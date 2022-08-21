You are here

  • Home
  • How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events

How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events

Special How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
1 / 5
British biker Sam Sunderland and his team celebrate their victory after winning the Dakar Rally 2022, at the end of the last stage between Bisha and Jeddah on Jan. 14, 2022. (AFP)
Special How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
2 / 5
Newcastle United fans celebrate the club's recent take over by a Saudi-led consortium during an English Premier League football match on Oct. 17, 2021 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, England. (AFP)
Special How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
3 / 5
Real Madrid players celebrate beating Atletico Madrid for the Spanish Super Cup title on Jan. 12, 2020, at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah. (AFP)
Special How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
4 / 5
US biker Mason Klein competes during Stage 7 of the Dakar Rally 2022 between Riyadh city and Dawadmi town on Jan. 9, 2022. (AFP file)
Special The peloton passes by ancient Nabataean carved tombs during the Saudi Tour northwestern city of AlUla on Feb. 1, 2022. (AFP)
5 / 5
The peloton passes by ancient Nabataean carved tombs during the Saudi Tour northwestern city of AlUla on Feb. 1, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/69uru

Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events

The peloton passes by ancient Nabataean carved tombs during the Saudi Tour northwestern city of AlUla on Feb. 1, 2022. (AFP)
  • Usyk and Joshua’s heavyweight bout in Jeddah is only the latest in a long and exciting list
  • Kingdom has set its sights on the AFC Women’s Asian Cup, Asian Games and Asian Winter Games 
Updated 18 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s coastal city of Jeddah was buzzing with excitement yet again on Saturday ahead of one of the biggest boxing rematches in sporting history, between Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and British fighter Anthony Joshua. 

Such scenes of anticipation are increasingly familiar in Saudi Arabia, as more and more international sporting events are hosted by the Kingdom — a product of the country’s wide-ranging social and economic transformation plan, Vision 2030.




Football match between Saudi Arabia and Australia, part of the 2022 Qatar World Cup Asian Qualifiers, in Jeddah on March 29, 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Last September, Usyk shocked the boxing world when he outclassed Joshua in the first bout, claiming his fourth heavyweight title. Owing to the war in Ukraine, their planned rematch could not take place in the champion’s home country. 

Instead the bout, titled “Rage on the Red Sea,” came to Jeddah.




Oleksandr Usyk, left, and Anthony Joshua ahead of their rematch in Jeddah on Aug. 20, 2022. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

One of the goals of Vision 2030, launched in 2016, was to establish the Kingdom as a regional hub for world-class professional sporting events that would generate jobs for Saudi citizens and enhance overall quality of life. 

Today, sports are taking center stage in the Kingdom’s diversification drive to move the economy away from hydrocarbons and to embrace a whole host of flourishing cultural, entrepreneurial and high-tech industries.

In just a few short years, Saudi Arabia has moved to the forefront, hosting some of the biggest sporting events in the world, providing an additional boost for tourism, hospitality, leisure, and employment, while also strengthening national identity.




Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (C) attends the launch of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship in Diriyah, Riyadh, on Nov. 22, 2019 (Saudi Royal Palace photo/ File)

Tourism is one area Saudi Arabia is especially eager to promote with the launch of its Saudi e-visa in 2018. The Kingdom expects to have hosted 100 million tourists by 2030, drawn by a mixture of new luxury resorts and a packed entertainment calendar.

Hosting major sporting events has created new opportunities for partnerships, investments, and sponsorships at every stage in the value chain, while also demonstrating Saudi Arabia’s diversity, inclusivity, and economic potential to a broader international audience.




Toyota's Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi and British co-driver Michael Orr compete during Stage 11 of the Dakar 2022 around Bisha on Jan. 13, 2022. (AFP)

From the silky smooth tarmac of the Formula E track to the epic routes of the Dakar desert race, and the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City to the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, the Kingdom’s sports entertainment infrastructure has improved leaps and bounds.

Saudi Arabia’s successful bid to host the 2034 Asian Games is further proof of the sector’s long-term strategic trajectory — one that is bound up in its overall national development.

In 2018, the Kingdom witnessed a flurry of major sporting events, tournaments, and championships. That year, Britain’s Callum Smith beat compatriot George Groves in Jeddah to win the WBA super-middleweight title and the World Boxing Super Series crown. 

The 2018 Ad Diriyah E-Prix was also one for the books, as the championship was staged in the historic town of Diriyah, the capital of the first Saudi state.

Since then, Saudi Arabia has hosted the Supercoppa Italiana, the expanded Supercopa de Espana, golf’s Saudi International and the $20 million Saudi Cup — the world’s richest horse race. 




Jockey Wigberto Ramos with Emblem Road celebrates after winning the 1800M race Group 1 of the $20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh on Feb. 26, 2022. (AFP file)

It has also hosted the Saudi International Championship for Parachuting, the “Clash on the Dunes” between Joshua and Andy Ruiz Jr., the Diriyah Tennis Cup, and the Battle of the Champions BMX and skateboarding tournament, to name just a few. 

Although Saudi Arabia’s entertainment revolution suffered setbacks in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with events suspended, venues closed, and international travel barred for several months, the entertainment calendar soon returned with a bang.

In 2021, the Kingdom inaugurated its crowning glory — the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix — firmly establishing itself as a leading venue for international sports events.




Drivers compete during the 2022 Saudi Arabia Formula One Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on March 27, 2022. (AFP)

Built in just eight months, the high-speed circuit on Jeddah’s seafront became the fastest F1 track to have ever been constructed.

The Kingdom has now set its sights on hosting the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in 2026 and the Asian Winter Games in Saudi Arabia’s planned megacity of NEOM in 2029.




A view of NEOM’s Trojena, a mountain destination in the northwestern Saudi province of Tabuk, which is will soon offer year-round outdoor skiing and adventure sports. (Supplied)

A recent Ernst & Young report found that the value of the sporting events industry in Saudi Arabia is growing 8 percent annually, rising from $2.1 billion in 2018 to an estimated $3.3 billion by 2024. 

The contribution of sport to national GDP grew from $2.4 billion in 2016 to $6.9 billion in 2019 as the number of international events in Saudi Arabia doubled from nine in 2018 to 19 in 2019. 

Of course, the economic dividends are not the only signals of success. The Kingdom’s young athletes have clocked up significant victories, which the whole nation can rightly feel proud of.

Last year, Saudi Arabia’s Tarek Hamdi won silver in karate at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Then, earlier this year, Fayik Abdi became the first Saudi to participate in the Winter Olympics, held in Beijing.




Alpine skier Fayik Abdi became the first ever Saudi to participate at the Winter Olympics. (Saudi Olympic Committee)

Having performed well in its fifth FIFA World Cup appearance in Russia in 2018, the Saudi national team qualified for the this winter’s finals in March this year.

Another positive knock-on effect of the growth of sports entertainment has been a general uptake in health and fitness activities among the Saudi population. 

A new survey by Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Statistics has revealed that 48.2 percent of people across the country now practice physical and sporting activities for at least 30 minutes a week. 

This demonstrates a key milestone in creating a healthy, vibrant society in line with Vision 2030’s Quality of Life Objectives. 

Another pillar of the Vision 2030 reform agenda has been to transform the role of women. Saudi Arabia has developed several strategies to include women in sports, including the establishment of a 24-team Women’s Football League in 2020 and the launch of the first Women’s Regional Football League the following year. 




The Saudi women national football team has received a boost with the appointment of veteran German coach Monika Staab as trainer-coach. (Supplied)

Indeed, according to the Saudi Ministry of Sports, female participation in sports has increased by almost 150 percent since 2015. 

“By participating in athletic events, women achieve so much more,” Hala Al-Hamrani, founder of the first female boxing gym in Saudi Arabia, told Arab News. “Tonight’s boxing event is a big deal, but I’m going mainly to watch the first two female undercards in Saudi Arabia.”

On said undercard, a major moment for women’s boxing will see Somali-British prospect Ramla Ali become the first female boxer to feature in an official international event in Saudi Arabia, clashing with Crystal Garcia Nova over an eight-round super-bantamweight contest.

“I think that is a huge step forward because it’s sending a message to the public that the government supports women competing in combat sports, which will in return allow families that were once reluctant to allow their girls to join in classes or different martial arts competitions to reconsider their position,” said Al-Hamrani. 

Such events “help dissipate the idea that women shouldn’t box,” she added. 

“The undercard and the government’s support is a big deal, showing that women’s involvement in the sport in any way is no longer taboo.” 

 

The Coptic miracle
How Egypt's historic Christian church survived and thrived

Enter


keywords

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice Rage on the Red Sea SaudiVision 2030 Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua

Related

Exclusive How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games video
Sport
How Saudi hero Ibrahim Al-Marzouki overcame adversity to claim bronze medal glory at Islamic Solidarity Games
Usyk and Joshua all the rage in first Jeddah appearance
Sport
Usyk and Joshua all the rage in first Jeddah appearance

Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure

Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure

Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
  • Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half
Updated 21 August 2022
AP

MADRID: Luka Modric is making it easier for Real Madrid fans to start getting over Casemiro’s departure.
A day after the Brazil midfielder announced he was ending his successful decade-long stint with Madrid to join Manchester United, his former teammate scored a beautiful goal and set up another to help the defending champion beat Celta Vigo 4-1 on Saturday for its second consecutive win to start the Spanish league.
Modric’s performance was worthy of applause even by Celta fans when the veteran was substituted in the second half.
“It is always nice,” Modric said. “It makes me happy to be recognized by other fans.”
Karim Benzema, Vinícius Júnior and Federico Valverde also scored as Madrid comfortably followed up its come-from-behind win at promoted Almería in the opener.
It was Madrid’s first game since losing Casemiro, the trusted holding midfielder who had been one of the defensive anchors of the Spanish powerhouse.
“We made history together here,” Modric said. “He was a fundamental piece for us and we will miss him a lot, both as a player and as a person. We are sad that he left but it’s part of soccer. We have to move on without him and each one of us has to give something extra to make up for his absence.”
Without the Brazilian, Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti set up the midfield with Eduardo Camavinga, newly signed Aurélien Tchouaméni and Modric, who had not started against Almería.
The 36-year-old Modric took over the midfield on Saturday, controlling the pace both defensively and offensively.
He scored his goal with a well-placed curling shot into the top corner after a nifty move to get past a defender at the top of the area in the 41st minute at Balaídos Stadium.
“Modric is a fantastic leader for us,” Ancelotti said. “He played very well and scored the most important goal of the match because it put us ahead and made everything easier.”
Benzema, Madrid’s top player last season, scored his first goal of this campaign by converting a 14th-minute penalty kick after video review spotted a handball by Celta midfielder Renato Tapia inside the area.
Celta equalized with another penalty kick less than 10 minutes later, with Iago Aspas finding the net from the spot after a handball by Madrid defender Éder Militão.
After putting his team ahead, Modric sent a nice through ball to Vinicius Júnior in a breakaway in the 56th, and the Brazil forward found the net after dribbling past Celta goalkeeper Agustín Marchesín.
Some Celta fans stood to applaud Modric when he was substituted by Dani Ceballos in the 77th.
Valverde closed the scoring after a pass by Vinícius Júnior in the 66th.
Substitute Eden Hazard missed a chance to increase Madrid’s lead when he missed a late penalty kick, with Marchesín saving his shot.
In addition to Casemiro’s absence, Ancelotti also could not count on midfielder Toni Kroos because he had the flu. Forward Rodrygo was not in the squad because of an injury.
Madrid is seeking back-to-back league titles since 2007-08.
American midfielder Luca de la Torre entered the match in the 87th to make his Spanish league debut.

Topics: Luka Modric real madrid La Liga Celta Vigo

Related

Alaba free-kick gives Real Madrid win to start title defense
Sport
Alaba free-kick gives Real Madrid win to start title defense
Man Utd agree to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro
Sport
Man Utd agree to sign Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League

Odegaard leads Arsenal to top of the Premier League
  • William Saliba's sweet strike in the second half gave the scoreline a fair reflection of the Gunners' dominance
  • Three games into last season, Arsenal were without a single point and off to their worst start in 67 years
Updated 20 August 2022
AFP

BOURNEMOUTH, United Kingdom: Arsenal stormed to the top of the Premier League as newly-appointed captain Martin Odegaard struck twice inside 11 minutes in a comprehensive 3-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.
William Saliba’s sweet strike in the second half gave the scoreline a fair reflection of the Gunners’ dominance as Mikel Arteta’s men continued their perfect start to the season after three games.
Three games into last season, Arsenal were without a single point and off to their worst start in 67 years.
Twelve months on, they are a team transformed with the arrivals of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko helping a side that finished fifth last season to reach a new level.
Jesus was again at the heart of the visitors’ best attacking play, even if the former Manchester City forward failed to add to his two goals in his first two appearances for the club.
The Brazilian showed his strength to outmuscle Marcos Senesi and play in Gabriel Martinelli in the move that led to the opening goal.
Mark Travers was equal to Martinelli’s low shot, but the rebound fell kindly for Odegaard to tap into an empty net.
The Norwegian was also in the right place to round off another flowing team move for the second as Bukayo Saka and Ben White combined down the right and Jesus’ touch teed up Odegaard to fire powerfully into the far corner.
Arsenal went on to dominate the rest of the first half as Bournemouth chased shadows in the sun on the English south coast.
The league leaders had to wait until the second period to make their control show on the scoreboard but did so in spectacular style thanks to Saliba’s first goal for the club.
The Frenchman spent the last three seasons on loan since Arsenal splashed out £27 million on him as an 18-year-old, but he is quickly making his mark at both ends of the field.
Saliba swept Granit Xhaka’s pass into the top corner from just outside the area to kill off any threat of a Bournemouth fightback.
Only the tightest of offside calls on a VAR review denied Jesus the goal his performance deserved after he slotted in from Odegaard’s wonderful pass.
Travers kept the score down in the closing stages with impressive saves from Jesus and Eddie Nketiah, but after a 4-0 defeat to defending champions City last weekend this was another lesson in the step up to the top flight for the Cherries.

Topics: Arsenal Martin Odegaard Bukayo Saka Gabriel Jesus

Related

Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester
Sport
Gabriel Jesus scores 2 in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over Leicester
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan
Sport
Arsenal defender Nuno Tavares moves to Marseille on loan

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds

Britain’s Ali wins first Saudi women’s boxing match in seconds
  • Ali sent Nova's gumshield flying with a fierce right that slammed into the Dominican fighter's jaw
  • She now stands at 7-0 in her professional career as she moves towards an expected world title attempt
Updated 20 August 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali won the first professional women’s boxing match held in Saudi Arabia with a spectacular first-round knock-out of Crystal Garcia Nova on Saturday.

Just seconds into the fight, after already connecting with heavy shots to the head and body, Ali sent Nova’s gumshield flying with a fierce right that slammed into the Dominican fighter’s jaw.

“I feel like I need to go back and do some more pads. I didn’t really get out of first gear,” said the 32-year-old at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, adding: “It’s cool to get the stoppage.”

Ali, a former refugee from war in Somalia and fighting at super-bantamweight, now stands at 7-0 in her professional career as she moves toward an expected world title attempt.

Before the fight, she said she hoped to be an inspiration in Saudi Arabia as she led a boxing class in Jeddah for Saudi women and girls as young as 15.

“The organizers inviting myself to compete and allowing this fight to go ahead really shows you the cultural shift in the landscape that is happening in the region,” a press release quoted her as saying.

“I hope myself and my opponent, as well as the full card, competing in Saudi Arabia inspires future generations.

“Tonight was amazing, coming into this fight, some were referring to it as ‘the puncher versus the boxer’ because of her high knockout percentage ratio, but we wanted to take the fight to her (Garcia) and I’m delighted to come away victorious.

“Since I arrived in Saudi Arabia everyone has been so warm and welcoming, and tonight just adds to what has been an incredible experience.”

Saturday’s fight was on the undercard of the world heavyweight clash between Anthony Joshua and defending champion Oleksandr Usyk.

* With AFP

Topics: Saudi Arabia women boxing Ramla Ali

Related

Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah photos
Sport
Ramla Ali puts on boxing clinic with Saudi girls ahead of historic bout in Jeddah
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms
Sport
All eyes on Saudi as ‘Rage on the Red Sea’ boxing battle looms

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne
Updated 21 August 2022
ALAM KHAN

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City enjoying ‘best version’ of Kevin De Bruyne
  • With a goal and two assists in his team’s opening two victories, the Belgian has started the new Premier League season in style as City visit Newcastle on Sunday
  • When De Bruyne does finish, there may well be a statue in his honor at the Etihad, standing proudly alongside other heroes
Updated 21 August 2022
ALAM KHAN

LONDON: Two years ago, former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce interrupted Kevin De Bruyne’s post-match interview after he had inspired Manchester City’s 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at St. James’ Park — and joked the midfielder would soon be joining the Magpies.
Newcastle host the Premier League champions again on Sunday, now in a position to attract top players following the takeover by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.
But, having been instrumental in their four Premier League titles in the past five seasons and pursuit of a first Champions League success, it is hard to see the brilliant Belgian leaving City anytime soon. And maybe he never will.
While the Abu Dhabi-owned club have undergone a squad evolution this summer with four key personnel from their trophy-laden era having departed, including former captain Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling, De Bruyne enters an eighth season as their current longest-serving player.
Having extended his contract until 2025 — when he will be 34 and have spent 10 years at City since he signed from Wolfsburg for $65 million — he admits he could end his playing career at the club.
“It could be,” he told Arab News exclusively. “I signed my contract until 2025 and my thinking is that I will probably do that contract — and after we will see what happens.
“It changes all the time, football doesn’t it? I’m starting my eighth season here now and that’s a long time, you see a lot of people come and go. Everyone gets older and everyone gets changed some time. Fortunately, I don’t have to go yet, so I’m OK. I’m happy and I’m still having fun.”
With a skillset that entwines exquisite assists and glorious goals, De Bruyne certainly has that joie de vivre on the pitch.
Yet, despite now being widely lauded as the world’s best in his position and named both the English PFA Players’ Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season twice in the last three years, he is reluctant to revel in the accolades and adulation.
When De Bruyne does finish, there may well be a statue in his honor at the Etihad, standing proudly alongside other heroes, such as compatriot Vincent Kompany, Spaniard David Silva, and City’s record scorer Sergio Aguero.
He said: “I honestly don’t care. I hope whenever I leave that people look at all the good times and enjoyed the football that I played — and that’s more important than having a statue. I try to be the best version I can be and try to be consistent. I’m at the age now where it’s not really about progressing in many aspects but trying to be the best player I can be every week.
“It’s not like when I was 20 and you want to develop a lot more. I see everything differently now and just want to do whatever I need to win games.
“The ambition is to win — that’s what pushes me to be the best I can be. If the team wins and plays good and I can do the same, that’s what I want to do.”
This is indicative of De Bruyne’s humility and relaxed approach to awards or gushing praise from his peers.
“It just shows the consistency. It’s all about trying to have fun and do a good job, and when people decide about awards or how good you are, they decide, and I accept. You just want to be the best version of what you can be, and the way I look at that situation is other people decide about these things.
“As a player, you reflect on what you have done in your whole career maybe later. At the moment I don’t have the time to think about that, but I’m happy you know and that’s one of the main things. To be happy with what you do, with my family, with my kids and, if you enjoy all that, then that makes it even better.”
With a goal and two assists in his side’s opening two victories, De Bruyne and City have started the season in style and now bid for a sixth successive league win against Newcastle after scoring 20 goals in the other five.
Having pipped Liverpool to the title by a point on the final day last season with a dramatic 3-2 win over Aston Villa — coming back from 2-0 down with just 15 minutes left — they are now chasing a third successive league title too.
Only Manchester United have achieved this in the Premier League era, from 1999-2001 and then 2007-09.
“If we manage that, it would be something nice,” said De Bruyne. “It’s hard to compare teams. It’s a different era, different players, and different teams.
“But I think you understand as a team how hard it is to push yourselves to these limits when you do what we have done.
“People take it maybe for granted that we win so many games — and they think it’s normal. But it’s really not that easy to do what both teams, City and Liverpool, have done — to get so many points and so many wins.
“We work incredibly hard and, especially with the league getting tougher every year and so many teams with a lot of qualities, that makes it even harder.”
City, though, have proved under Pep Guardiola in recent seasons that they relish a challenge. So too does De Bruyne, who feels fit and fired up. “Summer was good, and I started now in good shape, so let’s hope it continues. But I never put any targets on myself. I don’t think it makes sense.
“You can play good games without having any assists or goals. I know people talk about it, and it’s important, but it’s not that important for me.
“When you are close to the records, you try, but it’s not something at the beginning of the season where you think I want to get more than that.”
That said, many expect De Bruyne to break the record of 20 assists in a season he holds jointly with Thierry Henry, especially with Erling Haaland now leading City’s attack following his $60 million move from Borussia Dortmund.
The Norwegian opened his goal account with two at West Ham but had just eight touches, including an assist for Ilkay Gundogan’s goal, in last weekend’s 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
De Bruyne has no doubt City will adapt to Haaland’s strengths and that the striker will flourish, saying he sees similarities with his Belgian teammate Romelu Lukaku.
“He’s a little bit like Rom, but everyone is still so unique, so it’s all good,” he added.
“Playing with different players is a little bit different at the start, but we have played with strikers before. We have had Kun (Aguero), and I played with Wilfried Bony before and with Rom in the national team. So we know what to do with strikers and without.”

Topics: Manchester city Kevin De Bruyne Premier league

Related

Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early
Sport
Benzema, De Bruyne put on masterclasses as clamor for Ballon d’Or starts early
De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead
Sport
De Bruyne strike stretches Man City’s Premier League lead

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
Updated 20 August 2022
AP

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen

Dortmund stunned at home with 3-goal comeback from Bremen
  • Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time
  • Dortmund’s much-vaunted offense looked short of ideas against Bremen
Updated 20 August 2022
AP

BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund conceded three late goals from the 89th minute to lose 3-2 to Werder Bremen in their first Bundesliga defeat of the season on Saturday.
Scottish forward Oliver Burke scored the winning goal in the fifth minute of injury time, two minutes after Niklas Schmidt had equalized. English defender Lee Buchanan started the remarkable comeback when he scored in the 89th for the promoted visitors.
Dortmund, which were outplayed for much of the game, looked on course to win 2-0 thanks to speculative goals from Julian Brandt in first-half injury time and Raphaël Guerreiro in the 77th. They were the home team’s first and second shots on target.
Dortmund’s much-vaunted offense looked short of ideas against Bremen, who had the best chances of the first half through Marvin Ducksch, back at his hometown club.
But Brandt scored just before the break, when the Bremen-born midfielder eluded a couple of defenders just outside the penalty area before shooting inside the far post.
Bremen remained the better side, having a penalty appeal waved away before Niko Schlotterbeck made a crucial block to deny Anthony Jung.
Dortmund coach Edin Terzić reacted with three substitutions with 30 minutes remaining, among them American Gio Reyna, who came on for his first competitive appearance since April 8, when he reinjured his right hamstring after less than two minutes in Stuttgart.
Guerreiro’s goal was another long-range effort. Bremen ‘keeper Jiri Pavlenka wasn’t helped with his own defenders blocking his view.
Buchanan began Bremen’s comeback amid some indecisive defending and the visitors pushed on in injury time.
Bayer Leverkusen slumped to their third consecutive Bundesliga loss – after being knocked out in the first round of the German Cup – when sharp-shooting Hoffenheim racked up a 3-0 win.
Christoph Baumgartner scored early with his heel when he was one of two Hoffenheim players facing seven Leverkusen defenders, Andrej Kramaric made-2-0 in the 35th and Georginio Rutter scored with a brilliant shot from distance in the 78th.
Leverkusen hadn’t played badly and the home team’s afternoon was summarized when Kerem Demirbay hit the post with a free kick.
Schalke forward Simon Teerode squandered two penalty opportunities in a 0-0 draw in Wolfsburg.
Koen Casteels saved Teerode’s first effort, but the Schalke forward was given another chance as the Wolfsburg ‘keeper had moved off his line. Casteels then also saved the next effort – within the rules this time.
Vincenzo Grifo’s early goal was enough for Freiburg to win in Stuttgart 1-0, and Mainz won 2-1 in Augsburg.
Union Berlin were hosting Leipzig later.

Topics: Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen Bundesliga

Related

‘Game-changer’ Bynoe-Gittens propels Dortmund to comeback win over Freiburg
Sport
‘Game-changer’ Bynoe-Gittens propels Dortmund to comeback win over Freiburg
Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights
Sport
Dortmund edge Leverkusen as Union claim Berlin bragging rights

Latest updates

Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
Usyk beats Joshua again, retains world heavyweight belts
How Saudi Arabia is aiming to be home to the world’s biggest sporting events
The peloton passes by ancient Nabataean carved tombs during the Saudi Tour northwestern city of AlUla on Feb. 1, 2022. (AFP)
Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Thriving Modric helps Madrid get over Casemiro’s departure
Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry
A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones
What We Are Reading Today: Nobody is Protected by Reece Jones

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.