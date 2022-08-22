Cairo metro employs Egypt’s first women

CAIRO: As it prepares to expand to serve a population now exceeding 20 million, the Cairo metro has recruited Egypt’s first female train drivers, a novelty in a country where few women have formal jobs.
Since April, commuters on the network’s newest line have seen women take the controls in the driver’s cab, with reactions ranging from raised eyebrows to outright disapproval, according to the two pioneers.
Egyptian women have had the right to vote and stand for office since 1956, but patriarchal legislation and a male-dominated culture have severely limited personal rights.
The Cairo metro itself provides reserved carriages for women who do not wish to ride with men in an attempt to provide protection against sexual harassment.
Business graduate and mother of two Hind Omar said she had rushed to apply to be a train driver, eager to be a pioneer in a country where only 14.3 percent of women are in formal employment, according to 2020 figures.
“I have several thousand lives in my hands every day,” the 30-year-old said, proudly wearing a fluorescent jacket emblazoned with the RATP-Dev logo of the foreign operations arm of the Paris metro beneath her black and white headscarf. Omar acknowledged that she had been lucky to have the support of her family.
“My parents found it strange at first but they ended up supporting me,” she said.
“My husband was enthusiastic from the start and always encouraged me.”
A key factor had been the exemption from night shifts offered to women drivers, she said.
Omar said the tests for would-be drivers had been grueling, requiring candidates to demonstrate their “attention span” and “endurance.”
She said drivers had to remain “extremely vigilant for long hours” during a six-day working week.
Omar was one of two women accepted for the training program run by Egypt’s National Authority for Tunnels in cooperation with RATP-Dev.
The other, Suzanne Mohamed, 32, recalled the first time commuters on the platform saw her in the driver’s cab.
She said she could understand “they were surprised” in a country where women have limited access to many careers.
“Some passengers were afraid,” she said. “They doubted my skills and said they didn’t feel safe with a woman at the controls.”
Launched in 1987, the Cairo metro is the oldest in the Arab world but it has fallen behind other Arab countries in providing employment opportunities for women. Moroccan Saida Abad became the first female train driver in Africa and the Arab world in 1999.
With the Cairo metro planning to add three new lines as well as Egypt’s first monorail system, Omar said she hoped her example would help “pave the way for other women” to become train drivers and ensure “that there’s a lot of us.”
Mitigation, adaptation and resilience to top UN Climate Change Conference agenda in Egypt
Egypt prepares to host COP27 in November as extreme weather events and multiple crises buffet the planet
Sharm El-Sheikh summit to focus on Paris Agreement implementation, the presidency team tells Arab News
Updated 22 August 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Summer of 2022 has seen a rash of wildfires, flash flooding, dust storms, and record high temperatures across the planet, which scientists believe are only the latest expressions of man-made climate change.
Experts warn that such extreme weather events will grow in frequency and severity unless the world acts decisively to cut greenhouse gas emissions and ensures that temperatures do not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
With the transition to renewable energy sources appearing to stall in recent months, the hope is that the 27th UN Climate Change Conference, to be held in Egypt in November, will, somehow or other, get the climate agenda back on track.
There is an expectation ahead of each COP summit that the host country will emphasize the needs, priorities, and circumstances of its own geographic and cultural space. This year it is the turn of Africa and the Middle East.
“This is a great opportunity for Africa and the MENA region to raise awareness of their challenges and the solutions needed to tackle climate change,” Zitouni Ould-Dada, deputy director in the Climate and Environment Division at the Food and Agriculture Organization in Rome, told Arab News.
“The Egyptian presidency has a great opportunity to convene and facilitate to help countries and other actors raise their ambition and take collective action for mitigation, adaptation and building resilience.”
Preparations for COP27 have given Egypt the added impetus to address its own climate challenges. According to the World Bank, mean annual temperatures in the North African state could rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius by 2050.
Cairo is considered one of the world’s most polluted cities, where industry, traffic congestion, and substandard waste management have led to poor air quality and associated health problems.
Egypt’s Ministry of Health says around 2 million people per year on average seek medical treatment for respiratory problems related to poor air quality.
In honor of COP27, Egypt has transformed its Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, which will host the summit, into a sustainable green city, in part with the help of a $7 million grant from the Global Environment Facility.
Dubbed the Sharm Green City Project, the site has utilized low-carbon technologies, implemented environmental protection policies, and introduced improved waste management practices.
As part of its wider greening agenda, Egypt also recently announced a new partnership with the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company for the production of green hydrogen.
“Entering the Green Hydrogen Alliance is a good opportunity for Egypt to invest in its clean energy,” Mahmoud Mohieldin, a World Bank Group senior vice president and the UN climate change high-level champion for Egypt, told an event at the American University of Cairo in June.
Egypt has lofty ambitions to build on the many carbon-cutting pledges made by participating nations at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, last year. Delegates will be presented with the latest findings on climate change and the measures needed to prevent it.
“COP27 witnesses the release of at least two very important chapters in the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change that provides the international community with the most recent data-based available science on climate change in terms of impact as well as what needs to be done in terms of solutions,” a spokesperson from the COP27 presidency team told Arab News from Cairo.
“We had two reports that were issued, one in February and the second one in April, portraying a very bleak picture about where we are now, about the fact that we are so off track on what needs to be done, and also explaining in detail the adverse impact of climate change on almost every sector and every region in the world.
“It is a sobering moment where we are all converging around scientifically established facts that the window of opportunity is rapidly closing, and there is still so much that needs to be done at scale and on a very timely basis.”
COP27 will be held in Egypt’s Red Sea resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, Nov. 7-18.
Organizers say this year’s summit will focus on mitigation, adaptation, and finance.
A lot has changed since COP26. The war in Ukraine led to a Western embargo on Russian oil and gas, causing a spike in global energy prices. In many countries, still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, this has prompted a cost-of-living crisis.
In response to price rises, energy-hungry governments have called on oil and gas producers to boost their output, while others have switched back to the cheaper but far dirtier alternative of coal, setting back the transition to green renewables.
“For this reason, it is crucial that at COP27 we keep reiterating the message that we need continued strength and commitment to the climate agenda,” the COP27 presidency spokesperson said. “The climate response cannot be deprioritized, rescheduled, or put on pause until we do the rest of the firefighting.”
Indeed, organizers say this is the year when governments must move their climate mitigation, adaptation, and financing plans from the negotiating table to real-world application.
“Following progress at COP26 in Glasgow, international efforts enter a critical new phase as we look to COP27 in Egypt: Implementation of the Paris Agreement at the national level,” the spokesperson said.
“It is the implementation COP, the first COP where nations must show how they will, through legislation, policies, and programs, and throughout all jurisdictions and sectors, begin putting the Paris Agreement to work in their home countries.
“COP27 is about supporting all segments of society, including non-party observers, under the banner of ‘inclusive multilateralism’ to drive significantly more climate action. We have spent almost six years negotiating the operational rule book of the Paris Agreement from 2015 and have concluded most of the details.
“Now is the time when we translate what is being agreed at negotiation tables and conference venues into concrete deliverables on the ground that have preferably a quick impact on the livelihoods of people and that can mitigate the impact and make the ambitions of these deliverables a reality.”
That said, the pressure is on for Egypt and COP27 organizers following a “disappointing” fortnight of talks at the 56th session of the Bonn Climate Change Conference in June.
Delegates representing the world’s developing countries said they were the ones paying the price for climate change brought about by hundreds of years of emissions released by industrialized nations.
They said their call for a funding facility bankrolled by wealthy nations, to help them cope with the damage caused by extreme weather events and rising sea levels, was blocked by the EU.
“Africa has played almost no role in global warming, yet climate change is having a disproportionate impact, with droughts, flooding, and natural disasters driving famine, instability, and conflict,” Ghada Fathi Waly, director-general of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, told delegates at the Aswan Forum in Cairo in June.
It is hoped that this imbalance can be addressed at COP27. If recent climate research has taught world leaders anything, it is that all nations — whether rich or poor — will pay a far greater price if they fail to collectively take action now.
“The IPCC has warned about the urgency of climate change and the need to take climate action,” Ould-Dada told Arab News. “The costs of inaction would be higher than the costs of action.”
Gaza family destitute after father killed in airstrike
Updated 22 August 2022
Reuters
GAZA: Shadi Khail, a scrap collector in the Gaza strip, was killed during Israeli airstrikes this month, leaving his mother, wife and two children destitute.
“He said he was going to collect plastic and sell it and get diapers and milk for the boy. He was never back,” his wife, Asma, said in their three-room house in Gaza City. “He came in a coffin.”
At least 49 people were killed during a weekend of airstrikes and rocket fire that started on Aug. 5, the worst outbreak of violence in more than a year in the volatile Gaza strip, where some 2.3 million people live blockaded in a narrow patch of land.
Shadi Khail’s horse, which he used to carry the scrap metal and plastic he collected and sold for about $3 a day, was killed alongside him.
“He (Shadi) wished he could get me a good house as other people do. He had always told me he wanted to do so and so but there is no income,” she said.
Separately, tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest at a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash.
The new payment method was agreed between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries, but workers fear that hidden fees and new taxes will cut into their wages.
About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work, earning on average more than twice as much as those employed by Palestinian state bodies and businesses.
Most of the workers do not have bank accounts and putting their salaries on the books would create a new revenue source for the financially strapped Palestinian Authority, while bringing a windfall in service fees for Palestinian banks.
Under the arrangement, salaries will be paid weekly with bank fees set at $1 per transfer, according to a number of workers.
Palestinian Labour Minister Nasri Abu Jeish said the new arrangement was meant to protect workers’ rights and that there was no plan to impose new taxes.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited autonomy in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, is responsible for roughly 150,000 public sector jobs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Its budget was $330 million for 2021 and it relies heavily on foreign donors.
OIC leads global condemnation of terror attack in Somalia
Relatives anxiously await news of loved ones as 30-hour hotel siege ends
Al-Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab militants launched the attack on the hotel on Friday, in an operation lasting 30 hours
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: Members of the Jeddah-based Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the UN on Sunday joined Somalia’s allies — including the US, Britain, Egypt, and Turkey — in condemning the terrorist attack in Mogadishu, which killed at least 21 people.
Police and the military in Mogadishu announced on Sunday that Somali forces had concluded a siege at the Hayat and had freed 106 people, including women and children.
Hissein Brahim Taha, OIC secretary-general, expressed his strong condemnation of the heinous act and his solidarity with the victims’ families, the government, and the people of Somalia.
He reiterated the OIC’s principled position against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the attack, according to an official statement that said the UN supported the people of Somalia “in their fight against terrorism and their march toward peace.”
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack.
It affirmed the Kingdom’s position of “rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, expressing condolences and sympathies to the families of the victims, the brotherly Somali government, and people.”
The Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Egypt affirmed its “full solidarity with Somalia in this painful affliction, stressing its total rejection of all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism.”
ATMIS, the African Union force tasked with helping Somali forces take over primary responsibility for security by the end of 2024, also condemned the attack.
Somalia's elite armed forces battled the militants for 30 hours from Friday evening after the attackers blasted and shot their way into the hotel, which is popular with MPs and other government officials.
Three attackers were shot dead during the military operation to end the siege, police said.
Police Commissioner Abdi Hassan Mohamed Hijar said that 106 people, including children and women, were rescued during the siege.
The Al-Shabab extremist group, which has ties with Al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.
Samira Gaid, executive director of the Hiraal Institute, a Mogadishu-based security think tank, said the “audacious attack” was a message to the new government and its foreign allies.
“The complex attack is to show that they are still very much present, very relevant and that they can penetrate government security and conduct such attacks,” she said.
Survivor Aden Ali said he was drinking tea at the hotel when he heard the first blast. He ran toward the compound wall with others as the militants fired at them.
“We were many on the run, over a dozen. When I went out of the hotel, I could see eight of us. May- be the rest died in the shooting,” Ali said.
Another group of people in the hotel fled to an upper floor, where they were killed by terrorists who first blew up the stairs to prevent escape, he added.
Health Minister Dr. Ali Haji Adam reported 21 deaths and 117 people wounded, with at least 15 in critical condition. He said some victims may not have been taken to hospital.
In early May, terrorists attacked a military base for African Union peacekeepers outside Mogadishu, killing Burundian troops.
Police are yet to explain how the hotel attack unfolded, and it remains unclear how many gunmen entered the building.
The October military coup upended a fragile transition put in place following the ouster of Bashir, who was deposed following months of protests
Updated 21 August 2022
AFP
KHARTOUM: The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor Karim Khan has arrived in Sudan, state media reported in the country still wracked by unrest since the 2019 ouster of its leader accused of genocide.
“The ICC prosecutor and a court delegation will hold a number of meetings with senior officials and he will be visiting the Darfur region,” the state news agency SUNA said.
Khan’s visit will continue until Aug. 25, SUNA said, a year after he visited the country for talks on outstanding arrest warrants over crimes committed during the 2003 Darfur war under ousted President Omar Bashir.
His visit this year is the third by an ICC prosecutor to Sudan since Bashir’s ouster in April 2019.
Khan’s predecessor, Fatou Bensouda, held talks in Sudan in May 2021, bringing the strife-hit country’s former leaders one step closer to being tried at The Hague for war crimes.
Sudan has been reeling from deepening unrest, spiraling economic crisis, and a spike in ethnic clashes, including in Darfur, since a military coup last year led by army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The October military coup upended a fragile transition put in place following the ouster of Bashir, who was deposed following months of protests.
Bashir remains wanted by the ICC over his role in the 2003 Darfur conflict, which pitted ethnic African minority rebels complaining of discrimination against his government.
Khartoum then responded by unleashing the notorious Janjaweed militia, recruited from among the region’s mainly Arab nomadic peoples.
Human rights groups have long accused Bashir and his former aides of using a scorched earth policy, raping, killing, looting and burning villages.
The UN says 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced during the conflict.
In 2020, Sudan signed a peace deal with key rebel groups, including in Darfur, that was hoped to end the conflict in the far-flung region.
Several ex-rebel leaders have since taken top positions in government.
Since his ouster, Bashir has been held in Khartoum’s Kober prison along with several of his former aides who are also wanted by the ICC. He faces charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
In April, senior Janjaweed militia leader Ali Mohammed Ali Abd al-Rahman, also known by the nom de guerre Ali Kushayb, faced the ICC in its first trial for war crimes in Darfur.
The fire broke out in a central air conditioning unit on top of a mall in Muharram Bek, where Carrefour is based
Updated 21 August 2022
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: A huge fire that broke out at a Carrefour hypermarket in Egypt’s Mediterranean port city Alexandria was put out on Saturday without any loss of life, the Ministry of Interior said.
In a statement, the ministry added that the fire broke out in the central air conditioner at the top of the mall building in Muharram Bek where Carrefour is based, noting that it did not affect the rest of the building.
Sirens sounded and people at the mall left in a panic as columns of smoke rising from the fire were seen.
The Muharram Bek Police Department said officers, civil protection forces, six fire engines, and an ambulance attended the blaze.
Authorities brought the fire under control, stopping it from spreading to the remaining shops after evacuating all shoppers and store owners from the mall.