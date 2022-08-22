Ancient glass shattered in Beirut blast restored, on display in London

LONDON: A collection of precious ancient glass objects that were shattered by the devastating Beirut port blast in August 2020 have been restored and put on display in London’s British Museum.
The Archaeological Museum of the American University of Beirut in the Lebanese capital boasted 74 glass vessels, 72 of which were destroyed by the shockwaves of the ammonium nitrate explosion.
But after months of recovery work, eight of the ancient artifacts have been recovered for viewing in Britain.
Dr. Duygu Camurcuoglu, a conservator at the museum in London, said the vessels had lost their ancient perfections due to the explosion, but the recovery team has ensured they are now structurally sound. “It is very, very hard to hide broken glass,” she said.
But the recovery allowed for more than just restoration for display. By scanning the new surfaces of the glass that were revealed by the damage from the explosion, researchers were able to analyze glass-blowing styles and strategies used in Lebanon in the first century BC.
It was a critical time for glasswork, opening up new methods and experimental styles that led to the mass production of glass products.
Camurcuoglu said analysis revealed manufacturing techniques that were “unique” to the area, while the glass also shed light on materials and coloring. She added that evidence of recycling was also found during the investigation.
Six of the eight vessels are from the Roman period; the other two are from the late Byzantine or early Islamic period.
Camurcuoglu said it is rare to discover full examples of early Roman glassworks in the Middle East.
Dr. Hartwig Fischer, the British Museum’s director, said the “Shattered Glass of Beirut” exhibition, which runs from Aug. 25 to Oct. 23, tells “a story of near destruction and recovery, of resilience and collaboration.”
The eight vessels are due to return to the AUB this year, where they will be added to a collection of 18 that were restored in Beirut.
The British Museum said: “By restoring these objects, the Archaeological Museum at AUB can tell the story of a local technological advance that had far-reaching consequences across the Roman Empire, and which helped shape the glass industry today.”
REVIEW: Netflix rom-com ‘Look Both Ways’ goes for feel-good charm
Not innovative, complex or subversive but achieves its goal
Happiness can be found anywhere, is the real message
Updated 22 August 2022
Matt Ross
LONDON: The rom-com “Look Both Ways,” now streaming in the Middle East on Netflix, is a welcome reminder that, sometimes, a movie doesn’t need to be incredibly innovative, complex or subversive to achieve its goal. High-concept films are all well and good, but sometimes you just want something entertaining, to make you feel warm and fuzzy. And so it is with Netflix’s “Look Both Ways,” starring “Riverdale” star Lili Reinhart, in which the US actress plays Natalie — twice, as it turns out.
On the evening of her college graduation, Natalie takes a pregnancy test and her life (not to mention our story) splits in two. In the first, the test is negative, and she moves to Los Angeles with her best friend, takes a job in an animation studio, meets handsome producer Jake (“Hollywood” star David Corenswet, blessed with the slightly bumbling charm of a younger Brendan Fraser) and dreams of making her own movies. In the second, the test is positive, so she and the baby’s father Gabe (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” actor Danny Ramirez) break the news to Natalie’s parents and set about amicably coparenting their daughter in Texas.
Though director Wanuri Kahiu (“From a Whisper,” “Rafiki”) makes a real effort to paint neither narrative as ‘the good’ option, there’s an ever-so-slightly unpalatable feeling that Natalie’s life in LA, without a child, is more in line with the movie’s exciting, empowering, aspirational message. And while the ‘baby’ timeline has its fair share of rewarding moments for Natalie and Gabe, that storyline dwells far more on the notion of giving up (or, at the very least, postponing) any dreams the pair may have had before they got pregnant.
That said, there’s more than enough happiness to go around. Unlike 1998’s “Sliding Doors” — a movie whose concept has been unashamedly plundered here — the stakes feel relatively low. Nobody dies, and for the most part, everything works out alright in the end. When you keep that in mind, the real genius of casting Reinhart is revealed — she’s such a likeable actress, playing such a likeable role that she can’t fail to be unerringly charming — and the movie’s feel-good message (there’s no right or wrong choice for Natalie, and happiness is available wherever she decides to find it) can really hit home.
The model, who signed to prestigious Elite Model Management agency aged just 15, wore a red dress, decorated with flowers and sequins as she posed holding the brand’s latest Smudgeproof Fabulous Eyes mascara.
“I had so much fun shooting this with an amazing team, thank you Carolina Herrera,” wrote the rising star, who was raised in London, on Instagram as she shared the campaign pictures with her 32,300 followers.
Al-Zuhair then went on to thank Elite Model Management and her agents who made this campaign possible.
At last month’s Paris Haute Couture Week, she walked the runway for some of the world’s most renowned couturiers, including Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika and Giorgio Armani, attracting international headlines.
A couple of weeks before that, she picked up her bachelor’s degree (with first-class honors) in philosophy, politics, and economics from King’s College, London.
In an interview with Arab News this month, Al-Zuhair said that because her family traveled frequently between the UK and Riyadh, she feels a strong cultural and emotional attachment to the Kingdom.
“I love Saudi. It’s a big part of who I am and I really appreciate everything that’s going on at the moment — the advancements in culture, education, economy and infrastructure,” she said. “The current leadership has done an amazing job at putting the country at the forefront of the global stage, and I’m really proud to see these changes.”
Al-Zuhair has also worked with some of the industry’s biggest names in the form of ad campaigns and editorials, including Tiffany & Co and Burberry. In 2020, she landed her first Vogue Arabia cover, attracting widespread praise.
DUBAI: Actress Yara Shahidi this week celebrated being the brand ambassador for French luxury fashion house Dior’s beauty line.
The Iranian American star shared a picture of herself on social media as she posed next to her campaign photo in one of the brand’s stores. “You can already find my face in stores,” she wrote on her Instagram story.
On Saturday, the “Grown-ish” actress shared the label’s new video for Rouge Dior Forever with her 7.5 million followers — the stick version of Dior’s best-selling Rouge Dior liquid lipstick.
The new lipstick claims to deliver “16 hours of transfer-proof wear and bare lip comfort,” according to Dior.
In the video, Shahidi stars alongside Israeli-American Hollywood star Natalie Portman.
Directed by Belgian Arnaud Uyttenhove, Portman and Shahidi are filmed in the middle of a barren desert landscape, and the actresses are seen wearing flowing red dresses to match the crimson shades of their lipstick.
Shahidi has also recently starred in another Dior Forever campaign, shot at the Salk Institute alongside “The Queen’s Gambit” actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The advert — directed by Damien Krisl and photographed by Camilla Akrans — is expected to debut in January 2023.
On Instagram, Shahidi shared a look at the upcoming ad campaign with her fans. “A beautiful day,” she captioned the image of her and fellow Dior brand ambassador Taylor-Joy, walking toward the camera imposingly, bedecked in Grecian-style gowns.
The French luxury maison appointed Shahidi as a global brand ambassador in July of 2021, tapping the 22-year-old to be the latest face of its fashion and cosmetics lines.
Shahidi also has a production company, called 7th Sun Production Co., which she runs with her mother and business partner Keri Shahidi.
Earlier this month, US television company ABC Signature extended its deal with the pair to include a partnership with Onyx Collective, the content brand formed under Disney General Entertainment Content.
The mother and daughter duo will continue to develop and produce scripted and alternative television projects for cable, streaming and broadcast under the exclusive deal, Deadline reported this month.
How Saudi fashion label Atelier Hekayat mixes art, history and theater in its designs
Updated 22 August 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Launched in Jeddah in 2012, Atelier Hekayat was founded by fashion designers and sisters Abeer and Alia Oraif.
With a mission to offer a new meaning to outwear through bold and contemporary designs that marry Saudi traditional female dress with the latest trends in international fashion, the brand was recently chosen by the Saudi Fashion Commission to be part of the Saudi 100 brand program. It exhibited its designs in New York (July 26-Aug. 7) in “Saudi 100 Brands,” a global traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from 100 Saudi designers.
“We like to think of our designs as wearable art pieces,” Alia Oraif told Arab News. The name of the brand “Hekayat,” which means “stories” and “tales” in Arabic, was chosen to reflect its vision. “Suspense is found in our designs through hekayat or stories,” Oraif said. “Mystery is our profession and serenity is our slogan.”
The garments reflect exactly this; an illuminating explosion of color, form and pattern on materials, including lace, silk, organza and chiffon. Bell sleeves and ruffles added to katfans, kimonos and dresses create elements of surprise and drama.
Oraif says that she and her sister grew up in a creative family. Their father is an interior designer. From a young age the sisters would regularly travel to Milan, Paris and Istanbul to attend fashion week.
“We used to design dresses for our relatives and friends and then decided to study fashion and to translate our passion into a business,” Oraif said.
Oraif has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah and a certificate in the principles of design and sewing from the same university. At the faculty of home economics, she took courses such as clothing and textiles, tricot and crochet and hand embroidery. In January 2022, she was chosen as a founding member of the Kingdom’s first professional non-profit fashion society, created by the Ministry of Culture and approved by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan.
Abeer Oraif has a bachelor’s degree in international business management from King Abdulaziz University. She also holds a degree in fashion journalism and the business of fashion from Conde Nast College in London.
The inspiration of the two sisters stems from art, theater and history. “We love to mix vintage pieces with modern ones,” Alia Oraif said. “That is the Hekayat style.”
They also practice sustainable fashion, meaning that their designs are timeless and can be worn from one season to the next. They also use and produce their own fabrics, with a preference for French taffeta, moire and silk. “It all depends on the story of the collection,” Oraif said.
Over the past several years, Atelier Hekayat has collaborated with many luxury brands, including Mouwad Jewelry, Maserati and Chopard.
The label also participated in the first Fashion Futures Saudi Arabia; an event launched in 2019 as the Kingdom’s first dedicated fashion event. Atelier Hekayat was one of nine Saudi fashion brands selected by Princess Nora bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud.
“The fashion industry in Saudi Arabia is looking brighter than ever,” Oraif said. “We are very knowledgeable about fashion and how it can be linked to craft and culture, tradition with art and heritage. Saudi Vision 2030 aims to become one of the pioneers in the fashion industry. We have many projects and surprises coming up. Our aim is to go global.”
For first Dubai show, renowned artist Navjot Altaf explores ecological crisis in India’s most challenged communities
In her upcoming show in Dubai, the artist examines climate change, nature and feminism
Updated 21 August 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: For her first show in Dubai and the Arabian Peninsula, revered Indian artist Navjot Altaf will showcase a range of abstract work exploring the pressing issues of climate change, ecology and feminism, and their presence in our increasingly digital age.
Since the 1970s, Altaf’s practice has involved various media, including painting, photography, sculpture, installation, video, site-specific works and activism. Titled “Pattern,” her upcoming show will open at the Ishara Art Foundation in Alserkal Avenue on Sept. 14 and constitute, like its title, Altaf’s rich array of expression, as she raises pertinent issues relevant to the survival of our environment and humankind.
Altaf, born in 1949, and who currently works between Mumbai and Bastar, a district in Central India, has shown her work throughout India and South Asia as well as prominent international institutions, including London’s Tate Modern, National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul, and PAV Arte Vivente in Turin.
“My work addresses how to deal with the contradictory and paradoxical times we live in,” the artist tells Arab News. “I look at one’s dreams, concerns and questions and how we can find hope.
“I am in solidarity with all those who imagine the world differently and want to organize it differently.”
Through her work Altaf foregrounds issues relating to anthropogenic environmental changes or climate change in which, she says, “the intersection of local, regional, and national politics is entangled with urgencies of development and the power of national and global capital as an obsession with growth for a society, not necessarily for all sectors in mind.”
Altaf has long looked at how she can use her work to help destitute and struggling communities in India. In 1997, for example, she relocated to Bastar, a district in Central India, where she co-founded DIAA (Dialogue Interactive Artists Association), an organization run by fellow creatives, alongside artists Rajkumar Korram, Shantibai, and Gessuram Viswakarma. Together they have worked with indigenous communities to find ways of creating sustainable means of livelihood, advocating justice, and bringing attention to the social and ecological crises in the region through the narratives in their art.
“Pattern” will include six bodies of work Altaf has made since 2014 and 2015, which is the year of the United Nations Climate Change Conference and the Paris Climate Accords. Works on view capture how Altaf uses her art in conjunction with other artists, activists and organizations to trace the connections between human exploitation and the impact of climate change.
For example, “How Perfect Perfection Can Be” (2016-2017) is a set of 24 abstract watercolors that pay tribute to what the artist calls “imaginative, and laboring minds and hands” to critique the celebration of urbanization and authoritarianism. Her intricate watercolors are based on the details found in glass buildings and other monoliths in New York but over which she superimposes line graphs relaying information on the impact of climate change.
Another work on view will be “Soul Breath Wind” (2015), a multi-channel video which evolved from Altaf’s research and contact with the local communities in the Northern Central part of Chhattisgarh in India. “They are fighting for justice against forces who are increasing the vulnerability of ecosystems that have impacted people’s lives, their culture and their contribution to the maintenance of the ecosystem for centuries as they don’t see themselves outside nature,” explains Altaf. “I see them as a community of (resistance). I am interested in learning from their lived knowledge systems as well as from scientific analysis.”
Also shown will be 24 small sculptures titled “Patterns Which Connect” (2018) previously on display at PAV in Torino in 2019. The collection of 24 fossil-like sculptures shed light on the diverse natural ecosystem that is under threat due to urbanization and human intervention.
“It shows how aggressive human intervention in nature has been destroying biodiversity that comprises other organisms in the earth, including insects,” she said. “Together we form the web of life, but several insects are becoming extinct species. These fossils-like forms I have made reflect on what would happen if insects vanished from the planet.”
Curated by Sabih Ahmed, associate director and curator at Ishara Art Foundation, the exhibition presents Altaf’s rich multitude of media, and her exploration of socio-economic hardship inflicted by ecological crises.
“Climate-related issues are certainly posing problems for countries around the globe, including the Middle East, which is one of the most waters-stressed regions and in the coming years could threaten millions of lives and livelihoods,” added Altaf.
In “Seriousness of Issues,” she presents a graph of statistical information that track seven indices of ecological disasters she collected since 2011. The work is used in relation to her series “How Perfect Perfection Can Be” presenting the shortage of fresh water, air pollution, automobile emissions and climate change worldwide. “These changes to our ecology have affected every living being on (the) planet, no matter where we live.”