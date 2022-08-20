You are here

  • Home
  • Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and transferred the bodies to Prince Faisal Public Hospital. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pktjk

Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze

Five children killed in Jordan’s apartment blaze
  • The five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze
  • An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

ZARQA, Jordan: Five children were killed in a fire that erupted in their family’s apartment in the Jordanian region of Russeifa in Zarqa governorate, state news agency (PETRA) reported.

In a statement to PETRA, the Public Security Department spokesperson said the five siblings died when their apartment on the second floor was ablaze.

Firefighters rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire and transferred the bodies to Prince Faisal Public Hospital.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the fire, according to a statement by the Civil Defense Department spokesperson.

The Jordanian father Ahmed Aldaaja mourned the loss of his children, Salman, Sultan, Aryam, Reem and Malak, in a Facebook post.

“All of my five children have passed away.”

“We ask the Almighty to grant us patience and solace.”

The children were buried in Amman as the family will continue to receive condolences in the family’s house over three days.

Topics: Jordan Zarqa Amman

Related

Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Middle-East
Jordan authorities warn against indiscriminate gunfire over exam results
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties
Middle-East
Jordanian king meets Bahraini officials meet to discuss bilateral ties

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor

15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
  • The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Fifteen people died and 22 were injured in a road accident involving a bus and an ambulance in southeastern Turkey, a regional governor said Saturday.
“In all, 15 of our citizens died and 22 were injured .... in an accident involving a bus, an emergency team and an ambulance ... between Gaziantep and Nizip,” Davut Gul, the governor of Gaziantep province said.
The DHA news agency said an ambulance, a firefighting truck and a bus carrying journalists were hit by a passenger bus.
“Three firefighters, two emergency workers and two journalists figure among the dead,” the Gaziantep governor said.
Photos on DHA showed the back of an ambulance ripped out and metal debris strewn around it.

Topics: Turkey

Related

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
World
Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says
Analysis A new honeymoon for Turkey-Israel ties may begin with envoy exchange
Middle-East
A new honeymoon for Turkey-Israel ties may begin with envoy exchange

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  

Houthi militia accused of 467 violations of UN Truce in Yemen  
  • 13 military personnel were killed and 27 others were injured
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Yemen’s Houthi militia has been accused on Friday of committing 467 violations to the UN-brokered truce in the past five days. 
This included 122 violations in Hodeida’s Hais, 94 in south, west and north-west of Marib, 85 in Taiz, 82 in Barh, 51 in west Hajjah, 21 in Jawf warfronts, eight in Dhale and four violations in Saadah, according to Yemen’s state news agency SABA.   
Militia members have been accused of trying to infiltrate military positions in Marib and the western coast, opening fire and shelling army positions in all warfronts. 
Reports suggest bomb-laden drones were also directed at army positions killing 13 military personnel and injuring 27 others.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia UN truce

Related

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy
Middle-East
Aid workers face ‘alarming’ levels of incitement, violence in Yemen: UN humanitarian envoy

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car

Abu Dhabi Police warn of hefty $1,361 fine for leaving children unattended in car
  • Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

A $1,361 fine will be issued to anyone who leaves children unattended in cars in the UAE, which may result in injuries or deaths, the Abu Dhabi Police warned this week. 

Leaving children in vehicles is especially dangerous during the hot summer months, where temperatures across the country have been soaring to highs of 48°C. 

“Leaving children unattended is a crime punishable by law, and Wadeema’s Law is tough on violators. It imposes a minimum Dh5,000 fine on the guardian who leaves the child unattended in the vehicle, and this could be accompanied by a jail sentence,” Captain Mohammed Hamad Al-Isai, director of Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate said during an interview on Emarat TV. 

The UAE has reported several instances where a child was left unattended in a vehicle, resulting in their death, Al-Isai added. 

The director shared an incident where a father had forgotten his baby in the car because he was engrossed in a phone call. By the time the man realized that his infant was locked in the car with no air conditioning, the baby had already died, Al-Isai said. 

“I hope residents will take this incident as a warning. Whenever you head out, you must make sure to check your vehicle before locking up. In addition, no motorist or guardian should ever leave a child unattended, even for a minute, when stepping away from the vehicle. Guardians are responsible for the wellbeing and safety of children,” the director warned.

Topics: UAE Abu Dhabi

Related

A Pakistani paramedic stores plasma after donations by volunteers in Karachi. (AFP file photo)
World
UAE team explores setting up plasma farming facilities in Pakistan

At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, hostages held

At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, hostages held
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, hostages held

At least 12 killed in Somalia hotel siege, hostages held
  • The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire
  • Somalia’s Al-Shabab insurgents have claimed responsibility
Updated 26 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

MOGADISHU: At least 12 people have been killed in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu after Al-Qaeda-linked militants attacked a hotel, seizing hostages that authorities were battling to free nearly 20 hours later, an intelligence officer said on Saturday.
The attackers blasted their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening with two car bombs before opening fire. Somalia’s Al-Shabab insurgents have claimed responsibility.
“So far we have confirmed 12 people, mostly civilians, died,” Mohammed, an intelligence officer who only gave one name, told Reuters.
The gunmen were holding an unknown number of hostages on the second floor of the facility, Mohammed said, preventing authorities from using heavy weapons.
They had also boombed out the stairs to make it harder to access certain floors, he said.
The detonations sent huge plumes of smoke over the busy junction on Friday night, and the sound of gunfire still crackled across the capital by 0700 GMT on Saturday.
Sounds of explosions punctuated the night as government forces tried to wrest control of the hotel back from the militants, witnesses said.
Large sections of the hotel were destroyed by the fighting, they said.
Friday’s attack was the first major attack since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a translation by the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors extremist group statements.
Al Shabab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than 10 years. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.
The Hayat Hotel is a popular venue with lawmakers and other government officials. There was no immediate information on whether any of them had been caught up in the siege.

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab Mogadishu Hotel Hayat

Related

UAE aid ship arrives in Somalia to deliver food and relief supplies
Middle-East
UAE aid ship arrives in Somalia to deliver food and relief supplies
US says it kills 2 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike
World
US says it kills 2 Al-Shabab militants in Somalia airstrike

Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian

Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian
Updated 19 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian

Israeli troops kill another unarmed Palestinian
  • Anger in West Bank after man, 58, is shot on his way home from morning prayers
Updated 19 August 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH, West Bank: There was growing outrage in the occupied West Bank on Friday after Israeli troops killed another unarmed Palestinian man.

Saleh Sawafta, 58, was returning from dawn prayers at a mosque near his home in Tubas when he was shot in the head. Doctors fought to save his life, but Sawafta died from “critical wounds.”

The victim, who had been preparing for his daughter’s wedding next week — was not involved in previous clashes with Israeli forces and was not a target for arrest.

His death brought the number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli army since the beginning of the year to 135.

Hundreds of people attended Sawafta’s funeral on Friday afternoon as anger spread in the city.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Tubas Governor Maj. Gen. Younis Al-Assi accused the Israeli army of using “excessive and unjustified force” against Palestinian citizens, and of shooting to kill.

He told Arab News that the Israeli army’s policy of killing, wounding and arresting Palestinian citizens was the main contributor to the “industry of terrorism,” and influenced young people to seek revenge for the deaths and assaults.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh said that the armed forces of the Israeli occupation would continue their “terrorism” unless the international community stopped displaying double standards over international law.

“As long as they can act with impunity, the crime continues in the absence of punishment. Children, women and the elderly are victims of the terror of the occupation in every city, village and camp,” the prime minister said.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Sawafta’s killing was “part of a series of daily crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces against Palestinian citizens,” and said the army was acting on instructions from Israeli politicians.

Topics: West Bank Israel

Related

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, medics say
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes, medics say
UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank
Middle-East
UN experts slam Israel’s ‘harassment’ in West Bank

Latest updates

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office
15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
15 dead, 22 wounded in Turkey road crash: Governor
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
‘Lord of the Rings’ show star Ema Horvath stuns in Elie Saab
‘Lord of the Rings’ show star Ema Horvath stuns in Elie Saab
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window
Howe targets Newcastle signing that will ‘make a difference’ with time running out in transfer window

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.