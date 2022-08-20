You are here

RCU announces birth of Arabian leopard cubs, US embassy congratulates

Two female Arabian leopard cubs were born in Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research last week. (Screenshot/RCU)
Two female Arabian leopard cubs were born in Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research last week. (Screenshot/RCU)
Nada Hameed

  • RCU tweeted video of newborn Arabian leopard cubs playing together at Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research
JEDDAH: The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) has announced the birth of two female Arabian leopard cubs, one of the world’s most endangered animals.

The RCU tweeted a video of the newborn Arabian leopard cubs playing together at the Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research, where they were born.

The US embassy in Riyadh praised the efforts of the RCU in preserving one of the most endangered species via a message on Twitter: “We congratulate Saudi Arabia on the birth of “two female” Arabian leopard cubs. RCU is doing a great job when it comes to preserving one of the most endangered animals.”

The news received thousands of positive reactions from many animal lovers from countries around the globe including Japan, India, Canada, Ukraine, the US and France.

The RCU’s strategy to preserve the Arabian leopard includes initiatives such as the expansion of a breeding program through the opening of the Arabian Leopard Breeding Center in the Sharaan Nature Reserve, and the establishment of a $25 million Global Fund for the Arabian Leopard. 

The Arabian Leopard’s habitat has historically been ecologically diverse. The RCU tweeted: “In #AlUla, we work to safeguard the Arabian Leopard from extinction, restore ecosystems and meet our #SaudiGreenInitiative & #SaudiVision2030 objectives.”

Only a handful of the magnificent animals are thought to survive in the whole Arabian Peninsula, holding out in the last refuge in Oman’s Dhofar mountains.

What makes Arabian leopards vulnerable is that they are solitary animals, they live alone and mate in the winter, their gestation period is 100 days, and the female Arabian leopard gives birth at an annual rate of one to two cubs only.

The Arabian leopard is classified on the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s Red List as “critically endangered.” It is all but extinct in the wild.

However, the commitment to preserving the Arabian leopard runs deep in Saudi Arabia, and in June 2016 Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of culture and the RCU, signed an agreement with Panthera, committing the commission to invest $20 million over 10 years to aid global conservation of the leopard and to revitalize the Arabian leopard population.

This year, the Kingdom celebrated its first Arabian Leopard Day in February. The occasion will take place annually on February 10 to raise awareness about the endangered big cat.

JEDDAH: The two-day “Chromosome” entertainment and training program, hosting 30 children with intellectual disabilities to help them integrate into society, has concluded in Jeddah.

The event, for children aged between four and 18 years old, offered courses on pottery and canvas painting.

According to Kawakib Al-Najjar, the event coordinator, the activities, held at the Arty Café and organized by the “Volunteers for Them” team, were planned to empower the participants to become independent and help them in the future.

“The children’s interaction was wonderful, starting from touching the material to designing the pottery shapes that were chosen for them, knowing that it is a skill that strengthens the muscles of their fingers and hands,” Al-Najjar told Arab News.

She added that caring for people and children with intellectual disabilities can benefit them and wider society.

Discussions between the organizers and relatives of the children was also held as part of the program, to encourage the families to teach their children crafts that can enhance their abilities and integrate better into society.

Al-Najjar stressed the importance of training and educating people with intellectual disabilities.

“All available psychological, social and behavioral (methods) should be considered to help these people overcome their difficulties and challenges,” she said, confirming that such courses can contribute to reducing hyperactive behavior and improving some accompanying behaviors, such as distraction and impulsiveness.

“Previous experiences have revealed that teaching people with intellectual disabilities a certain craft can provide an external stimulus that compensates children for the weakness of their internal stimuli, and this in turn leads to raising the rates of their adaptation to society and improving their ability to communicate,” she explained.

She added that such techniques can increase these children’s chances of getting jobs and, as a result, securing them a better, more self-sufficient and satisfactory life.

Al-Najjar explained that the name of the event symbolizes the fact that genes can cause disability.

Sharing statistics about people with different disabilities in the Makkah region, the coordinator said that over 7,860 people of both genders are suffering from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

“Over 6,190 people in the region have Down’s syndrome, while more than 173,400 are visually impaired, and over 66,550 have hearing impairments. Some 218,097 people are suffering from motor disability, while 7,735 have been found to be autistic,” she said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Jeddah Disabilities

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 

Saudi Arabia’s KSrelief provides aid to Yemenis in flood-hit Al-Mahra 
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) provided urgent aid to Yemenis in the Al-Mahra Governorate who were affected by recent torrential rainfall and floods, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday. 

At least 50 tents and 50 shelter bags were distributed to 300 people as part of the center’s emergency relief project, Saudi state news agency SPA reported. 

Al-Mahra, as well as other southern and eastern governorates in Yemen, have witnessed heavy rain this month. 

KSrelief’s immediate response was a continuation of the Kingdom’s efforts to provide support to Yemenis across several regions in the country. 

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public. (SPA)

The center has also launched dozens of projects to support Yemen’s health sector and provide medical aid and services to the public.  

In July 3,606 people received medical services provided by KSrelief in the Hiran District in the Hajjah Governorate, the report added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia KSRelief Yemen

Quality of Life deal to open Unified Security Operations Centers in all Saudi regions

Quality of Life deal to open Unified Security Operations Centers in all Saudi regions
RIYADH: The Saudi Quality of Life Program and the General Directorate of Public Security signed an agreement on Thursday to open Unified Security Operations Centers in all regions.

Khaled Al-Bakr, CEO of the Center for Quality of Life program, told Arab News: "Soon, we are going to open the Unified Security Operations Center in many regions of the Kingdom in accordance with the best international standards and practices (in Quality of Life sector).”

They opened a Unified Security Operations Centers  in Riyadh in 2020.

The agreement comes within the framework of the two initiatives: “Leading Police Station” and “Security Platform Development.” The schemes aim to achieve the security objectives of Vision 2030.

As part of the agreement, the security field will benefit from aspects of modernization, whether through digitization on the “Amn” platform, the establishment of a leading police station in the capital, or the creation of mobile police stations in line with urban expansion in cities across the Kingdom.

The “Amn” portal is a public security electronic gate that provides a bundle of new IT services for relevant authorities, expediting the work of security services.

The agreement was signed in presence of Khaled Al-Bakr, CEO of the Center for Quality of Life program; Lt. Gen. Mohammed Al-Bassami, director of Public Security; and Sultan Al-Mutairi, head of the Vision Realization Office at the Ministry of Interior.

He praised the ministry’s achievements in security indicators, noting that it reflected positively on quality of life in the Kingdom. Al-Bakr also hailed the success of Unified Security Operations Centers, which he said have led to a “leap in the quality of security services provided to citizens, residents and visitors to the Kingdom.”

Al-Bakr also noted the importance of the Vision Realization Office at the Ministry of Interior in signing a number of contracts related to the General Directorate of Public Security within the initiatives of the Quality of Life program. The contracts include a number of national private sector companies that will connect security to the quality of life sectors.

“The Saudi Vision 2030 initiatives related to the security sector aim to enhance the capabilities of the sector with a vision that keeps pace with the developments witnessed by the Kingdom in all fields. Within the signed contracts, the ‘Amn’ platform will be developed, a leading police station will be established and mobile police stations will be established to increase the effectiveness of the security sectors,” said Al-Bakr.

“The security sector is a vital sector in the Quality of Life System and Saudi Vision 2030. It is not possible to imagine any improvement and upgrading of the quality of life anywhere in the world without security being stable and the security system keeping pace with developments, and being effective.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Quality of Life Program Vision 2030 Riyadh Saudi Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s Hanan Al-Anazi tastes sweet success with Al-Hasawiya date cake mix

Photos by Jasmine Bager
Photos by Jasmine Bager
AL-AHSA: When Hanan Al-Anazi was 12, she had an insatiable appetite for creative concoctions in the kitchen. Her favorite pastime was to open up the family pantry and whip up tasty treats using whatever was available.

Her desserts combined “modern” recipes with local ingredients, such as Saudi dates. Her mother dreaded these little experiments because she made such a mess and used up all the sugar and baking powder.

Al-Anazi knew, even then, she wanted to eventually turn that passion into a profession, but like all good dough, this took some patience and time.

Last year, the now 35-year-old, took part in a local date exhibition as a vendor. After working in the business of selling dates for years, she decided to try her luck and asked if she could sell a cake mix she had made, but nobody wanted to bite.

The date merchants who had been in the industry for many decades told her to just leave the dates alone, that her little cake mix wouldn’t likely succeed. Who would buy it, they asked her.

Not easily deterred, she decided to prepare something anyway. She had taken a few culinary courses over the years and learned how to incorporate dates in her sweets. It was her secret ingredient. She thought she’d start with a recipe in the Hasawi date cake style.

Always the innovator, she decided to try handing out free samples. She placed the ingredients in a bag that was designed for coffee and put a sticker on top and wrote “Date Cake.” She made 50 bags herself. When people stopped by her booth at the date exhibition, she handed out her samples to customers and hoped for the best.

At the end of the five-day exhibition, many people came back — they had tried making her mix at home and loved it and asked where they could get more. They were willing to buy it.

She was elated. Hanan ‘Crocker’ — a homage to the fictional character Betty Crocker on the well-known brand — was born. She applied for the necessary work permit, had a logo designed, built a website and got to work.

The dates have always been key.

Born in Riyadh, she moved to Sharqiyah (Eastern Province) when she was six. During those formative years, living with fresh Hasawi dates (from Al-Ahsa) ignited her love for the sweet fruit.

Al-Ahsa was named in the 2020 Guinness Book of World Records for having the largest date palm oasis in the world. In 2021, it broke the Guinness World Record for having the largest date farm.

Al-Anazi tried to take that cultural pride and include it in her products.

The cake mix requires only a few simple ingredients, just like the Betty Crocker products. The difference is, Al-Anazi’s version uses dates in every dish. Even her Cinnamon Rolls recipe uses it in the filling.

“A month after the exhibition date, it was evident that there was a market for my product and I had to get serious. So I decided to build my brand and change the basic packaging — couldn’t continue to use those brown coffee bags forever — and applied for the freelance work certificate and got a permit.

“I used to do everything by hand but now, thank God, I have machines and four people on staff to help me. If it gets overwhelming, I will hire freelancers to assist during the busy season, which is coming up in the winter. It’s still all out of my kitchen in Riyadh,” Al-Anazi told Arab News.

Al-Anazi is working on perfecting several new products and is excited to introduce them into the market soon.

“I started almost exactly one year ago — I remember, it was the Saudi National Day. It was also, coincidentally, the anniversary of the start of my journey, too,” she said.

Al-Anazi’s culinary delights are available in select stores across the Kingdom, as well as on her instagram: @Hanan_Secret222, and can be shipped to anywhere in the country.

 

Topics: saudi dates Al-Ahsa Saudi Arabia Hanan Al-Anazi

Saudi aid agency celebrates World Humanitarian Day

KSrelief has implemented more than 2,000 humanitarian projects worth nearly $6 billion in 86 countries. (SPA)
KSrelief has implemented more than 2,000 humanitarian projects worth nearly $6 billion in 86 countries. (SPA)
RIYADH: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center celebrated World Humanitarian Day on Friday.
Since its establishment, the center has aimed to unify government, civil and popular humanitarian and charitable endeavors to help the needy and poor.
In the past seven years, KSrelief has implemented more than 2,000 humanitarian projects worth nearly $6 billion in 86 countries.
Projects target a range of vital sectors, including food, education, health, nutrition, water, environmental reforms and accommodation.
KSrelief has also formed partnerships and strategic ties with 175 UN-sponsored, global, regional and civil society organizations.
One of its major initiatives, the Masam project, focuses on protecting Yemeni territories from land mines planted by Houthi militias. Since its establishment in 2018, the project has defused more than 353,000 mines.
Meanwhile, as part of its relief work, the center signed an agreement to operate the Specialized Hospital for Ophthalmology in Marib governorate, Yemen, for one year, in cooperation with Al-Basar International Foundation.

 

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Saudi Arabia

