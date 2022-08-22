You are here

Mbappe scores in record time as Ligue 1 hits red cards high

Paris Saint-Germain’s French forward Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the French L1 football match between Lille OSC and PSG at Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Villeneuve-d’Asq, northern France on August 21, 2022. (AFP)
  • The goal matched Michel Rio’s strike for Caen against Cannes on February 15, 1992, although statisticians MisterChip calculated that Rio was slightly faster, scoring after 7.9sec to Mbappe’s 8.3
PARIS: Hat-trick star Kylian Mbappe matched one Ligue 1 record by scoring after just eight seconds in Lille to set Paris Saint-Germain on their way to a 7-1 victory on Sunday while the division hit a modern high with 11 red cards in one weekend.
Mbappe equalled a 30-year-old record when he burst into space, collected a pass from Lionel Messi and surprised Lille goalkeeper Leo Jardim with a lob to score his second league goal of the season.
The goal matched Michel Rio’s strike for Caen against Cannes on February 15, 1992, although statisticians MisterChip calculated that Rio was slightly faster, scoring after 7.9sec to Mbappe’s 8.3.
Mbappe then hit a post when facing an open goal, but Messi, Achraf Hakimi and Neymar all scored before half time as PSG tore apart the only other club to win the French title in the last five seasons.
Stories of tensions between two of PSG’s superstars, Mbappe and Neymar, had swirled around the club this week but the Brazilian scored twice and Mbappe three times.
Neymar added a fifth early in the second half. After Jonathan Bamba replied for Lille, Mbappe struck twice, set up both times by Neymar.
The match ended a weekend when French football saw red, as referees applied a new “firmness order.”
After Vanderson of Monaco and Samuel Gigot of Marseille were sent off on Saturday, there were nine more reds on Sunday, setting a single-round high in Ligue 1 for the last 30 years, according to statistics company Opta.
There were also seven reds in Ligue 2, three of them for Saint-Etienne as they lost 6-0 at home to Le Havre.
The last two reds on Sunday came in Rennes, where, despite a warning from their coach, Ajaccio finished with 10 men as Lesley Ugochukwu, who had only come on for Ajaccio five minutes earlier, was shown red in added time.
“Seeing the matches earlier in the day, I had the feeling that the referees had received firm instructions. I warned my players,” said Ajaccio coach Olivier Pantaloni.
Hosts Rennes, who won 2-1, lost backup goalkeeper Romain Salin to two yellow cards in quick succession for arguing from the touchline.
“The spectacle was perhaps more the red cards than the play this afternoon,” complained Rennes coach Bruno Genesio.
“It’s a bit weird. It is regrettable. Because it distorts the matches,” said Genesio.
In Clermont, Saif-Eddine Khaoui scored the only goal against struggling Nice in the fifth minute.
The visitors, who have not won this season, lost Mario Lemina in the 80th minute and Jean-Clair Todibo two minutes later.
There were four red cards in Montpellier as Auxerre gained their first victory in Ligue 1 since May 2012.
Montpellier midfielder Khalil Fayad was sent off in the 46th minute and Auxerre striker M’Baye Niang in the 51st.
After Mathias Autret scored a penalty winner, Nuno Da Costa and then Montpellier midfielder Teji Savanier were sent off.
“There were four expulsions. That’s heavy in a game without extreme violence,” said Auxerre coach Jean-Marc Furlan.
“In our time, when we played, we killed each other. There was never a yellow or a red. UEFA changed all that because there were serious injuries like (Diego) Maradona or (Marco) Van Basten,” said the former defender, who played for a series of French clubs from the mid-1970s to the early 1990s.
“We lost our two center forward because of reds. We’re going to play like Barca. We’re going to play without a center forward.”
Montpellier coach Olivier Dall’Oglio agreed.
“There are red cards being shown very quickly, there are penalties being whistled very quickly,” said Dall’Oglio.
“There are always new instructions. There is always a new strictness, but it will fade as the days go by.”
Angers lost 3-1 at home to Brest after losing Halid Sabanovic to a straight red in the 35th minute.
“It was harsh,” said coach Gerald Baticle.

Topics: Kylian Mbappé Ligue 1 Paris Saint-Germain PSG

Newcastle hold Man City in six-goal thriller

  • Newcastle had the champions on the ropes as goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had St. James’ Park rocking
  • Haaland sparked the revival when he fired home his third goal since joining before Bernardo Silva’s equalizer extended City’s unbeaten start to the season
NEWCASTLE: Erling Haaland helped Manchester City fight back from 3-1 down to salvage a 3-3 draw from an enthralling encounter at Newcastle on Sunday.
Despite Ilkay Gundogan’s early opener for City, Newcastle had the champions on the ropes as goals from Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Kieran Trippier had St. James’ Park rocking.
But Haaland sparked the revival when he fired home his third goal since joining from Borussia Dortmund before Bernardo Silva’s equalizer extended City’s unbeaten start to the season.
Pep Guardiola’s men move up to second, two points adrift of Arsenal, but missed the chance to open up a seven-point advantage on Liverpool ahead of their trip to Manchester United on Monday.
Newcastle have not splashed the cash of the Saudi sovereign wealth fund to the extent expected in the transfer window with Nick Pope, Matt Targett and Sven Botman the only signings made by the Magpies.
But they showed they are now a force to be reckoned with, even for the Premier League’s elite, by pushing City to the limit.
Newcastle had taken four points from their opening two games without conceding a goal.
That record was wiped out within five minutes as City quickly took control.
Silva was recalled to Pep Guardiola’s starting line-up for the first time in the Premier League this season with the midfielder linked with a move to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain.
The Portuguese international made an immediate impact as his cross was controlled and finished by Gundogan.
Pope then had to make good stops with his feet from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden to keep his side in the game.
But Newcastle’s intensity and energy soon swarmed over City with the pace of Allan Saint-Maximin causing havoc.
Almiron blasted over a glorious chance from Saint-Maximin’s cross before Wilson should have done better than a tame shot into the arms of Ederson when a corner broke his way.
Newcastle’s pressure finally got its reward on 28 minutes and it was a sweet moment for Almiron, who was mocked by Jack Grealish during City’s title celebrations at the end of last season.
The Paraguayan’s finish was unorthodox as Saint-Maximin’s cross came off his thigh to leave Ederson with no chance.
Saint-Maximin was the creator again as Newcastle turned the game around before half-time as Wilson latched onto his pass and prodded beyond Ederson.
Haaland had been kept quiet before the break but exploded into life with the smallest glimpse of an opportunity in the second half and came within inches of an equalizer as his fierce low shot was turned onto the post by Pope.
Moments later, City looked destined for a first Premier League defeat since February when Trippier curled a brilliant free-kick into the top corner after John Stones resorted to hauling down Saint-Maximin on the edge of the box.
Haaland’s predatory instincts were on full show as he started the comeback by firing into the roof of the net when Rodri knocked a set-piece back across goal.
The Norwegian then showed the other side to his game as his electric pace burst onto De Bruyne’s through ball and forced Pope to come flying off this line to block.
De Bruyne’s next defense-splitting pass did lead to the equalizer as Silva produced a composed finish to level at 3-3.
The drama did not end there, even if the scoring did, as Trippier had a straight red card for a late lunge on De Bruyne reduced to a yellow after a VAR review.
But City failed to turn their momentum into a winner in the closing stages as they blinked for the first time in their title defense.

Topics: Newcastle United Manchester city Premier league Erling Haaland

Saudi Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi recalls golden year after success at Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey

Mohammed Al-Sulami

  • The karate champion speaks exclusively to Arab News about his latest gold medal in Konya, his memorable performance at Tokyo 2020 and words of support from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Olympic hero Tarek Hamdi continues to make history.

Last week, the karate champion dominated a strong field to take gold in the 75 kg kumite competition at the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Turkey.

The triumph came almost exactly a year after his silver at Tokyo 2020, when he was only denied gold after a controversial disqualification in the final against Iran’s Sajjad Ganjzadeh.

Arab News met Hamdi to discuss his latest win and recall those memorable, career-defining days in Tokyo.

Congratulations Tarek, tell us about your achievement and the tournament in general.

Praise be to God, I achieved a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkey. It is a great achievement, and I am certainly proud and honored to raise the flag of the Kingdom at this tournament, where I hadn’t won before.

This is the second time that I participated in the Islamic Solidarity Games. In 2017, I took part in Baku, Azerbaijan, but did not achieve any success, and this time I was determined  to win gold. I managed to win in the 84 kg weight division to complete the set of medals at the international competitions I’ve taken part in.

This tournament in general is a very difficult and tough one, especially in karate. We had a target of five golds across the weight categories, but we only achieved a gold and two bronzes. I congratulate my brothers Sultan Al-Zahrani and Saud Al-Bashir on their success, and wish the best of luck to Faraj Al-Nashiri and Fahd Al-Khathami in the future.

Our achievement came thanks to the hard work and teamwork from everyone at the training camps of the Saudi Karate Federation and the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and we will continue, God willing, to pursue more triumphs.

A few days ago, it was the anniversary of your silver at the Tokyo Olympics. Tell us about the pre-tournament preparations.

To be honest, before the Olympics, I was nervous, not because of the tournament itself, but because after we had finished the pre-Games qualifying competition in Paris, I had not trained for almost a week or 10 days.

I was anxious, which is normal for any athlete. You’re eager to get back in action, especially when a big championship is so close. I said this to the coach, and he assured me: “Don’t worry, I’m sure in three or four days maximum you will be back in form.”

Ahead of the tournament, the coach, Mounir Afkir, and I had met to plan for the training camp for the Olympics. I told the coach that I will turn up and give everything I have in training. The rest, like exercise planning, schedules and scouting of opponents, I trust him with.

Saudi's Tarek Hamdi on his way to winning gold in Konya. (Supplied/SOPC)

Initially, our schedule consisted of two to three hours of physical exercise each morning, and then every two days would have two hours where we would analyze our nine opponents, studying their style, their strengths and weaknesses, and their game plans. We worked on solutions for all these things.

After that, we would go into the karate exercises for about two and a half to three hours. At the start of the camp, I was suffering from fatigue, frankly. I was training hard, and I kept telling myself that it will be worth it in the end, that any fatigue now will eventually be to my benefit. When I was tired, I would feel satisfied and my confidence would increase at the same time, and my focus was to achieve Olympic gold.

A week before traveling to Japan, coach Mounir told me: “I am seeing the gold medal.” I told him that I had been seeing the gold for a while and was confident in my abilities to achieve it, and that the coach’s words and trust had raised my confidence further to do so.

How did you feel the day before the start of your Olympic participation?

The night before the start of the Olympic karate competition on Aug. 6,  I could hardly sleep at all. I managed about two hours and I was so tired that I kept it a secret from the coach, and drank a lot of coffee in order to regain my energy. But I couldn’t and instead had a headache on the day of the matches. There were also suspicions that we had mixed with players who had tested positive (for COVID-19). The concerns proved unfounded but the situation had caused confusion for me, and we were isolated in a warm-up hall separate from other athletes. But we overcame this issue and the warm-up exercises were good and our confidence was high.

The group matches started uncomfortably, how did you feel at that point?

My first match was against a Croatian fighter (Ivan Kvesic), and when I got on the mat, I literally do not know what happened. Although I was not cautious in my approach, the result ended 2-1 in his favor. I couldn’t see properly, and after the fight my coach left me to my own thoughts. I felt really tired, but said to myself  “I did not come here to lose.”

I promised myself that I would return with the gold medal, and I turned this loss turned into a positive in my next match (a win against Brian Irr of the US).

Next, against the Iranian opponent (Ganjzadeh), the match ended in a draw. My Canadian opponent (Daniel Gaysinsky) was then eliminated and I qualified from my group in second place to face the Japanese (Ryutaro Araga) in the semifinals.

Supplied/SOPC

After qualifying from the group stages, what were your plans as a player and coach?

Before the semifinal, our game plan changed. We started planning for each opponent in different ways. Mounir kept saying that my strengths are my speed and my feet and I must take advantage of them. People were asking me if I was more relaxed now that I was guaranteed a medal, and my answer was “no.” When I fought Araga, I was telling myself, “I’m closer to my dream.” The focus was on reaching the final, and thank God I won and achieved that.

Tell us about the final.

The final match was completely different, I was in a strange state and I was very impulsive.

I started the match by scoring three points and then I scored another and I was leading 4-0. (Ganjzadeh) scored a point and it became 4-1.

Then came that kick, and the Iranian player fell — it did not even cross my mind that I would be disqualified. I was even signalling to my coach to try and calm me down because I was already so charged up.

The longer he stayed on the mat, I began to get nervous, but even after he was carried out on stretcher I did not think that I would be disqualified. I was thinking “this is my gold,” but when I saw the judges gather, I started to get pessimistic. I walked over to my coach and could see the look of concern on his face. The referees came back and took their decision to disqualify me.

I was not expecting this decision at all, and mentally I collapsed. My coach was distraught, my mother was distraught and so were the Saudi people. I walked off the arena and was in state of shock of course — the coach was talking to me but I wasn’t taking anything in.

I was walking and crying, and then I met the Minister of Sports Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki, and his deputy.

Prince Abdulaziz grabbed me and said: “Why are you crying? You achieved a great thing. Raise your head, the medal was taken from you.”

Supplied/SOPC

You then received a surprise call from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. What did he say to you?

I was still sad and crying because of the loss of gold, but then Prince Abdulaziz hands me his phone and says “the crown prince wants to talk to you.”

I was not comprehending what was happening, and when I grabbed the phone, the crown prince said: “You’re a hero, congratulations. Keep your head high, you raised the flag of the Kingdom, you are the winner and you are the gold and you shouldn’t cry.”

He was very proud. I told him that I came to achieve the gold, and his response was, to the letter: “You did achieve gold.” I cannot describe how the words from the crown prince made me feel.

But those words are not a surprise from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and as athletes we are very fortunate to have him as our leader.

The moment of disqualification was awful, but everything that happened after that was beautiful. Had it not been for this scenario, maybe news of the event would not have spread so widely.

This moment has also place more responsibility on myself and my fellow athletes, and has raised expectations and ambitions. Our goal is to raise the flag of Saudi Arabia even higher at international competitions. As His Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said, “The sky is the limit for our ambitions.”

After returning home, there was a reception in your honor with the crown prince.

When we arrived in Jeddah, the reception was wonderful, very special and festive, which I was not expecting. There was big crowd in the arrival hall and I received a new award from the Ministry of Sports, which had been announced before the Olympics.

I was extremely excited to meet the Crown Prince. He said to me at the time that “you are golden in our eyes” and many other beautiful words. I thanked him for everything he has given us and promised that we will continue to aim for gold and to raise the Kingdom’s flag at every international meeting, God willing.

It was a beautiful meeting and I am very proud of it.

I was so happy to see my pictures in the streets and on posters, and my image was placed on the Kingdom Tower in Riyadh. The appreciation I received from the government and the people makes me so proud. It’s a great responsibility, and God willing, I am up to this responsibility.

Topics: karate Olympics Saudi Arabia Tarek Hamdi Editor’s Choice

Team Saudi returns home with 24 medals from Islamic Solidarity Games

  • Kingdom ranked 15th overall with two gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze
  • SOPC vice president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi and the head of the Saudi delegation congratulated all the medal winners
RIYADH: Team Saudi returned home to the Kingdom after collecting a record 24 medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in Konya, Turkey, from Aug. 9-18.

They won two gold, 12 silver, and 10 bronze medals. The previous record was 11 medals at the 2017 Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku.

The competition saw the participation of 54 countries and 4,000 athletes.

The Saudi team placed 15th in the overall country standings, and its weightlifting athletes scooped 11 medals between them (one gold, six silver, and four bronze).

Athletics came second with five medals (four silver and one bronze), Karate with three medals (gold and two bronze), table tennis with two medals (one silver and one bronze), Paralympic swimming with one bronze medal, and finally a silver medal in the U23 football competition.

The Saudi weightlifting team won their first medals when Abdullah Al-Biladi delivered three bronzes on the opening day.

Siraj Al-Saleem delivered three silver medals in the 61kg event. On Thursday, Mansour Al-Saleem won gold in the 55kg event. Additional weightlifting medals came from Ali Al-Othman, who delivered a silver and a bronze.

Saudi track and field athlete Yousef Masrahi came second in the 400m race. His teammate Mazin Al-Yasin came third to secure the bronze in the same event.

Karate silver medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, Tarek Hamdi, secured first place on the podium after defeating his Azerbaijani opponent Ismayilov Gurban to win gold.

Hamdi said: “I’m thankful for all the support we get from SOPC (Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee) president Prince Abdulaziz and his VP Prince Fahad and all the Saudi karate fans and people who believed in me. I dedicate this success to them, and hopefully, our next goal is (the) Riyadh Asian Games 2034, where we hope to meet you all.”

Saud Al-Bashir and Sultan Al-Zahrani brought the other two bronze medals in Karate.

At the closing ceremony, SOPC vice president Prince Fahd bin Jalawi and the head of the Saudi delegation congratulated all the medal winners.

He also extended his appreciation and thanks to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Muhammad Muharram Kasaboglu for successfully hosting the games.

Topics: Team Saudi Islamic Solidarity Games Konya Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee (SOPC)

Usyk says title win was for the ‘whole of Ukraine’ after Joshua victory

  • Champion emotional after retaining heavyweight belts in front of almost 10,000 people
  • Usyk showcased why he is widely considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, delivering yet another boxing masterclass
JEDDAH: Oleksandr Usyk was in an emotional mood after retaining his WBA, WBO, IBF, and IBO world heavyweight boxing belts on a night that saw him beat Britain’s Anthony Joshua in a split decision in Jeddah.

Almost 10,000 people went to “Rage on the Red Sea” held at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena, with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud also in attendance.

Sports Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal congratulated the Ukrainian champion and praised his British opponent on his performance.

The prince also thanked both fighters for putting on an unforgettable bout for the Jeddah crowd and the millions around the world watching.

Usyk showcased why he is widely considered the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world, delivering yet another boxing masterclass by utilizing his speed, skill, movement, and punch precision – leading to an eventual win.

While one ringside judge surprisingly scored the bout 115-113 in favor of Joshua, the two others sided with Usyk 115-113 and 116-112, extending the defending champion’s undefeated record to 20-0, with 13 knockouts.

Usyk said this fight was different from the first clash with Joshua as he felt he was fighting for the “whole of Ukraine.”

“The victory was extremely important for me, my teams, and my country,” he said at the press conference. “It was definitely a different fight in spite of my ability to control my emotions. I was worrying a bit since, in round eight, I believe I saw in Joshua’s eyes that he was feeling victorious and in round nine he surprised me. I just kept telling myself, ‘You cannot stop, you cannot stop.’ Some big things were at stake tonight and, in the end, the belts are coming back to Ukraine.”

Commenting on Joshua’s expletive-laden speech inside the ring, Usyk said: “He just showed his frustrations which is a common human emotion. I feel nothing but respect for him, and I expect myself to stay humble no matter what circumstances I am in."

Alex Krassyuk of K2 Promotions told Arab News: “This was Usyk’s biggest and toughest fight. He will need some time for his emotions to set back and realize that he defended his title so well. He’s now aiming to fight Tyson Fury, if he has not retired yet, and claim that one (remaining) heavyweight title - the WBC.”

Joshua delivered a much-improved performance from his first fight with Usyk, making a bright start and enjoying particular success in round nine, where he piled on the pressure with heavy hooks that caused the champion problems. However, he could not maintain that energy and was unable to claim the heavyweight title for a third time.

At the press conference, Joshua expressed his frustration at losing but acknowledged that Usyk deserved every credit for the victory.

“It takes a lot to step up in weight, challenge yourself in a new division, and become champion. I adapted tonight to give him a more competitive fight and made changes. Both nights we’ve met in the ring, he has done well, so congratulations to him. He’s a great fighter,” said the Briton.

When asked about his post-fight speech, he replied: “I just spoke from my heart. It has been so tough, I knew I was mad but it takes real strength and tonight there's a little crack in the armor.”

Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, said: “This time, he fought incredibly well and he is definitely a good performer. What everyone saw after the fight was just the reaction from a man who wanted to win so badly, with so much pressure on his shoulders. I think he just exploded because he lost and he was devastated.

“However, he will remain in the top five in the world heavyweight championship, and such fights will just improve his experience. The plans for the future have already been formulated and he wants to fight in December. He is more hungry than ever to bounce back and be a part of a huge fight yet again.”

Elsewhere, the undercard also provided plenty of action throughout the night.

Earlier, Somali-born Briton Ramla Ali knocked out the Dominican Republic’s Crystal Garcia Nova in round one of the first women's professional boxing match to be held in Saudi Arabia.

“I feel really good to have won in this manner, to show that women are entertaining as boxers and deserve to be on these big stages,” Ali said. “It feels great to make history. Coming to this fight, I didn’t know what response I was going to receive, whether I will be welcome or not. But to get that sort of reception just shows that we belong here and that the country welcomes us with a whole big heart.”

Sharing a message with her female fans in the Kingdom and globally, she said:  “If you have a dream don’t let anyone stop you from achieving it. Be fearless in achieving it.”

More history was made when Saudi-Egyptian fighter Ziyad “Zizo” Al-Maayouf matched Ali’s first-round knockout in his professional debut against Hector Alatorre of Mexico.

“I am in a dream that I haven’t woken up from yet,” the local fighter told Arab News. “The support from the people, my fans, and Saudi Arabia has been great. I want to keep powering up that (Vision) 2030 passion and make the royal family as well as the minister of sports happy.

“I have been working for months and months in that training camp. But on fight night, you leave everything to God, whether it’s winning the fight or losing. I respect my opponent for a good fight. In the future, I will keep fighting and making my country proud. I want to fight all over the world but I want to build slowly. This was my pro debut and I don’t want to let the hype get to me, which might one day make me fight when I am not ready yet.”

Al-Maayouf is now looking to fight sometime in December.

Other fights saw Badou Jack beating Richard Rivera in a split-decision thriller, while Callum Smith provided one of the most impressive performances of the night with a fourth-round knockout against Mathieu Bauderlique.

The bout between Filip Hrgovic and Zhilei Zhang provided the ideal 12-round warm-up to the world championship thriller, with the Croatian claiming a unanimous decision win over the Chinese boxer in an epic IBF heavyweight eliminator.

Topics: Oleksandr Usyk Anthony Joshua ‘Rage on the Red Sea’

Gamers8 completes elite esports calendar as Vampire Esports claim PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown

  • Team from Thailand wins second title in two weeks to earn lion’s share of $1m prize pool to add to PUBG Mobile World Invitational triumph
RIYADH: Gamers8 concluded its elite esports calendar on Saturday night with Vampire Esports claiming the PUBG MOBILE Afterparty Showdown crown at the purpose-built Esports Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City.

Following the success of Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and the PUBG Mobile World Invitational, the latest competition wrapped up the Gamers8 professional tournaments that began back on July 14.

Vampire Esports, who began Saturday’s play in the three-day event 27 points down, stormed back to add the Afterparty Showdown crown — as well as the lion’s share of the $1 million prize pool — to last week’s scintillating PMWI triumph.

Sir Tanny, coach of the team from Thailand, said: “It is a great honor to win two championships in a row. We started out the Afterparty Showdown determined to reach our goal of two championships — we didn’t want anyone else to lift that trophy. We are so delighted.

“Winning the money was a huge inspiration to the players. It means so much to them and their families. For their parents to see them succeeding at what they are good at and love doing — they are just so thankful that they have reached their dreams.”

Asked to sum up Gamers8, the Vampire Esports players declared unanimously: “The best in the world.”

Sir Tanny added: “All of the team think this is the best tournament they have been at — everything from the organization to the support for the players. We all have many happy memories from Saudi Arabia.”

Claiming 180 points and first place at the Afterparty Showdown, which featured 12 teams, saw Vampire Esports take home $167,000 to add to the $500,000 earned from their PMWI success. Second place at the Afterparty Showdown, and the award of $144,000, went to Alpha7 Esports from Brazil, who scored 174 points. S2G Esports from Turkey pipped Saudi Arabian stars Team Falcons to third, with each side earning $116,000 and $109,000 respectively after a total of 129 to 116 points. Fifth at the Afterparty Showdown, and taking away $83,000, were Stalwart Esports from Mongolia, who notched 115 points.

Faisal bin Hamran, head of esports at the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “When we created the concept for Gamers8, it was with the intention of bringing to life something spectacular. And I can unequivocally say that we have succeeded in that quest.

“Gamers8 has seen the best in the world battle it out over five incredible titles: Rocket League, Dota 2, Fortnite, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG Mobile — and it has been everything we anticipated and much, much more. With a standard of competition that excelled throughout, each of the five titles participating in Gamers8 has provided moments of drama that will truly live long in the memory.

“The benchmark set by Gamers8 in Saudi Arabia may be high, but I can assure all who love gaming and esports in the Kingdom that our annual season is only going to get even better. Watch this space for 2023.”

Topics: Gamers8 PUBG

