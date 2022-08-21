You are here

Daughter of ‘Putin’s brain’ ideologist killed in car blast

Daughter of 'Putin's brain' ideologist killed in car blast
This handout picture released by the Russian Investigative Committee on August 21, 2022 shows investigators work on the place of explosion of a car driven by Daria Dugina, daughter of Alexader Dugin. (AFP PHOTO/Russian Investigative Committee/handout)
AP

  • The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology
MOSCOW: The daughter of a Russian nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” was killed when her car exploded on the outskirts of Moscow, officials said Sunday.
The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina.
The 29-year-old was the daughter of Alexander Dugin, a prominent proponent of the “Russian world” concept ideology and a vehement supporter of Russia’s sending of troops into Ukraine.
Dugina expressed similar views and had appeared as a commentator on the nationalist TV channel Tsargrad.
“Dasha, like her father, has always been at the forefront of confrontation with the West,” Tsargrad said on Sunday, using the familiar form of her name.
The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she had attended with her father. Some Russian media reports cited witnesses as saying the vehicle belonged to her father and that he had decided at the last minute to travel in another car.
No suspects were immediately identified. But Denis Pushilin, president of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic that is a focus of Russia’s fighting in Ukraine, blamed it on “terrorists of the Ukrainian regime, trying to kill Alexander Dugin.”

Topics: Russia car bomb explosion

Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

A tourist walks through Sri Lanka's Independence Memorial Hall in Colombo. (AFP file photo)
Sri Lanka looks to Saudi travelers to boost tourism industry

  • Saudi Arabia is one of the Tourism Development Authority’s primary potential markets
  • Tourists from the Kingdom spend an average of $230 a day when they visit the island nation
COLOMBO: Travel industry players in Sri Lanka are hoping to attract more tourists from Saudi Arabia as the island nation grapples with an ongoing crisis in its tourism economy.

Tourism has long been a key source of capital for Sri Lanka. In 2018 the tourism sector accounted for $4.4 billion — 5.6 percent of the country’s GDP. But this dropped to just 0.8 percent in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on global travel.

Sri Lanka has dubbed 2022 “Visit Sri Lanka Year,” and authorities are prioritizing the recovery of tourism as the country sinks deeper into its worst economic crisis since independence.

Tourism has long been a key source of capital for Sri lanka. in 2018 the tourism sector accounted for $4.4 billion — 5.6 percent of the country’s GdP. (AFP)

Assessing this year’s visitor data up to July, Sri Lanka’s Tourism Development Authority has identified its top primary markets and top potential markets, which include Saudi Arabia.

BACKGROUND

Sri Lanka has dubbed 2022 ‘Visit Sri Lanka Year,’ and authorities are prioritizing the recovery of tourism as the country sinks deeper into its worst economic crisis since independence.

“Saudi Arabia is an important source for the Sri Lankan market, due to the size of its population and the high GDP per capita in the region,” Madhubhani Perera, public relations director of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, told Arab News on Friday.

According to the bureau’s data, tourists from the Kingdom spend an average of $230 a day when they visit the island nation.

Even though the number of Saudi tourists dropped from 34,700 in 2018 to 4,015 up to July this year, the Kingdom is still considered “a top market in terms of arrivals,” Perera said.

Mohamed Sabry Bahaudeen, chairman of the Travel Agents Association of Sri Lanka, said the Saudi market has “the potential to grow” and is one of the main countries Sri Lanka should attempt to tap into to shore up its foreign currency inflows.

“Travelers from (Saudi Arabia) have, on average, one of the highest travel spends in the world,” he told Arab News.

The Tourism Promotion Bureau classifies tourists from the Kingdom as generally interested in wildlife and nature, and in “the possibility to enjoy holidays that have a green footprint, native birds, animals in their natural habitats.”

With its famous palm-fringed white beaches, seaside resorts offering water sports, and UNESCO cultural sites, Sri Lanka is also popular among travelers with kids. So the revival of family tourism is a top priority for travel operators.

“Sri Lanka is an ideal destination for Saudi tourists because they prefer family holidays and we have diverse attractions in the country, with rich cultural and historical activities here as well as (sports and leisure activities) to keep the whole family satisfied,” Bahaudeen said.

“I’m confident we will see many more visitors from Saudi Arabia making Sri Lanka their next holiday destination in the coming months.”

 

Topics: Sri Lanka tourism Saudi Arabia

Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, 106 hostages freed

Security forces patrol near the Hayat Hotel after an attack by Al-Shabaab fighters in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. (AFP)
Security forces patrol near the Hayat Hotel after an attack by Al-Shabaab fighters in Mogadishu on August 20, 2022. (AFP)
Somali forces end 30-hour hotel siege, 106 hostages freed

  • At least 12 people, mostly civilians, were killed as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled Al-Qaeda-linked militants
  • Dozens of hostages were freed during the course of the siege
MOGADISHU: Somali forces have ended a siege at a hotel in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, police and the military said on Sunday, adding that they had rescued 106 hostages including women and children.
At least 12 people, mostly civilians, were killed as Somalia’s elite armed forces battled Al-Qaeda-linked militants for 30 hours after they blasted and shot their way into the Hayat Hotel on Friday evening.
Dozens of hostages were freed during the course of the siege, a senior police commander told Reuters, without providing more details.
Another official had earlier told Reuters that mop-up operations were still going on at the building, which suffered extensive damage.
“We are still investigating the explosions of many plastic bags that have been scattered around the hotel,” said Mohamed Ali, a military officer at the scene.
The French news agency Agence France-Presse earlier reported that all the gunmen had been killed, citing a security commander.
Friday’s attack was the first such major incident since President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud took office in May.
The Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab group claimed responsibility for the attack.
Al Shabab has been fighting to topple the Somali government for more than a decade. It wants to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law.
The Hayat is a hotel popular with lawmakers and other government officials. 

Topics: Somalia Al-Shabab Mogadishu Hotel Hayat

9 wounded in Russia strikes on south Ukraine: Mykolaiv governor

9 wounded in Russia strikes on south Ukraine: Mykolaiv governor

  • Aged between three and 17 "all the children are in a serious condition," the governor of Ukraine's southern region of Mykolaiv said
  • The strikes hit an apartment building and several homes in the city
KYIV, Ukraine: Nine Ukrainians, including four children, were wounded Saturday after Russian forces attacked an apartment block and several houses in the city of Voznesensk, near a key nuclear plant, a regional governor said.
Aged between three and 17 “all the children are in a serious condition,” Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Ukraine’s southern region of Mykolaiv, said on Telegram.
He said a girl had lost an eye in the attack.
Voznesensk is located about 20 kilometers (12 miles) from the nuclear plant at Pivdennoukrainsk, Ukraine’s second largest, and 70 kilometers (40 miles) from Mykolaiv, the regional capital.
The strikes hit an apartment building and several homes in the city, which is home to 30,000 people, the emergency services said on Facebook, showing a badly damaged building.
The region, at the forefront of the war, suffers regular strikes.
“Voznesensk. The terrorist country called Russia hit a residential building,” presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram.
The Ukrainian army meanwhile said they had downed four Kalibr high-precision sea-launched cruise missiles fired from the Black Sea near the central city of Dnipro.
Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, a city in the Kherson region which has been occupied by Russia, said the Ukrainian army had bombed a Russian military base in the city.
The Ukrainian army meanwhile reported Russian attacks in the eastern Donetsk region — which has been partially controlled by Russian proxies since 2014 — saying “fighting is continuing.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Mykolaiv Nuclear plant

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office

Female Afghan judge launches appeal against UK Home Office

  • Yosra denied entry to Britain despite eligibility for visa
  • Appeal is first of potentially dozens by Afghans denied entry to country
LONDON: A female Afghan judge has appealed against a ruling by the British government refusing her entry to the UK.

The judge, known only as Yosra, is hiding unlawfully in Pakistan, where her family fears for her health.

Her appeal, lodged on her behalf by lawyers in the UK, is the first of potentially dozens of cases brought by Afghans denied entry to the country by the Home Office.

Yosra, 42, was a judge in Afghanistan for two decades and presided over cases that involved Taliban members.

During her career, she received multiple death threats from the group, and her house was targeted.

She fled her homeland with her son after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan in August last year, fearing for her life.

Yosra, who has a sister in the UK and whose nephew works as a civil servant there, was told she was eligible for resettlement in the UK under the Afghan relocations and assistance policy.

Ten months after applying, though, she was rejected, with the Home Office stating in a letter: “There is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge.

“Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach — that is the fastest route to safety.”

Her family have now raised concerns for the state of her mental health, fearing that she could attempt suicide faced with the prospect of returning to Afghanistan.

Oliver Oldman, a solicitor at the law firm representing Yosra, told The Times: “The commitments made to those at risk in Afghanistan (are) seemingly already forgotten.”

The Home Office said the UK “is taking a leading role in the international response to supporting at-risk Afghan citizens and has made one of the largest commitments to resettlement of any country.

“This includes welcoming over 21,000 Afghan women, children and other at-risk groups with a safe and legal route to resettle in the UK and we are working as fast as possible to house everyone.”

Last week, the Court of Appeal for England and Wales told government officials to reconsider the cases of two other Afghan judges denied entry to the UK.

There are thought to be around 150 other female Afghan judges seeking refuge abroad, with 70 still living in the country.

Topics: UK Home Office Afghanistan

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey’s defense ministry says

Two more grain ships leave Ukraine, Turkey's defense ministry says

ANKARA/KYIV: Two more ships carrying grain have left Ukraine’s Chornomorsk port, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine’s Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 27.
The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S, which are authorized to depart on Aug. 20, were loaded with 6,300 tons of sunflower oil and 25,000 tons of wheat respectively, the joint coordination center set up to enable safe passage said in a statement.
Ukraine’s Sea Ports Authority said on Saturday three Ukrainian seaports had begun loading food onto seven ships, which would deliver 66,500 tons of wheat, corn and sunflower oil to consumers.

FASTFACT

The Zumrut Ana and MV Ocean S were loaded with 6,300 tons of sunflower oil and 25,000 tons of wheat respectively.

Ukraine’s grain exports have slumped since the start of the war because its Black Sea ports — a vital route for shipments — were closed, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East.
At the end of July, three Black Sea ports were unblocked under a deal between Moscow and Kyiv, brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.
The Authority said on Facebook the port of Chornomorsk had moored the bulk carriers Andan Toplak, Filyoz and Maranta, while Odesa port had begun loading the Ganosaya and Kubrosli Y.
Bulk carrier Mohamad Y is waiting its turn, as well as the tanker Foyle, which is standing at the port of Pivdennyi.
The Authority said Ukrainian-origin food would be delivered to France, Sudan, Turkey and the Netherlands.
Ukraine’s Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Friday a further ten cargo ships were being loaded with grain in Ukrainian Black Sea ports and being prepared for shipment.
He said 25 ships had already been dispatched from the three Ukrainian ports, with 630,000 tons of agricultural products on board.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Turkey Ship

