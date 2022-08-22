Shared values key to world peace: Muslim World League chief

You are here

Mohammed Al-Issa addressed conference on inter-religious dialogue in Italy.
Updated 22 August 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

  • Mohammed Al-Issa addressed conference on inter-religious dialogue in Italy
  • ‘We all want to live in peaceful societies, and the only way to do this is to build bridges of understanding’ says religious leader
RIMINI, Italy: “Without shared values, the world cannot live in peace,” Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, secretary-general of the Muslim World League, told a conference on inter-religious dialogue in the Italian city of Rimini.

“We all want to live in peaceful societies, and the only way to do this is to build bridges of understanding, accept differences, and want to do good without conflict,” added Al-Issa, who is also president of the International Islamic Halal Organization and a former Saudi justice minister.

“With shared values we build and give, do good, overcome challenges, and defeat evil by living in justice, peace and harmony.”

Nearly 3,000 people attended the speech of Al-Issa, who is considered a leading global voice on moderate Islam and a key figure in efforts to combat extremist ideology. He was given a very warm welcome.

The conference, attended by Arab News, was moderated by Wael Farouq, an Egyptian professor at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in the Italian city of Milan.

He praised Al-Issa “for the promotion of moderate Islam and for the construction of a world where everyone is respected.” 

Al-Issa told attendees: “I am happy to meet you all. At this forum in Rimini, bridges are being built. Here we all feel the importance of bringing nations together so that they cooperate to build human brotherhood and overcome the human and spiritual problems that we all need to solve in order to build together … a safe and peaceful world where different bodies and societies can live and prosper in peace together.”

Pakistan’s ousted PM gets transit bail until Thursday in terrorism case

Pakistan’s ousted PM gets transit bail until Thursday in terrorism case
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago

Pakistan’s ousted PM gets transit bail until Thursday in terrorism case

Pakistan’s ousted PM gets transit bail until Thursday in terrorism case
  • Police case filed against Imran Khan on Saturday for threatening government officials in public speech
  • Hundreds of supporters gathered outside Khan’s Islamabad home, vowing to prevent his arrest
Updated 17 min 26 sec ago
Aamir Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan was granted transit bail on Monday in a case registered against him under anti-terrorism laws.
Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party approached the Islamabad High Court after police booked him for “terrorizing” a judge and senior police officials after a protest he held in the federal capital on Saturday.

The former prime minister during the rally said his chief of staff, Dr. Shahbaz Gill, had been tortured by the police after his arrest on charges of sedition earlier this month.
A police report of the rally quoted Khan as saying he “would not spare” Islamabad’s police chief and a female judge.

“The purpose of the speech was to spread terror among the police and the judiciary and prevent them from doing their duty,” police said in the report.

Hundreds of Khan’s supporters gathered outside his home in Islamabad on Monday after news of the investigation against him broke out, vowing to “take over” the capital if police tried to detain him.

 “We came to the Islamabad High Court today for protective transit bail,” senior PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi — who served as foreign minister under Khan’s government — told the media. “A double bench heard Imran Khan’s case and allowed him bail until Thursday.”

The bail prevents police from arresting Khan over the charges for the next three days. 
Another senior PTI leader, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, said on Twitter the party would “take over Islamabad” if Khan was arrested. 

Pakistan’s media regulator imposed a ban on the live broadcast of Khan’s speeches after his rally on Saturday.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Sunday the government was seeking legal advice on whether to include Khan’s name in the ongoing sedition case against Gill or to move against him for “threatening” senior government functionaries at the Islamabad rally.

Gill was arrested on Aug. 9, a day after he made controversial comments in a talk show aired by a private news channel, ARY NEWS, asking army officers not to follow orders of their top command if they were “against the sentiments of the masses.”

The country’s media regulator said the statement was “seditious” and said it was tantamount to inciting revolt within the military. The regulator also issued a show-cause notice to the channel, ARY News, for airing “illegal” content. The channel has since been off the air.

Khan had alleged that Gill had been tortured physically and mentally after videos of him screaming as he arrived in a wheelchair at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences went viral on social media last week.

Since his ouster from power in a parliamentary vote of no-confidence in April, Khan has refused to recognize the new government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and has since held several mass demonstrations across the country, rallying for new polls.

Despite his ousting, he continues to count on the support of many Pakistani voters. The country’s ruling coalition has so far resisted Khan’s demand, insisting the government would complete its term by August next year.

Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Top commander says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed

Top commander says nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed
  • Ukrainian officials have only very rarely given any detail on military losses in nearly six months of war
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

KYIV: Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed since Russia’s invasion began, Ukraine’s commander-in-chief said on Monday, Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported.
Valeriy Zaluzhny told a forum that Ukraine’s children needed particular attention “because their fathers have gone to the front and are maybe among the nearly 9,000 heroes who have been killed.”
Ukrainian officials have only very rarely given any detail on military losses in nearly six months of war.
The last estimate dates back to April when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that up to 3,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed and 10,000 injured.

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter

Moscow says Ukraine behind death of Kremlin ideologue’s daughter
  • Russia’s security services: Crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services
Updated 22 August 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia’s FSB security services said Monday that Ukraine was behind a car bombing in the outskirts of Moscow that killed Daria Dugina, the daughter of hard-line Russian ideologue Alexander Dugin.
“The crime was prepared and committed by Ukrainian special services,” the FSB said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies, adding that the perpetrator had since fled to EU member Estonia.

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery

Kuwaiti driving Bugatti in London attacked in botched robbery
  • Abdullah Al-Basman had car window smashed by thieves on mopeds posing as delivery drivers
  • Attack occurred in same area where another man had his watch stolen on same day
Updated 22 August 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A Kuwaiti man has been attacked while driving in central London by a thief on a moped in one of the city’s most prestigious districts.

Abdullah F. Al-Basman was in his Bugatti Chiron near Hyde Park in Mayfair on Sunday when he was assaulted by a man dressed as a food-delivery driver, who smashed the window of his £3 million ($3.54 million) car with a hammer.

Footage captured by passers-by showed the robber — helmeted, on a moped and wearing a Deliveroo outfit, hitting the car several times before Al-Basman, who was staying at the Berkeley Hotel, was able to drive away.

The man then fled the scene with another man also wearing a Deliveroo uniform and riding a moped.

It is thought that they were trying to steal Al-Basman’s Rolex watch, worth approximately £110,000, and other valuables.

 

 

A witness told the Daily Mail: “The moped thieves were at the hotel this morning and staff told them to get off the pavement. When Abdullah left in the Bugatti they started following him all the way to Hyde Park Corner. One beeped their horn which I assume was the signal to start attacking.

“I assume they were waiting for a junction they knew would have a long red light so they had time to attack them.”

Footage showed Al-Basman being helped out of his damaged vehicle on the forecourt of the hotel.

London’s Metropolitan Police said the attack could be connected to a second robbery in the area the same day, in which a man was assaulted and had his watch stolen.

In a statement, the Met said: “Police are investigating a report of a robbery that is alleged to have occurred in Curzon Street, Mayfair, at approximately 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21.

“A man aged in his 40s reported being assaulted by two men who stole his watch. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and the man was treated for injuries at the scene. He did not require hospital treatment.

“We are also aware of video appearing to show an attempted robbery nearby on Park Lane at around the same time of the incident. The incidents are believed to be linked, however enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone with further information is asked to call 101 quoting CAD 5109/21Aug. To remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. No arrests have been made.”

US, South Korea open biggest drills in years amid threats from North Korea

US, South Korea open biggest drills in years amid threats from North Korea
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

US, South Korea open biggest drills in years amid threats from North Korea

US, South Korea open biggest drills in years amid threats from North Korea
  • Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops
  • North Korea portrays them as invasion rehearsals and has used them to justify its nuclear weapons and missiles development
Updated 22 August 2022
AP

SEOUL: The United States and South Korea began their biggest combined military training in years Monday as they heighten their defense posture against the growing North Korean nuclear threat.
The drills could draw an angry response from North Korea, which has dialed up its weapons testing activity to a record pace this year while repeatedly threatening conflicts with Seoul and Washington amid a prolonged stalemate in diplomacy.
The Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises will continue through Sept. 1 in South Korea and include field exercises involving aircraft, warships, tanks and potentially tens of thousands of troops.
While Washington and Seoul describe their exercises as defensive, North Korea portrays them as invasion rehearsals and has used them to justify its nuclear weapons and missiles development.
Ulchi Freedom Shield, which started along with a four-day South Korean civil defense training program led by government employees, will reportedly include exercises simulating joint attacks, front-line reinforcements of arms and fuel, and removals of weapons of mass destruction.
The allies will also train for drone attacks and other new developments in warfare shown during Russia’s war on Ukraine and practice joint military-civilian responses to attacks on seaports, airports and major industrial facilities such as semiconductor factories.
The United States and South Korea in past years had canceled some of their regular drills and downsized others to computer simulations to create space for the Trump administration’s diplomacy with North Korea and because of COVID-19 concerns.
Tensions have grown since the collapse of the second meeting between former President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in early 2019. The Americans then rejected North Korean demands for a major release of crippling US-led sanctions in exchange for dismantling an aging nuclear complex, which would have amounted to a partial surrender of the North’s nuclear capabilities. Kim has since vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent in face of “gangster-like” US pressure.
South Korea’s military has not revealed the number of South Korean and US troops participating in Ulchi Freedom Shield, but has portrayed the training as a message of strength. Seoul’s Defense Ministry said last week that Ulchi Freedom Shield “normalizes” large-scale training and field exercises between the allies to help bolster their alliance and strengthen their defense posture against the evolving North Korean threat.
Before being shelved or downsized, the United States and South Korea held major joint exercises every spring and summer in South Korea.
The spring drills had included live-fire drills involving a broad range of land, air and sea assets and usually involved around 10,000 American and 200,000 Korean troops. Tens of thousands of allied troops participated in the summertime drills, which mainly consisted of computer simulations to hone joint decision-making and planning, although South Korea’s military has emphasized the revival of field training this year.
The drills follow North Korea’s dismissal last week of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s “audacious” proposal of economic benefits in exchange for denuclearization steps, accusing Seoul of recycling proposals Pyongyang has long rejected.
Kim Yo Jong, the increasingly powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, described Yoon’s proposal as foolish and stressed that the North has no intentions to give away an arsenal her brother clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival.
She harshly criticized Yoon for continuing military exercises with the United States and also for letting South Korean civilian activists fly anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets and other “dirty waste” across the border by balloon.
She also ridiculed US-South Korean military capabilities for monitoring the North’s missile activity, insisting that the South misread the launch site of the North’s latest missile tests on Wednesday last week, hours before Yoon used a news conference to urge Pyongyang to return to diplomacy.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement came a week after she warned of “deadly” retaliation against South Korea over a recent North Korean COVID-19 outbreak, which Pyongyang dubiously claims was caused by leaflets and other objects floated by southern activists. There are concerns that the threat portends a provocation which might include a nuclear or missile test or even border skirmishes, and that the North might try to raise tensions sometime around the allied drills.
Last week’s launches of two suspected cruise missiles extended a record pace in North Korean missile testing in 2022, which has involved more than 30 ballistic launches, including the country’s first demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles in nearly five years.
North Korea’s heighted testing activity underscores its dual intent to advance its arsenal and force the United States to accept the idea of the North as a nuclear power so it can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength, experts say.
Kim Jong Un could up the ante soon as there are indications that the North is preparing to conduct its first nuclear test since September 2017, when it claimed to have developed a thermonuclear weapon to fit on its ICBMs.

