21-time winner as a pro who has represented Europe in five Ryder Cup team competitions. The English standout has annually performed among the globe’s best, having been ranked as high as number three in the world.

Casey joins a Bedminster field that will showcase 10 major champions with a combined 20 majors won, four former world number one players and nearly half of its competitors currently ranked in the top 100. The global field represents 12 different countries, features 16 players with 10 or more professional wins and includes future stars of the game who have earned NCAA National Championships and US Amateur Championships among their accomplishments.

Players will compete in golf’s most exciting new format for $25 million and the chance to become LIV Golf’s third individual and team champions and earn points toward the season-long individual competition. Those who have confirmed include Ian Poulter, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Lee Westwood and Lee Kopek.

“It’s been an historic two months for LIV Golf as we’ve established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition. In just six rounds of live action, we have created a golf environment that has captured the world’s attention and attracted young, passionate fans around the globe,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season.”

The 48-man field will play across 12 teams of four players each. Teams will be announced in the days leading up to the tournament start.

The LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster offers opportunities for golfers from around the world including the Asian Tour, DP World Tour, PGA Tour, Sunshine Tour, PGA Tour of Australasia and Japan Golf Tour, as well as leading players from The International Series, which launched in Thailand in March, and top finishers from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The tour will continue to reward players that compete and perform well in LIV events, with a broad spectrum of exemption categories designed to ensure it delivers new opportunities for international golfers, as well as pathways for amateurs and the next generation of leading players, into elite professional golf.

South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC finished at 13 under par to secure the individual trophy at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, while 4 Aces GC captain Johnson and his new all-American lineup of Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the team trophy in the first LIV Golf event held in the US.

South Africans have now won the first two LIV Golf events, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel earned first prize in the individual competition at the inaugural LIV Golf Invitational London at Centurion Club. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by major champion Louis Oosthuizen, took the team honors in London with fellow South Africans and teammates Hennie du Plessis and Grace finishing second and third, respectively. Grace and Schwartzel are now 1-2 in LIV Golf’s season-long individual points standings.

The LIV Golf Invitational Series launched June 9 to a worldwide audience showcasing its new, innovative format with more action, shotgun starts and no cut.

Topics: football LIV Golf

Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

  • Raphinha marks debut alongside fellow newcomer Andreas Christensen,
Updated 20 July 2022
AFP

MIAMI: Raphinha marked his Barcelona debut with a goal and two assists as the Spanish giants kicked off their four-match US tour with a comprehensive thrashing of David Beckham’s Inter Miami on Tuesday.

The Brazilian, signed from Premier League Leeds United earlier this month for around $60 million, capped a promising first outing for his new club with a well taken first-half strike after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had given the La Liga giants the lead at a sold-out Drv Pnk Stadium.

With fellow new signing Robert Lewandowski not involved ahead of his official unveiling in Miami on Wednesday — following his move from Bayern Munich — it was left to Raphinha, 25, to get the thousands of Barcelona fans in attendance excited about the future.

“I was very happy to score my first goal and to play well and I hope that continues,” Raphinha said. “This is a system which favors me and I think I can really help the team moving forward.”

The Brazilian was making his debut alongside fellow newcomer Andreas Christensen, who left Chelsea at the end of the season, and both were impressive against Phil Neville’s side.

Predictably, Barcelona dominated possession against the MLS team and former Arsenal forward Aubameyang went closest on 15 minutes to opening the deadlock when his close range effort flashed past the post.

There was no denying him soon after when he coolly chipped the ball past Inter Miami keeper Nick Marsman following good work from Pedri and then Raphinha.

And on 25 minutes it was Raphinha’s turn to get on the scoresheet, the Brazilian expertly guiding home an Alejandro Balde cross to double Barcelona’s lead.

It was completely one way traffic and Raphinha capped a good night’s work with another assist just before half-time, teeing up Ansu Fati who expertly smashed home from close range.

“It was a big challenge for us, we were playing against world class players, it was a brilliant occasion to be part of but from a playing point of view, this was something to enjoy,” Neville said. “Some young players would have taken a lot away from an experience like that. This could be life changing for some of our team. We knew they would be on another level.

“We had to fight and accept they would have a lot of the ball and to keep it to 6-0 was a positive. This was a great learning experience for us but now we have to concentrate on MLS and a big game on Saturday against New York City.”

Both teams made a raft of changes after the interval but the outcome was never in doubt, Gavi’s excellent finish from a Memphis Depay corner making it four on 55 minutes before the Dutch forward produced a sublime turn and finish to make it 5-0.

Ousmane Dembele’s driving run helped set up a sixth of the evening with 20 minutes remaining as Neville’s side were completely outclassed.

“Their movements are hard to track, they can mix it up and they are world class players and when you have so many on the pitch at one time, they make it very difficult for you,” said USA international DeAndre Yedlin. “That’s why they are one of the best teams in the world.”

This was the first game of Barca’s US tour which will see them face Real Madrid, Juventus and the New York Red Bulls before the start of the new La Liga season on August 12.

Topics: football Barca

Updated 20 July 2022
AP

  • Dos Santos finished in a championship-record time of 46.29 seconds
Updated 20 July 2022
AP

EUGENE, Oregon: Alison Dos Santos of Brazil powered down the homestretch to take the 400-meter hurdles title at the world championships on Tuesday night.

The underdog even if he had the fastest time and No. 1 ranking coming in, Dos Santos held off a decorated field that included the world-record holder. Dos Santos finished in a championship-record time of 46.29 seconds. Americans Rai Benjamin and Trevor Bassitt won the silver and bronze.

Olympic champion and world-record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway has been dealing with hamstring issues and didn’t have his trademark kick at the finish. He wound up seventh.

Upon his finish, Dos Santos gave two bows to the cheering crowd. He broke Kevin Young’s world-championship record of 47.18 seconds set in 1993 in Germany. Dos Santos won bronze at the Tokyo Games last summer behind Warholm and Benjamin.

It was a night full of surprises with Jake Wightman of Britain winning the 1,500 meters. He had a look of disbelief as he crossed the finish line ahead of Olympic champion and heavy favorite Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

“Crazy,” Wightman said.

Wightman finished in a time of 3 minutes, 29.23 seconds. His win broke a string of five straight world 1,500 titles by the Kenyans. Spain’s Mohamed Katir flew down the homestretch to take home bronze.

Other winners included Australia’s Eleanor Patterson in the women’s high jump and Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia in the men’s discus.

Earlier in the night, world 100-meter champion Fred Kerley slowed down midway through his 200-meter semifinal due to a cramp and finished sixth. His thoughts of two individual medals at the first worlds held on US soil were dashed.

Kerley, once a 400-meter specialist who moved down in distance before last year’s Olympics, won the 100 in 9.86 seconds and was expected to lead the Americans in the 4x100 relay this weekend. He hasn’t been ruled out.

Kerley’s departure opens a less-challenging path for Noah Lyles, the defending world champion, 18-year-old Erriyon Knighton, and top-ranked Kenny Bednarek, all of whom advanced. The trio had the top three times, led by Lyles at 19.62 seconds.

The Jamaican women are poised for another sprint sweep after qualifying three for the final in the 200. Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Shericka Jackson and Elaine Thompson-Herah — the finishing order of the 100 — all advanced. Jackson had the fastest time at 21.67.

It was an easy night at the track for the medal favorites in the women’s 400 hurdles. Olympic champion and world-record holder Sydney McLaughlin, defending world champion Dalilah Muhammad and Olympic bronze medalist Femke Bol of the Netherlands easily won their first-round heats.

“This event has become one of the main focuses for the last couple of years,” Muhammad said. “It could be any one of our days. So we’ll just see how it goes.”

Topics: US

